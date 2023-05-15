You are here

11 men jailed over Chad 'coup bid' promised pardons

Pardoned rebels are seen guarded by Chadian soldiers following their release from the Klessoum prison in Ndjamena on April 5, 2023. (AFP)
Pardoned rebels are seen guarded by Chadian soldiers following their release from the Klessoum prison in Ndjamena on April 5, 2023. (AFP)
AFP

  • The 11, who have been detained in a high-security prison of Koro Toro, 600 kilometers north of the capital, and were sentenced to 20 years in jail for violating constitutional order, illegally holding weapons and associating with criminals
N’DJAMENA: Eleven men accused of planning a “coup d’etat” in Chad have been sentenced to 20 years in prison, the attorney general in N’Djamena told AFP Sunday, but the presidency said they would be pardoned.
In early January, the government announced that 10 army officers and prominent rights campaigner Baradine Berdei Targuio had been arrested, accused of “attempting to destabilize... the constitutional order” and the country’s institutions.
Berdei Targuio, presented by the authorities as the ringleader of the December bid, is president of the Chadian Organization for the Defense of Human Rights (OTDH) and a fierce critic of the ruling regime.
The 11, who have been detained in a high-security prison of Koro Toro, 600 kilometers north of the capital, and were sentenced to 20 years in jail for violating constitutional order, illegally holding weapons and associating with criminals, according to the national broadcaster.
On April 21, Chadian leader General Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno vowed to free the men.
“The president will keep his promise,” presidency spokesman Brah Mahamat told AFP, adding that the sentence must be announced before a presidential pardon could be given.
Deby took power after his father, president Idriss Deby Itno, who ruled for 30 years, died during an operation against rebels in April 2021.
The young junta leader and transitional president had promised to hold free elections within 18 months of taking power, but that deadline has been extended for another two years.
Protests last October to mark the initially promised end to military rule were met with a deadly crackdown.
In March, the younger Deby pardoned and then freed 259 young people who had been handed jail terms for taking part in the protests.
According to the government, 73 people were killed during the unrest, but the opposition, as well as local and international NGOs delving into accounts of forced disappearances, arbitrary arrests and executions, say the toll is much higher.
 

 

Topics: chad

Thais reject army-backed government, opposition to open coalition talks

Thais reject army-backed government, opposition to open coalition talks
Thais reject army-backed government, opposition to open coalition talks

BANGKOK: Thai voters have delivered a clear rejection of nearly a decade of military-backed government, election results showed Monday, backing two major pro-democracy opposition parties who are now expected to open coalition talks.
The progressive Move Forward Party (MFP), which wants to reform Thailand’s strict royal insult laws, looks on course to be the biggest party — setting up a potential clash with the kingdom’s powerful royalist-military elite.
Thais voted in large numbers after an election campaign pitting a young generation yearning for change against the conservative elite embodied by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha, the ex-army chief who seized power in a 2014 coup.
But in a kingdom where coups and court orders have often trumped the ballot box, there are fears that the result may yet be thwarted, raising the prospect of fresh instability.
With ballots counted from 97 percent of polling stations, Election Commission data showed MFP on 13.5 million in the popular vote followed by Pheu Thai on 10.3 million with Prayut’s United Thai Nation party third on 4.5 million.
The result is a striking achievement for the MFP, an upstart party that channelled the energy of radical youth-led pro-democracy street protests that shook Bangkok in 2020.
The party’s leader, Pita Limjaroenrat, 42, declared it had “closed the door” on any chance of army-backed parties forming a minority government.
MFP will seek talks with Pheu Thai and a coalition deal is “definitely on the cards,” Pita told reporters.
Pheu Thai leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra congratulated MFP on their success and said “we can work together.”
“We are ready to talk to Move Forward, but we are waiting for the official result,” she said.
The Election Commission is not expected to officially confirm the final number of seats won by each party for several weeks.
But early Monday it forecast MFP to win 113 out of a total of 400 constituency seats, just ahead of Pheu Thai on 112. A further 100 seats will be allocated to parties on a proportional basis.
The result is a heavy blow for Pheu Thai, the latest iteration of the political movement founded by Paetongtarn’s father, billionaire former premier Thaksin Shinawatra.
Before this, Thaksin-linked parties had won most seats at every election since 2001 and Paetongtarn had urged voters to deliver them a landslide to see off the threat of military interference.
Despite their success, MFP and Pheu Thai may still face a battle to secure power thanks to the junta-scripted 2017 constitution.
The new premier will be chosen jointly by the 500 elected MPs and 250 senate members appointed by Prayut’s junta — stacking the deck in the army’s favor.
Adding to the uncertainty, rumors are already swirling that MFP could be dissolved by court order — the same fate that befell its predecessor Future Forward Party after it performed unexpectedly well at the 2019 poll.

