Closing bell: Saudi main index dips slightly, while Nomu gains over 1k points 

Some 99 stocks advanced, while 113 retracted on Tuesday (Shutterstock)
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index edged down slightly on Tuesday as it shed 9.31 points, or 0.08 percent, to close at 11,413.82.  

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR6.58 billion ($1.75 billion), as 99 stocks advanced, while 113 retracted.  

While parallel market Nomu rallied 1015.78 points, or 4.51 percent, to close at 23,545.44 on Tuesday, the MSCI Tadawul Index dropped 0.27 percent to 1,505.65.  

The strong performance of Nomu was driven by Rawasi Albina Investment Co. whose share price soared by 30 percent to SR7.67.  

The share price of Nomu-listed Future Care Trading Co. also went up by 29.81 percent to SR27.  

The top-performing stock in the main index was Tourism Enterprise Co. as its share price edged up by 9.20 percent to SR0.95.  

Other gainers of the day include Al Hammadi Holding and Saudia Dairy and Foodstuff Co. whose share prices soared by 7.64 percent and 6.10 percent respectively.  

Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. was the worst performer as its share price dipped by 5.56 percent to SR11.54.  

On the announcements front, Fesh Fash Snack Food Production Co. said it appointed Yaqeen Capital as a financial adviser to execute its plans to shift from the parallel market to the main index.  

Meanwhile, Sure Global Tech Co., which reported a net profit of SR24.1 million last year, has announced a 20 percent cash dividend, or SR2 per share, for 2022, according to a Tadawul statement.  

In a bourse filing, National Agricultural Development Co. announced that it has submitted an application to the Kingdom’s Capital Market Authority to raise its capital by offering rights issues at a value of SR2 billion. 

OPEC holds global oil demand growth steady for 2023

OPEC holds global oil demand growth steady for 2023
LONDON: The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries left its forecast for 2023 global oil demand growth steady for a fourth month on Tuesday, though the group warned that the world economy faced rising uncertainty and slower growth in the second half of the year.

Global oil demand this year will rise by 2.35 million barrels per day, or 2.4 percent, OPEC said in its monthly report. This was virtually unchanged from the 2.33 million bpd forecast last month.

“There are rising uncertainties regarding economic growth in the second half of 2023 amid ongoing high inflation, already elevated key interest rates and tight labour markets,” OPEC said in its report.

“Moreover, it is still unclear as to how and when the geopolitical conflict in Eastern Europe might be resolved,” it added, referring to Ukraine.

OPEC+, which comprises OPEC, Russia and other allies, has been taking more steps to support the oil market in 2023. On June 4 the group announced its second package of output cuts since April and Saudi Arabia pledged a voluntary cut for July.

Crude prices, however, have remained under pressure from concern over slowing economic growth and demand.

The Brent crude benchmark added to an earlier gain after the report was released, rising 2.5 percent gain to trade above $73 a barrel.

Chinese oil demand is now expected to rise by 840,000 bpd, OPEC said, up from the 800,000 bpd forecast last month, adding to a recovery after strict COVID-19 containment measures were scrapped.

OPEC left its 2023 global economic growth forecast at 2.6 percent and said momentum was slowing. A graphic in the report showed that growth could slow to 0.1 percent quarter on quarter in the final three months of the year.

Potential upside factors, other than a drop in inflation, include an even stronger than previously expected economic rebound in China and the United States being able to maintain its first-half momentum, OPEC said.

The report also showed OPEC’s oil production fell in May, reflecting the impact of earlier output cuts pledged by OPEC+ as well as some unplanned outages.

The OPEC report said its May output fell by 464,000 bpd to 28.06 million bpd as voluntary cuts, promised by Saudi Arabia and other members, took effect.

Last year, with prices weakening, OPEC+ agreed to a 2 million bpd cut in its output target from November — its largest reduction since the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

On April 2 several OPEC+ members pledged voluntary cuts that added to the deal agreed last year.

OPEC kept its estimate of the oil demand needed to balance the market at 29.3 million bpd, pointing to a supply deficit if OPEC keeps pumping at May’s rate and makes the further promised curbs.

