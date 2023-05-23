Pakistan’s Imran Khan gets protection from arrest in multiple terrorism cases, presses legal fight

You are here

Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan, aboard a heavily secured vehicle, arrives to appear in a court, in Islamabad on May 23, 2023. (AP)
Updated 23 May 2023
AP

  • Development comes as the authorities have been cracking down on the supporters of Khan, now Pakistan’s top opposition leader
  • Former cricket star turned Islamist politician has become embroiled in more than 100 legal cases against him
Updated 23 May 2023
AP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday pressed his legal battle before a court in the capital, Islamabad, which granted him protection from arrest until early next month in several cases where he faces terrorism charges for inciting violence.
The development comes as the authorities have been cracking down on the supporters of Khan, now Pakistan’s top opposition leader. Thousands staged violence protests, and attacked public property and military installations following Khan’s arrest earlier this month.
The violence subsided only days later, after Khan was released on the orders of the country’s Supreme Court. Ten people were killed in clashes with the police.
Khan, who was ousted in a no-confidence vote in Parliament in April last year, has campaigned against the government of his successor, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, claiming his ouster was illegal and demanding early elections.
Since then, the 70-year-old former cricket star turned Islamist politician has become embroiled in more than 100 legal cases against him. He faces charges of graft purportedly committed while he was in office and has been charged with terrorism in eight cases over the violent protests by his supporters and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf opposition party.
After the Islamabad court on Tuesday granted Khan protection from arrest on terrorism charges until June 8, he and his wife traveled to the nearby city of Rawalpindi, to appear before the National Accountability Bureau to answer questions in a separate graft case.
The couple is accused of accepting the gift of property to build a private university in exchange for providing benefits to a real estate tycoon. Khan denies the charge, saying he and his wife, Bushra Bibi, were not involved in any wrongdoing.

Topics: Pakistan Imran Khan

LONDON: The British economy will avoid falling into recession this year, according to upgraded growth forecasts Tuesday from the International Monetary Fund.
In its latest assessment of the UK economy, the Washington-based fund said domestic demand had proven more resilient than anticipated in the face of the surge in energy costs.
The IMF now thinks the British economy will grow by a still-modest 0.4 percent this year partly as a result of higher wages, up from its previous prediction just a month ago of a 0.3 percent decline. The more positive projection came alongside warnings of a “subdued” outlook for growth and the threat posed by ongoing global uncertainty.
IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said at a press briefing in London that the latest assessment reflects “favorably” on the UK in comparison to other countries in the Group of Seven leading industrial nations.
“We are likely to see the UK performing better than Germany, for example,” she said.
Despite the more upbeat assessment, the IMF said inflation is likely to remain stubbornly high over the coming years and only return to the Bank of England’s target of 2 percent in mid-2025, six months longer than it predicted earlier this year.
Like other central banks, the Bank of England has been raising interest rates aggressively over the past 18 months or so to a 15-year high of 4.5 percent after inflation spiked sharply, first because of bottlenecks caused by the coronavirus pandemic and then Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which sent energy and food prices surging.
Figures on Wednesday are expected to show inflation in Britain falling back below 10 percent for the first time since August, largely because the sharp spike in prices caused by the invasion of Ukraine will fall out of the annual comparison.
Andrew Bailey, governor of the Bank of England, told lawmakers on Tuesday that inflation had “turned the corner.”
The IMF also praised the British government for reestablishing credibility following the “stress episode” of last September’s big tax cuts of the short-lived government of former Prime Minister Liz Truss.
That mini-budget led to a sharp increase in borrowing costs and fears about the viability of some pension funds as financial markets questioned the government’s unfunded tax cuts.
Truss’ premiership soon came to an end and the Conservative Party promoted Rishi Sunak to take the helm. He and his Treasury chief, Jeremy Hunt, made it their priority to restore faith in Britain’s finances by reversing those tax cuts and tightening spending.
Hunt said the IMF report vindicated the government’s efforts to “restore stability” but that the “job is not done yet.”
With a general election set to take place next year and the Conservatives trailing heavily in the opinion polls, the pressure is mounting on Sunak to cut taxes, a course that IMF cautioned against taking.
“Of course, it is attractive to look into ways in which the tax burden is lighter, to inject more investment opportunity,” Georgieva said. “But only when it is affordable — and at this point of time, neither it is affordable nor it is desirable.”

