’No legs, no limits’: Gurkha amputee scales Everest

In this file photo taken on April 3, 2023, Gurkha veteran Hari Budha Magar poses during an interview with AFP in Kathmandu. (AFP)
Updated 22 May 2023
AFP

In this file photo taken on April 3, 2023, Gurkha veteran Hari Budha Magar poses during an interview with AFP in Kathmandu. (AFP)
  • Magar was fitted with prosthetic legs and aside from kayaking around the Isle of Wight climbed several peaks including Morocco’s Mount Toubkal as well as Ben Nevis in Scotland and Mont Blanc in Europe
KATMANDU: Gurkha veteran Hari Budha Magar, who was almost killed serving with the British army in Afghanistan, has become the first double above-the-knee amputee to climb Everest, a member of his team said Sunday.
“He reached the top of Sagarmatha at around 3 PM [Nepali time] on Friday. After successfully summiting the peak, he has now descended to the base camp, and will return to Katmandu tomorrow (Monday),” Him Bista told AFP, using the Nepali name for Everest.
Magar, 43, lost his legs after stepping on an improvised explosive device in 2010 while on patrol in Afghanistan with the Gurkhas, a unit of Nepalis who have fought with the British Army for over 200 years.
Two below-the-knee amputees have reached the peak in the past — New Zealander Mark Inglis in 2006 and China’s Xia Boyu in 2018.
Magar was fitted with prosthetic legs and aside from kayaking around the Isle of Wight climbed several peaks including Morocco’s Mount Toubkal as well as Ben Nevis in Scotland and Mont Blanc in Europe.
But the former corporal was prevented for several years from climbing the world’s highest mountain by a Nepalese law banning double amputees, and also blind people, from mountaineering.
Nepal’s top court quashed the law — which was not in place when Inglis climbed the 8,849-meter (29,032-foot) peak — in 2018 under pressure from Magar and others.
“As long as you can adapt your life according to the time and the situation, we can do anything we want. There is no limit, the sky is the limit,” Magar told AFP last month before heading to the Everest base camp.
On his website, his mission was promoted under the slogan “no legs, no limits.”
Nepal is home to eight of the world’s 10 highest peaks and welcomes hundreds of adventurers each spring, when temperatures are mild and often treacherous Himalayan winds are typically calm.
Bigyan Koirala, a tourism department official, told AFP that nearly 450 climbers have already scaled Everest this season.
Authorities have issued 478 permits to foreign climbers this year, with each paying an $11,000 fee.
Since most will need a guide, more than 900 people — a record — were expected to try to summit during the season, which runs until early June.
Nine climbers have already lost their lives this climbing season.

 

Jennifer Lawrence-produced Afghan documentary premieres at Cannes

Jennifer Lawrence-produced Afghan documentary premieres at Cannes
Updated 21 May 2023
Reuters

Jennifer Lawrence-produced Afghan documentary premieres at Cannes

Jennifer Lawrence-produced Afghan documentary premieres at Cannes
  • Documentary features the daily lives of three women after the Taliban’s resurgence
Updated 21 May 2023
Reuters

CANNES: While the world watched Kabul fall and the Taliban surge back to power in 2021 following the withdrawal of US troops, actor Jennifer Lawrence and producer Justine Ciarrocchi were asking themselves what they could do to support women’s rights.
“Jen’s first response was to find an Afghan filmmaker and give them a platform,” Ciarrocchi told The Hollywood Reporter.
They eventually found director Sahra Mani, whose 2019 documentary “A Thousand Girls Like Me” looked at a sexually abused woman’s quest for justice.
On Sunday, “Bread and Roses,” Mani’s documentary about the daily lives of three women after the Taliban’s resurgence, premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in a special screening.
“This film has a message from women in Afghanistan, a soft message; please be their voice who are voiceless under Taliban dictatorship,” said Mani at the premiere.
The director said in an interview on the Cannes website that she wanted to show the reality of how drastically life has changed under the Taliban for women, even if filming was difficult. “Now that women can no longer leave the house without the veil, I thought we should tell their stories,” she said.
The safety of the camera crews and the people filmed was of top priority, said Mani, who currently lives in France.
“The way in which their lives have changed under the Taliban is an everyday reality for us, it’s life under a dictatorship, a cruel reality we cannot ignore.”

