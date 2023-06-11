Wind, heavy rains kill at least 27 in Pakistan

You are here

An injured victim of rain storm is treated at a hospital in Bannu, a town of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Saturday, June 10, 2023. (AP)
Updated 47 sec ago
AFP

Heavy rains followed by strong winds killed at least 27 people, including eight children, in northwest Pakistan, officials said Sunday.
“At least 12 people were buried alive after the roofs and walls of their houses collapsed,” Taimur Ali Khan, a spokesman for the provincial disaster management authority told AFP.
The storms hit four districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province late Saturday, with 15 people killed in Bannu district, including five siblings aged between two and 11.
More than 140 people were injured and more than 200 livestock died, he said.
Authorities have declared an emergency in all four of the districts.
Last year, Pakistan was lashed by unprecedented monsoon rains over the summer that put a third of the country under water, damaging two million homes and killing more than 1,700 people.
Meanwhile, in the south of the country, authorities said on Sunday that a cyclone was approaching Pakistan and India from the Arabian Sea.
A statement by the provincial disaster management authority in Sindh province warned of extremely heavy rainfall and winds of up to 100 kilometers an hour later this week.
“Fishermen are advised not to venture into the open sea till the system is over by June 17,“it said.

TAIPEI: Taiwan’s air force scrambled into action on Sunday after spotting 10 Chinese warplanes crossing the sensitive median line of the Taiwan Strait, as the island’s defense ministry said four Chinese warships also carried out combat patrols.
This is the second time in less than a week that Taiwan has reported renewed Chinese military activity, after 37 Chinese military aircraft on Thursday flew into the island’s air defense zone, some of which then flew into the western Pacific.
China, which views democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, has over the past three years regularly flown its air force into the skies near the island, though not into Taiwan’s territorial air space.
In a short statement, Taiwan’s defense ministry said that as of 2pm (0600GMT) on Sunday it had detected 24 Chinese air force planes, including J-10, J-11, J-16 and Su-30 fighters, as well as H-6 bombers.
It did not say exactly where those aircraft flew, but did say 10 had crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait which separates the two sides and had previously served as an unofficial barrier, though China says it does not recognize that and has been routinely crossing it since last year.
Four Chinese naval ships were also engaged in “joint combat readiness patrols,” the ministry added, without giving details.
Taiwan sent up its own fighters and deployed ships and land-based missile systems to keep watch, it said, using typical wording for how it responds to such Chinese activities.
There was no immediate response from China’s military.
In April, China held war games around Taiwan following a trip to the United States by Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen.
Taiwan’s government rejects China’s sovereignty claims and says only the island’s people can decide their future.

ASHGABAT: Turkmenistan’s ruler has launched an “unprecedented” anti-smoking campaign, ordering the Central Asia country to rid itself completely of tobacco within two years.
President Serdar Berdymukhamedov said the “uncompromising” struggle against smoking would include a crackdown on “illegal importations of tobacco products and their sales, including shisha pipes and electronic cigarettes,” state media reported.
“Our state will launch a vast anti-tobacco movement of unprecedented size to help expand the tobacco-less countries of the world,” he added.
Strict anti-smoking measures — including bans on advertising and smoking in public places — are already in place in the former Soviet republic that has been ruled with an iron fist by the Berdymukhamedov family for nearly two decades.
It is also only possible to buy cigarettes in state shops.
Berdymukhamedov, who was handed the reins of power last year by his father Gurbanguly — a former dentist — wants the country to be tobacco-free in 2025.
Around 20 young men were arrested at its borders for “smuggling tobacco and shisha and electronic cigarette products,” state television said Thursday.
One of them was filmed making a public apology for smoking a shisha at his home and posting a video of it to Instagram, which is banned in the closed nation.
President Berdymukhamedov said he had “severely reprimmanded” the head of Turkmenistan’s customs service for the “poor execution of his functions.”
Despite his retirement, Berdymukhamedov senior, known as “Arkadag” (Hero Protector), continues to dominate the country.
He and his son regularly regale the nation with their singing, and he has a city, a TV channel, a newspaper and a football team named in his honor.

 

PONCA, Oklahoma: Republican White House candidate Ron DeSantis plowed ahead Saturday with efforts to portray himself as his party’s staunchest national conservative leader, even as the 2024 GOP race has been disrupted by drama surrounding the 37-count felony federal indictment for mishandling classified documents against former President Donald Trump.

