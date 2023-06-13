You are here

  • Home
  • Russian missile attack kills 10 in Ukrainian president’s hometown
Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Russian missile attack kills 10 in Ukrainian president’s hometown

Update Russian missile attack kills 10 in Ukrainian president’s hometown
Both Russia and Ukraine deny targeting civilians in the war which Moscow launched on its neighbor nearly 16 months ago. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/y42x9

Updated 1 min 1 sec ago
Reuters

Russian missile attack kills 10 in Ukrainian president’s hometown

Russian missile attack kills 10 in Ukrainian president’s hometown
  • Apartment block and warehouse hit in missile attack
  • President Zelensky condemns strike on his hometown
Updated 1 min 1 sec ago
Reuters

KYIV: At least 10 people were killed in a Russian missile attack that hit an apartment building and a warehouse in Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s hometown of Kryvyi Rih on Tuesday, local officials said.
Regional governor Serhiy Lysak said four were killed in the apartment block and six in the warehouse. Mayor Oleksandr Vilkul said one person was still trapped under rubble and 28 had been injured, with 12 of them being treated in hospital.
Residents sobbed outside the burnt-out apartment block, from which smoke billowed after the early-morning attack on the central Ukrainian city.
Olha Chernousova, who lives in the five-story apartment block, said she was woken by an explosion which sounded like thunder and thrown out of her bed by a violent blast wave.
“I ran to my front door, but it was very hot there... the smoke was heavy,” she said.
“What could I do? I was sat on the balcony, terrified I would lose consciousness. Nobody came for a long time... I thought I would have to jump into a tree.”
Around her, the street and courtyard were strewn with glass and bricks. At least five cars were ruined husks.
Ihor Lavrenenko, who lives in a different part of the building, said he heard two blasts.
“I woke up from the first bang, a weak one, and went straightaway onto the balcony. Then the second one erupted overhead, I watched from my balcony as hot debris fell,” he said.
Zelensky, who was born in Kryvyi Rih, condemned the attack in a Telegram post, saying: “Russian killers continue their war against residential buildings, ordinary cities and people.”
Russia did not immediately comment on the attack. It has repeatedly struck cities across Ukraine since its full-scale invasion in February 2022 though it denies targeting civilians.
Moscow has also accused Ukraine of cross-border shelling as Kyiv carries out counter-offensive operations.
Ukraine’s military command said air defenses had destroyed 10 out of 14 cruise missiles, and one of four Iranian-made drones, fired at Ukraine overnight.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Related

Russia says beat back Ukraine near villages claimed by Kyiv
World
Russia says beat back Ukraine near villages claimed by Kyiv
Turkish shelling in north Syria kills Russian soldier
Middle-East
Turkish shelling in north Syria kills Russian soldier

Tens of thousands evacuated as cyclone menaces India and Pakistan

Tens of thousands evacuated as cyclone menaces India and Pakistan
Updated 17 sec ago
AFP

Tens of thousands evacuated as cyclone menaces India and Pakistan

Tens of thousands evacuated as cyclone menaces India and Pakistan
  • The cyclone – named Biparjoy, meaning ‘disaster’ in Bengali – is making its way across the Arabian Sea
  • Fishing has been suspended along the Gujarat coast where there could be waves of up to three meters
Updated 17 sec ago
AFP
AHMEDABAD, India: More than 40,000 people have been evacuated across India and Pakistan as a cyclone approaches their coast, officials said Tuesday, with gales of up to 150 kilometers per hour predicted.
The cyclone – named Biparjoy, meaning “disaster” in Bengali – is making its way across the Arabian Sea and is forecast to make landfall as a “very severe cyclonic storm,” government weather monitors warned.
In Pakistan’s southeastern Sindh province, officials said at least 20,000 people had been evacuated from the storm’s path, while across the border in India’s Gujarat state, authorities said they had also helped a similar number to move.
India’s Meteorological Department said the storm would hit near the Indian port of Jakhau on Thursday evening with winds surging up to 150 kilometers per hour.
“Over 20,000 people have been evacuated,” said C.C. Patel, the official in charge of relief operations in Gujarat state, adding that more people would be moved throughout Tuesday.
Fishing has been suspended along the Gujarat coast where there could be waves of up to three meters (over nine feet), and the Indian Coast Guard on Monday evacuated 50 personnel from an oil drilling ship due to rough conditions.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired meetings to review the impending cyclone, calling for officials to “take every possible measure to ensure that people living in vulnerable locations are safely evacuated.”
Authorities in Gujarat have warned as many as 1.6 million people are likely to be affected in their state, and heavy winds and rains ahead of its arrival have already killed three people.
Two children were killed when a wall collapsed, and a woman was hit by a falling tree while riding a motorbike.
In Pakistan, the deputy commissioner of Badin district said between 22,000 and 23,000 people had been moved from seafront villages.
Agha Shahnawaz said that up to 10,000 were now living in 13 camps set up in government schools and colleges across the district.
“Initially people were reluctant to leave their places, but we kept pursuing them,” Shahnawaz said.
Sindh’s provincial information minister Sharjeel Memon put the number of evacuees there at 22,400 around midday on Tuesday.
The Pakistan Meteorological Department said winds gusting up to 120 km/h were forecast along the coast, with storm surges of up to 3.5 meters predicted.
In 2021, the same coast was hit by Cyclone Tauktae, which killed more than 150 people and caused large-scale destruction.
Cyclones – the equivalent of hurricanes in the North Atlantic or typhoons in the Northwest Pacific – are a regular and deadly menace on the coast of the northern Indian Ocean where tens of millions of people live.
Scientists have warned that storms are becoming more powerful as the world gets warmer because of climate change.

