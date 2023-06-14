You are here

China navy training ship visits the Philippines
The Qi Jiguang, which is larger than any Philippine warship or coast guard vessel, is the first Chinese navy ship to visit the Philippines since Ferdinand Marcos Jr. won the presidency last year. (AFP)
Updated 14 June 2023
AFP

  • Dragon dances and a brass band greet 165-meter Qi Jiguang in Manila to mark its final stop on a Southeast Asian tour
  • The Qi Jiguang is in Manila until Saturday and will be open to the public for two hours each day
MANILA: A Chinese navy training vessel berthed in the Philippines on Wednesday for a rare port visit as the two countries contest reefs and waters in the South China Sea.
Dragon dances and a brass band greeted the 165-meter Qi Jiguang in Manila to mark its final stop on a Southeast Asian tour through Vietnam, Thailand and Brunei.
“It’s a goodwill visit,” Chinese ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian told reporters, without offering details.
Commissioned in 2017, the ship “conveys the concept of mutual trust concerning China’s peaceful development,” read a leaflet distributed by its crew to visitors.
Beijing claims most of the strategic South China Sea including waters close to Philippine shores, ignoring a 2016 international tribunal ruling that voided its claims.
Chinese coast guard or navy vessels routinely block or shadow Philippine ships carrying out supply missions to islands in the disputed sea that host Philippine garrisons, Manila says.
In February, Manila accused a Chinese ship of shining a military-grade laser at a Philippine coast guard boat escorting a supply vessel to the Spratly Islands.
The Qi Jiguang, which is larger than any Philippine warship or coast guard vessel, is the first Chinese navy ship to visit the Philippines since Ferdinand Marcos Jr. won the presidency last year.
Marcos has vowed that Manila “will not lose an inch” of territory as unease grows in the region over Chinese maritime activities.
He said last week that ties between the Philippines and China were “evolving” but denied he was shifting away from Beijing.
“As to the differences between China and the Philippines, certainly they exist, but it is not something that will define our relationship,” Marcos added.
His more assertive approach contrasts with that of his predecessor Rodrigo Duterte, who attempted to woo the Asian power to secure infrastructure deals and other investments.
The Duterte government welcomed several Chinese navy warships to the Philippines during his term as president from 2016 to 2022.
He personally set foot on board three Chinese vessels including a destroyer and a frigate that docked in his hometown of Davao City in 2017.
In 2019 three more Chinese navy vessels, including two missile frigates, were welcomed to Manila by the Philippines’ then defense secretary.
The Qi Jiguang is in Manila until Saturday and will be open to the public for two hours each day, the Chinese embassy said.

Updated 12 sec ago

  • Mission inaugurated by Emirati and Indian ministers of state
  • Establishment emphasizes ties between nations
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: The UAE on Wednesday opened a new consulate office in Hyderabad, its fourth mission in India.
The UAE already has its embassy in the capital Delhi and consulates in Mumbai — India’s financial center and the most populous city — and Thiruvananthapuram, the capital of the state of Kerala.
The new consulate in Hyderabad, the capital of Telangana state, is the second such office in southern India.
The mission was inaugurated by India’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs V. Muraleedharan, and his Emirati counterpart Ali Al-Sayegh.
Muraleedharan took to Twitter following the ceremony to say he was “confident that the consulate will further deepen the India-UAE trade and investment relationship,” and that it would also strengthen people-to-people ties.
Relations between India and the UAE received a major boost when their Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement came into force in May last year.
The opening of the consulate was a long-awaited development, and Sunjay Sudhir, Indian ambassador to the UAE, told Arab News it was a “significant development” that will help build better connections between the UAE and the local government.
He added: “The new consulate will increase people-to-people contact and be a good reference point for the Indian diaspora from the state.”
Hyderabad-based Emigrants Welfare Forum last year advocated the inauguration of the mission to help facilitate hundreds of thousands of Indians traveling to the UAE from the region.
Political analyst Mir Ayoob Khan told Arab News: “The UAE and Hyderabad are culturally connected and many people from the Gulf nation visit the city for various purposes.
“Hyderabad is an IT city and lots of business links are there between the city and Dubai and other places in the UAE. The opening of the new consulate will help in boosting the business links and help the locals to get visas easily.”

