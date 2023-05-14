You are here

What We Are Reading Today: The Indonesian Labour Market

Updated 14 May 2023
What We Are Reading Today: The Indonesian Labour Market
Authors: Shafiq Dhanani, Iyanatul Islam & Anis Chowdhury

The topics of unemployment, underemployment, wage trends and patterns, and the relationship between poverty and the labor market are of interest to all policy, researchers, academics and journalists concerned with economic development. 

“The Indonesian Labour Market” traces the evolution of the country’s labor sector between the early 1970s and late 2000s.

This entails reviews of several key factors, including macroeconomic policies and their employment impact, unemployment and underemployment trends, wage trends and living standards, relationship between poverty, inequality and the labor market, and labor market regulations, employment and the business environment, according to a review on goodreads.com.

The book comes up with a number of policy-relevant findings. Macroeconomic policies, particularly inflation targeting in the 2000-2007 period, have not been conducive to employment generation. 

