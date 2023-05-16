British defense minister rules out help for Afghan pilot facing deportation from UK

LONDON: Britain’s defense minister has refused to help a former Afghan Air Force pilot who fought alongside British forces in his home country but is now facing deportation from the UK to Rwanda.
Asked in the House of Commons about the pilot’s case, James Heappey said the man does not qualify “in principle” for Britain’s Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy.
The pilot, whose identity has been withheld because of security fears, flew dozens of combat missions targeting the Taliban and has been described as a “patriot” by former Western coalition allies, the Independent reported.
He fled Afghanistan after the Taliban regained control of the country when Western forces withdrew in August 2021, and eventually arrived in the UK aboard a small boat that crossed the English Channel from France. He said he only did this because there was “no other alternative way” for him to reach Britain.
He subsequently applied for asylum under the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy but the government said he does not qualify because he entered the country illegally from France, which is considered a safe country, and passed through other safe countries on his way to the UK.
When asked about the case by Labour Party MPs, Heappey said his department is “looking at whether or not there are any special circumstances under which the application could be approved.”
But he added: “In principle, as a member of the Afghan national security forces, rather than somebody who worked alongside the British armed forces, (the pilot) would not automatically be in scope.”
A number of religious leaders in the UK this weekend called for the airman to be granted asylum in the UK and urged the government not to deport him to Rwanda. British authorities have signed an agreement with their counterparts in Rwanda to send asylum applicants there while they await the resolution of their cases.
The pilot has written a letter to British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, in which he pleaded with the Conservative Party leader to intervene in his case and told how he feels “forgotten” by the UK and the West.
A Home Office spokesperson said: “Since 2015, we have offered a safe and legal route to the UK to almost half a million men, women and children seeking safety, including those from Hong Kong, Syria, Afghanistan and Ukraine, as well as family members of refugees.”
Macron says France to train Ukrainian fighter pilots
Zelensky has for months been pleading for modern fighter jets such as the US-designed F-16, but NATO members have so far drawn the line at sending Kyiv any such war planes
Updated 13 sec ago
AFP
PARIS: France’s President Emmanuel Macron said Monday that his country had “opened the door” to training Ukrainian fighter pilots, even if he excluded sending any war planes to Kyiv.
Macron spoke a day after Ukraine’s leader Volodymyr Zelensky visited Paris on the second such trip since Russia invaded its pro-Western neighbor in February last year.
“We have opened the door to training pilots, and this with several other European countries who are also ready. I think discussions are under way with the Americans,” he said in a televised interview with the TF1 broadcaster.
“The training can start from now,” Macron added, without providing further details.
After months of stalemate, Ukraine has been preparing to retake ground captured by Russia and is shoring up military assistance to help make its troops more battle-ready.
Zelensky has for months been pleading for modern fighter jets such as the US-designed F-16, but NATO members have so far drawn the line at sending Kyiv any such war planes.
One French official close to air force command in February told AFP that France could in theory send 13 recently decommissioned French fighters of the Mirage 2000-C type, but that it would likely take too long to train Ukrainian pilots to use them.
Macron and Zelensky had dinner on Sunday night, as the Ukrainian leader visited several European countries to boost his weapons stockpile.
“In the coming weeks, France will train and equip several battalions with tens of armored vehicles and light tanks including AMX-10RC,” they said in a joint statement afterwards.
Macron refused to provide more details during the TF1 interview.
“We have decided to deliver more ammunition,” he said.
France had also decided to help “train their troops, the battalions that will be in charge of the counter-offensive” as well as “repair vehicles and cannons.”
“France still has the same position: to help Ukraine resist. A lot is at stake right now, because the success of this counter-offensive will be decisive for the capacity to build lasting peace,” he said.
UN migration agency elects American as 1st woman director, replacing her European boss
Eight of the agency’s 10 directors general since the International Organization for Migration was founded 72 years ago have been American
Updated 12 min 21 sec ago
AP
GENEVA: Amy Pope of the United States elbowed aside her European boss Monday to land the top job at the International Organization for Migration, winning her bid to become the first woman to lead the UN migration agency.
Pope, 49, defeated IOM Director General Antonio Vitorino of Portugal, the European Union candidate, who swept into the post five years ago by trouncing a candidate put up by the Trump administration for a job that has long been held by Americans.
Vitorino’s prospects for a second term were clouded after Pope, with strong backing from the Biden administration, won the first round on a 98-67 vote. After a lunch break, word emerged that Vitorino had pulled out of the race.
