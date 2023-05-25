You are here

  • Home
  • Cambodian union chief who led long-running casino strike gets 2-year prison sentence

Cambodian union chief who led long-running casino strike gets 2-year prison sentence

Cambodian union chief who led long-running casino strike gets 2-year prison sentence
Phnom Penh has been leading a strike since December 2021 in protest of mass layoffs and alleged union-busting at the casino. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ryexr

Updated 9 sec ago
AP

Cambodian union chief who led long-running casino strike gets 2-year prison sentence

Cambodian union chief who led long-running casino strike gets 2-year prison sentence
  • Phnom Penh has been leading a strike since December 2021 in protest of mass layoffs and alleged union-busting at the casino
  • Eight fellow union members received lesser terms that do not include time behind bars
Updated 9 sec ago
AP

PHNOM PENH: A labor union leader who led a long-running strike against Cambodia’s biggest casino was sentenced Thursday to two years in prison for incitement to commit a felony, while eight fellow union members received lesser terms that do not include time behind bars.
Chhim Sithar, president of the Labor Rights Supported Union of Khmer Employees of NagaWorld, has been leading a strike that began in December 2021 in protest of mass layoffs and alleged union-busting at the NagaWorld casino in the capital, Phnom Penh. She was convicted on a charge for leading a January 2022 demonstration of nearly 400 other dismissed employees who were demanding to be rehired.
NagaWorld in late 2021 had dismissed 373 employees amid financial struggles related to the coronavirus pandemic.
NagaWorld is owned by a company controlled by the family of Malaysian billionaire Chen Lip Keong. His company received its casino license in 1994 and the property is now a huge integrated hotel-casino entertainment complex.
Labor union actions are not rare in Cambodia but usually take place at factories in outlying areas or in industrial estates in other provinces. The protest by the NagaWorld workers in the capital was unusually high-profile and drew police action that was sometimes violent.
Judge Soeung Chakriya of the Phnom Penh Municipal Court sentenced five of Chhim Sithar’s co-defendants on the same charge to provisional prison terms of one-and-a-half years each, allowing them their freedom on the condition they are subject to appearing before the court or other authorities whenever summoned. Three other defendants received one-year suspended sentences.
Chhim Sithar, wearing an orange prison uniform, looked healthy and relaxed ahead of the verdict. Asked about the court hearing, she told The Associated Press, “Yes, I know that the court will convict and sentence me, and of course I will appeal.”
“I will appeal because I can’t accept the verdict and I want the international community to know of our struggle,” she said.
The verdict Thursday came as Cambodia prepares for a general election in July that is certain to return to power the governing Cambodian People’s Party of Prime Minister Hun Sen, who has led the country for 38 years with little tolerance for dissent.
The opposition Candlelight Party, the sole group posing a credible challenge to the governing party, is appealing a ruling that it cannot contest the polls on technical grounds that it did not provide necessary documentation.
On Monday, three members of a Cambodian land rights organization and a researcher were charged with plotting against the state and incitement to commit a felony after the government accused them of planning to provoke a peasant revolution by teaching farmers about class divisions between rich and poor. If convicted on both charges, they could face up to 12 years in prison.
Hun Sen’s government staged a similar crackdown on opponents and critics ahead of the last general election in 2019.
Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and the Australian Council of Trade Unions jointly called for the convictions to be quashed and Chhim Sithar to be freed.
“The convictions of Chhim Sithar and the others is a blatant attack on unions and workers fighting for their fundamental rights,” said Montse Ferrer, Amnesty International’s interim deputy regional director for research. “This verdict is a reminder that the Cambodian government would rather side with corporations than protect the rights of its people.”
Dismissed NagaWorld workers continue to demonstrate every weekend in support of their strike, according to Am Sam Ath, operations director of local rights group Licadho.
The Ministry of Labor and Vocational Training said last December that 249 dismissed workers had accepted compensation under the labor law and dropped their demands, but 124 are still disputing their dismissal, and that the ministry would continue negotiating with them.

