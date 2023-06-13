You are here

Moody's upgrades Saudi banking outlook to positive amid economic growth 

 
The non-hydrocarbon sectors of the economy are experiencing sustained growth, according to the report (Shutterstock)

 

 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s banking system has been upgraded from stable to positive, by Moody’s Investors Service thanks to robust oil prices, an ambitious reform agenda, and an upswing in economic growth.

The bond credit rating subsidiary of Moody’s Corp. also highlighted the Kingdom’s business confidence and government spending as other driving factors for the upgrade. 

According to the report, the non-hydrocarbon sectors of the economy, where Saudi banks primarily operate, are experiencing sustained growth buoyed by this economic momentum. 

Increased expenditure is expected to drive non-oil gross domestic product growth to an estimated 4.7 percent in 2023. 

“Demand for credit is high and loan performance is improving, and this is likely to translate into robust profits for banks,” the report stated. 

The agency added that vital funds would persist, courtesy of sound internal capital generation and flexible dividend payouts. 

Moody’s believes that Saudi banks will face hurdles with higher interest rates enticing depositors to switch to more costly term deposits, thereby tightening interest margins. 

Another risk stems from their reliance on large single depositors, like the government and public entities, Moody’s added. 

Lending to the private sector is also expected to grow by 10 percent this year, indicating a positive trajectory in the segment. 

Furthermore, growth in residential mortgages is predicted to continue, bolstered by a government initiative to increase home ownership and an optimistic employment outlook. 

Saudi Arabia’s overall non-oil business activities improved in April, as strong domestic demand triggered an increase in new orders at the fastest rate since September 2014, another economy tracker revealed in May. 

The latest Riyad Bank Saudi Arabia Purchasing Managers’ Index report, formerly the S&P Global Saudi Arabia PMI, revealed that the Kingdom’s PMI went up to 59.6 in April from 58.7 in March. 

According to the index, PMI readings above 50 show non-oil private sector growth, while those below signal contraction.    

Dubai's economy rebounds, reaches 98% of pre-pandemic levels: Fitch Ratings  

  

  

  

RIYADH: The retail, transportation and storage sectors have been the engine behind Dubai’s economic recovery, enabling the city to regain 98 percent of its pre-pandemic size, according to a Fitch Ratings report.  

Despite the city’s strong resurgence, Fitch anticipates a deceleration in Dubai’s gross domestic product growth from an estimated 4.2 percent in 2022 to 3.4 percent in 2023 as the result of softer oil prices.  

In spite of this impending slowdown, growth projections remain optimistic as GDP rates are expected to surpass the average of 3.1 percent recorded between 2015 and 2019.  

“We believe that the ongoing rebound in the emirate’s key sectors, which have yet to fully recover from the pandemic, will keep growth above the historical trend in 2023,” the report stated.   

Fitch expects a slower growth pace in sectors including accommodation and food services, and foresees a mere 10 percent increase in tourist arrivals to the UAE in 2023 after a robust 55 percent surge in 2022.  

Despite a minor shortfall of 4 percent compared to pre-pandemic levels, Dubai’s tourism sector delivered a strong performance in April 2023, attracting 6.02 million visitors in the first four months of the year, marking an 18 percent year-on-year increase.   

According to Emirates NBD Research calculations, a record-breaking Ramadan season saw 1.35 million visitors flock to the city, reflecting a 19 percent growth from 2022 and a 50 percent increase compared to pre-pandemic levels in 2019.  

According to Fitch, sectors like wholesale and retail, transportation and storage, financial and insurance as well as manufacturing, real estate and construction are projected to significantly contribute to Dubai’s GDP in 2023.  

“We also anticipate growth in the transportation and storage sector will remain robust, benefiting from the normalization of global trade, the recovery of Mainland China, the emirate’s main trading partner, resilient demand in neighboring Gulf countries, and the authorities increased efforts to boost foreign trade,” the report added.   