This election was the first since the major street protests that erupted in 2020 with demands to curb the power and spending of Thailand’s king — breaching a long-held taboo on questioning the monarchy.
The demonstrations petered out as Covid-19 curbs were imposed and dozens of leaders were arrested, but their energy fueled growing support for the more radical opposition MFP.
“Younger generations these days care about their rights and they will come out to vote,” Pita told reporters as he arrived to vote on Sunday.
While MFP sought support from millennial and Gen Z voters — who make up nearly half the 52 million-strong electorate — Pheu Thai drew on its traditional base in the rural northeast where voters are still grateful for the welfare policies implemented by Thaksin in the early 2000s.
As results came in, a glum-looking Prayut thanked voters for their support as he left his party HQ.
“I’ll continue to do my best regardless of the result,” he told reporters.
The former general made an unashamedly nationalist pitch to older voters, painting himself as the only candidate capable of saving Thailand from chaos and ruin.
But he was blamed for a sputtering economy and feeble recovery from the pandemic, which battered the kingdom’s crucial tourism industry.
Rights groups accused Prayut of overseeing a major crackdown on basic freedoms, with a huge spike in prosecutions under Thailand’s draconian royal defamation laws.
The country has seen a dozen coups in the last century and has been locked over the last two decades in a rolling cycle of street protests, coups and court orders dissolving political parties.
It remains to be seen whether the powerful royalist-military elite will find an accommodation with the radical MFP.
 

 

Topics: Thailand

Muted protests for ex-PM Khan end week of unrest in Pakistan

Muted protests for ex-PM Khan end week of unrest in Pakistan
Muted protests for ex-PM Khan end week of unrest in Pakistan

LAHORE Pakistan: A week of tumult in Pakistan ended quietly on Sunday as protests largely failed to materialize for former prime minister Imran Khan, whose arrest and brief detention this week sparked days of deadly unrest.
But more demonstrations could erupt in the coming days, with the opposition leader facing more court cases, pledging to restart campaigning, and an arrest embargo due to expire.
Khan — a one-time cricket superstar — was manhandled into custody on graft charges by paramilitary Rangers during a routine appearance at Islamabad High Court on Tuesday.
The arrest brought his supporters onto the streets with government buildings set ablaze, roads blocked and damage to property belonging to the army, which they blame for Khan’s downfall.
On Friday, Khan was freed on bail after his detention was declared unlawful by the Supreme Court and claimed he was “treated like a terrorist.”
Since being released, the 70-year-old — still staggeringly popular after being ousted last April — has vowed to continue campaigning for snap elections on Wednesday.
He also called for nationwide protests to take place on Sunday evening, but they largely failed to materialize in Khan’s home city of Lahore, where he traveled after his release.
“I was ashamed to see that no one came out in our neighborhood, so I came out here to a main road to be seen,” 48-year-old Lahore housewife Aisha Asif told AFP.
“We just want the country’s betterment.”
Khan, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party leader, has for months waged a campaign of defiance against the military in the countdown to an election due no later than October.
His arrest came just hours after he was rebuked for claiming senior officials were involved in an assassination attempt against him last year.
Pakistan’s powerful military has directly ruled the country off and on for nearly half of its 75-year history, and continues to wield power over the political system.

At least nine people died in the unrest this week, police and hospitals have said.
Hundreds of police officers were injured and more than 4,000 people detained, mostly in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces, according to authorities.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said “those who demonstrated anti-state behavior will be arrested and tried in anti-terrorist courts.”
Speaking on Sunday, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah told reporters “this terrorism and mobbing was all pre-planned and this was done by Khan.”
Sanaullah has also repeatedly vowed that police will re-arrest Khan, who faces yet more court cases this week with an arrest embargo issued by Islamabad High Court expiring Monday.
“If Pakistan had a Doomsday Clock, it would be reading sixty seconds to midnight,” read a Sunday editorial in Dawn, the country’s leading English language newspaper.
“There is a very real possibility that we may see the unleashing of total chaos if someone doesn’t push the reset button,” it said.
Khan won the 2018 election on an anti-corruption campaign, voted in by an electorate weary of decades of dynastic politics.
Independent analysts say he was brought to power with the support of the military, before falling out with the generals.
 

 

Topics: Pakistan Imran Khan

EU says latest Armenia-Azerbaijan talks should build momentum for peace

EU says latest Armenia-Azerbaijan talks should build momentum for peace
EU says latest Armenia-Azerbaijan talks should build momentum for peace

BAKU: The European Union on Sunday welcomed the latest meeting between the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan as a positive step toward clinching a durable peace agreement between the two neighboring states which have fought two major wars in 30 years.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met in Brussels at the EU’s invitation.
Neither leader commented after the meeting, the latest in a series since a six-week conflict between the two countries in 2020. During that fighting, Azerbaijan recaptured chunks of territory it had lost in a war that engulfed the region as Soviet rule was collapsing in the 1990s.
The two countries’ foreign ministers also met in the United States this month. Russia, which brokered a truce to halt the 2020 fighting, has also been active in peacekeeping.

