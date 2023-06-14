You are here

Wedding turned tragedy: More than 100 dead in Nigeria river boat accident

Wedding turned tragedy: More than 100 dead in Nigeria river boat accident
Nigeria’s National Inland Waterways Authority has tried to ban night-time sailing on rivers to stop accidents. (File/AFP)
AFP

Wedding turned tragedy: More than 100 dead in Nigeria river boat accident

Wedding turned tragedy: More than 100 dead in Nigeria river boat accident
  • Boat was ferrying people in Kwara State from a wedding in neighboring Niger State when it went down
  • It was the latest boat tragedy in Nigeria where river capsizes are common
AFP

KANO, Nigeria: More than 100 people have drowned in north central Nigeria after a boat carrying families returning from a wedding sank in a river, police and local authorities said.
Details about the accident in Kwara State were still emerging, but it was the latest boat tragedy in Nigeria where river capsizes are common due to overloading, lax safety procedures and heavy flooding in the rainy season.
The boat was ferrying people in Kwara State from a wedding in neighboring Niger State when it went down, local police and the Kwara governor’s office said Tuesday, without giving the cause.
“So far we have 103 people dead and over 100 rescued from the boat accident,” Kwara State police spokesman Okasanmi Ajayi told AFP by telephone.
“Search and rescue is still ongoing which means the toll is likely to rise.”
The Kwara State governor’s office said the victims had been returning from a wedding ceremony to Kwara’s Patigi district.
“The governor is sad to receive reports of the boat accident involving several people, particularly residents of Ebu, Dzakan, Kpada, Kuchalu, and Sampi, all in Patigi,” the statement said.
“The governor sends his heartfelt condolences to the people of these communities.”
The governor was monitoring the rescue efforts which had been underway since Monday night in search of possible survivors, it said.
“He commends the alertness of (traditional ruler) the Etsu Patigi His Royal Highness AlHajji Ibrahim Umar Bologi II and other local government authorities for the efforts to save as many people as possible who may have survived the mishap.”
Such river accidents are unfortunately common in Nigeria.
Last month, 15 children drowned and 25 others went missing after their overloaded boat capsized in northwest Sokoto State as they were on their way to collect firewood.
Almost exactly a year earlier, another 29 children from a nearby village also drowned in the same river as they were on a trip to collect firewood for their families.
During massive flooding in the rainy season last December, at least 76 people drowned when their boat went down in a swollen river in southeastern Anambra State.
With poor road infrastructure a frequent problem and kidnapping for ransom a major issue along some highways, river boat travel for transport and trade is common in Nigeria.
The Niger River is West Africa’s main waterway running in a crescent through Guinea to Nigeria’s Niger Delta and is a key trade route for some countries.
Nigeria’s National Inland Waterways Authority has tried to ban night-time sailing on rivers to stop accidents and says overloading ships is a criminal offense, but skippers and crews often ignore the regulations.

China FM tells Blinken relationship with US facing 'new difficulties'

China FM tells Blinken relationship with US facing ‘new difficulties’
China FM tells Blinken relationship with US facing 'new difficulties'

China FM tells Blinken relationship with US facing ‘new difficulties’
  • ’China has always viewed and managed China-US relations in accordance with the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation’
BEIJInG: China’s Foreign Minister Qin Gang told US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday that relations between the two countries were facing “new difficulties and challenges,” Beijing said.
“Since the beginning of the year, Sino-American relations have faced new difficulties and challenges,” Qin said, according to a Chinese foreign ministry readout of a phone call between the two top diplomats.
“It’s clear who is responsible,” Qin said.
“China has always viewed and managed China-US relations in accordance with the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation put forward by President Xi Jinping,” he added.
The call between the two diplomats comes ahead of an expected visit by Blinken to China on Sunday.
Presidents Joe Biden and Xi met in Bali in November and agreed to try to stop high tensions from soaring out of control, including by sending Blinken to Beijing.
Blinken then abruptly canceled a trip scheduled in early February after the United States said it detected — and later shot down — a Chinese surveillance balloon flying over the US mainland, drawing fury from US lawmakers and denials by Beijing.
But the two sides have more recently looked again to keep tensions in check including with an extensive, closed-door meeting between Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan and top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi in Vienna last month.
Tensions have risen sharply between the world’s two largest economies in recent years, especially over Taiwan, the self-governing democracy that Beijing claims and has not ruled out seizing by force.