Topics: Cambodia

Related

Cambodian land activists arrested for allegedly inciting farmers to hate the rich
World
Cambodian land activists arrested for allegedly inciting farmers to hate the rich
Cambodia opposition figure calls upcoming election a ‘sham’
World
Cambodia opposition figure calls upcoming election a ‘sham’

Guam weathers Category 4 super typhoon without major damage

Guam weathers Category 4 super typhoon without major damage
Updated 48 min 45 sec ago
Reuters

Guam weathers Category 4 super typhoon without major damage

Guam weathers Category 4 super typhoon without major damage
  • All but 1,000 of the island’s 52,000 homes and businesses lost power
  • The eye of Super Typhoon Mawar tracked just north of Guam early Thursday
Updated 48 min 45 sec ago
Reuters

Guam weathered its most powerful storm in years without major damage on Thursday after Super Typhoon Mawar unleashed winds of up to 150 mph (240 kph) and torrential rain on the Western Pacific Island.
All but 1,000 of the island’s 52,000 homes and businesses lost power, according to the Guam Power Authority, but government officials reported nothing unusual in hospital emergency rooms, and only moderate damage such as flooding, fallen debris and downed power lines.
“I am so glad we are safe. We have weathered this storm. The worst has gone by,” Governor Lou Leon Guerrero said in a video message.
Still, she warned people to stay home for their own safety until the government declared it was safe.
“It seems that roads are passable, but you should not be on the road,” Guerrero said after touring the island, a US territory that is home to about 170,000 people, including about 10,000 US military personnel.
Before landfall, she had compared the storm to 1962’s Typhoon Karen, which flattened much of the island.
The eye of Super Typhoon Mawar tracked just north of Guam early Thursday, moving northwest at a sluggish 8 mph, delivering rainfall of up to 2 inches (5 cm) per hour overnight, the US National Weather Service (NWS) said.
Images posted on social media showed ominous clouds drifting over beaches, rains lashing buildings and winds bending palm trees.
Wind speeds placed the storm in Category 4, the second-strongest designation on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind scale, and just short of Category 5.
People in Guam take typhoons seriously and typically hunker down in reinforced concrete structures, said Landon Aydlett, the warning coordination meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Guam.
After the storm passed, Guam’s Office of Civil Defense issued a bulletin warning people that the highest stage of alert remained in effect.
“In addition to the tropical storm force winds, hazardous surf and seas remain. Remain out of the water due to life-threatening conditions,” the bulletin said.

Topics: weather Guam

Related

Update Typhoon Mawar pounds Guam with destructive winds
World
Typhoon Mawar pounds Guam with destructive winds
Guam radio stations trigger emergency alert, accidentally
World
Guam radio stations trigger emergency alert, accidentally

Biden picks history-making Air Force fighter pilot to serve as next US Joint Chiefs chairman

Biden picks history-making Air Force fighter pilot to serve as next US Joint Chiefs chairman
Updated 25 May 2023
AP

Biden picks history-making Air Force fighter pilot to serve as next US Joint Chiefs chairman

Biden picks history-making Air Force fighter pilot to serve as next US Joint Chiefs chairman
  • A career F-16 fighter pilot, Gen. CQ Brown Jr. has commanded at every possible level in the Air Force and in joint commands
  • If confirmed, it would be the first time both the Pentagon’s top military and civilian positions would be held by African Americans
Updated 25 May 2023
AP

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden will announce Thursday that he is tapping Air Force Gen. CQ Brown Jr., a history-making fighter pilot with deep knowledge of China, to serve as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Brown’s confirmation would mean that, for the first time, both the Pentagon’s top military and civilian positions would be held by African Americans. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, the first Black Pentagon chief, has been in the job since the beginning of the administration. The only other Black person to serve as Joint Chiefs chairman was Army Gen. Colin Powell.
The nomination has been long expected. If confirmed by the Senate, Brown would replace Army Gen. Mark Milley, whose term ends in October, as the nation’s next top military officer. The president plans to unveil Brown as his pick during a Rose Garden event Thursday afternoon.
Biden saw Brown as the right person for the job because of his work modernizing the US fleet of aircraft and its nuclear arsenal and his years of experience in shaping US defenses to meet China’s rise, a senior administration official said. He’s also been deeply involved in the Pentagon’s efforts to equip Ukraine with billions of dollars in US weaponry as Kyiv tries to fend off Russia’s 15-month old invasion.
Brown has commanded at every possible level in the Air Force and in joint commands, including in Europe, the Middle East and Asia. He also helped build and lead the US air campaign against the Daesh militant group.