The Florida governor sought to project strength amid the turmoil by campaigning in Oklahoma — one of more than a dozen states scheduled to hold its Republican primary on Super Tuesday, weeks after the earliest states vote. He also notched the endorsement of the state’s Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt, the first governor to formally announce his support for DeSantis, while appearing at a rally in the state’s second-largest city of Tulsa.
DeSantis has argued that his record in Florida has put him at the cutting edge of the next generation of Republicans. But Saturday, before a sweat-soaked audience fanning themselves with yard signs, DeSantis introduced a loftier theme, asking Americans to embrace his call for new national leadership.
“So our duty is to preserve what the founders of the country called the sacred fire of liberty,” said the governor, who wore jeans, cowboy boots and a red-and-blue checked shirt. He ticked through the Declaration of Independence, the battle of Gettysburg and the Normandy invasion during World War II as moments Americans rallied during times of crisis.
“Our generation now is called upon to carry this torch. It’s not a responsibility we should shy away from,” DeSantis said. “It’s a responsibility we should welcome. We have to stand firm for the truth, and we have to remain resolute in the defense of core American and enduring principles.”
Later, he planned to stop at a rodeo in Ponca, about 75 miles northwest of Tulsa.
The legal drama presents both an opportunity and challenge for DeSantis and other Trump campaign rivals. Multiple criminal cases — while initially lifting Trump’s polling numbers and fundraising efforts — could ultimately undermine the former president as the best general election candidate against President Joe Biden.
But direct criticism of Trump over the criminal indictment might alienate the former president’s core supporters, which his rivals are out to convert. That is especially true for DeSantis, who is continuing to criticize Trump while attempting to position himself as the field’s most conservative choice, but also has opted to slam the case against Trump rather than overtly trying to capitalize from it.
“One of the things that flows from that is this increasing weaponization of these federal agencies against people they don’t like,” DeSantis said. He didn’t mention Trump or the indictment specifically but added, “On day one you’ll have a new director of the FBI. We’re going to use our authority to hold people accountable.”
On policy matters, DeSantis has gradually ramped up criticism of Trump, though not directly by name, for rejecting the idea of changes to Social Security and Medicare spending. The former president has rejected the idea of cuts to the programs.
The Florida governor also has suggested that Trump is less-than-devout in his opposition to abortion rights, in light of his criticism as “harsh” of DeSantis for signing a ban on most abortions before six weeks of pregnancy.
Trump himself was campaigning Saturday at the Georgia Republican Party convention, where he called the case against him “ridiculous” and “baseless.” He was addressing the North Carolina Republican convention later Saturday but also has urged his supporters to rally ahead of a Tuesday court appearance in South Florida — ensuring that his case is likely to garner more attention than the 2024 GOP primary for the foreseeable future.
The Justice Department case adds to deepening legal jeopardy for Trump, who has already been indicted in New York and faces additional investigations in Washington and Atlanta that also could lead to more criminal charges. But among the various investigations he has faced, legal experts — as well as Trump’s own aides — had long seen the Mar-a-Lago probe as the most perilous legal threat.
Stitt’s endorsement, meanwhile, is probably unlikely to sway many voters nationally. But it is important for projecting strength far from DeSantis’ home state, as does stopping in Oklahoma so early in the campaign.
The governor opened his campaign last month by visiting Iowa, then traveled to New Hampshire and South Carolina, all states that vote early on the primary calendar and have absorbed the majority of the candidates’ attention. Yet the early Oklahoma stop lets DeSantis show he plans to be in the race for the entire primary season, not just the start.
And, though he’s the governor of Florida — known more for its beaches and theme parks than calf-roping or bull riding — DeSantis’ later stop in Ponca wasn’t, as they say, his first rodeo. He was making that appearance together with his wife, Casey, who was runner-up in the NCAA equestrian national championships at College of Charleston.
In March, before formally entering the presidential race, DeSantis skipped the Conservative Political Action Conference to instead address a Republican Party dinner in Houston — but not before hitting the rodeo there with his family. Casey DeSantis and the couple’s two young children rode horses then, though the governor himself did not.

SAN FRANCISCO, US: Nine people were wounded in a mass shooting in San Francisco’s Mission District on Friday night in what police said appeared to be a “targeted and isolated” incident.
The San Francisco Chronicle reported that the shooting happened shortly after 9 p.m. during a party hosted by a clothing store near the intersection of 24th Street and Treat Avenue.
The San Francisco Police Department initially said that all of the victims were “expected to survive their injuries.” But a statement from the Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital said one of the victims remained in critical condition as of Saturday afternoon.
Another was said to be in serious condition, four were in fair condition and three had already been discharged. The victims were eight men and one woman ranging in age from 20 to 34, the hospital said.
Police Chief William Scott called the violence “unacceptable.”
“People should feel safe to go out in San Francisco without fear of being victims of gun violence,” Scott said. “Our investigators are working diligently on this case, and we will have a visible police presence moving forward in the community where this occurred.”
Dying Breed, a clothing store located near the intersection where the shooting happened, was scheduled to celebrate its sixth anniversary Friday night with a block party, according to a post on the store’s Instagram account.
A person who answered the phone at the store declined to comment.
The Mission District is one of San Francisco’s oldest neighborhoods, named after the Mission Dolores — a Spanish mission that dates back to 1776. Historically Latino and increasingly gentrifying in recent years, the vibrant area is home to numerous restaurants and shops.
Mayor London Breed said first responders were quick to react to the shooting and noted that “no lives were lost.”
“I know there are a lot of questions and concerns in the community, and people want answers,” Breed said. “We are still working to understand exactly what happened and why and we will share information as soon as we can.”

STOCKHOLM: Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg said Friday she was marking her last “school strike” as she was graduating high school, but said she would continue partaking in weekly protests.
“Today, I graduate from school, which means I’ll no longer be able to school strike for the climate. This is then the last school strike for me,” Thunberg said in a post on social media.
Thunberg, who spearheaded the global Fridays for Future movement, also said she didn’t plan on giving up the protests completely.
“I’ll continue to protest on Fridays, even though it’s not technically ‘school striking’. We simply have no other option than to do everything we possibly can,” said the 20-year-old, adding “the fight has only just begun.”
Greta Thunberg was only 15 when she began her “School strike for climate” in front of Sweden parliament in Stockholm.
“When I started striking in 2018 I could never have expected that it would lead to anything,” she said in a statement.
Together with a small group of youths she founded the Fridays for Future movement, which quickly became a global phenomenon.
“During 2019, millions of youth striked from school for the climate, flooding the streets in over 180 countries,” Thunberg said.
In addition to her climate strikes, the young activist regularly lambasts governments and politicians for not properly addressing climate issues.
At the end of March, she condemned what she called an “unprecedented betrayal” from leaders after the publication of the latest report by the IPCC, the UN’s climate advisory panel.

 