Russia releases video of captured German tanks, US fighting vehicles in Ukraine

Russia releases video of captured German tanks, US fighting vehicles in Ukraine
Updated 13 June 2023
Reuters

Russia releases video of captured German tanks, US fighting vehicles in Ukraine

Russia releases video of captured German tanks, US fighting vehicles in Ukraine
  • Russia’s defense ministry calls captured military hardware ‘our trophies’
Updated 13 June 2023
Reuters

Russia’s defense ministry released video footage on Tuesday of what it said were German-made Leopard tanks and US-made Bradley Fighting Vehicles captured by Russian forces in a battle with Ukrainian troops.
Reuters could not immediately verify the location and timing of the footage, which the defense ministry said was filmed on the Zaporizhzhia front in southern Ukraine, one of the areas where Ukrainian forces have been trying to counter-attack.
What appeared to be two German-made Leopard tanks were shown in the footage, which was released on the ministry’s official channel on the Telegram messaging application, along with two damaged US-made Bradley Fighting Vehicles.

Above, a German-made Leopard tank captured by Russian forces in a battle with Ukrainian forces in the Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine. (Russian Defense Ministry/Reuters)


In a short statement accompanying the footage, the ministry called the captured military hardware “our trophies” and said the video showed soldiers from its Vostok (East) military grouping inspecting the equipment.
It noted that the engines of some of the vehicles were still running, evidence it said of how quickly their Ukrainian crews had fled.
Reuters cannot verify such battlefield accounts.
Ukraine said on Monday its troops had recaptured a string of villages from Russian forces along an approximately 100km-front in the southeast since starting its long-anticipated counteroffensive last week.
Unconfirmed reports from Russian military bloggers suggest Russian forces may have recaptured some territory which they ceded in recent days.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia

UK police say three dead in incident in Nottingham

UK police say three dead in incident in Nottingham
Updated 5 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

UK police say three dead in incident in Nottingham

UK police say three dead in incident in Nottingham
  • A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and was in police custody
Updated 5 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Police said three people had been found dead in the central English city of Nottingham and a man had been arrested on suspicion of murder after a van had also tried to run over another three people.
Police said two people had been found dead on one road in the center of the city just after 4 a.m. (0300 GMT) before officers were alerted to another incident not far away where a van had tried to run over three people.
They are being treated in hospital.
Another man was found dead in another road just outside the city center.

“This is an horrific and tragic incident which has claimed the lives of three people,” Chief Constable Kate Meynell said.
“We believe these three incidents are all linked and we have a man in custody. This investigation is at its early stages and a team of detectives is working to establish exactly what has happened.”
A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and was in police custody.
Multiple roads have been closed and the local tram network suspended across Nottingham while police deal with the incident.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman refused to tell Arab News if the attack was being treated as a terror related incident and would not provide any further details on the man arrested.

(With Reuters)

Topics: UK

Related

Streamlined entry to Saudi Arabia for UK, US, Schengen tourist visa holders
Saudi Arabia
Streamlined entry to Saudi Arabia for UK, US, Schengen tourist visa holders
3 British nationals confirmed dead after Red Sea boat blaze
Middle-East
3 British nationals confirmed dead after Red Sea boat blaze

Rescued Colombian kids in ‘high spirits,’ draw missing search dog

Rescued Colombian kids in ‘high spirits,’ draw missing search dog
Updated 13 June 2023
AFP

Rescued Colombian kids in ‘high spirits,’ draw missing search dog

Rescued Colombian kids in ‘high spirits,’ draw missing search dog
  • Siblings Lesly, Soleiny, Tien Noriel and Cristin receiving treatment at a military hospital in Bogota after they were found hungry and dehydrated last Friday
Updated 13 June 2023
AFP

