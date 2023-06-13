Closing bell: Saudi main index dips slightly, while Nomu gains over 1k points 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index edged down slightly on Tuesday as it shed 9.31 points, or 0.08 percent, to close at 11,413.82.

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR6.58 billion ($1.75 billion), as 99 stocks advanced, while 113 retracted.

While parallel market Nomu rallied 1015.78 points, or 4.51 percent, to close at 23,545.44 on Tuesday, the MSCI Tadawul Index dropped 0.27 percent to 1,505.65.

The strong performance of Nomu was driven by Rawasi Albina Investment Co. whose share price soared by 30 percent to SR7.67.

The share price of Nomu-listed Future Care Trading Co. also went up by 29.81 percent to SR27.

The top-performing stock in the main index was Tourism Enterprise Co. as its share price edged up by 9.20 percent to SR0.95.

Other gainers of the day include Al Hammadi Holding and Saudia Dairy and Foodstuff Co. whose share prices soared by 7.64 percent and 6.10 percent respectively.

Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. was the worst performer as its share price dipped by 5.56 percent to SR11.54.

On the announcements front, Fesh Fash Snack Food Production Co. said it appointed Yaqeen Capital as a financial adviser to execute its plans to shift from the parallel market to the main index.

Meanwhile, Sure Global Tech Co., which reported a net profit of SR24.1 million last year, has announced a 20 percent cash dividend, or SR2 per share, for 2022, according to a Tadawul statement.

In a bourse filing, National Agricultural Development Co. announced that it has submitted an application to the Kingdom’s Capital Market Authority to raise its capital by offering rights issues at a value of SR2 billion.