This image taken in 1991 shows Capt. CQ Brown, Jr., first row left, with class 91B F-16 Fighting Falcon graduates from the US Air Force Fighter Weapons Instructor Course, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada. (Brown family via AP)

Brown is a career F-16 fighter pilot with more than 3,000 flight hours and command experience at all levels. He has broken barriers throughout his career. He served as the military’s first Black Pacific Air Forces commander, where he led the nation’s air strategy to counter China in the Indo-Pacific as Beijing rapidly militarized islands in the South China Sea and tested its bomber reach with flights near Guam.
Three years ago he became the first Black Air Force chief of staff, the service’s top military officer, which also made him the first African American to lead any of the military branches.
For the last year Brown has been widely viewed as the frontrunner to replace Milley, as the Pentagon shifts from preparing for the major land wars of the past to deterring a potential future conflict with Beijing.
That effort could depend heavily upon the military’s ability to rapidly meet China’s rise in cyberwar, space, nuclear weapons and hypersonics, all areas Brown has sharply focused on for the last several years as the Air Force’s top military leader, in order to modernize US airpower for a 21st century fight.
Brown’s confirmation, however, could be delayed. Alabama Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville has been blocking military nominations due to his objections over the Pentagon’s policy that provides travel funds and support for troops and dependents to seek a range of reproductive health care, including abortions, if they are based in states where they are now illegal.
The Joint Chiefs chairman is the highest-ranking officer in the country and serves as the senior military adviser to the president, the defense secretary and the National Security Council. The chairman commands no troops and is not formally in the chain of command. But the chairman plays a critical role in all major military issues, from policy decisions to advice on major combat operations, and leads meetings with all the joint chiefs who head the various armed services.
As Air Force chief, Brown has pushed to modernize US nuclear capabilities, including the soon-to-fly next-generation stealth bomber, and led the effort to shed aging warplanes so there’s funding to move forward with a new fleet of unmanned systems. He’s also supported the development of the US Space Force, which received many of its first Guardians and capabilities from the Air Force.
 

Topics: Joe Biden US Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. CQ Brown Jr. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Colin Powell

Related

No deal on US debt ceiling despite ‘productive’ meeting between President Biden and House Speaker McCarthy
Business & Economy
No deal on US debt ceiling despite ‘productive’ meeting between President Biden and House Speaker McCarthy

Twitter meltdown mars DeSantis’ launch of 2024 GOP presidential bid to challenge Trump

Twitter meltdown mars DeSantis’ launch of 2024 GOP presidential bid to challenge Trump
Updated 25 May 2023
AFP

Twitter meltdown mars DeSantis’ launch of 2024 GOP presidential bid to challenge Trump

Twitter meltdown mars DeSantis’ launch of 2024 GOP presidential bid to challenge Trump
  • DeSantis begins his campaign in a top tier of two alongside Trump based on early public polling
Updated 25 May 2023
AFP

WASHINGTON: Florida governor Ron DeSantis’s long-awaited entry into the 2024 presidential campaign descended into a fiasco on Wednesday as the opening of the live Twitter event intended to announce his candidacy was derailed by glitches.
The conversation repeatedly crashed as the platform’s servers were apparently overwhelmed, and many of the 400,000-plus users who were hoping to listen in missed the 44-year-old conservative throwing down the gauntlet to Republican primary frontrunner Donald Trump.
DeSantis finally began speaking after almost half an hour of confusion and chaos — although what should have been an exultant launch had been thoroughly overshadowed by the time he was able to make his case for the Republican nomination.
“I am running for president of the United States to lead our great American comeback,” he told the listeners, although tens of thousands had abandoned Twitter by that point.
As the website struggled to get the event back on track, its owner Elon Musk, performing hosting duties, could be heard noting the “massive number of people online” who had caused the servers to begin “straining somewhat.”

People protest outside the Four Seasons Hotel as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis participates in a Twitter Space event to publicly announce his run for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination on May 24, 2023. (REUTERS)

While organizers sought to highlight the event’s popularity — the DeSantis camp said it had raised $1 million online in one hour — Biden’s team was quick to capitalize on the glitches, tweeting a link to a fundraising page and stating: “This link works.”
Trump joked on his Truth Social platform that “My Red Button is bigger, better, stronger, and is working” — an oblique reference to a war of words he once had with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un.
The conversation eventually went on for more than an hour, but technical gremlins persisted — a setback mocked as encapsulating the downward turn the governor’s image has taken of late.