BOGOTA: The four Indigenous children rescued after wandering the Colombian Amazon for 40 days are recovering and in “high spirits,” welfare officials said Monday, even drawing a picture thought to depict a missing army search dog.
Siblings Lesly, Soleiny, Tien Noriel and Cristin – aged 13, nine, five and one, respectively – were receiving treatment at a military hospital in Bogota after they were found hungry and dehydrated last Friday, having survived a plane crash more than five weeks earlier.
Their mother had died in the aftermath of the crash, which killed the two other adults they were traveling with.
By Monday, the rescued children were “in high spirits,” Adriana Velasquez of the Colombian Family Welfare Institute said in a video sent to media.
“They have been coloring, drawing. They love to talk,” she added.
The army released a drawing attributed to the children that depicts Wilson, a rescue dog that went missing during the search.
“The dog was with them, he would leave and come back again... but then he disappeared,” said Narciso Mucutuy, the children’s grandfather, in a video released by the Ministry of Defense.
The army said on Saturday it would keep looking for Wilson, a six-year-old Belgian shepherd who was key to finding some of the items left behind by the children in the jungle.
“No one is left behind,” the army said in a tweet including a video of the dog.
While alone, the children survived in part by eating a three-pound package of cassava flour found in the plane wreckage, as well as fruit from the jungle.
The older siblings had been fighting fevers, a colleague of Velasquez, Astrid Caceres, told W Radio, while Tien Noriel was being monitored for a possible reaction to something he ate.
Tien Noriel was too weak to walk by the time rescuers found the four after covering more than 2,600 kilometers of jungle, only to discover them about five kilometers from the wreck of the small plane.
The youngest of the siblings remains in intensive care, “not due to any serious condition but for closer monitoring due to her age,” said Caceres, adding that all four had been catching up on lost sleep.
The children are expected to remain in hospital for another two to three weeks.
The family welfare agency will keep the siblings under its guardianship until a custody dispute between their relatives is resolved.
Family members of Magdalena Mucutuy, the deceased mother, have said the father of the two younger siblings, Manuel Miller Ranoque, mistreated the children, which he denies.
Ranoque, speaking to the press on Sunday outside the hospital, said his wife had been severely injured in the May 1 crash, but did not die until four days later, her children beside her.
During the search, rescuers broadcast a message recorded by the children’s grandmother, urging them not to move.
Their maternal grandmother, Fatima Valencia, said that she hoped to gain custody of the four children.

Topics: Colombia

Related

Four Colombian children lost in Amazon jungle for 40 days after plane crash found alive
Offbeat
Four Colombian children lost in Amazon jungle for 40 days after plane crash found alive
Colombia police chief says used exorcism and prayer to fight crime
World
Colombia police chief says used exorcism and prayer to fight crime

South Korea’s Yoon Suk Yeol to hold summits with leaders of France, Vietnam

South Korea’s Yoon Suk Yeol to hold summits with leaders of France, Vietnam
Updated 13 June 2023
Reuters

South Korea’s Yoon Suk Yeol to hold summits with leaders of France, Vietnam

South Korea’s Yoon Suk Yeol to hold summits with leaders of France, Vietnam
  • France and Vietnam aimed at promoting South Korea’s bid to host Expo 2030
Updated 13 June 2023
Reuters

SEOUL: South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol will visit France and Vietnam next week and meet with leaders from both countries, Yoon’s office said on Tuesday.
Yoon will hold a summit with French President Emmanuel Macron during his trip to Paris between June 20 and 21, Yoon’s deputy national security adviser, Kim Tae-hyo, said.
He will also attend a meeting of the Bureau International Expositions (BIE), the organizer for the Expo 2030.
The visit is aimed at promoting South Korea’s bid to host the expo. The host country for the 2030 Expo is expected to be selected in November.
Yoon will also pay a state visit to Vietnam on June 22 at the invitation of Vo Van Thuong, the country’s president.
The South Korean president will be accompanied by a 205-strong business delegation on his state visit to Vietnam, according to news agency Yonhap.

Topics: South Korea Yoon Suk Yeol Expo 2030

Related

South Korea’s president receives honor guard welcome upon arrival in UAE  
Middle-East
South Korea’s president receives honor guard welcome upon arrival in UAE  
South Korea president joins Aramco CEO for $7bn petrochemical plant’s groundbreaking ceremony
Business & Economy
South Korea president joins Aramco CEO for $7bn petrochemical plant’s groundbreaking ceremony

Latest updates

Arab Tourism Organization president calls for greater cross-border cooperation to drive post-pandemic growth
Arab Tourism Organization president calls for greater cross-border cooperation to drive post-pandemic growth
Tens of thousands evacuated as cyclone menaces India and Pakistan
Tens of thousands evacuated as cyclone menaces India and Pakistan
Golden Globe Awards sold, Hollywood Foreign Press group shut down
Golden Globe Awards sold, Hollywood Foreign Press group shut down
Emirates, Kenya Airways forge interline partnership to offer more travel options   
Emirates, Kenya Airways forge interline partnership to offer more travel options   
Jeddah to host FIBA 3x3 World Tour Final
Jeddah to host FIBA 3x3 World Tour Final

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.