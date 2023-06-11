You are here

Saudi Arabia's Industrial Production Index rises 3.2% in April

The data released by GASTAT revealed that the rise in IPI was driven by high production in mining and quarrying, manufacturing activity and electricity and gas supplies. (AN Graphic)
Updated 11 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Affirming the progress of Saudi Arabia’s economic diversification journey, the Kingdom’s Industrial Production Index rose by 3.2 percent in April 2023, compared to the same month of the previous year, according to official data.  

The data released by the General Authority for Statistics revealed that the rise in IPI was driven by high production in mining and quarrying, manufacturing activity and electricity and gas supplies.

IPI is an economic indicator that reflects the relative changes in the volume of industrial output in the Kingdom, and it is calculated based on the industrial production survey.

“Relative weights of the mining and quarrying, manufacturing and electricity and gas supply sectors in the IPI are 74.5 percent, 22.6 percent and 2.9 percent, respectively. Thus, the trend of the industrial production index in the mining and quarrying sector dominates the trend in the general IPI,” said GASTAT in the report.

Compared to April 2022, Saudi Arabia’s mining and quarrying activities grew by 0.2 percent in April this year as the Kingdom increased its oil production to more than 10 million barrels per day in the month.

Manufacturing activities also rose by 10.5 percent in April compared to the same month of the previous year, while electricity and gas supplies rose by 25.5 percent during the same period.

However, Saudi Arabia’s IPI in April decreased by 0.3 percent compared to March 2023, driven by a decrease in manufacturing activities by 2 percent.

Earlier in April, data from the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources revealed that investments in the Kingdom’s manufacturing landscape reached SR495 billion ($132 billion) in a mere seven years since the launch of Vision 2030 in 2016.

The report further pointed out that the Kingdom issued over 2,000 new licenses for various projects to ramp up its domestic manufacturing capacity, which helped create around 193,000 new jobs within the industrial sector since 2016.

Earlier in March, Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Osama bin Abdulaziz Al-Zamil said that the number of factories in the Kingdom also rose 50 percent since the launch of Vision 2030.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index was steady on Sunday, as it just dropped 1.01 points, or 0.01 percent, to close at 11,396.13.   

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR5.53 billion ($1.47 billion), as 120 stocks advanced, while 91 retracted.   

While the parallel market Nomu dropped by 21.25 points to 21,828.43, the MSCI Tadawul Index shed 1.40 points to close at 1,508.01.   

Thimar Development Holding Co. was the best-performing stock as its share price edged up by 9.87 percent to SR36.75.   

Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries and Medical Appliances Corp. and Astra Industrial Group were other top gainers whose share prices soared by 7.53 percent and 6.69 percent respectively.   

In a Tadawul statement, Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries and Medical Appliances Corp. noted that its board of directors recommended the repurchase of a maximum of 815,000 shares.  

The statement added that the repurchased shares, which account for almost 0.68 percent of the firm’s total shares, will be allocated to the long-term incentive program for employees.   

The worst performer of the day was National Gas and Industrialization Co. with its share price dropping by 4.38 percent.   

Meanwhile, the shareholders of Maharah Human Resources Co. approved the board’s recommendation to raise capital by 26.7 percent from SR375 million to SR475 million.   

The company in a statement said that the capital raise is being done to strengthen the financial position of the firm.   

Scientific and Medical Equipment House Co. also announced that its board of directors proposed to increase its capital from SR200 million to SR300 million through the distribution of one bonus share for every two shares held. 

RIYADH: Sustainable energy transition and measures to mitigate the effects of climate change were on top of the agenda at the 10th Arab-China Business Forum that began in Riyadh on Sunday.  

Dashing common misconceptions about energy transition, the panelists at the event underscored that investing in sustainability does not inherently imply reducing investments in oil and gas.    

Speaking at a panel on clean energy and renewables and the pathways to reduce emissions, Yasser Mufti, senior vice president of strategy at Saudi Aramco stressed that people in the industry have misunderstood the term energy transition.  

Yasser Mufti, senior vice president of strategy at Saudi Aramco. (AN Photos)

“How we look at the energy transition, it is a transition to lower emissions, not a transition necessarily away from oil and gas as that definition has been adopted, unfortunately, by some in the industry,” he explained. 

Another panelist from Saudi Arabia’s King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center said the world needs a huge investment to achieve its energy transition goals.    

“Our estimation for investment needed in the next 30 years until 2050 is between $3 trillion to $8 trillion per year,” said Fahad Al-Ajlan, president of KAPSARC.  

He added: “That’s equivalent to around 3 to 8 percent of the global gross domestic products. Today, clean energy investment is about $1 trillion, leaving us short of the goals that we need to set.” 

Fahad Al-Ajlan, president of KAPSARC.  (AN Photos)

While the oil and gas sector had experienced a 50 percent decrease in investment, he clarified that this doesn’t signify a direct shift toward sustainable investments.  

“We still need oil and gas to ensure that we have energy security and affordability,” he stressed.  

While renewable energy plays a crucial role in the transition, industry experts stressed that it encompasses a broader transformation of the entire energy system, including energy generation, distribution, storage and consumption.  

RIYADH: China’s Belt and Road Initiative has spent over $1 trillion on infrastructure development, ushering in a new era of trade and economic growth in partnership with the Arab world, said a senior Chinese official.

“More than 150 countries in the world and over 30 international corporations signed cooperation initiatives with China along the BRI, especially in the Arab countries,” said Chen Jianan, vice chairman of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade.  

Jianan spoke at the opening of the 10th Arab-China Business Conference in Riyadh on Sunday.