BRUSSELS: The European Union’s foreign policy chief said Tuesday that the US green light to allow Ukrainian pilots to get training to fly F-16s has created an inexorable momentum that will inevitably bring the fighter jets to the Ukrainian battlefield.
“You know, it’s always the same thing: we discuss, at the beginning everybody is reluctant,” said Josep Borrell, giving the example of the long debate and initial opposition to the dispatch of advanced Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine.
“And at the end — with the Leopards, with the F-16 at the end — the decision comes to provide this military support because it is absolutely needed.”
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg confirmed that the training decision was the exact thrust necessary toward making the jets available to Ukraine.
“Announcing clearly that they will start training — this is an important step that partly will enable us to deliver fighter jets at some stage,” Stoltenberg said before meeting with EU defense ministers. He said it also proved that the West wouldn’t stand down in the face of Russia, saying such a decision “is sending a very clear signal that we are there for the long term and that Russia can not wait us out.”
Borrell added that training for Ukrainian pilots had already begun in Poland and some other countries, though authorities in Warsaw couldn’t immediately confirm the news. The Netherlands and Denmark, among others, are also making plans for such training.
No decision on actually delivering fourth-generation fighter jets has been taken yet, but training pilots now — a process that takes several months — will help speed up battle readiness once a formal decision is made.
“We can continue and also finalize the plans that we’re making with Denmark and other allies to start these trainings. And of course, that is the first step that you have to take,” Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren said.
“We will continue discussing with our allies and with countries that might have F-16s available about that next step. But that’s not on the table right now,” Ollongren said.
Ukraine has long begged for the sophisticated fighter to give it a combat edge as it battles Russia’s invasion, now in its second year. And this new plan opens the door for several nations to supply the aircraft and for the US to help train the pilots.
With the decision, the Biden administration has made a sharp reversal after refusing to approve any transfer of the aircraft or conduct training for more than a year because of worries that it could escalate tensions with Russia. US officials also have argued against the F-16 by saying that learning to fly and logistically support such an advanced aircraft would be difficult and take months.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict F-16 fighter jets NATO EU

Economic zone agency promotes halal industry in Philippines

Economic zone agency promotes halal industry in Philippines
Filipino companies display halal-certified food products at the Malaysia International Halal Showcase in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Updated 23 May 2023
Arab News

Economic zone agency promotes halal industry in Philippines

Economic zone agency promotes halal industry in Philippines
  • Global halal market is estimated to be worth more than $7 trillion
  • Philippine Economic Zone Authority to promote small and medium enterprises for the industry’s growth
Updated 23 May 2023
Arab News

MANILA: The Philippine Economic Zone Authority has announced it is promoting the domestic halal industry in the country to tap into the rapidly growing regional and global markets.

With the world’s Muslim population accounting for about 1.8 billion people, the global halal market is estimated to be worth more than $7 trillion. A third of it is contributed by the halal food and beverage industry, but the market also covers recreation, travel, financial services, fashion, and many other sectors.

While the Philippines has been looking to expand the market presence of its halal-certified food, especially in Gulf countries, it has also set the development of halal tourism among its priority goals for 2023 to boost arrivals from the Middle East and its own Muslim-majority neighbors such as Malaysia, Indonesia and Brunei.

PEZA, which promotes the establishment of economic zones in the Philippines for foreign investment, recently signed agreements with the country’s central bank to expand the footprint of halal financial services in the country.

“Halal is not only a matter of food but it also includes the matter of halal in logistics tourism, manufacturing ...  and financial accessibility,” Aleem Siddiqui Guipal, PEZA’s public relations manager, told the Philippine state broadcaster PTV earlier this week. 

“We have signed a memorandum of agreement with Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas to invite foreign Islamic banks and even local commercial banks to register.”

Foreign investment to create halal hubs in the Philippines has so far come from neighboring Malaysia and Saudi Arabia, Guipal said, but added that the agency was currently focused on the domestic ecosystem and promoting financing among local players, especially small and medium enterprises for the industry’s growth.

“The strategy that we are seeing is, first, to support SMEs (small and medium enterprises) and start-ups so that they will have a mechanism or platform to grow the domestic halal industry,” he said.

PEZA is also involving the relevant authorities mandated with developing the minority Muslim community in the Philippines.

Muslims constitute roughly 5 percent of the nearly 110 million, predominantly Catholic population of the Southeast Asian nation. They live mostly on the island of Mindanao and the Sulu archipelago in the country’s south, as well as in the central-western province of Palawan, and the capital, Manila.

“We also signed an MoU with the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos, and Southern Philippines Development Authority to support the halal industry in the Philippines,” Guipal said.

“It’s also a vehicle of our government to address the socio-economic challenges of the country, in meeting the needs of our countrymen, especially in the southern Philippines.”