Moody’s upgrades Saudi banking outlook to positive amid economic growth 

Moody’s upgrades Saudi banking outlook to positive amid economic growth 
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s banking system has been upgraded from stable to positive, by Moody’s Investors Service thanks to robust oil prices, an ambitious reform agenda, and an upswing in economic growth.

The bond credit rating subsidiary of Moody’s Corp. also highlighted the Kingdom’s business confidence and government spending as other driving factors for the upgrade. 

According to the report, the non-hydrocarbon sectors of the economy, where Saudi banks primarily operate, are experiencing sustained growth buoyed by this economic momentum. 

Increased expenditure is expected to drive non-oil gross domestic product growth to an estimated 4.7 percent in 2023. 

“Demand for credit is high and loan performance is improving, and this is likely to translate into robust profits for banks,” the report stated. 

The agency added that vital funds would persist, courtesy of sound internal capital generation and flexible dividend payouts. 

Moody’s believes that Saudi banks will face hurdles with higher interest rates enticing depositors to switch to more costly term deposits, thereby tightening interest margins. 

Another risk stems from their reliance on large single depositors, like the government and public entities, Moody’s added. 

Lending to the private sector is also expected to grow by 10 percent this year, indicating a positive trajectory in the segment. 

Furthermore, growth in residential mortgages is predicted to continue, bolstered by a government initiative to increase home ownership and an optimistic employment outlook. 

Saudi Arabia’s overall non-oil business activities improved in April, as strong domestic demand triggered an increase in new orders at the fastest rate since September 2014, another economy tracker revealed in May. 

The latest Riyad Bank Saudi Arabia Purchasing Managers’ Index report, formerly the S&P Global Saudi Arabia PMI, revealed that the Kingdom’s PMI went up to 59.6 in April from 58.7 in March. 

According to the index, PMI readings above 50 show non-oil private sector growth, while those below signal contraction.    

Dubai’s economy rebounds, reaches 98% of pre-pandemic levels: Fitch Ratings  

Dubai’s economy rebounds, reaches 98% of pre-pandemic levels: Fitch Ratings  
RIYADH: The retail, transportation and storage sectors have been the engine behind Dubai’s economic recovery, enabling the city to regain 98 percent of its pre-pandemic size, according to a Fitch Ratings report.  

Despite the city’s strong resurgence, Fitch anticipates a deceleration in Dubai’s gross domestic product growth from an estimated 4.2 percent in 2022 to 3.4 percent in 2023 as the result of softer oil prices.  

In spite of this impending slowdown, growth projections remain optimistic as GDP rates are expected to surpass the average of 3.1 percent recorded between 2015 and 2019.  

“We believe that the ongoing rebound in the emirate’s key sectors, which have yet to fully recover from the pandemic, will keep growth above the historical trend in 2023,” the report stated.   

Fitch expects a slower growth pace in sectors including accommodation and food services, and foresees a mere 10 percent increase in tourist arrivals to the UAE in 2023 after a robust 55 percent surge in 2022.  

Despite a minor shortfall of 4 percent compared to pre-pandemic levels, Dubai’s tourism sector delivered a strong performance in April 2023, attracting 6.02 million visitors in the first four months of the year, marking an 18 percent year-on-year increase.   

According to Emirates NBD Research calculations, a record-breaking Ramadan season saw 1.35 million visitors flock to the city, reflecting a 19 percent growth from 2022 and a 50 percent increase compared to pre-pandemic levels in 2019.  

According to Fitch, sectors like wholesale and retail, transportation and storage, financial and insurance as well as manufacturing, real estate and construction are projected to significantly contribute to Dubai’s GDP in 2023.  

“We also anticipate growth in the transportation and storage sector will remain robust, benefiting from the normalization of global trade, the recovery of Mainland China, the emirate’s main trading partner, resilient demand in neighboring Gulf countries, and the authorities increased efforts to boost foreign trade,” the report added.   

Furthermore, the financial sector is expected to maintain its upward trajectory, buoyed by listing of companies on the Dubai Financial Market and the continued momentum in the local private equity market. 

