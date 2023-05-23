You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Reading Today: The Power of Hope

What We Are Reading Today: The Power of Hope

What We Are Reading Today: The Power of Hope
Short Url

https://arab.news/w8qpv

Updated 23 May 2023
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Power of Hope

What We Are Reading Today: The Power of Hope
Updated 23 May 2023
Arab News

Author: Carol Graham 

In a society marked by extreme inequality of income and opportunity, why should economists care about how people feel? The truth is that feelings of well-being are critical metrics that predict future life outcomes.

In this timely and innovative account, economist Carol Graham argues for the importance of hope—little studied in economics at present—as an independent dimension of well-being.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: The Lives of Sharks
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Lives of Sharks
What We Are Reading Today: The Biodiversity Gardener
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Biodiversity Gardener

What We Are Reading Today: The Lives of Sharks

What We Are Reading Today: The Lives of Sharks
Updated 22 May 2023
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Lives of Sharks

What We Are Reading Today: The Lives of Sharks
Updated 22 May 2023
Arab News

Authors: Daniel C. Abel & R. Dean Grubbs

Sharks are the top predators in many marine ecosystems. But tales of the killer instincts and fearsomely sharp senses of these hunters can obscure their full life histories. In fact, sharks are characterful, exhibit surprisingly complex behaviors, and lead secretive lives full of interest in every type of marine habitat. 

“The Lives of Sharks” is a fascinating and beautifully illustrated guide to these iconic marine creatures from two world-renowned experts.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: The Biodiversity Gardener
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Biodiversity Gardener
Photo/Supplied
books
What We Are Reading Today: ‘Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents’

What We Are Reading Today: The Biodiversity Gardener

What We Are Reading Today: The Biodiversity Gardener
Updated 21 May 2023
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Biodiversity Gardener

What We Are Reading Today: The Biodiversity Gardener
Updated 21 May 2023
Arab News

Author: Paul Sterry

Over the past decade, wild-life author and photographer Paul Sterry has nurtured, both through action and by doing nothing, what has become a small island of flourishing biodiversity in the half-acre garden that surrounds his north Hampshire cottage.

By giving nature a free hand, and fostering habitats appropriate to this part of southeast England, he has enabled an abundance of native plant and animal species to call the garden home. 

This contrasts with the continued decline in biodiversity in the surrounding countryside.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

Photo/Supplied
books
What We Are Reading Today: ‘Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents’
Photo/Supplied
books
What We Are Reading Today: For The Love of Mars

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents’

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Updated 21 May 2023
Ghadi Joudah

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents’

Photo/Supplied
  • The author contends that the caste system was constructed in the aftermath of slavery to uphold racial hierarchy in society, and continues to permeate all areas of life, including education, employment, wealth, and healthcare
Updated 21 May 2023
Ghadi Joudah

In “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents,” Isabel Wilkerson asserts that America has developed an unofficial caste system designed to retain a hierarchy with white people at the top.

The book, published in 2020, posits how this system has evolved and its impact on various aspects of American life.

She argues that the US operates under an unspoken caste system that ranks and categorizes people based on race. White Americans occupy the top position, followed by Latinos and Asian Americans in the middle, and black Americans at the bottom.

Wilkerson calls for radical empathy from the dominant groups, policy changes, and social integration to help dismantle the caste system. However the process, she argues, begins with acknowledging its existence and recognizing how it contradicts American ideals of equality and justice for all.

The author contends that the caste system was constructed in the aftermath of slavery to uphold racial hierarchy in society, and continues to permeate all areas of life, including education, employment, wealth, and healthcare.

The system relies on stigmatizing racial groups to justify unequal treatment, she says.

The book emphasizes the importance of comprehending this history and addressing these issues in order to promote greater justice, equality, and opportunity, irrespective of race or ethnicity.

Wilkerson was the first African-American woman to win a Pulitzer Prize in journalism, and is best known for her award-winning book “The Warmth of Other Suns: The Epic Story of America’s Great Migration.”

She has dedicated her career to exploring and illuminating the complex and often untold stories of race in America. Wilkerson has also served as a professor of journalism at Princeton, Emory, Northwestern, and Boston University.

