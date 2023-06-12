You are here

  Nick Taylor wins Canadian Open in playoff, first Canadian champion since 1954

Nick Taylor wins Canadian Open in playoff, first Canadian champion since 1954

Nick Taylor wins Canadian Open in playoff, first Canadian champion since 1954
Nick Taylor of Canada celebrates with his caddie after making an eagle putt on the 4th playoff hole to win the RBC Canadian Open at Oakdale Golf & Country Club on Sunday in Toronto, Ontario. (AFP)
Updated 12 June 2023
AP

Nick Taylor wins Canadian Open in playoff, first Canadian champion since 1954

Nick Taylor wins Canadian Open in playoff, first Canadian champion since 1954
  • Taylor: I’m speechless. This is for all the guys that are here. This is for my family at home
  • The last player from Canada to win the Canadian Open was Pat Fletcher in 1954 at Point Grey in Vancouver
Updated 12 June 2023
AP

TORONTO: Nick Taylor became the first Canadian in 69 years to win his national open, holing a 72-foot eagle putt on the fourth playoff hole to beat Tommy Fleetwood in the RBC Canadian Open on Sunday.

Taylor tossed his putter into the air and jumped into the arms of his caddie after the longest made putt of his PGA Tour career, and fellow Canadian players Mike Weir, Corey Conners and Adam Hadwin were among those who ran out to the green to congratulate him.

“I’m speechless. This is for all the guys that are here. This is for my family at home,” Taylor said with tears in his eyes. “This is the most incredible feeling.”

The last player from Canada to win the Canadian Open was Pat Fletcher in 1954 at Point Grey in Vancouver. Fletcher was born in England; Carl Keffer had been the only Canadian-born champion, winning in 1909 and 1914.

With galleries cheering his every move and even serenading him with “O Canada” on one tee box, Taylor curled in an 11-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole to finish at 17-under 271 at Oakdale, walking backwards with his fist raised as the ball dropped into the cup. He shot a 6-under 66 on Sunday.

Fleetwood needed a birdie on the reachable par 5 to win in regulation, but he missed his tee shot right, laid up into an awkward lie in the right rough and two-putted for par to force the playoff in rainy conditions.

The players traded birdies on their first time playing No. 18 in the playoff. They both parred 18 and the par-3 ninth before heading back to 18.

Taylor reached the green in two while Fleetwood laid up after his drive found a fairway bunker. Fleetwood gave himself an opportunity for birdie but didn’t need to putt after Taylor’s uphill eagle putt from the front of the green hit the flagstick and dropped.

The 35-year-old Taylor, who was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba, and grew up in Abbotsford, British Columbia, won for the third time on the PGA Tour. He shot 75 in Thursday’s opening round but rallied with a 67 on Friday to make the cut, then shot 63 on Saturday to begin the final round three shots behind leader C.T. Pan.

Two-time defending champion Rory McIlroy, two shots back of Pan entering the final round, closed with a 72 and finished in a tie for ninth, five shots back.

Fleetwood, a two-time Ryder Cup player from England and a six-time winner on the European tour, remains winless on the PGA Tour.

Tyrrell Hatton (64), Aaron Rai (69) and Pan (70) finished one shot out of the playoff.

Topics: Nick Taylor Canadian Open golf

Ashleigh Buhai closes with 65 to claim ShopRite LPGA Classic

Ashleigh Buhai closes with 65 to claim ShopRite LPGA Classic
Updated 12 June 2023
AP

Ashleigh Buhai closes with 65 to claim ShopRite LPGA Classic

Ashleigh Buhai closes with 65 to claim ShopRite LPGA Classic
  • It was the 4th win worldwide over the past 10 months for Buhai, who finished at 14-under 199 in the 54-hole event on the Bay Course at Seaview
  • At 34 years, 11 months, Buhai is the oldest winner this year on the LPGA Tour
Updated 12 June 2023
AP

GALLOWAY, New Jersey: As she entered her 30s, Ashleigh Buhai was frustrated with consistently contending but never winning on the LPGA Tour. There was nothing wrong with her swing, so she began working with a mental coach.

Now at the cusp of 35 on a tour dominated by players a decade or more younger, the South African is playing the best golf of her career.

Buhai seized the lead early with four birdies in her first five holes, got up and down for one last birdie for a 6-under 65 and held off Hyo Joo Kim for a one-shot victory in the ShopRite LPGA Classic on Sunday.