Japan military member arrested after fatal shooting

Japan military member arrested after fatal shooting
Japan military member arrested after fatal shooting

Japan military member arrested after fatal shooting
  • Self-Defense Force (SDF) member is accused of shooting three people with an automatic weapon
  • Victims were transported to hospital
TOKYO: An 18-year-old Japanese soldier was arrested on Wednesday after two people were killed and one and injured in a shooting at a military facility in central Japan, the country’s defense ministry said.
The Self-Defense Force (SDF) member is accused of shooting three people with an automatic weapon at a military shooting range in Gifu City about 9 a.m., the defense ministry said. All three were taken to a hospital, the defense ministry said, and two died of their injuries.
Ground SDF Chief of Staff General Yasunori Morishita told reporters that the man accused of the shooting joined the service in April and that the victims were instructors. Police will conduct an inquiry, he said.
“We will investigate the cause of the incident to ensure that it doesn’t happen again,” Morishita said at a media briefing.
The victims included a man in his 50s and two in their 20s, and there were no reports of civilian casualties, public broadcaster NHK reported.
Shootings are extremely rare in Japan, where gun ownership is tightly regulated and anyone seeking to own a gun must go through a rigorous vetting process.
Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot and killed with a homemade gun in July. The suspect previously worked in the Maritime SDF.
The SDF was dealt a blow in April when a helicopter crashed with 10 crew members on board in the sea off of the southern prefecture of Okinawa.

Russian missile attacks on Odesa and Donetsk region kill at least six

Russian missile attacks on Odesa and Donetsk region kill at least six
Russian missile attacks on Odesa and Donetsk region kill at least six

Russian missile attacks on Odesa and Donetsk region kill at least six
  • Russia launched four cruise missiles on the city, the south command of Ukraine’s Armed Forces say
KYIV: Russian missiles struck civilian buildings in Ukraine’s Black Sea port of Odesa and eastern Donetsk region overnight, killing at least six people, Ukraine’s military and local officials said early on Wednesday.

Russia launched four cruise missiles on the city of Odesa, the South command of Ukraine’s Armed Forces said. The military said earlier that two missiles were destroyed before hitting their targets.

“As a result of air combat and blast waves, a business center, an educational institution, a residential complex, food establishments and shops in the city center were damaged,” the South command said on the Telegram messaging app.

The three people killed were working at a retail chain’s warehouse when a missile hit, setting it ablaze, the military added. Seven people were wounded there.

“Sifting through the debris continues,” the military said. “There may be people under.”

Serhiy Bratchuk, a spokesman for the Odesa military administration, posted a video and photographs showing multi-story buildings with parts of their walls missing and windows blown out, as well as firefighters battling against flames in what it appeared be a warehouse.

In a separate missile strike, Russian forces killed three civilians in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region, the governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on Facebook.

He said two people were killed in Kramatorsk and another in Kostiantynivka.

“The missiles ... hit private houses in the cities and caused significant damage: in Kramatorsk, at least 5 private houses were destroyed and about two dozen damaged, in Kostiantynivka, two were destroyed and 55 damaged,” he said.

Ukrainian Air Forces said they destroyed three missiles and nine drones overnight.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports. There was no immediate comment from Russia. Both Russia and Ukraine deny targeting civilians in their military operations.

Trump pleads not guilty in government secrets case

Trump pleads not guilty in government secrets case
Trump pleads not guilty in government secrets case