Updated 37 min 9 sec ago
Nor Arlene Tan

  • 302 kg of cocaine-stuffed soybean sacks seized in Malaysia’s Port Klang
  • Seizure made possible thanks to intelligence from Saudi authorities
Nor Arlene Tan

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian authorities on Wednesday praised Saudi Arabia’s narcotics control unit for providing intelligence that led to the seizure of 302 kg of cocaine.
The drug haul, worth an estimated $13.1 million and stuffed in sacks declared as soybeans, was seized from a shipping container at Port Klang in Selangor state last week.
The shipment, originating in South America, was on the way to South Asia.
Royal Malaysian Customs Department Director General Zazuli Johan told reporters on Monday that the drug bust was made possible thanks intelligence from Saudi Ministry of Interior’s General Directorate of Narcotics Control and its monitoring of criminal networks trafficking narcotics.
Superintendent Muhammad Shafuan Md. Zan of the Malaysian customs department said it was thanks to the Saudi authority that the huge operation was successful, adding that it was not the first time that the Kingdom has helped Malaysia in a major drug bust.
“The customs department is appreciative of the tipoff shared by our Saudi counterpart regarding the recent drug bust because the scale (of the drug bust) is big and the value is worth millions (of dollars),” he told Arab News.
“We have a very close relationship with the Saudis, not just with the customs, but also the police. Malaysia and Saudi have been working together on similar cases.”
Malaysia is a major transit hub in the illicit drug trade by transnational criminal networks and a central transit country for cocaine, which is typically smuggled via shipping containers, according to data from the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime.
In 2021, close cooperation with the Saudi General Directorate of Narcotics Control helped Malaysian authorities foil major drug trafficking attempts involving 94.8 million Captagon pills worth $1.3 billion and 3.9 million amphetamine pills worth $54 million.
 

Updated 54 min 48 sec ago
Reuters

  • Nottinghamshire Police's Chief Constable Kate Meynell said they were keeping an open mind as to the motive
  • "This does not mean that it is currently being treated as a terrorist attack," Home Secretary Suella Braverman told parliament
LONDON: British police were questioning a man on suspicion of murder on Wednesday as they sought the motive for a stabbing and van attack in the central English city of Nottingham which left three people dead and another in critical condition.
Two 19-year-olds, a man and a woman who were university students, were found dead on a city center street with stab wounds after police were alerted at about 4 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday.
Another man, a school caretaker aged in his 50s or 60s, was then also found dead with knife wounds on a road about two miles away. A van, stolen from the caretaker, was then driven at three people, leaving one man critically injured in hospital. After the vehicle was stopped, police used a stun gun to arrest a 31-year-old man, and say they are not looking for any other suspects.
Counter-terrorism officers are helping with the investigation, but Nottinghamshire Police’s Chief Constable Kate Meynell said they were keeping an open mind as to the motive.
“This does not mean that it is currently being treated as a terrorist attack,” Home Secretary Suella Braverman told parliament.
The BBC reported that the suspect was believed to be a migrant of West African origin with a history of mental health issues.
The incident has shocked the city, particularly the student community, with Nottingham home to two universities with more than 50,000 students.
The University of Nottingham students were attacked as they returned home from a post-exam party, the Times reported.
One of the teenage victims, Grace Kumar, had played hockey for England’s Under 18 team, and the other, Barnaby Webber, was said to be a keen cricket player.
Webber’s parents said their son was “a beautiful, brilliant, bright young man, with everything in life to look forward to.”
“Complete devastation is not enough to describe our pain and loss at the senseless murder of our son,” they said in a statement released to the media.
The final victim was named as Ian Coates, a school site manager.
“Ian was a much-loved colleague who always went the extra mile for the benefit of our children and will be greatly missed,” said Ross Middleton, the Executive Headteacher of Huntingdon Academy and Warren Academy.

Updated 14 June 2023
Ellie Aben

  • Faharudin Hadji Benito Satar alias Abu Zacharia was chief of Dawlah Islamiyah
  • Another high-ranking member of the group killed in a follow-up pursuit operation
MANILA: Philippine security forces announced on Wednesday they had killed the leader of Daesh in Southeast Asia during a raid on his hideout in the country’s south.

Faharudin Hadji Benito Satar, also known as Faharudin Pumbaya Pangalian or Abu Zacharia, was the chief of Dawlah Islamiyah, a militant group linked to bombings and other deadly attacks in the southern Philippines, which pledged allegiance to Daesh in 2015.