Charles Michel, president of the EU’s Council, said the leaders made progress on issues including return of prisoners, demarcation of borders and access through each other’s territory to reach isolated regions in the Caucasus.
He said talks will continue on the conflict’s focal point: the status of Nagorno-Karabakh, internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, but populated mainly by ethnic Armenians.
“The leaders shared a common willingness for a South Caucasus at peace. I commend their respective efforts,” Michel said in a statement on the EU Council website.
“Following the recent positive talks held in the United States on the peace treaty, the momentum should be maintained to take decisive steps toward the signing of a comprehensive peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan.”
As talks have proceeded, border clashes remain constant.
At least two Armenian soldiers and one Azerbaijani serviceman died in incidents last week and Azerbaijan accused Armenia on Sunday of training mortar fire on its positions in Kalbajar district near the border, an allegation denied by Armenia.
In his statement, Michel said both sides agreed to recognize the borders set down after the end of Soviet rule in 1991.
Referring to Nagorno-Karabakh, Michel said he encouraged Azerbaijan to “engage in developing a positive agenda with the aim of guaranteeing the rights and security of this population.”
He told both sides to “refrain from hostile rhetoric, engage in good faith and show leadership” to find solutions.
The two leaders are due to meet again on June 1 at a development conference in Moldova, another ex-Soviet state lying between Ukraine and EU member Romania. Both French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz are to attend.

Topics: Azerbaijan Armenia Nagorno-Karabakh

Zelensky visits France after EU honors Ukraine fight 'for Europe'

Zelensky visits France after EU honors Ukraine fight ‘for Europe’
Zelensky visits France after EU honors Ukraine fight ‘for Europe’

PARIS: Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky landed in Paris Sunday for talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, after accepting a prize for his country’s fight for “European ideals” during a visit to Germany.
“Paris. With each visit, Ukraine’s defense and offensive capabilities are expanding,” Zelensky tweeted as he arrived on Sunday evening at the air base of Villacoublay southwest of Paris.
“The ties with Europe are getting stronger, and the pressure on Russia is growing.”
Macron shortly afterwards welcomed Zelensky to the Elysee Palace, for the second time since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February last year.
The French leader’s office said the pair would discuss France’s “support” in responding to “Ukraine’s urgent military and humanitarian needs” during a dinner at the presidential palace.
Macron would “reaffirm the unwavering support of France and Europe for restoring Ukraine’s legitimate rights and defend its fundamental interests,” it added.
Zelensky’s arrival in Paris came just hours after EU leaders in Germany hailed the Ukrainian people for fighting for the bloc’s freedom and values, handing this year’s award for service toward European unity to the war-torn country’s president.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (C) speaks next to (L-R) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and European Parliament President Roberta Metsola after he was awarded the International Charlemagne Prize of Aachen 2023 on May 14, 2023 in Aachen, Germany.  (Pool/AFP)

