EU leaders to visit South Korea for talks

The European leaders are making their first visit to South Korea for talks on trade agreements, the war in Ukraine, and North Korea’s banned weapons programmes. (AFP)
SEOUL: European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen are set to visit Seoul on Monday for a summit with South Korea’s President Yoon Suk Yeol.
The European leaders, who have just attended the G7 summit in Hiroshima, are making their first visit to the East Asian country for talks on issues including trade agreements, the war in Ukraine, and North Korea’s banned weapons programmes.
“The EU and South Korea are expected to express their strong joint support for upholding the rules-based international order,” the European Council said in a statement.
South Korea, the world’s ninth-largest arms exporter, has sent humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and sold tanks and howitzers to Poland - a key ally for Kyiv as it battles Russia’s invasion.
However, it has a long-standing policy of not providing weapons to active conflict zones.
Yoon held talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the G7 Sunday, following a meeting with Zelensky’s wife, Olena Zelenska, in Seoul last week.
During his meeting with Zelensky in Hiroshima, Yoon promised additional non-lethal aid to Ukraine, including demining equipment and ambulances, at the request of the Ukrainian president, according to South Korea’s presidential office.
Yoon’s office said the visit by EU leaders will be an “opportunity to strengthen practical cooperation in the fields of economy, health, science and technology and deepen cooperation on regional and global issues.”

MANILA: A massive fire tore through Manila’s historic post office building overnight, slightly injuring one person and and razing the nearly 100-year-old landmark in the Philippine capital, police and postal officials said Monday.
The fire started before midnight in the basement of the neo-classical, five-story building and was brought under control Monday morning more than seven hours after it began, firefighters said.
An investigation was underway to determine the cause of the fire and what was damaged, officials said.
The Manila Central Post Office was one of the capital’s busiest office buildings but was closed when the fire started. The building was the country’s main mail-sorting and distribution hub and was the central office for the Philippine Postal Corporation.
Postal service in the Philippines began during the Spanish colonial period with horse-riding mail couriers.
The building now recognized as a national landmark was built in 1926 with high columns in the traditional neo-classical style. It was severely damaged during World War II and was rebuilt in 1946.
It is located along the Pasig River and on a main intersection of the capital’s key roads.

SYDNEY: India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a summit with Pacific Island leaders in Papua New Guinea on Monday, with the US Secretary of State scheduled to also meet the leaders later in the day and sign a defense agreement with Papua New Guinea.

In his opening remarks to the summit, PNG Prime Minister James Marape said India was the leader of the Global South, a term used to refer to some low and middle income countries, adding “our people have been left behind.”
Modi told the 14 leaders of the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation that India would be a reliable partner to small island states amid difficulties caused by supply chain disruptions and climate change. India was committed to a free and open Indo Pacific, he said.
Earlier, Modi wrote on social media he had discussed “ways to augment cooperation in commerce, technology, health care and in addressing climate change” with PNG in a bilateral meeting with Marape on Monday.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to sign a Defense Cooperation Agreement between the United States and PNG, and also hold a Pacific Island leaders meeting in the afternoon.
Washington would provide $45 million in new funds as it partnered with PNG to strengthen economic and security cooperation, including protective equipment for the PNG defense force, climate change mitigation and tackling transnational crime and HIV/AIDS, the US State Department said.
The United States Commander for the Indo-Pacific Command, Admiral John Aquino, on Monday attended a ceremony at PNG’s Murray Barracks to present personal protective equipment to PNG’s defense force, the PNG Post Courier reported.
Marape told media on Sunday the defense agreement would also see an increase in the US military presence over the next decade.
Police Commissioner David Manning said there was a heavy police and military presence around the capital Port Moresby with roads blocked, and defense patrol boats in the water around the meeting venue, for the biggest assembly of international leaders in the country since a 2018 APEC summit.
Several universities held protests at campuses against the signing of the Defense Cooperation Agreement, amid concern it would upset China. Marape has denied it would stop PNG working with China, an important trade partner.
China, a major provider of infrastructure to the Pacific Islands in recent years, signed a security pact with Solomon Islands last year, prompting concern from the United States and its allies over Beijing’s intentions in a region covering vital sea lanes.
The US defense agreement would boost PNG’s defense infrastructure and capability after decades of neglect, the PNG government said earlier.
New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins told reporters in Port Moresby the defense agreement between the United States and PNG was “an extension of an existing relationship and it isn’t just about military presence but it’s also about development.”
Blinken will also sign a Ship Riders Pact, allowing US Coast Guard vessels with PNG officials aboard to patrol its exclusive economic zone, PNG’s government said in a statement on Monday.

HIROSHIMA, Japan: Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said Monday he was “upset” he and Volodymyr Zelensky did not meet at the G7 summit, adding his Ukrainian counterpart seemed uninterested in negotiating peace with Russia.