His withdrawal paved the way for Pope to win by acclamation after member states decided to forgo what was suddenly a formality: the IOM rules requiring a two-thirds majority to win an election.
“It’s an incredible moment in time to lead the International Organization for Migration, and I could not be happier to stand before you today to start that work,” she told reporters after the closed-door voting by secret ballot and a speech to delegates afterward.
Pope and Vitorino shook hands and smiled as they arrived together for the announcement that she had won. She is expected to start her five-year term on Oct. 1, the IOM said in a statement.
The face-off was unusual in that Pope was looking to unseat her boss in a contest between allies. The United States and Portugal are fellow NATO members.
The move also caps a renewed push by the Biden administration to maintain or recoup top posts in UN institutions, including the World Food Program, children’s agency UNICEF, and the International Telecommunications Union, in recent months — after the Trump administration largely shunned several Geneva institutions.
“Ms. Pope’s election reflects a broad endorsement by member states of her vision to keep people at the heart of IOM’s mission, while implementing key governance and budget reforms to ensure IOM is prepared to meet the challenges it faces,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.
Eight of the agency’s 10 directors general since the International Organization for Migration was founded 72 years ago have been American. The organization has nearly 19,000 staff members working in 171 countries to promote “humane and orderly” migration.
“The situation at the southern border of the United States underscores why it’s so critical that we approach migration from a much more comprehensive point of view,” Pope said. “Many of those migrants have gone through extraordinary circumstances to end up at the border.”
Its job in many of its 560 field offices is to provide migrants with food, water, shelter and help with government-imposed paperwork. The agency also collects and shares vast amounts of data about flows of people to governments, and advises them on policy decisions.
Vitorino won praise for boosting the budget and staff at IOM, helping to hire and promote more women into top positions, and reaching out to developing countries, supporters said.
Vitorino, 66, is a former European Union commissioner for Home and Justice Affairs and think-tank chief who cut his teeth in politics as a Portuguese Socialist, much like UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
Pope, a former prosecutor, served as migration adviser to President Joe Biden early in his administration and recently was Vitorino’s deputy for reform and management.
The US and the EU are both major funders of IOM facing challenges with mass migration. Critics fault the EU for failing to do more to prevent migrants from taking often-deadly boat trips across the Mediterranean Sea from North Africa to Europe.
Geneva-based UNHCR, the UN refugee agency — which has some overlap with what IOM does — and others have expressed concern about how changes to US migration law will affect people trying to cross the US-Mexico border.
Pope is likely to face extra scrutiny in whether she speaks out against any perceived missteps in Biden’s migration policy, and she alluded to the difficulties faced by migrants who trek across central America to reach the United States.
“As the director-general for the International Organization for Migration, I’m not working for the United States government,” she said. “So my view is that it is important that we as an organization call out practices, no matter who they’re coming from, and acknowledge whether they work or they don’t work.”
IOM, which counts 175 member countries, is responding to mass migration crises in places as diverse as Bangladesh, Ukraine, Sudan and South American nations that neighbor Venezuela.
UK Home Secretary says Britain can train lorry drivers and fruit pickers to reduce immigration
It is “not racist” for a nation to want to control its own borders, she told the National Conservatism Conference in London
Britain’s horticulture industry has faced labor shortages since Brexit and the government issued 15,000 extra temporary visas for foreign seasonal workers this year
Updated 26 min 39 sec ago
Arab News
LONDON: There is “no good reason” why the UK cannot train enough lorry drivers and fruit pickers among its own citizens to reduce immigration, Home Secretary Suella Braverman told the National Conservatism Conference on Monday.
Britain’s horticulture industry has complained of labor shortages since the country left the EU, a trend that was exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, the BBC reported. The government responded by increasing the number of temporary visas for seasonal agricultural workers by 15,000 this year.
However, on the opening day of the three-day conference in London, Braverman told delegates that Brexit will allow the development of a high-skilled, high-wage economy “that is less dependent on low-skilled foreign labor.”
She argued it is “not racist” for a nation to want to control its own borders, and the UK must not “forget how to do things for ourselves.”
"There is no good reason why we can’t train up enough HGV (heavy goods vehicle) drivers, butchers or fruit pickers," she said.
Labour leader Keir Starmer condemned the home secretary for her comments.
Speaking during a during a meeting of Labour MPs and peers, he said: “When Suella Braverman says that British workers have forgotten how to do things for themselves, it’s nothing new. It’s how they (the Conservatives) respond to everything: Duck responsibility, blame everyone else.