“I was touted to be — I had a really good amateur career and was going to be the next best thing out of South Africa, but that’s — golf is just not like that all the time,” Buhai said. “I kept plugging away. I have a good support system around me, which I think is the most important thing.”

It was the fourth win worldwide over the past 10 months for Buhai, who finished at 14-under 199 in the 54-hole event on the Bay Course at Seaview. Buhai won the Women’s British Open last August for her first major and first LPGA Tour win, and since has added titles in Australia and South Africa. She entered the week ranked 16th in the world.

At 34 years, 11 months, Buhai is the oldest winner this year on the LPGA Tour.

“It’s huge. My goal this year was to win in the US I hadn’t won here yet,” Buhai said. “I’m very proud of myself for ticking it off.”

Buhai recalled a visit from longtime swing coach Doug Wood in October 2021 as the start of her turnaround. Wood couldn’t find any issues with her mechanics and put her in touch with mental coach Duncan McCarthy.

“I think I’ve also got to a point where I’m older in my career. Felt I should have achieved more by then and the pressure I was putting on myself. Again, I’m 34, so wanting to have a family,” Buhai said. “These things sit in the back of our minds that nobody really knows about and you don’t realize what havoc it plays back there. COVID, not being able to go back to South Africa, see my friends and family was also really tough.

“So we kind of tapped into all that, really got Ashleigh, the person, feeling better again.”

Playing in the penultimate pairing, Buhai began the day three shots behind leader Dani Holmqvist. By the time she rolled in a long birdie from off the back of the green on the par-4 fifth hole, she led by one over Kim.

“Obviously I got off to such a good start, and the putt on 5 was a hallelujah,” Buhai said. “Those things need to happen for you to win, obviously.”

Kim, in the final pairing, birdied the par-3 17th to give herself a chance, but she needed to eagle the par-5 18th to match Buhai and could only manage birdie. She shot 68.

Rookie Yan Liu closed with a 67 and finished third, three shots back. Her previous best finish was a tie for 21st last week at the Mizuho Americas Open in Jersey City.

“Last week I talk with my family and my coach, and he just tell me, ‘You don’t need to watch cut line. You need to try to win,’” the 25-year-old from China said.

Holmqvist went bogey-birdie-bogey-birdie-bogey on Nos. 2-6, closed with a 1-over 72 and finished in a tie for fourth, four shots back. The 35-year-old Swede is winless on the LPGA Tour.

Nanna Koerstz Madsen (65) matched Holmqvist at 10 under.

“It’s been a while since I’ve been up there, so just really happy,” Koerstz Madsen said. “I just really wanted to finish well and not finish with something stupid, so was happy to close out with a birdie.”

Topics: Ashleigh Buhai ShopRite LPGA Classic LPGA Tour

Home hope Corey Conners shares lead at Canadian Open

Home hope Corey Conners shares lead at Canadian Open
Updated 09 June 2023
AP

Home hope Corey Conners shares lead at Canadian Open

Home hope Corey Conners shares lead at Canadian Open
  • Conners is seeking to become the tournament’s first Canadian winner in 69 years
  • Two-time defending champion Rory McIlroy opened with a 71 at Oakdale
Updated 09 June 2023
AP

TORONTO: Corey Conners shot a bogey-free 5-under 67 on Thursday to share the first-round lead at the RBC Canadian Open, the first PGA Tour event since its announcement of a merger with Saudi-backed LIV Golf.

Conners is seeking to become the tournament’s first Canadian winner in 69 years. Also at 67 were Aaron Rai, Justin Lower and Chesson Hadley.

Two-time defending champion Rory McIlroy opened with a 71 at Oakdale. Matt Fitzpatrick, who will seek to defend his US Open title next week at Los Angeles Country Club, was one of nine players at 68.

At No. 29 in the world, Conners is the highest-ranked of 21 Canadians in the field. The last homegrown winner of the event was Pat Fitzgerald in 1954 at Point Grey in Vancouver.

Conners did not speak to reporters after his morning round because he was dealing with an urgent personal matter. His two PGA Tour victories both came at the Valero Texas Open, including this year.

“Really disciplined off the tee, we didn’t try to do too much,” said Danny Sahl, Conners’ caddie. “But he had tons of fairways, missed maybe a couple in the first cut.

“Corey’s just tee-to-green hitting greens in regulation, made some good putts, just strong all around.”