Topics: Phillipines halal

UN appeals for $333 million for Cyclone Mocha relief in Myanmar

UN appeals for $333 million for Cyclone Mocha relief in Myanmar
Updated 23 May 2023
AFP

UN appeals for $333 million for Cyclone Mocha relief in Myanmar

UN appeals for $333 million for Cyclone Mocha relief in Myanmar
  • More than $200 million would come from the overall humanitarian aid plan for this year in Myanmar
  • About $122m sought to support new relief efforts for those affected by the cyclone
Updated 23 May 2023
AFP

YANGON: The United Nations launched on Tuesday an appeal for $333 million in emergency funding for 1.6 million people it said were affected after deadly Cyclone Mocha tore through Myanmar.
Mocha brought lashing rain and winds of 195 kilometers per hour to Myanmar and neighboring Bangladesh on May 14, collapsing buildings and turning streets into rivers.
Myanmar’s junta has given a death toll of 148 people, mostly from the persecuted Rohingya minority in western Rakhine state.
The UN’s humanitarian affairs office said it was seeking $333 million to help provide shelter, medical facilities, food and clean water ahead of the rainy season.
“We are now in a race against time to provide people with safe shelter in all affected communities and prevent the spread of water-borne disease,” Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator Ramanathan Balakrishnan said in a statement.
More than $200 million would come from the overall humanitarian aid plan for this year in Myanmar, the statement added, with $122m sought to support new relief efforts for those affected by the cyclone.
Balakrishnan later told reporters the United Nations was hoping to receive approval soon to distribute relief to communities in Rakhine.
The state is home to hundreds of thousands of Rohingya, many of whom live in displacement camps following decades of ethnic conflict.
A military crackdown in Myanmar in 2017 sent hundreds of thousands of Rohingya fleeing into neighboring Bangladesh, with harrowing stories emerging of murder, rape and arson.
A junta spokesman did not respond to questions about whether UN agencies would be granted access to displacement camps in Rakhine that house Rohingya.
Junta chief Min Aung Hlaing, who was head of the army during the 2017 crackdown, has dismissed the term Rohingya as “imaginary.”
In Bangladesh, officials said that no one had died in the cyclone, which passed close to sprawling refugee camps that now house almost one million Rohingya.
The appeal comes after the UN’s food agency said Monday that lack of funding has forced it to cut food aid for around one million Rohingya refugees living in camps in Bangladesh for the second time in three months.

Topics: UN Myanmar

No survivors in Chinese fishing vessel capsizing: initial probe

No survivors in Chinese fishing vessel capsizing: initial probe
Updated 23 May 2023
AFP

No survivors in Chinese fishing vessel capsizing: initial probe

No survivors in Chinese fishing vessel capsizing: initial probe
  • Chinese vessel overturned on May 16, with 17 Chinese, 17 Indonesians and five Filipinos on board
  • Capsized vessel was owned by Penglai Jinglu Fishery Company, one of China’s major state-run fishing firms
Updated 23 May 2023
AFP

BEIJING: There were no survivors after a fishing vessel carrying 39 crew members from China, Indonesia and the Philippines capsized last week in the Indian Ocean, according to an initial government probe released on Tuesday.
The Chinese vessel overturned on May 16, with 17 Chinese, 17 Indonesians and five Filipinos on board.
“From an analysis of the ship’s capsizing... it is preliminarily judged that there are no survivors from the ship,” Beijing’s transport ministry said in an official social media post.
The boat capsized within Australia’s vast search-and-rescue region, 5,000 kilometers (2,700 nautical miles) to the west of Perth, the state capital of Western Australia.
Chinese state media reported on Monday that seven bodies had been found by Chinese and Sri Lankan rescue vessels, without specifying the nationalities of the dead.
Australia had sent three airplanes and four ships to help in the international search-and-rescue efforts.
The rescue operation has been downgraded to a “48-hour small-scale investigation” as of Tuesday morning, the Chinese transport ministry said.
Rescuers had trawled an area of around 64,000 square kilometers (18,700 square nautical miles), and “did not find any sign of survivors,” according to the ministry.
The fishing vessel’s distress beacon was first detected last week as Cyclone Fabian drove waves as high as seven meters (23 feet) and winds as strong as 120 kilometers per hour (75 miles per hour) through the area.
Rough weather conditions held back rescue efforts, with the Joint Rescue Coordination Center (JRCC) in Canberra warning of “challenging” survival conditions.
The Chinese transport ministry said rescue boats had sounded their horns for one minute of mourning in the early hours of Tuesday, with only seven vessels remaining on the scene by noon.
“The shipwreck’s condition shows no obvious change from the previous day, and is gradually drifting northeast,” the ministry said.
The capsized vessel was owned by Penglai Jinglu Fishery Company, one of China’s major state-run fishing firms.
It was authorized to fish for neon flying squid and Pacific saury, according to the North Pacific Fisheries Commission.
It left Cape Town in South Africa on May 5 for Busan in South Korea, according to the MarineTraffic tracking website, which last located the vessel on May 10 southeast of Reunion, a tiny French island in the Indian Ocean.
Penglai Jinglu Fishery also runs squid and tuna fishing operations in international waters, including the Indian Ocean and seas surrounding Latin America.

Topics: China