The Western Mindanao Command of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, which has jurisdiction over the southern Philippines, said he was killed during an operation in Marawi, the capital of Lanao del Sur province, in the early hours of Wednesday.

“Abu Zacharia, Amir of the Daulah Islamiyah-Philippines and Overall Amir of the Islamic State-East Asia was successfully neutralized after resisting arrest during a joint law enforcement operation conducted at his safe house in Barangay Bangon, Marawi City,” Western Mindanao Command chief Lt. Gen. Roy Galido said in a statement, referring to Daesh when naming it as an Islamic State organization.

“This is a significant breakthrough in our campaign against the Dawlah Islamiyah. We are certain that the death of Abu Zacharia will be the downfall of the IS-inspired group in our area of operation.”

Western Mindanao Command spokesperson Maj. Andrew Linao told reporters that in a follow-up pursuit operation in the same area, security forces also killed another high-ranking member of Abu Zacharia’s group.

“This time the target (was) their finance and logistics officer, Daulah Islamiyah sub-leader Joharie Sandap, aka Mursid,” he said. “Recovered from his possession were one M16, one Glock pistol and explosive ordnance.”

Also known as the Maute group, Dawlah Islamiyah was one of the organizations that along with another Daesh affiliate, the Abu Sayyaf Group, took control of the city of Marawi in 2017. After five months of fighting and widespread destruction, the Philippine army reclaimed the city, killing the main leadership of both groups.

But following the battle, attacks increased in the country, and Daesh became a major cause of concern. In 2018, the US Department of State designated Daesh-Philippines on its list of foreign terrorist organizations amid concerns that the group, which originated in the Middle East, was expanding its operations in Southeast Asia.

At the same time, the Philippine military stepped up a crackdown on all Daesh affiliates in the country.

In 2019, they killed Owayda Benito Marohombsar, or Abu Dar, in Tuburan near Marawi. Abu Dar headed Dawlah Islamiyah after the killing of Maute group leaders Omar and Abdullah Maute during the 2017 Marawi operation.

Another top Dawlah Islamiyah leader, Salahuddin Hassan, was killed in Talayan, Maguindanao province, in October 2021.

Updated 14 June 2023
AFP

  • The incident comes a month after back-to-back shootings rocked neighbouring Serbia
  • Officials described the suspect as a former student who had recently moved to another school
SARAJEVO: A child was arrested Wednesday after allegedly shooting a teacher at an elementary school in the northeastern Bosnian city of Lukavac, officials and the family of the victim said.
The incident comes a month after back-to-back shootings rocked neighboring Serbia, including a rampage at an elementary school in Belgrade where a 13-year-old gunned down 10 people — including nine fellow classmates.
“The child, who is not yet 14, is under police supervision in the premises of the Lukavac Police Department, while firearms and other discarded items are secured until the investigation begins,” the interior ministry of Tuzla canton said.
Officials described the suspect as a former student who had recently moved to another school.
“The child was transferred to another school from the start of the second semester as a result of a disciplinary measure,” Ahmed Omerovic, education minister for Tuzla, told reporters.
“Today was the end of classes in all schools in the territory of Tuzla canton,” he added.
The wounded victim is an English teacher and assistant principal at the school, said Ismet Osmanovic — who is the father of the victim — according to local broadcaster N1.
According to the hospital in the nearby city of Tuzla, the victim in the shooting had sustained “gunshot wounds to the neck.”
“The patient was intubated and he is being operated on,” the University Clinic Center of Tuzla said in a statement, according to local media.
“The operation is still ongoing. Doctors told me he was stable,” Osmanovic said.
The shootings in Serbia widely reverberated throughout the Balkans, with makeshift shrines and memorial services held in cities across the former Yugoslavia, including Bosnia.
During the war in Bosnia in the 1990s, an untold number of weapons were trafficked into the country due to an arms embargo.
Following the war’s end in 1995, officials repeatedly called for Bosnians to hand over their weapons during a years-long amnesty period, as security forces raided homes believed to harbor weapons.
Despite the efforts, a large number of guns are scattered throughout Bosnia.
According to the Small Arms Survey research group, approximately 31 out of every 100 citizens owns a gun in the Balkan nation.