Mike Weir in 2008 was the first Canadian to lead after the first round. The 53-year-old Weir shot 72 Thursday in his 30th Canadian Open appearance.

“I think he’s experienced enough to know that it’s so early, that it doesn’t really mean much yet,” Weir said of Conners. “He just wants to, I’m sure, just keep doing what he’s doing.”

Canadians Mackenzie Hughes, Taylor Pendrith and Roger Sloan were among the group at 3 under.

“You can’t win it on Thursday, but you can lose it,” Hughes said. “So definitely nice to be in a good spot after Thursday but it’s going to take four quite nice rounds and some steady golf.”

An air quality advisory was in effect due to wildfires across Ontario and Quebec that have led to postponements of sporting events in the northeastern United States. There was some rain during the afternoon, but play was never delayed.

Topics: Corey Conners Canadian Open

McIlroy: Saudi, PGA Tour deal ‘good for golf’

McIlroy: Saudi, PGA Tour deal ‘good for golf’
Updated 07 June 2023
AFP

McIlroy: Saudi, PGA Tour deal ‘good for golf’

McIlroy: Saudi, PGA Tour deal ‘good for golf’
Updated 07 June 2023
AFP

LOS ANGELES: Rory McIlroy on Wednesday welcomed the PGA Tour’s merger with the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf.

According to the Northern Ireland star, Tuesday’s deal would secure the financial future of the sport.

“I think ultimately, when I try to remove myself from the situation and I look at the bigger picture and I look at 10 years down the line, I think ultimately this is going to be good for the game of professional golf,” McIlroy said.

“It unifies it and it secures its financial future.”

McIlroy was speaking on the eve of this week’s PGA Canadian Open in Toronto in his first comments since Tuesday’s agreement was revealed.

Under the new deal, the PGA Tour and Europe’s DP World Tour said they had signed an agreement with LIV’s Saudi backers that will lead to ‘a new collectively owned, for-profit entity.’

McIlroy is widely reported to have turned down an offer in the region of $400 million to switch to LIV but on Wednesday denied ever receiving a bid for his services.

“I was never offered any money,” McIlroy said. The Northern Irishman, however, said he understood anger from fellow professionals against PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan — but insisted he still had confidence in the under-fire tour chief.

“I’ve dealt with Jay a lot closer than a lot of those guys have,” McIlroy said.

“From where we were a couple of weeks ago to where we are today, I think the future of the PGA Tour looks brighter as a whole, as an entity.”

Topics: Rory McIlroy LIV Golf PGA Tour

LIV Golf’s merger with PGA Tour set to usher in prosperous new era for the sport

LIV Golf’s merger with PGA Tour set to usher in prosperous new era for the sport
Updated 06 June 2023
Joy Chakravarty

LIV Golf’s merger with PGA Tour set to usher in prosperous new era for the sport

LIV Golf’s merger with PGA Tour set to usher in prosperous new era for the sport
  • After a lengthy and bitter dispute between the two sides, the agreement offers vindication for the PIF-backed tour
Updated 06 June 2023
Joy Chakravarty

DUBAI: The most bitter war to engulf a sport that has been around for more than six centuries came to a surprising, and welcome, end on Tuesday when the North American PGA Tour and European DP World Tour shook hands on a deal with the Saudi Public Investment Fund-backed LIV Golf.

It has been a tumultuous 12 months for men’s professional golf since the 48-player league was launched with a tournament in England a year ago this week. The newcomer sharply divided opinions, forcing players and lovers of the sport to take sides. But it also quickly gained acceptance, and a significant fan base, as a much-needed alternative to the usual tour events.

Vehemently opposed to the idea of an upstart organization threatening its established territory, the PGA Tour banned from its events all players who joined LIV Golf. This led to legal challenges on both sides, and players denigrating one another. Major championships and sponsors were asked to choose sides. The very legality of tournaments such as the Ryder Cup and institutions such as the Official World Golf Ranking was being questioned.

In short, the usually prim and proper world of golf was in shambles. However, the Public Investment Fund was vindicated for its belief in its product on Tuesday, when the PGA Tour agreeing to merge their commercial interests.

The exact details were sparse in the joint press release that was issued but a decision has been made to form a new, yet-to-be-named, for-profit entity. The two tours and the PIF will “implement a plan to grow these combined commercial businesses, drive greater fan engagement and accelerate growth initiatives already underway.”