“Ukraine incarnates everything the European idea is living for: the courage of convictions, the fight for values and freedom, the commitment to peace and unity,” said EU chief Ursula von der Leyen at the Charlemagne award ceremony in the western city of Aachen.
“President Zelensky and the people of Ukraine are fighting for the values and the obligation that this prize embodies. And in doing so, they are also fighting for our own freedom and our values,” she said in a message echoed by Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.
For German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Russia’s war on its neighbor had “cemented one clear realization: Ukraine is part of our European family.”
Zelensky received the prize while on his first trip to Germany since Russia’s invasion, a day after meeting Italian leaders and Pope Francis in Rome.
The weekend diplomatic tour comes ahead of an EU summit in Reykjavik and a gathering of G7 leaders in Japan.
Zelensky won extended standing ovations at the Aachen ceremony, during which EU leaders also vowed to support Ukraine along its road to joining the bloc.
Calling Germany a “true friend and reliable ally” to Ukraine as it battles to repel Russian invaders, Zelensky held separate talks with Scholz and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.
Berlin on Saturday unveiled a new military package for Kyiv worth 2.7 billion euros ($3 billion), its biggest yet for Ukraine and hailed by Zelensky as a “powerful support.”
“Now is the time for us to determine the end of this war this year. This year, we can make the aggressor’s defeat irreversible,” said the Ukrainian leader.
Anticipating the president’s arrival in Aachen, several hundred Ukraine supporters rallied holding blue balloons and wearing yellow-and-blue flags around their shoulders.
Olga Zelenska, 37, told AFP she came to show her support for her country.
“We are proud,” she said, when asked about the Charlemagne award.
Ukrainian forces have been training troops and stockpiling Western-supplied munitions and hardware that analysts say will be key to reclaiming territory captured by Russia.
Germany, once accused of reticence in supplying military gear to Ukraine, has become the second-biggest contributor of tanks, rockets and anti-missile systems to the country, after the United States.
Early on in the conflict, Kyiv had accused Germany of being too accommodating to Russian President Vladimir Putin, while Berlin’s reliance on Russian energy had proved problematic.
But on the eve of Zelensky’s visit, Berlin said it would send Ukraine more firing units and launchers for the Iris-T anti-missile system, 30 additional Leopard 1 tanks, more than 100 armored combat vehicles and over 200 surveillance drones.
Scholz on Sunday reiterated Berlin’s firm backing, telling Zelensky directly: “We will support you for as long as it is necessary.”
Zelensky said he would urge Scholz to support Ukraine’s bid for fighter jet deliveries, though he did not specify if he was seeking aircraft directly from Germany.
On the front line, Kyiv said Ukrainian forces had captured more than 10 Russian positions on the outskirts of the flashpoint town of Bakhmut.
Russia admitted that two of its military commanders had been killed in combat near the town, where fighting has been raging for days.
In a rare announcement of losses on the battlefield, Russia’s defense ministry said the commander of the 4th motorized rifle brigade, Vyacheslav Makarov, and Yevgeny Brovko, deputy commander of the Army Corps for military-political work, had been killed in fighting in eastern Ukraine.
The head of Russia’s private Wagner mercenary group Yevgeny Prigozhin again accused the Russian army of inaction around Bakhmut.
In a post published by his press service, Prigozhin slammed the “airborne forces” of not backing his men as the defense ministry had claimed.
“I didn’t see them... I don’t know where they are and who they are helping,” said Prigozhin.
Elsewhere, Moscow said Russian forces had struck Western arm depots and Ukrainian troops in the western city of Ternopil and the eastern town of Petropavlivka.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict France

Indian startups eye North Africa entry through UAE trade pact platform  

The free trade pact signed with the UAE last year has opened the Emirati market for Indian companies. (@ThaniAlZeyoudi)
The free trade pact signed with the UAE last year has opened the Emirati market for Indian companies. (@ThaniAlZeyoudi)
Indian startups eye North Africa entry through UAE trade pact platform  

The free trade pact signed with the UAE last year has opened the Emirati market for Indian companies. (@ThaniAlZeyoudi)
  • Companies say they aim to access the broader region via UAE
  • India-UAE trade pact last year gave a major boost to business ties
Updated 14 May 2023
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: The free trade pact signed with the UAE last year has opened the Emirati market for Indian companies, but it is not their final destination, businesses say, as they see it as a hub to expand further into the Middle East and North Africa. 

The landmark Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement that came into force in May reduced tariffs on about 80 percent of all goods and provided zero-duty access to 90 percent of Indian exports. 

Bilateral trade has touched historic highs since the signing of the agreement, registering a year-on-year increase of 16 percent to reach $85 billion in the April 2022-March 2023 period, according to Indian Ministry of Commerce data. 

It will continue to increase further in the coming years, according to the UAE India Business Council, the official joint business chamber for promoting economic synergy between the two countries.  

“The economic graph between UAE and India is going north,” Mukesh Kalra, the council’s head of business development, told Arab News in a recent interview. “Free economic zones, aggressive policies of attracting companies from India and other (regions) have been really pushed by the UAE in the last few years.” 

It also offers access to the Middle East and North Africa, which are largely emerging destinations for Indians. 

“The reason why the companies are moving to UAE is access to the MENA region,” Kalra said. “North Africa is still not a saturated market.” 

Klug Klug, an Indian tech platform for influencer marketing, told Arab News that its recently opened office in Dubai aimed at helping it access the broader region. 

“We know that the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia, is growing very quickly,” said Kalyan Kumar, the company’s co-founder and CEO. 

“We have already got India covered, Southeast Asia covered, and it was a logical step to also cover the Middle East with Dubai as a base of operations. That would also allow us access to Western Europe and North Africa.” 

Rajeev Punj, director of Interlude Global Business, a company specializing in merger and acquisition finance, said that having a UAE branch has been helpful in expanding business. 

But while Dubai was for him currently the main hub and a “gateway to Gulf Cooperation Council and African countries,” he saw the future in Saudi Arabia.

“I would say the next generation would be doing more business with Saudi Arabia,” Puni said. “Lots of opportunities are coming up.” 

Topics: India North Africa UAE