Spotify removes Palestinian singer Mohammed Assaf’s song ‘Dammi Falastini’

Spotify removes Palestinian singer Mohammed Assaf’s song ‘Dammi Falastini’
Updated 21 May 2023
Arab News

Spotify removes Palestinian singer Mohammed Assaf’s song ‘Dammi Falastini’

Spotify removes Palestinian singer Mohammed Assaf’s song ‘Dammi Falastini’
  • Streaming giant reportedly accuses the song of antisemitism 
  • Move receives backlash on social media 
Updated 21 May 2023
Arab News

AMMAN: “Dammi Falastini,” Palestinian singer Mohammed Assaf’s famous hit song, has been removed from Spotify. 

Translating into “My Blood is Palestinian,” the song’s singer received an official email citing accusations of antisemitism as the reason for the song’s deletion, Roya News reported on Sunday.

The move by the music-streaming giant sparked a backlash on social media.

Twitter user @imanabid posted: “Spotify removing ‘Dammi Falastini’ is insane. The absolute ridiculousness it takes to silence everything about us. Our words, our food, our music. Reinstate his song now.”

A tweet from @hourlykorra read: “‘Dammi Falastini’ being removed from Spotify and Apple Music. Why are we being silenced?”

User @jennineak said the move was “outrageous” and that other streaming platforms had also removed the song.

Assaf took to Instagram and said: “That’s fine. It’s preserved in the hearts of all of those who are free and noble.”

Assaf, who lived in Gaza from the age of 4, achieved stardom in 2013 when he won “Arab Idol.” His “Dammi Falastini,” which was released eight years ago, has become an important symbol of national identity within the Palestinian community.
 

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi opens on Yas Island

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi opens on Yas Island
Updated 21 May 2023
Arab News

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi opens on Yas Island

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi opens on Yas Island
  • Sheikh Khaled was given a tour of the theme park, UAE’s first dedicated marine research, rescue, rehabilitation and return center
Updated 21 May 2023
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan took part in the opening of SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, a next-generation marine theme park, at Yas Island on Saturday.

Sheikh Khaled was given a tour of the theme park and was briefed on its facilities, which span five indoor levels with a total area of approximately 183,000 square meters, Emirates News Agency reported. He also visited the Yas SeaWorld Research and Rescue, the UAE’s first dedicated marine research, rescue, rehabilitation and return center, where he reviewed programs aimed at conserving the Arabian Gulf's marine wildlife, habitats, and ecosystems. 

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, which was built by property developer Miral in partnership with SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, opens to the public on Tuesday.

“Today marks a great milestone for Abu Dhabi as we open SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, a landmark attraction that is unparalleled in the region and the world on every level,” Miral Chairman Mohamed Khalifa Al-Mubarak said. 

“The park will also play a key role in promoting environmental awareness and protecting marine life in Abu Dhabi, the UAE and the wider region, undoubtedly inspiring guests to care for and protect our precious marine life for years to come. 

“Together, with our partner, SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, we are proud to be pushing the limits of science and conservation to create a truly unparalleled knowledge hub, demonstrating our joint commitment to upholding the highest standards of animal care and welfare.”

Scott Ross, chairman of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, added: “As the first SeaWorld park to open outside of the US, SeaWorld Abu Dhabi marks a significant chapter for SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment. It is with great privilege we celebrate this highly-anticipated grand opening alongside our valued partners at Miral. 

“The extraordinary SeaWorld Abu Dhabi Marine Life Theme Park was born through years of collaboration and innovation, combining SeaWorld’s nearly 60 years of experience in animal welfare and commitment to marine conservation with Miral’s unprecedented track record as a leading developer of world-class destinations. 