Zelensky, who emerged from the summit in Hiroshima with fresh diplomatic support and pledges of more military aid, had sought a one-on-one meeting with Lula, who has faced accusations of being soft on Russia over its invasion.
Both leaders said scheduling conflicts had prevented them from meeting — which Zelensky quipped had likely left his Brazilian counterpart “disappointed.”
“I wasn’t disappointed. I was upset, because I’d like to meet him and discuss the matter,” Lula told a news conference before heading home from Japan.
But “Zelensky is a grown-up. He knows what he’s doing,” he added.
Lula said his team had scheduled a meeting with Zelensky for Sunday afternoon. But the Ukrainian leader ran late, and his own agenda was full after that, he said.
Zelensky got resounding support from G7 leaders at the summit, including long-sought US backing for access to F-16 fighter jets.
He also wooed non-G7 countries invited to the gathering, notably winning a pledge from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to do “whatever we can” to resolve the conflict.
“I understand your pain,” Modi told him.
There was no such show of support from Brazil.
Lula said he did not see a point in meeting Zelensky now, saying neither he nor Russian President Vladimir Putin appeared to want peace.
“For now, they’re both convinced they’re going to win the war,” he said.
Lula is pushing for peace talks and has proposed Brazil as a mediator, along with other “neutral” countries, including China and Indonesia.
But the veteran leftist faced criticism last month when he accused the United States of “encouraging” the war.
After the White House accused him of “parroting Russian and Chinese propaganda,” Lula toned down his rhetoric, saying Brazil condemned Russia’s invasion.
But he renewed his criticism Monday.
US President Joe Biden, he said, is sending the message that “Putin has to surrender and pay for everything he wrecked.”
“That message isn’t helping,” he said.

SEOUL: South Korea and Germany will soon sign an agreement aimed at protecting military secrets to boost defense cooperation, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said on Sunday as he met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Seoul.

The military information agreement will help “smoothly operate the defense industry supply chain”, amid global economic and political instability, Yoon told a briefing.

South Korea, which recently pursued a similar information-sharing pact with Canada, has moved to expand its defense industry amid rising demand driven by the war in Ukraine and other global tensions, but has so far refused to provide weapons to Kyiv.

Yoon said respect for freedom as a universal value was “very vital” in the face of authoritarianism challenging democracy, unstable global supply chains and the war.

“From now, I expect South Korea and Germany will further expand reciprocal and future-oriented cooperation and strengthen the solidarity for peace and prosperity of Europe and Asia,” Yoon said in opening remarks at the meeting with Scholz.

The two leaders also discussed deepening cooperation in production of semiconductors, among other areas.

Scholz, who is visiting South Korea after attending the Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima, Japan, called North Korea’s missile tests a sign of a “still dangerous situation” on the Korean peninsula.

“This is a threat to peace and security in this region,” he said at a military base after a visit to the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating the Koreas.

Germany’s history as a divided nation had been overcome, he said, but division persists on the Korean peninsula.

Both Scholz and Yoon left Japan on Sunday after joining the G7 summit. South Korea was invited as an observer.

G7 leaders signaled they would not back down from supporting Ukraine, and outlined a shared approach towards China, looking to “de-risk, not decouple” economic engagement with a country regarded as the factory of the world.

Yoon, who met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy for the first time on the sidelines of the G7, said he was planning to provide mine-removing equipment and ambulances, while promising more support for Ukraine.

South Korea signed an agreement with Ukraine on Wednesday on its plan to provide a $130 million financial aid package, a day after the visiting first lady of the war-hit country asked for military assistance.

DHAKA: Saudi officials are working round-the-clock to facilitate the travel of more than 127,000 Bangladeshi pilgrims under the Makkah Route initiative this year, Riyadh’s envoy said on Sunday as the first Hajj flight left Dhaka for Jeddah.

As the Hajj returned in 2023 to pre-pandemic arrangements, Bangladesh’s pilgrim quota has more than doubled compared with last year, when it was 60,000.

All the pilgrims will be assisted by Saudi authorities under the Makkah Route initiative. This is a flagship pre-travel program launched by the Kingdom in 2019 to help pilgrims fulfill all the visa, customs and health requirements at their airport of origin, and save them long hours of waiting before and upon arrival in Saudi Arabia.

“We inaugurate for the third year the initiative of Route Makkah … We will accommodate, inshallah, this year 127,198 pilgrims — 100 percent through the Makkah Route initiative. This is because we follow our leadership direction and directives to serve the pilgrims and to facilitate their holy journey,” Saudi Ambassador to Bangladesh Essa Al-Duhailan said during a Hajj pre-departure event at Shah Jalal International Airport in Dhaka.

“My colleagues and the embassy, we are working day and night, 24 hours a day, to accomplish our objectives to serve the pilgrims.”

Shahadat Hossain Taslim, president of the Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh, praised the Makkah Route facility. “It is a wonderful service … This is the privilege we are getting from the Saudi government,” he said.

“It was a wonderful cooperation from the government of Saudi Arabia. I would like to extend my thanks on behalf of all Bangladeshi pilgrims, countrymen, government.”

 

 