“She’s told us their vision of the future of work in this country: Let them pick fruit. Well, our party will never have such low ambitions for working people.”
Starmer described the National Conservatism Conference, which was organized by a US-based right-wing group, as a “Mad Hatter’s tea party” attended by politicians who have a “national dislike of this country and its people, from north to south.”
According to the Centre for Policy Studies, the UK’s net migration figure for 2022, which will be revealed next week, is expected to be at least 700,000. Braverman has previously said her “ultimate aspiration” is to reduce the number to fewer than 100,000.
Some leading Conservatives believe that increased immigration is required in the short term to improve economic growth. Nigel Huddleston, the UK minister of state for international trade, told Times Radio that “every now and again we also need more people to come into the country” but the “key thing” is to maintain control.
“In the long term, we need immigration to come down because that’s what has been causing some challenges in local areas for a long period of time,” he said.
Fire at New Zealand hostel kills at least 6 people, prime minister says
Wellington Fire and Emergency District Manager Nick Pyatt said 52 people have been accounted for, but that a number still remained unaccounted for
Updated 31 min 30 sec ago
AP
WELLINGTON, New Zealand: An overnight fire at a four-story hostel in New Zealand’s capital has killed at least six people, the prime minister said Tuesday.
Prime Minister Chris Hipkins told the AM morning news program that he understands that six people have been confirmed dead in the fire in Wellington, and that there are likely to be more. Police said they don’t yet have an exact count of the number dead, although they believe it’s fewer than 10 people.
Emergency services were called to the Loafers Lodge hostel about 12:30 a.m.
Wellington Fire and Emergency District Manager Nick Pyatt said 52 people have been accounted for, but that a number still remained unaccounted for.
“I can sadly report that this will be a multi-fatality incident. Our thoughts at this time are with the families of those who have perished and with our crews who valiantly rescued those (they could) and attempted to rescue those that they couldn’t,” Pyatt told reporters.
“This is our worst nightmare,” Pyatt said. “It doesn’t get worse than this.”
Police said the cause of the fire remained unexplained, and they would be investigating alongside fire and emergency officials.
Loafers Lodge advertises itself as an affordable place for people to stay while they are in the capital, whether on business or needing to visit the nearby Wellington Hospital. It has 92 rooms and promotes them as being available long term.
‘Environmental initiatives in the MENA region are remarkable,’ says Prince Albert II of Monaco
Principality of Monaco has implemented several initiatives in recent years to encourage sustainable lifestyles
Monaco is on track to cut emissions by 50 percent by 2030, reach carbon neutrality by 2050, prince tells Arab News en francais
Updated 50 min 47 sec ago
Melinda Mrini
MONACO: The Principality of Monaco, a city-state situated between the sea and the mountains on the Mediterranean coast, is the world’s second smallest state after the Vatican. With 39,150 inhabitants, it is also one of its most densely populated.
This is perhaps unsurprising, given it is one of the most sought-after destinations in the world. With its palaces, casinos, and famous Formula 1 Grand Prix, the country attracts millions of visitors and foreign workers, while also placing an immense strain on the natural environment.
The city-state faces challenges relating to waste management, air and water quality, and energy consumption. Authorities are therefore under pressure to balance residents’ quality of life with the preservation of natural resources and habitats.
For several years now, the principality has implemented initiatives to encourage sustainable lifestyles. Could what is happening in Monaco serve as an example beyond its borders?
It is no secret that Prince Albert II of Monaco is a staunch advocate for the environment. On the sidelines of the Ever exhibition, which focuses on sustainable mobility and renewable energy, Prince Albert granted an exclusive interview to Arab News en francais.
A land of sustainable mobility
How will we move in the future? What will public transport look like? What about highly polluting airplanes? How can we combine comfort and respect for the environment? The answers may lie in the innovations presented each year at the Ever exhibition, which shows that sustainable mobility can come in many forms and adapt to everyone’s needs.
The exhibition takes place in the Fontvieille business district, a stone’s throw from the heliport, where VIPs, tourists, and businessmen can fly in from the French city of Nice in just seven minutes. Although the helicopters themselves are not yet electric, Monaco boasts the world’s first heliport to obtain carbon accreditation from the Airport Council International Europe.
For Prince Albert, the Ever exhibition is a showcase for Monaco. “This event promotes clean mobility and the principality’s commitment to create a platform to show not only what the principality is achieving, but also the innovations in road or even air transport,” he told Arab News.
