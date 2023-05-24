You are here

Bulgarian writer wins International Booker Prize for darkly comic memory novel

Bulgarian writer Georgi Gospodinov
"Time Shelter" translated from Bulgarian by Angela Rodel
24 May 2023
AP

Bulgarian writer wins International Booker Prize for darkly comic memory novel

Bulgarian writer wins International Booker Prize for darkly comic memory novel
  • Gospodinov is one of Bulgaria’s most-translated authors
  • “Time Shelter” has also won Italy’s Strega European Prize for literature in Italian translation
24 May 2023
AP

LONDON: Bulgarian writer Georgi Gospodinov and translator Angela Rodel won the International Booker Prize on Tuesday for “Time Shelter,” a darkly comic novel about the dangerous appeal of nostalgia.
The book beat five other finalists to the prize, which recognizes fiction from around the world that has been translated into English. The 50,000 pounds ($62,000) in prize money is divided between author and translator.
“Time Shelter” imagines a clinic that recreates the past, with each floor reproducing a different decade. Intended as a way to help people with dementia unlock their memories, it soon becomes a magnet for people eager to escape the modern world.
French novelist Leila Slimani, who chaired the judging panel, said it was “a brilliant novel full of irony and melancholy.”
“It’s a very profound work that deals with a contemporary question and also a philosophical question: What happens to us when our memories disappear?” she said.
“But it is also a great novel about Europe, a continent in need of a future, where the past is reinvented and where nostalgia can be a poison.”
Gospodinov is one of Bulgaria’s most-translated authors. “Time Shelter” has also won Italy’s Strega European Prize for literature in Italian translation.
The International Booker Prize is awarded every year to a translated work of fiction published in the UK or Ireland. It is run alongside the Booker Prize for English-language fiction, which will be handed out in the autumn.
The prize was set up to boost the profile of fiction in other languages — which accounts for only a small share of books published in Britain — and to salute the underappreciated work of literary translators.
Last year’s winners were Indian writer Geetanjali Shree and American translator Daisy Rockwell for “Tomb of Sand.”

 

Topics: Booker Prize Georgi Gospodinov Angela Rodel

Kuwait among 'happiest' countries, four Arab nations named 'most miserable'

Kuwaitis have been ranked the second happiest populace in the world, according to the latest results of an annual index.
Kuwaitis have been ranked the second happiest populace in the world, according to the latest results of an annual index.
23 May 2023
Arab News

Kuwait among 'happiest' countries, four Arab nations named 'most miserable'

Kuwaitis have been ranked the second happiest populace in the world, according to the latest results of an annual index.
  • Switzerland topped the list
  • Zimbabwe voted most miserable nation
23 May 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Kuwaitis have been ranked the second happiest populace in the world, according to the latest results of an annual index.

The rankings of the Annual Misery Index, compiled by Steve Hanke, professor of applied economics at Johns Hopkins University, put the Gulf country ahead of the likes of Ireland, Japan and Thailand in the ranking for “happiest countries.”

Switzerland topped the list, while Muslim-majority Malaysia came in fifth spot.

Meanwhile, four Arab countries were ranked among the most “miserable” nations on Earth, with Yemen in seventh, Sudan fifth, Lebanon fourth and Syria third.

Zimbabwe topped the chart and Ukraine, unsurprisingly given its brutal war with Russia, was eighth.

The rankings are calculated using the sum of inflation, unemployment (multiplied by two), bank-lending rates, minus the annual percentage change in real gross domestic product per capita, according to The Telegraph.

Much like Zimbabwe, Lebanon’s soaring inflation was a “major contributor” to its high misery ranking, Hanke said. Elsewhere, years-long conflicts in Syria and Yemen, and the fresh skirmishes in Sudan, were leading factors in their places on the “misery list.”

Topics: Middle East Kuwait Syria Yemen Sudan Lebanon

Women outnumber men for the first time at Chelsea Flower Show

Women outnumber men for the first time at Chelsea Flower Show
23 May 2023
AFP

Women outnumber men for the first time at Chelsea Flower Show

Women outnumber men for the first time at Chelsea Flower Show
  • The highlight of the British horticultural year opened to the public on Tuesday, with some 145,000 people expected to attend by Saturday's close
  • King Charles III and Queen Camilla visited on Monday, as did Catherine, Princess of Wales, whose husband William is heir to the throne
23 May 2023
AFP