 

Topics: What We Are Reading Today:

Related

Photo/Supplied
books
What We Are Reading Today: For The Love of Mars
Photo/Supplied
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Power of Hope: How the Science of Well-Being Can Save Us from Despair

Omani novel on water wins top Arabic fiction prize

Omani novelist Zahran Alqasmi named winner of International Prize for Arabic Fiction with his book “The Water Diviner.”
Omani novelist Zahran Alqasmi named winner of International Prize for Arabic Fiction with his book “The Water Diviner.”
Updated 21 May 2023
AFP

Omani novel on water wins top Arabic fiction prize

Omani novelist Zahran Alqasmi named winner of International Prize for Arabic Fiction with his book “The Water Diviner.”
  • Alqasmi, 49, will receive $50,000, and the prize committee will provide funding to translate the novel into English
  • “The Water Diviner” tells the story of Omani villager Salem bin Abdullah, hired by his community to find groundwater reserves
Updated 21 May 2023
AFP

ABU DHABI: Omani poet and novelist Zahran Alqasmi was named on Sunday winner of the prestigious International Prize for Arabic Fiction with his book “The Water Diviner.”
Alqasmi, 49, will receive $50,000, and the prize committee will provide funding to translate the novel into English, organizers of the annual award said on their website.
“The Water Diviner” tells the story of Omani villager Salem bin Abdullah, hired by his community to find groundwater reserves.
It touches on issues of water scarcity and extreme weather events such as floods.
“’The Water Diviner’ by Zahran Alqasmi explores a new subject in modern fiction: water and its impact on the natural environment and the lives of human beings in hostile regions,” Mohammed Achaari, chairman of the judges’ panel, said in a statement.
Alqasmi, who has published four novels and 10 poetry collections, is the first Omani winner of the prize, now in its 16th year.
He was announced this year’s winner at a ceremony in the United Arab Emirates’ capital of Abu Dhabi.
In an interview for the prize’s website, Alqasmi said the book had an additional focus: “on how women also caused changes in the life of the main protagonist.”
Five other shortlisted authors, from Algeria, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Libya and Egypt, will each receive $10,000, the organizers said.
The award is supported by Abu Dhabi.

Topics: Omani Zahran Alqasmi International Prize for Arabic Fiction

Related

Saudi pavilion at Tunis book fair receives 60,000 visitors
Saudi Arabia
Saudi pavilion at Tunis book fair receives 60,000 visitors
People across the Kingdom are being encouraged to pick up a book and get reading to mark World Book and Copyright Day. (File/AFP
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia marks World Book and Copyright Day

What We Are Reading Today: For The Love of Mars

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Updated 21 May 2023
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: For The Love of Mars

Photo/Supplied
Updated 21 May 2023
Arab News

Author: Matthew Shindell

This book is an interesting and refreshing examination of humanity’s fascination with Mars.
Matthew Shindell’s “For the Love of Mars” is essentially a love letter to the red planet that celebrates its place in human thought and attempts to champion further attempts at exploration.
Shindell is a very good author, balancing science with an almost poetic soul of writing
“For the Love of Mars” surveys the red planet’s place in the human imagination, beginning with ancient astrologers and skywatchers and ending in our present moment of exploration and virtual engagement.
Captained by an engaging and erudite expert, “For the Love of Mars” is a captivating voyage through time and space for anyone curious about the red planet.

 

 

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

Photo/Supplied
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Power of Hope: How the Science of Well-Being Can Save Us from Despair
What We Are Reading Today: Sleeping Giants
books
What We Are Reading Today: Sleeping Giants

Latest updates

Ronaldo magic rescues Al-Nassr and keeps title race alive
Cristiano Ronaldo saved his best goal since arriving in Saudi Arabia for when Al-Nassr needed it most on Tuesday
Will Sudan crisis trigger a fresh wave of migrants and refugees out of Africa?
Will Sudan crisis trigger a fresh wave of migrants and refugees out of Africa?
Saudi Arabia’s NEOM Green Hydrogen Company closes deals on $8.4bn green hydrogen plant
Saudi Arabia’s NEOM Green Hydrogen Company closes deals on $8.4bn green hydrogen plant
Step into your favorite superhero’s shoes at City Walk
A behind-the-scenes experience is available for children in the Movie Land arena, which features three separate activities.
Arsenal sign star winger Bukayo Saka to extended contract through 2027
Arsenal sign star winger Bukayo Saka to extended contract through 2027

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.