Respect for the environment need not entail holding back innovation and progress, however. According to Prince Albert, “degrowth” is not the solution. Rather, he is a strong advocate of moderation, pointing out that Monaco is on track to achieve its target of cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 50 percent by 2030 and achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.
The prince emphasizes the need to transition towards a decarbonized society and to reduce the impact of human activities. He believes that any measures that encourage consumers to adopt these new standards, such as electric, hydrogen, or clean fuel vehicles, are positive steps.
He acknowledges there is still an over-reliance on combustion engine vehicles, yet expresses optimism that alternative solutions will become more cost-effective in the near future.
Monaco promotes the use of electric cars and encourages walking, cycling, and public transportation to reduce air pollution. Prince Albert hopes that by 2025, Monaco’s bus fleet will consist of 100 percent electric vehicles.
The principality also incentivizes the purchase of new electric or plug-in hybrid vehicles by offering financial assistance of up to 30 percent of the vehicle’s price. Authorities want 20 percent of Monaco’s automobiles to be electric or plug-in hybrids by the end of the year.
Monaco on the sea
Prince Albert is known for his love for the sea and his commitment to marine protection. He has undertaken several oceanographic expeditions to raise awareness about marine biodiversity.
Monaco has implemented various initiatives to protect the oceans, including the establishment of marine reserves and the promotion of sustainable fishing. The famous Oceanographic Museum of Monaco, founded by Prince Albert I in 1910 and directed for three decades by Commander Jacques-Yves Cousteau, plays a vital role in raising public awareness about marine environmental protection.
Addressing the environmental concerns associated with cruise ships, the prince said new standards for cruise ships in Monaco’s waters designed to connect them to the electrical network are being finalized. He acknowledged the technical challenges, but emphasized the importance of finding sustainable alternatives.
Since his ascension to the throne on July 12, 2005, Prince Albert has expressed his desire to make Monaco “a model society.” His vision includes transforming the city-state into a model of sustainable urban development. One of the notable projects in this regard is the ambitious extension of Monaco into the sea, reclaiming six hectares of land.
Around 60,000 square meters of luxury housing are planned to be built by 2025, and there have been discussions around the construction of an underwater opera house. The project has an estimated cost of €2 billion ($2.175 billion) and is designed to be environmentally responsible, with careful attention to the site’s biodiversity and the ecological impacts of the construction process.
Monaco and the MENA
While the Prince Albert II Foundation of Monaco works towards environmental protection and the promotion of sustainable development at the local level, it is also strongly engaged internationally.
“The foundation supports various projects through partnerships between the foundation and other entities, particularly through the sharing of best practices,” the prince said, adding that he is pleased with “the existence of several projects related to solar energy, wind energy, and others throughout the Mediterranean basin and beyond.”
According to the prince: “It is necessary to demonstrate the importance of this energy mix, even for developing countries.”
Prince Albert aims to further strengthen cooperation between the Middle East and North Africa region and Monaco. The MENA region, particularly Saudi Arabia and the UAE, has made significant efforts to accelerate the transition to renewable energy, with projects like the Saudi Green Initiative and the Middle East Green Initiative leading the way.
With the next UN Climate Change Conference, or COP, scheduled to take place in Dubai in December this year, the prince commended “the remarkable projects and initiatives in the region.
“I am delighted to highlight and demonstrate that we are also partners in many of these projects. There are truly admirable projects, such as Masdar,” he said.
The prince particularly commended the work of Razan Al-Mubarak, president of the International Union for Conservation of Nature, “one of the ambassadors of the upcoming COP, president of the International Union for Conservation of Nature, with whom the foundation has a strong connection.
“It is thanks to these individuals, as well as a multitude of initiatives and projects not only in the Middle East but also along the southern shores of the Mediterranean and throughout North Africa, that renewable energies can be implemented and efforts towards greater sustainability can be undertaken.”
The prince highlighted the “exemplary efforts of Morocco, as well as other countries” in the region, for which he expressed his happiness to be able to contribute “modestly to further their development.”
The foundation’s collaboration is set to grow with the countries of the MENA region, whose development in various sectors, including environmental protection, has seen growing praise and recognition.
Recently, the Principality of Monaco and Saudi Arabia established formal diplomatic relations, with a view to developing fruitful cooperation between two sovereign states focused on the future, combining their expertise and resources in the interests of sustainability.
Prince Albert said he recognizes the remarkable environmental initiatives undertaken by the MENA region and expressed his support and willingness to contribute to these efforts.
By sharing best practices, promoting renewable energies, and fostering cooperation, the prince hopes to contribute to a sustainable future not only for Monaco but also for the global community.