LONDON: More women than men are competing for medals at the Chelsea Flower Show this year — a first after more than a century of competition at the flagship London event.
The highlight of the British horticultural year opened to the public on Tuesday, with some 145,000 people expected to attend by Saturday’s close.
King Charles III and Queen Camilla visited on Monday, as did Catherine, Princess of Wales, whose husband William is heir to the throne.
A decade ago, women made up just 27 percent of medal candidates for their show gardens. This year, that has shot up to 58 percent.
In the “balconies and pots” section, created in 2021 to allow new talent to emerge through less expensive projects, all the contenders are women.
“There is much work to be done around increasing diversity in horticulture,” said Helena Pettit, the Royal Horticultural Society’s (RHS) director of shows and gardens.
“But it is an encouraging step forward to have a garden category at RHS Chelsea with so many women.”
Fiona Davison, head of libraries and exhibitions at the society, explained that for a long time gardening was seen as a male preserve.
At best, it was considered a “delightful hobby” for more well-to-do women but certainly not a career, she noted.
Back in the 19th century, the only way to learn was as an apprentice gardener from the age of 12 or 14 in single-sex lodgings, which barred girls from entering the profession.
It was not until 1893 and the creation of an official RHS diploma that gardening opened up to young women.
At the time, women outnumbered men in Britain and “respectable” professions needed to be found for those in the middle class.
But progress was piecemeal.
When the Royal Botanic Gardens at Kew allowed its first female gardeners to wear loose-fitting breeches like the men in the late 1890s, the shock was so great that the experiment was swiftly abandoned.
Meanwhile after Olive Harrisson topped the horticultural exams a few years later, she was refused a scholarship to work in the garden on the grounds that she was female.
“There was a lot of resentment from male gardeners and it was really tough for a lot of the women,” said Davison, who has penned a forthcoming book on Britain’s pre-World War I forward-thinking female gardeners.
“But some did make it through.”
This year’s Chelsea Flower Show celebrates eight of these often-overlooked pioneers, with a “yin and yang” inspired flower installation symbolising “how women can embody both softness and strength,” show manager Pollyanna Wilkinson told AFP.
The floral exhibits are in the traditional English cottage garden style, and were all produced by women.
Among the pioneers honored are global garden designer Gertrude Jekyll (1843-1932) and the novelist, poet and gardener Vita Sackville-West (1892-1962), who was also a lover of Virginia Woolf.
The Indian botanist Janaki Ammal (1897-1984) and the English gardener Beth Chatto (1923-2018) also feature.
“They were very often gardening to make the world a better place with a social purpose behind them,” explained Davison.
“They were gardening in the cities, creating public parks and working in garden squares,” she said, adding they were “looking for spaces that they could do that because they didn’t have political power.”
More recently, Chatto in particular blazed a trail.
She won 10 consecutive gold medals at Chelsea, starting in the late 1970s, but a judge once wanted to disqualify her on the basis that her plants were all weeds.
“She was way ahead of her time because she was very conscious of plants in their environment, and had a much more flexible view of what a garden could be,” said Davison.
“She was prepared to use wild plants or plants that would be deemed non-garden plants or weeds, because they did well,” she added, in an era when manicured gardens dominated horticulture.
“That was her driving philosophy and now that’s very much the direction, even in the setting of the Chelsea Flower Show.”

Topics: London Chelsea flower show Queen Camilla King Charles III

Comic book starring Arab, South Asian superheroes to be featured at London comic con

Comic book starring Arab, South Asian superheroes to be featured at London comic con
23 May 2023
Arab News

Comic book starring Arab, South Asian superheroes to be featured at London comic con

Comic book starring Arab, South Asian superheroes to be featured at London comic con
  • Series’ creators are developing the comic as a live-action movie, playing the roles of of two superheroes
23 May 2023
Arab News

LONDON: “Crestar and the Knight Stallion,” a comic book featuring an Arab and South Asian American superhero duo, will be showcased at London MCM comic con from May 26 to 28.

The series’ creators, American film director Ajmal Zaheer Ahmad and Iraqi-American Abdallah Jasim, are also developing the comic as a live-action movie and will be playing the lead roles of two superheroes.

The film’s trailer, which was released earlier this month, also stars Egyptian-American content creator Mai Maxwell and Pakistani actress Yumna Zaidi.

Ahmad said: “Both Abdallah and I are life-long fans of the superhero genre, so when it came time to create a new one, we knew we had to find a twist to an age-old story.