Furthermore, the financial sector is expected to maintain its upward trajectory, buoyed by listing of companies on the Dubai Financial Market and the continued momentum in the local private equity market. 

Saudi Arabia eyes $20bn investments in food industry by 2035, minister says 

 

Arab News

 

 

Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s food industry is set for a $20 billion boost by 2035 as the Kingdom opens up to new investments, according to Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef.

The poultry, dairy, bakery and sweets sectors will benefit the most from the new funds, as well as the beverages and juices industries, reported the Saudi Press Agency. 

The report further noted that these investments would also maximize the value of agricultural produce, bringing in comparative advantages for the Kingdom.  

The decision is also in line with the country’s aim to double agricultural exports from $3.7 billion in 2022 to $10.9 billion in 2035, as per the objectives of the National Industry Strategy. 

The National Industrial Strategy aims to promote food security and economic diversification measures outlined in the Vision 2030 blueprint. 

The minister noted that poultry sector projects such as Almarai Co.’s $1.2 billion plan to expand poultry production and Seara Arabia Food Industries Co.’s $120 million investment were the most important initiatives in developing the sector. 

Alkhorayef added that a $133 million canned tuna project which is expected to offer 4,000 new job opportunities in the Kingdom is another major initiative in the food industry.

The minister projected that the sector in the Kingdom is expected to grow from $41 billion in 2019 to $57 billion by 2030, with an estimated annual growth rate of 3 percent. 

According to Alkhorayef, this growth in the food industry market will be driven by an increase in consumer spending on food and beverages by 1.4 percent, together with a population growth of 1.73 percent. 

Earlier this month, Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Investment Co., owned by the Public Investment Fund and South American firm Marfrig Global Foods SA, committed to buying shares in a potential new offering worth $900 million by BRF SA, Brazil’s biggest poultry producer. 

BRF said in a bourse filing that SALIC offered to subscribe to 50 percent of the total offer, or 500 million new shares, Reuters reported. 

Marfrig Global Foods SA, which owns 33 percent of BRF, pledged to buy the remaining 250 million shares.

Arab Tourism Organization president calls for greater cross-border cooperation to drive post-pandemic growth



Arab News





Arab News

RIYADH: Arab nations need to strengthen tourism cooperation to capitalize on the sector’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, a top official of a regional body said.   

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the Arab Tourism Media Forum organized in Tunisia, Bandar bin Fahd Al-Fuhaid, president of the Arab Tourism Organization, said the number of tourists globally is rising, indicating a strong rebound of the sector after the pandemic — which caused a $300 billion-hit to the region’s travel industry.

Headquartered in Jeddah, ATO operates within the framework of the Arab Ministerial Council on Tourism of the Arab League States, with the aim of activating and developing the industry among the regional countries. 

“It is high time to step up cooperation in the field of tourism, especially as the number of tourists has risen by 63 percent worldwide, exceeding 900 million tourists by the end of 2022,” said Al-Fuhaid.  

He further noted that ATO will launch cooperation programs with the Tunisian Ministry of Tourism and Handicrafts to boost inter-Arab tourism.  

During the event, held under the theme “The role of the media in the development of inter-Arab tourism,” Al-Fuhaid said that media outlets have a crucial role to play in promoting the sector in the Arab region and boosting the industry as a whole. 

Mohamed Moez Belhassine, Tunisia’s minister of tourism, said the success of any tourist destination is heavily dependent on how the media promotes it.  

The first edition of the Arab Tourism Media Forum is being held from June 12-15, alongside the 23rd edition of the Arab Radio and Television Festival.  

Earlier in May, the World Tourism Organization revealed that Saudi Arabia is the world’s second-fastest growing tourism destination.

According to a WTO report, the Kingdom saw international tourism exceeding pre-pandemic levels in the first quarter of 2023 by a total of 64 percent, reaching 7.8 million visitors.

Last month, professional services network firm PwC Middle East said in a report that Saudi Arabia’s tourism sector is quickly rebounding from the negative effects of the pandemic amid the presence of challenges including geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainties.  