He said the BRI earlier focused on infrastructure, renewable energy, aviation, and communication, but it has now widened its scope by introducing the Digital Silk Road and Green Silk Road.

The Green Silk Road emphasizes the importance of environmental sustainability, green development, and ecological cooperation.

It seeks to address environmental challenges, promote clean energy, protect biodiversity, and foster sustainable economic growth along the BRI routes.

Similarly, the Digital Silk Road leverages digital, information, and communication technologies, telecommunications infrastructure, and e-commerce platforms to promote connectivity, economic growth and digital cooperation among participating countries.

These extensions of the broader Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st-century Maritime Silk Road aim to enhance connectivity and collaboration through infrastructure development, trade and cultural exchanges.

“China’s initiative falls in line with the objective of Saudi Arabia’s National Transport and Logistics Strategy to position the Kingdom as a global logistics hub connecting three continents and improve all transport services in support of Saudi Vision 2030,” said Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih, while speaking at the event.  

He added: “We will meet with the Chinese government and companies to integrate for meeting the needs of the Arab countries to build megaprojects and increase consumption, and we’ll make sure that China will have a big share of this market.”

China has established bilateral and regional coordination mechanisms with Saudi Arabia to align China’s BRI and Saudi Vision 2030.

In 2021, the Kingdom accounted for 37.5 percent of the trade between China and the Gulf Cooperation Council, a factor that reflects the theme of the two-day event: “Collaborating for prosperity.”

The summit aims to support and promote strategic economic collaboration that benefits Arab nations and China.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will become an attractive destination for Chinese tourists in the next 20 years, said the group CEO of the Diriyah Gate Development Authority.

Speaking on the first day of the 10th Arab-China Business Conference in Riyadh on Sunday, Gerard Inzerillo said Chinese travel enthusiasts are raised in one of the most culturally rich countries in the world, as it is home to a unique cuisine, music, dance, literature and calligraphy.

“Chinese want to see what’s unique, want to see what’s different and that is why I think the Kingdom will be very appealing to them,” the official said.

Inzerillo said: “What Singapore was able to accomplish in 60 years; what the Emiratis accomplished from a tourism point of view in 30 years, we hope to accomplish that in 15 years.”  

Speaking on the ongoing giga-projects in Saudi Arabia, he said the Chinese firms have a great role to play in a lot of the strategic projects taking place in the Gulf country. 

“We have relationships with over 43 Chinese companies. Because of the super relationship between China and the Kingdom, the Chinese have been very helpful in all the giga-projects,” he affirmed.

Moreover, the CEO explained that the giga-projects will help Saudi Arabia achieve its goal of attracting 100 million visitors by 2030.

“Saudi Arabia is a very large country; so, in order to have tourism and to attract 100 million visits, we have to have these strategic projects in our different provinces,” he disclosed. 

Investment opportunities, economic growth, and closer trade relations are on the agenda at the two-day business event which seeks to explore synergies in technology, artificial intelligence, renewable energy, agriculture, real estate and strategic minerals.  

The conference is organized by Saudi Arabia’s Investment Ministry and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in collaboration with the Arab League, the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, and the Union of Arab Chambers. It is touted to be the largest Arab-Chinese business gathering with more than 2,000 participants.

The conference is expected to catalyze the trade ties between Saudi Arabia and the Asian giant, as both countries are currently focused on developing several strategic sectors.

 

RIYADH: Affirming Saudi Arabia’s existing trade and economic relationship with China, Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said the Kingdom seeks collaboration with the world’s second-largest economy instead of competition. 

Speaking at the 10th Arab-China Business Conference in Riyadh on Sunday, he said: “I would not be surprised if you will hear more announcements soon on Saudi-Chinese investment.” 

Prince Abdulaziz said there are synergies between the two countries, as the Kingdom is progressing steadily with its Vision 2030 plan, while China is pursuing its Belt and Road Initiative.  

“We do not have to be in a place where we set ourselves in competition with China. We have to set ourselves in a place where we collaborate with China. There are so many things that we want to do with them (China), but equally, they want to do with us. There is a great deal of synergies between the two countries,” the top minister said.  

He categorically said: “I actually ignore” criticism regarding the growing ties between Saudi Arabia and China. 

Prince Abdulaziz said that Saudi Arabia’s business environment is suitable for investors, as it is steadily diversifying its economy.  

“We believe that there are so many global opportunities, as Saudi Arabia is in a pivotal geographical position that could enable us to reach out to so many parties, be engaged, and be involved with everybody. Those who would like to invest with them, we are here. Those who would like to invest with us here, we are also here,” he added.  

During a panel discussion at the two-day event, the energy minister said that the latest agreement of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, and its allies, known as OPEC+, included comprehensive reforms.

He added that the alliance is also working against uncertainties within the market.  

“We are working against something called uncertainties and sentiments. And I believe, it is a matter of being in a state of readiness. And that is why we are taking these precautionary measures. It is part of what we call proactive and precautionary (measures),” he said.  

The Saudi minister said: “We and OPEC+ are more interested in doing a regulator’s job.” 

Earlier this month, Saudi Arabia pledged to make a deep cut to its output in July on top of a broader OPEC+ deal to limit supply into 2024 as the group eyes to boost flagging oil prices. 

Saudi Energy Ministry said that the Kingdom’s output would drop to 9 million barrels per day in July from around 10 million bpd in May.  

The minister said the new OPEC+ deal would be rewarding for those who were investing to grow their production capacity. 

“In the final analysis what this agreement will achieve for all of us is that those who invest, not this year, but in the years to come, 2024 and 2025 and moving forward, there will be a recognition for their investment because they will be given higher production allocations.” 