Long viewed as the most formidable challenger to twice-impeached Trump, DeSantis boasts deep midwestern roots, a large campaign fund, a list of ultra-conservative legislative wins and an unblemished record of election victories.
While Trump has dominated headlines with his legal woes, DeSantis has presented himself as the tip of the spear in the struggle of ordinary Americans against progressive values he sees as authoritarian and divisive.
The governor gave a more traditional interview — minus the setbacks — on conservative TV network Fox News after the Twitter event, and tried to reclaim his reputation for order and competence.
“If you nominate me, I pledge to you that on January 20, 2025, at high noon, I’ll be the guy on the west side of the Capitol with the left hand on the Bible and the right hand in the air, taking the oath of office as the 47th president of the United States,” he said.
“No more excuses — we’ve got to get this one done.”
DeSantis has used his position as Florida’s chief executive to stack up a litany of conservative accomplishments, signing off on some 80 state laws targeting “woke indoctrination” in schools and other public institutions.
They include a ban on discussing gender identity and sexual orientation in schools, a block on funding efforts to promote diversity at public universities and one of the most restrictive abortion laws in the country.
“The woke mind virus is basically a form of Cultural Marxism. At the end of the day, it’s an attack on the truth, and because it’s a war on truth, I think we have no choice but to wage a war on woke,” he told Fox News.

Refraining from explicitly criticizing Trump, the governor used the event to draw a distinction between his record of getting policy initiatives into the statute books and the former president’s reputation for legislative inertia and chaos in his personal and professional life.
But DeSantis lacks the frontrunner’s national profile and the launch comes with his ratings in decline, as a number of policy missteps have prompted disquiet about his readiness to take on Trump.
He now faces the daunting task of closing an enormous polling gap, with Trump posting leads of close to 40 percentage points, despite being indicted on felony financial charges and being found liable for sexual abuse in a New York civil trial.
Behind the scenes, the Trump and DeSantis camps have been jostling to secure endorsements from state lawmakers while, at the national level, Florida’s congressional delegation has broken heavily for Trump.
But DeSantis is seen as lacking the natural charm needed to peel away some of the 14 million voters who backed Trump in the last competitive Republican primary, in 2016.
Trump has not posted on Twitter since his two-year ban over the 2021 US Capitol riot ended in November, but has been using his own social network to attack DeSantis almost daily.
In a Wednesday morning post, Trump said the governor “desperately needs a personality transplant and, to the best of my knowledge, they are not medically available yet.”

Topics: Ron DeSantis

Related

DeSantis plans to announce 2024 bid Wednesday on Twitter Spaces with Elon Musk, sources tell AP
World
DeSantis plans to announce 2024 bid Wednesday on Twitter Spaces with Elon Musk, sources tell AP
Donald Trump to appear by video as judge reinforces ban on attacking witnesses
World
Donald Trump to appear by video as judge reinforces ban on attacking witnesses

Bodies of 18 smuggled Afghan migrants returned to Kabul

Bodies of 18 smuggled Afghan migrants returned to Kabul
Updated 24 May 2023
AP

Bodies of 18 smuggled Afghan migrants returned to Kabul

Bodies of 18 smuggled Afghan migrants returned to Kabul
  • Bulgarian authorities discovered the bodies in a secret compartment below a load of lumber in the back of a truck left on a highway
Updated 24 May 2023
AP

The bodies of 18 Afghan migrants who died while being smuggled into Bulgaria were returned to Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, on Wednesday, a spokesman for the Taliban government’s Foreign Ministry said.

Bulgarian authorities discovered the bodies in a secret compartment below a load of lumber in the back of a truck left on a highway not far from the capital, Sofia, in February.

They confirmed all 18 had died of suffocation. Bulgarian authorities detained seven people in connection to the deaths. The director of Bulgaria’s National Investigation Service described the case as the country’s deadliest involving migrants.

Borislav Sarafov, the director, said the migrants were “pressed against each other like in a tin can” which had caused their slow and painful deaths. He described it as “an extraordinary human tragedy.”