Saudi Arabia eyes $20bn investments in food industry by 2035, minister says 

Saudi Arabia eyes $20bn investments in food industry by 2035, minister says 
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s food industry is set for a $20 billion boost by 2035 as the Kingdom opens up to new investments, according to Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef.

The poultry, dairy, bakery and sweets sectors will benefit the most from the new funds, as well as the beverages and juices industries, reported the Saudi Press Agency. 

The report further noted that these investments would also maximize the value of agricultural produce, bringing in comparative advantages for the Kingdom.  

The decision is also in line with the country’s aim to double agricultural exports from $3.7 billion in 2022 to $10.9 billion in 2035, as per the objectives of the National Industry Strategy. 

The National Industrial Strategy aims to promote food security and economic diversification measures outlined in the Vision 2030 blueprint. 

The minister noted that poultry sector projects such as Almarai Co.’s $1.2 billion plan to expand poultry production and Seara Arabia Food Industries Co.’s $120 million investment were the most important initiatives in developing the sector. 

Alkhorayef added that a $133 million canned tuna project which is expected to offer 4,000 new job opportunities in the Kingdom is another major initiative in the food industry.

The minister projected that the sector in the Kingdom is expected to grow from $41 billion in 2019 to $57 billion by 2030, with an estimated annual growth rate of 3 percent. 

According to Alkhorayef, this growth in the food industry market will be driven by an increase in consumer spending on food and beverages by 1.4 percent, together with a population growth of 1.73 percent. 

Earlier this month, Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Investment Co., owned by the Public Investment Fund and South American firm Marfrig Global Foods SA, committed to buying shares in a potential new offering worth $900 million by BRF SA, Brazil’s biggest poultry producer. 

BRF said in a bourse filing that SALIC offered to subscribe to 50 percent of the total offer, or 500 million new shares, Reuters reported. 

Marfrig Global Foods SA, which owns 33 percent of BRF, pledged to buy the remaining 250 million shares.

Arab Tourism Organization president calls for greater cross-border cooperation to drive post-pandemic growth
RIYADH: Arab nations need to strengthen tourism cooperation to capitalize on the sector’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, a top official of a regional body said.   

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the Arab Tourism Media Forum organized in Tunisia, Bandar bin Fahd Al-Fuhaid, president of the Arab Tourism Organization, said the number of tourists globally is rising, indicating a strong rebound of the sector after the pandemic — which caused a $300 billion-hit to the region’s travel industry.

Headquartered in Jeddah, ATO operates within the framework of the Arab Ministerial Council on Tourism of the Arab League States, with the aim of activating and developing the industry among the regional countries. 

“It is high time to step up cooperation in the field of tourism, especially as the number of tourists has risen by 63 percent worldwide, exceeding 900 million tourists by the end of 2022,” said Al-Fuhaid.  

He further noted that ATO will launch cooperation programs with the Tunisian Ministry of Tourism and Handicrafts to boost inter-Arab tourism.  

During the event, held under the theme “The role of the media in the development of inter-Arab tourism,” Al-Fuhaid said that media outlets have a crucial role to play in promoting the sector in the Arab region and boosting the industry as a whole. 

Mohamed Moez Belhassine, Tunisia’s minister of tourism, said the success of any tourist destination is heavily dependent on how the media promotes it.  

The first edition of the Arab Tourism Media Forum is being held from June 12-15, alongside the 23rd edition of the Arab Radio and Television Festival.  

Earlier in May, the World Tourism Organization revealed that Saudi Arabia is the world’s second-fastest growing tourism destination.

According to a WTO report, the Kingdom saw international tourism exceeding pre-pandemic levels in the first quarter of 2023 by a total of 64 percent, reaching 7.8 million visitors.

Last month, professional services network firm PwC Middle East said in a report that Saudi Arabia’s tourism sector is quickly rebounding from the negative effects of the pandemic amid the presence of challenges including geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainties.  

The report added that the Kingdom received almost 6 million visitors in the fourth quarter of 2022, up 47 percent compared to the same quarter in 2019. 

PwC further noted that regulatory reforms and the development of attractions like the Riyadh Season Festival are driving the tourism sector in Saudi Arabia, which aims to receive 25 million tourists this year.