The good news is that LIV Golf will continue to exist and now benefit from the PGA Tour’s full pool of players and its mighty media and sponsorship expertise. There is a distinct possibility that players such as Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, who were vehemently opposed to LIV Golf, could tee up in team-format events next year.

The reverse also applies; players who switched to LIV Golf, such as recent PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka and reigning Open champion Cam Smith and stars such as Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and Lee Westwood, will be reinstated on their respective tours at the end of the season.

Still, there are likely to be a tense few months ahead. Players on both sides were taken by surprise by the announcement and some are already expressing concern they were not informed about the talks that were taking place and only found out about them through the media.

Following the announcement, two-time Major champion Colin Morikawa tweeted: “I love finding out morning news on Twitter.”

One potential roadblock could be the fact that players such as Woods and Hideki Matsuyama reportedly rejected big-money offers of $800 million and $400 million, respectively, to join LIV Golf. The PGA Tour and its commissioner, Jay Monahan, will have to give them a solid justification for proceeding as they have done.

Yet there can be no denying the fact that the arrival of LIV Golf has been an absolutely amazing development for PGA Tour and DP World Tour players as well.

It prompted the PGA Tour to up its prize money significantly, increasing its Players Impact Program bonus pool to $100 million and introducing 12 designated events with $20 million prize purses. Meanwhile, 10 top DP World Tour players will be given PGA Tour membership at the end of the season, and all increases in prize funds for the next 11 years have been guaranteed by the PGA Tour.

It has also been good for college golfers. The decision by players such as Eugenio Chacarra and David Puig to opt for LIV Golf led to the establishment of the PGA Tour University program, which gave top-ranked National Collegiate Athletic Association players direct access to the main Tour.

After speaking to a couple of LIV Golf players, who were also caught unaware by the announcement, the prevailing sentiment was a feeling that they have been vindicated for their stance, after copping a lot of criticism and abuse from fellow players and fans on social media.

The board of directors of the new entity will include PIF Governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan, as chairperson, and Monahan as SEO. The former will also join the PGA Tour Policy Board.

One question everyone seems to be asking is what changed from last week, when host Jack Nicklaus was dismissive of the absence of LIV Golf players from his Memorial Tournament, and McIlroy was once again critical of their inclusion in Europe’s Ryder Cup team.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that the PGA Tour was feeling the heat in legal proceedings filed by LIV Golf. A long-drawn-out court case would not have been beneficial for either side, hence the compromise.

However, the most important thing is that peace has prevailed — and golf can only prosper with the coming together of these giants.

Topics: golf LIV Golf PGA Tour DP World Tour

Hole in one! Golf world stunned as rival tours merge

Hole in one! Golf world stunned as rival tours merge
Updated 07 June 2023
Arab News
Arab News

Hole in one! Golf world stunned as rival tours merge

Hole in one! Golf world stunned as rival tours merge
  • Bitter two-year fight ends with PGA Tour, DP World Tour and Saudi-backed LIV Circuit as one entity
  • “Today is a very exciting day for this special game and the people it touches around the world”: Saudi PIF’s Al-Rumayyan
Updated 07 June 2023
Arab News
Arab News

RIYADH: The world of golf was stunned on Tuesday when the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and Saudi-backed LIV Circuit, combatants in a fight that has split the sport, agreed to merge into a unified commercial entity.

The former bitter rivals will work together for LIV Golf players to reapply for membership on the other two tours after the 2023 season.

“After two years of disruption and distraction, this is a historic day for the game we all know and love,” PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said.

The LIV Golf series is financed by the Public Investment Fund, Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, which will invest in the new entity to drive its growth and success.

“Today is a very exciting day for this special game and the people it touches around the world,” PIF Governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan said.

The LIV Golf circuit, which features 54-hole events with no cuts instead of the traditional 72 holes, launched in 2022 and lured big-name players away from the established circuits with massive prize money.

Al-Rumayyan, who will chair the new entity’s board of directors, said he had meetings in London to thrash out the deal with Monahan, who will be chief executive.

“We had a lunch followed by the next day a round of golf and then another lunch. We had discussions and we covered everything,” he said.

Monahan said: “I give Yasir great credit for coming to the table, coming to discussions with an open heart and an open mind. We did the same and the game of golf is better for what we’ve done here today.”

Among those celebrating was former US President Donald Trump, who owns three courses on the LIV Golfcircuit. “A big, beautiful, and glamorous deal for the wonderful world of golf. Congrats to all,” he said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia LIV Golf PGA Tour Yasir Al-Rumayyan