The ministry’s deputy spokesman in Kabul, Zia Ahmad Takal, said his government paid for the repatriation of the bodies. He blamed the Bulgarian legal process for their delayed return and the “cruel banking restrictions” imposed on Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover in August 2021 following the withdrawal of US and NATO forces from the country.

Takal said the bodies were handed back to the families and urged Afghans not to risk their lives on illegal smuggling routes.

Another 34 Afghan migrants on the same truck survived the ordeal, but they were dehydrated and suffered frostbite. They had entered Bulgaria from Turkiye, hoping to reach Western Europe.

Since the Taliban took over Afghanistan, they have imposed measures in line with their interpretation of Islamic law.

They have barred women from public spaces and banned girls education beyond the sixth grade. The international community has decried the Taliban’s actions, leading to the country’s further isolation as it faces an economic crisis and drought threat.

Topics: Afghanistan migrants

Related

Special Will Sudan crisis trigger a fresh wave of migrants and refugees out of Africa? video
Middle-East
Will Sudan crisis trigger a fresh wave of migrants and refugees out of Africa?
Greek PM says migrant ‘pushback’ inquiry underway
World
Greek PM says migrant ‘pushback’ inquiry underway

Gary Lineker, Palestinian Natali Shaheen receive Amnesty’s Sport and Human Rights Award

Gary Lineker, Palestinian Natali Shaheen receive Amnesty’s Sport and Human Rights Award
Updated 24 May 2023
Arab News

Gary Lineker, Palestinian Natali Shaheen receive Amnesty’s Sport and Human Rights Award

Gary Lineker, Palestinian Natali Shaheen receive Amnesty’s Sport and Human Rights Award
  • Lineker received the prize for "his strong commitment" to immigration, human rights, after criticizing UK govt. rhetoric
  • Shaheen recognized for bringing attention challenges that Palestinian women in football face
Updated 24 May 2023
Arab News

LONDON: BBC football commentator Gary Lineker has received a Sport and Human Rights Award from Amnesty International alongside Natali Shaheen, the first Palestinian footballer to play professionally in Europe.

Lineker received the prize for “his strong commitment to immigration and human rights issues” after criticizing the rhetoric used by UK government officials when discussing asylum policy in March.

The BBC temporarily suspended the 62-year-old former footballer following a contentious tweet in which he compared the language used for implementing the government’s asylum-seeker policy to that used in the 1930s, The Guardian reported.

His acceptance of the award was condemned by some Conservative MPs, notably Craig Mackinlay who called it “another self-congratulatory fest of one woke group to another woke activist.”

Lineker told The Guardian: “What I was trying to say was that I think we need to be careful with the language we use towards people who have to flee their countries, because of persecution, because of war and possibly climate change, and I think we need to show them compassion, empathy and kindness.”

Shaheen was recognized for bringing attention to the social, political, and economic challenges that Palestinian women confront when participating in football.

The former Palestine captain, who now plays futsal in Sardinia, wrote a book called “Un Calcio ai Pregiudizi” — translated as “a kick to prejudices.”

She has donated money toward associations dedicated to the training of young female footballers in Palestine and Sardinia, The Guardian reported.

Shaheen has emphasized the ability of sport, particularly football, to “change many things and many mentalities.”
 

Topics: Gary Lineker

Related

BBC reverses Gary Lineker suspension for Twitter post
Media
BBC reverses Gary Lineker suspension for Twitter post
BBC star Gary Lineker strongly defends tweet about Israeli army arrests
Media
BBC star Gary Lineker strongly defends tweet about Israeli army arrests

Latest updates

Cambodian union chief who led long-running casino strike gets 2-year prison sentence
Cambodian union chief who led long-running casino strike gets 2-year prison sentence
Prominent Egyptian rights activist briefly detained in Lebanon
Prominent Egyptian rights activist briefly detained in Lebanon
Ship briefly stranded in Suez Canal successfully refloated
Ship briefly stranded in Suez Canal successfully refloated
Iniesta says he’s leaving Japanese club Vissel Kobe but wants to keep playing
Iniesta says he’s leaving Japanese club Vissel Kobe but wants to keep playing
Guam weathers Category 4 super typhoon without major damage
Guam weathers Category 4 super typhoon without major damage

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.