Trump pleads not guilty in government secrets case
  • Trump appeared before a judge in Miami to be formally presented with 37 charges brought by the government following a special counsel probe
  • “We are certainly entering a plea of not guilty,” Todd Blanche, his attorney, told the hearing
MIAMI, USA: Donald Trump denied dozens of criminal counts of willfully mishandling US government secrets and scheming to prevent their return, in a historic first appearance Tuesday in federal court.
It was the former president’s second arraignment as he battles a deluge of legal threats, coming just 10 weeks after he was charged with a string of felonies in Manhattan over hush money payments to a porn star.
Trump appeared before a judge in Miami to be formally presented with 37 charges brought by the government following a special counsel probe that opened after an FBI raid of his Florida mansion last August.
“We are certainly entering a plea of not guilty,” Todd Blanche, his attorney, told the hearing.
The US government accuses Trump — who is vying to win back the White House next year — of violating the Espionage Act and other laws when he removed classified documents upon leaving office and failed to give them up to the National Archives.
Authorities say he conspired to thwart investigators and knowingly shared national security secrets with people who did not have the requisite clearance.
Trump, who flew aboard his private jet to Miami on Monday, is expected to head back afterwards to his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, where he plans to deliver a speech protesting his innocence.
“One of the saddest days in the history of our country. We are a nation in decline,” Trump posted on his Truth Social platform as he was driven to court.
Miami officials were preparing for large scale protests, and police ramped up security well in advance of what turned out to be a few dozen Trump supporters converging near the courthouse.
Some wore “Make America Great Again” baseball caps and one with a sign reading “Indict Jack Smith” — the special prosecutor who brought the charges.
Police, including some on horseback and bicycles, were out in force braced for protests and the possibility of unrest, but the atmosphere was festive with a local radio station blasting Cuban salsa music.
Trump, who made the 25-minute trip from his Doral golf course to the courthouse in a motorcade of at least six black SUVs, earlier lashed out at Smith on Truth Social, calling the prosecutor a “thug” and a “lunatic.”
The runaway frontrunner in the 2024 Republican primary has vowed to stay in the race regardless of the outcome of the documents case.
The 49-page indictment, dismissed by Trump as “ridiculous,” includes photographs showing boxes of documents stacked at Mar-a-Lago, his Palm Beach residence, in a ballroom and in a bathroom and shower.
Trump, who leads the Republican race for president by more than 30 points has been impeached twice over allegations of misconduct in office and was recently found liable for sexual abuse.
He faces indictment or ongoing scrutiny in four criminal probes — in Washington, Florida, Georgia and New York — and could find himself on trial in multiple cases as he campaigns to return to the White House.
The pugnacious billionaire, who turns 77 on Wednesday, continues to defend and even praise the rioters who ransacked the Capitol to halt the certification of the 2020 election, and has promised pardons for many if he is reelected.
Trump — who has repeatedly complained that the investigations against him amount to a baseless “witch hunt” — vowed Monday to appoint a special prosecutor on his return to office to investigate President Joe Biden and his family.
He appeared in court with strong backing from Republican voters, 81 percent of whom believe charges against the former president are politically motivated, according to a new Ipsos poll.
“In recent years we have seen the rise of politically-motivated prosecutors who don’t care for impartiality, who don’t care for due process or equal protection of laws,” Trump lawyer Alina Habba told CNN.
“They have been quietly but aggressively cultivating a two-tiered system of justice where selective treatment is the norm.”
Republican leaders in Congress and Trump’s rivals for the party’s presidential nomination have largely glossed over the gravity of the allegations, instead attacking the Justice Department.
The pro-Trump super PAC MAGA Inc. launched an ad Monday noting that an ongoing investigation into Biden’s own handling of classified documents has not yielded an indictment.
The two cases bear few similarities as Biden is not accused of refusing to return classified documents or suspected of thwarting government attempts to recover them.

US considering granting asylum to Afghan war hero threatened with deportation by UK

US considering granting asylum to Afghan war hero threatened with deportation by UK
US considering granting asylum to Afghan war hero threatened with deportation by UK

US considering granting asylum to Afghan war hero threatened with deportation by UK
  • Politicians, military officials said it was “shameful” for Britain to turn its back on the war hero 
LONDON: The US is formally reviewing whether to grant asylum to an Afghan pilot whom the UK is threatening to deport to Rwanda, The Independent reported.

The former air force lieutenant, whose identity has been withheld because of security fears, flew dozens of combat missions targeting the Taliban and has been described as a “patriot” by former Western coalition allies.

He arrived in the UK on a small boat via the English Channel because, he said, there were no safe routes for him to use, The Independent reported.

UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace refused to intervene after the pilot’s application to the Afghan refugee scheme was rejected this week, sparking outcry from prominent politicians and military officials who said it was “shameful” for Britain to turn its back on the war hero. 

While UK officials have made no moves to stop the Home Office from deporting the pilot, the US State Department is now reviewing his and his family’s asylum application.

Lord Dannatt, former head of the British Army, told The Independent that the pilot being “cast off” by the British for the US to deal with was a “complete abrogation of our responsibilities and decency.”

Air Marshal Edward Stringer, commander of Royal Air Force air operations during the Afghan conflict, said the UK government was making a “weaseling distinction” over the pilot’s war record.

Former Tory leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith said for the UK to “turn its back on a pilot” and fail to “do what is necessary to keep to the covenant that we protect his life as he helped to protect ours is shameful.”
 