“Together, we have created a state-of-the-art marine life theme park unlike anything the region has seen to date, truly representing a next generation SeaWorld experience. We have no doubt that guests will be amazed with all that SeaWorld Abu Dhabi has to offer and we are proud to play our part in inspiring their commitment to marine conservation for years to come.”

Nepali mountaineer climbs Everest for record 27th time

Nepali mountaineer climbs Everest for record 27th time
Updated 17 May 2023
AFP

Nepali mountaineer climbs Everest for record 27th time

Nepali mountaineer climbs Everest for record 27th time
  • Nepal is home to eight of the world’s 10 highest peaks, including the 8,849-meter Everest
  • Kami Rita Sherpa had held the overall title since 2018, when he ascended Everest for the 22nd time
Updated 17 May 2023
AFP

KATMANDU: Nepali climber Kami Rita Sherpa reached the top of Mount Everest for the 27th time on Wednesday, reclaiming the record for the most summits of the world’s highest mountain.
“He successfully reached the summit this morning guiding a Vietnamese climber,” Mingma Sherpa of Seven Summit Treks, his expedition organizer, said.
Nepal is home to eight of the world’s 10 highest peaks, including the 8,849-meter (29,032-foot) Everest, and welcomes hundreds of adventurers each spring, when temperatures are warm and winds are typically calm.
Earlier Wednesday, British mountain guide Kenton Cool reached the world’s highest point for the 17th time, extending his own record for the most summits by a non-Nepali.
Authorities have issued 478 permits to foreign climbers this year, the $11,000 fee part of total costs for a summit ranging from $45,000 to $200,000.
Since most will need a guide, more than 900 people — a record — will try to summit this season, which runs until early June.
The 53-year-old Kami Rita Sherpa had held the overall title since 2018, when he ascended Everest for the 22nd time, passing the previous mark he shared with two other Sherpa climbers, both of whom have since retired.
But on Sunday another climber, Pasang Dawa Sherpa, 46, tied the record by reaching the top for the 26th time.
A guide for more than two decades, Kami Rita Sherpa first summited in 1994 when working for a commercial expedition.
Since then, he has climbed Everest almost every year, several times leading the first rope-fixing team to open the route to the top.
“These records were made not with an intention to make them but during my work as a guide,” Sherpa said last month as he headed to base camp.
Dubbed “the Everest man,” Sherpa was born in 1970 in Thame, a village in the Himalayas renowned as a breeding ground for successful mountaineers.
Growing up, Sherpa watched his father and then his brother don climbing gear to join expeditions as mountain guides, and was soon following in their footsteps.
In 2019, he reached the summit twice in the span of six days.
Sherpa’s client Wednesday was reportedly Chinh Chu, a Vietnamese billionaire who made his fortune in finance, while Cool guided Richard Walker, executive chairman of British supermarket chain Iceland Foods, to the top.
Nepali guides, usually ethnic Sherpas from the valleys around Everest, are considered the backbone of the climbing industry and bear huge risks to carry equipment and food, fix ropes and repair ladders.
Cool, 49, first climbed Everest in 2004 and his 16th ascent last year gave him the sole record for the most summits by a non-Nepali climber, but he said then that he was “surprised” by the attention.
“In reality, it’s not that amazing,” he said, pointing out that many Sherpa guides had stood on the peak more often than him.
“People go ‘it’s a world record’, it’s not a world record,” he said. “It’s just that I happen to hold the non-Sherpa record, for whatever that is worth, which in my mind, (is) not very much.”
Three Nepali climbers died on the mountain last month when a block of glacial ice fell and swept them into a deep crevasse as they were crossing the treacherous Khumbu icefall as part of a supply mission.
Fatalities climbed to four when a 69-year-old US mountaineer died this month during his acclimatization rotation at around 6,400 meters.