The report added that the Kingdom received almost 6 million visitors in the fourth quarter of 2022, up 47 percent compared to the same quarter in 2019. 

PwC further noted that regulatory reforms and the development of attractions like the Riyadh Season Festival are driving the tourism sector in Saudi Arabia, which aims to receive 25 million tourists this year.

Emirates, Kenya Airways forge interline partnership to offer more travel options   

   

Arab News

   

   

Arab News

RIYADH: Emirates has announced an interline partnership with Kenya Airways that will offer increased travel options for customers between Africa and the Middle East.

The agreement will allow customers of both airlines access to new destinations on the two airlines’ networks within a single itinerary.   

Emirates customers will now be able to fly to 28 destinations on the Kenya Airways network using Nairobi as the gateway to locations including Nampula, Bangui, and Kilimanjaro.

As part of a bilateral interline arrangement, Emirates passengers traveling via Dubai can also book a single ticket itinerary from or to Mombasa. 

Similarly, Kenya Airways passengers traveling from Nairobi and Mombasa can now access the Emirates’ network and connect through Dubai to 23 destinations across West and South Asia, the Far East, the Indian Ocean and Middle East. 

Adnan Kazim, chief commercial officer of Emirates, said: “We look forward to deepening our relationship with Kenya Airways, offering greater network opportunities and improving connections for both of our customers.” 

Julius Thairu, chief commercial and customer officer of Kenya Airways, added: “Partnerships like these are key in aviation as they take advantage of mutual scale and efficiencies to provide customers with more seamless travel options.” 

Emirates began operations in Kenya by launching flights between Nairobi and Dubai in 1995. 

Since then, the route has steadily grown to 14 weekly flights, having flown over 5 million passengers. 

Kenya Airways recently launched direct connectivity between Mombasa and Dubai, offering customers four weekly flights.

Saudi Arabia collaborates with Kazakhstan to improve energy partnership 

 

Arab News

 

 

Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Kazakhstan have agreed on a deal to establish a framework for cooperation in the energy sector, further advancing the Kingdom’s energy partnerships.   

Under the deal, the countries will work on collaborating in the fields of petroleum, gas, refining, petrochemicals and electricity, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

Both nations will also join together to advance renewable energy, clean hydrogen, energy efficiency, storage and development.   

The deal also seeks to increase cooperation to promote the concept of a circular carbon economy to help reduce emissions. 

The move is aligned with the Kingdom’s Saudi Green Initiative, bolstering Saudi Arabia’s reliance on clean energy, offsetting emissions and protecting the environment.   

The agreement was signed by Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman and his Kazakhstani counterpart Almasadam Satkaliyev at a meeting in Riyadh.   

The two countries also agreed to localize materials, products and services related to energy sectors, including supply chains and technologies.   

The agreement also included collaboration on finding hydrocarbon uses in various industries and energy-related issues related to digital transformation, innovation, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence. 

Last May, the Kingdom’s energy minister said Saudi Arabia’s interest in energy cooperation with Arab countries is an integral part of its policy to strengthen relations in all fields. 

He said Saudi Arabia had signed several memorandums of understanding in the sector, including with Egypt, Oman, Jordan and Iraq. 

The minister added that the MoUs aimed to enhance cooperation in electricity, renewable power, clean hydrogen, petroleum and gas, petrochemicals and other fields. 

As part of its strategy to explore new markets and expand in Central Asia, the Kingdom signed an agreement with Azerbaijan last month.   

The agreement intended that both nations cooperate in various fields, including petroleum, petrochemicals, gas, electricity and renewables. 

Furthermore, Saudi Arabia partnered with France in February to bolster collaboration in the energy sector, particularly in technologies tackling climate change, such as carbon capture and hydrogen production. 

This was to increase closer working in electricity, renewables and energy efficiency, reported the SPA at the time.   

The deal, signed in Riyadh, also covered storage, smart grids, oil and gas and their derivatives, refining, petrochemicals, and the distribution and marketing sector.