“They say always write what you know, and that’s exactly what we did. Melding our rich cultural heritages that span the globe, from Arabia to South Asia, with our deep love for all things superheroic, the ideas began to flow,” he added.

Fans who visit the London comic con will also be able to get a signed copy of the comic book edition and the chance to meet Ahmad and Jasim.
 

Topics: Comic Con

Prince Harry loses bid to challenge decision not to allow him to pay for UK police protection

Prince Harry loses bid to challenge decision not to allow him to pay for UK police protection
23 May 2023
Reuters

Prince Harry loses bid to challenge decision not to allow him to pay for UK police protection

Prince Harry loses bid to challenge decision not to allow him to pay for UK police protection
  • King Charles’ younger son stripped of the police security usually afforded to royal figures after he and his American wife Meghan stepped down from their official roles in 2020
23 May 2023
Reuters

LONDON: Prince Harry on Tuesday lost a bid to legally challenge the British government’s decision not to allow him to pay for police protection while he is in the United Kingdom.
Harry, King Charles’ younger son, was stripped of the police security usually afforded to royal figures after he and his American wife Meghan stepped down from their official roles in 2020 to move to the United States.
The High Court in London, which last year already agreed he should be allowed to challenge an original decision to end the protection, ruled he could not also seek a judicial review over whether to let him pay for the specialist police officers himself.
The decision to strip him of publicly-funded protection was taken by the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures, known by the acronym RAVEC, which approves security for the royals and VIPs, such as the prime minister.
Judge Martin Chamberlain said in his written ruling RAVEC was not arguably wrong to decide that allowing payment for protective security was against the public interest.
His ruling comes less than a week after Harry’s spokesperson said the prince, his wife Meghan and her mother were involved in a “near catastrophic” car chase with press photographers after an awards ceremony in New York.

Topics: Prince Harry UK Britain

Nepali sherpa scales Everest for record 28th time

Nepali sherpa scales Everest for record 28th time
23 May 2023
Reuters

Nepali sherpa scales Everest for record 28th time

Nepali sherpa scales Everest for record 28th time
  • Kami Rita first climbed Everest in 1994, and has done so almost every year since
  • But there were two more deaths on Everest over the weekend that took the toll to 11
23 May 2023
Reuters

KATMANDU: A Nepali sherpa reached the summit of Mount Everest for a record 28th time on Tuesday, an official said, completing his second ascent in just a week, as the toll in this year’s climbing season reached 11.
Kami Rita Sherpa, 53, reached the 8,849-meter summit by the traditional southeast ridge route, said Nepali tourism official Bigyan Koirala, following his 27th climb last week.
Pioneered by New Zealander Sir Edmund Hillary and Sherpa Tenzing Norgay in 1953, the route remains the most popular path to the world’s tallest peak.
“Kami Rita is on his way down from the summit,” said Thaneswar Guragai, the general manager of his employer, the Seven Summit Treks company, which says climbing is a passion for the sherpa.
“He climbed with other clients but we are waiting for details.”
Kami Rita first climbed Everest in 1994, and has done so almost every year since, except for three years when authorities closed the mountain for various reasons.
“He developed a deep passion for climbing from a young age and has been scaling the mountains for over two decades,” the company said last week.
Another sherpa climber scaled Everest for the 27th time this week, the most summits after Kami Rita.
British climber Kenton Cool last week climbed Everest for the 17th time, the most by a foreigner.
However, the dangers the mountain presents for many climbers were reflected in two more deaths on Everest over the weekend that took the toll to 11 since April.
One was a Nepali sherpa, working to clean the mountain, who died on Monday, the Nepali Army said in a statement. Equipment and other items left by climbing expeditions can litter the mountain for decades.
An Australian engineer died during the descent from the summit on Friday in the death zone above 7,925 meters, which is infamous for the thin air that can cause sudden high-altitude sickness.
Jason Bernard Kennison, 40, probably died due to weakness at the Balcony area between the summit and the final camp, said Ang Tshering Sherpa, of the Asian Trekking Co.
“He was being carried down by sherpa climbers but collapsed after reaching the Balcony area,” he said, but gave no details.
Strong winds frustrated efforts to carry more oxygen canisters for Kennison from the final camp, hiking officials said.
The tally of 11 includes three sherpas who died in April in a serac fall on the lower reaches of the mountain, while others dying of illness, weakness and various causes, they added.
Two climbers, one each from Singapore and Malaysia, have been missing for the last three days, officials said.

Topics: nepal Mount Everest

