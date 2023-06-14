IMF, World Bank are key counterweights to China: Yellen 

You are here

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. (Shutterstock)
Updated 14 June 2023
AFP

WASHINGTON: US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Tuesday that international financial institutions like the International Monetary Fund and World Bank “reflect American values” and serve as key counterweights to “unsustainable lending from others like China.” 

Speaking before the House Financial Services Committee, she sought congressional support for the US to lend more money to such organizations, going towards helping developing countries. 

“Our leadership at these institutions is one of the core ways of engaging with emerging markets and developing countries,” Yellen told lawmakers. 

Assistance from international financial institutions comes “with strong requirements for governance, accountability, and debt sustainability,” she said. 

“It serves as an important counterweight to non-transparent, unsustainable lending from others like China,” she added. 

Yellen’s comments come at a time of heightened tensions between the world’s two biggest economies, and both are also jostling for influence in the developing world. 

For now, Yellen said US authorities sought permission to continue participating in the IMF’s “New Arrangements to Borrow,” a backstop to the fund’s resources, and also seeks permission to lend up to $21 billion to two IMF funds. 

Yellen also said she did not think China should qualify for the World Bank’s loans, and that Washington would not vote in favor of the bank lending to China. 

Asked about Yellen’s comments that international financial institutions reflect American values, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesman said: “The IMF is not the IMF of the United States, nor is the World Bank for that matter.” 

US authorities have also worked to convince other countries to cease such funding. 

On security issues, Yellen said: “We are looking at potential restrictions on outbound investment, that could pertain to private equity firms that invest in Chinese firms with connections to their military.”  

“We are worried about potential national security risks,” she said. 

But she stressed it is not in America’s interest to stifle the Chinese people’s economic progress.  

“I think we gain in trying to gain from trade and investment that is as open as possible, and it would be disastrous for us to attempt to decouple from China. De-risk, yes. Decouple? Absolutely not,” she said. 

Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has stressed the need to strike a balance between economic growth and environmental preservation to ensure a prosperous and sustainable future at the G20 Ministerial Development Meeting held on June 11 to 13 in Varanasi, India.    

Highlighting Saudi Arabia’s circular carbon economy approach, Yasser Fakih, general supervisor of the General Department of Research and Economic Visions at the Ministry of Economy and Planning, said that the Kingdom is committed to implementing collective measures to accelerate the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, the Saudi Press Agency reported.  

This responsibility includes supporting a comprehensive transition process that addresses the structural vulnerabilities faced by developing nations.   

The UN’s global goals aim to achieve a society free from poverty, hunger and inequality, with a focus on promoting good health and quality education.   

During the meeting, Fakih spoke at two main sessions — “The G20 Action Plan to Accelerate Progress in Achieving the Sustainable Development Goals,” and “The High Principles of a Lifestyle for Environment Initiative for the Environment.”   

The discussions focused on approaches that highlight the importance of reducing, reusing, recycling and removing carbon to achieve sustainable development.   

The G20 Development Ministerial meeting was organized with the aim of collectively agreeing on actions for accelerating the achievement of the SDGs. It looked at fostering synergies between the development, environment and climate agendas while avoiding costly trade-offs. 

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 plan, which aims to create private sector opportunities and raise the living standards in the region, aligns well with the G20’s sustainability agenda.   

By advocating for this approach, the Kingdom looks to contribute to the collective efforts in addressing the challenges of economic growth and environmental sustainability on a global scale.   

Since its establishment in 2010, the Development Working Group of the G20 has been working to reduce poverty and address the development gap.   

Closing bell: Saudi main index bounces back to close at 11,533, up 119 points

Closing bell: Saudi main index bounces back to close at 11,533, up 119 points
Updated 52 min 42 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index bounced back on Wednesday, recouping its losses in the last session and gaining 119.21 points or 1.04 percent to close at 11,533.03.

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR7.07 billion ($1.89 billion), as 151 stocks advanced and 62 retracted.

The Kingdom’s parallel equity market, Nomu, continued its upward movement for the second consecutive day as it soared 1,403.44 points to close at 24,948.88.

The MSCI Tadawul Index also rose 0.92 percent to 1,519.57.

The best-performing stock of the day was Tourism Enterprise Co. The firm’s share price soared 9.47 percent to SR1.04.

Other top performers were dairy giant Almarai Co. and Saudi Tadawul Group Holding Co., whose share prices surged 9.40 percent and 7.47 percent, respectively.

The worst performer of the day was Anaam International Holding Group, whose share price dipped by 3.72 percent to SR25.90.

Meanwhile, digital solutions firm TAM Development Co. started trading on Nomu on Wednesday after its successful initial public offering for qualified investors.

The company started trading at a share price of SR130 and closed at SR129.80, down 0.15 percent.

On the announcements front, Saudi Industrial Export Co.’s board of directors recommended a stock split from SR10 to SR0.50 per share. Following approval, the company’s shares will climb from 19.44 million to 388.80 million.

In a statement to Tadawul, KEIR International Co. said it received a contract valued at SR80.37 million from the National Electricity Transmission Co. to install high-voltage underground cables to connect the West Taiba station.

Updated 14 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Jeddah hotels’ occupancy level in May reached close to 80 percent, the highest monthly rate since 2016, as Saudi Arabia pushes ahead with its goal to become a regional business and trading hub.  

The spike in hotel bookings was primarily driven by the Arab League Summit, which was held in Jeddah on May 19, according to global data benchmarking firm STR. 

Its data showed that the Kingdom’s second-largest city reported its highest occupancy level on May 17 at 90.6 percent and the peak average room rate of SR1,440.69 ($384.14) on May 18, the night before the Arab League Summit.  

The port city also recorded a 21.9 percent increase in occupancy rate in May compared to the same month last year, with the average daily rate touching SR924.32 and revenue per available room reaching SR738.80.  

“While room rates were lower than the month prior, Jeddah’s RevPAR was its highest since September 2019,” the report stated.  

Of all the industries impacted by the universal pandemic, the hospitality sector was the worst hit in Saudi Arabia and the Gulf, as in all other territories.    

In 2020, hotel occupancy rates declined to 49 percent in Riyadh from 60 percent in 2019. According to professional services firm Deloitte, Makkah declined from 61 percent to 25 percent and Jeddah from 58 percent to 37 percent during that period.    

However, the pace of growth quickly gained steam after Saudi Arabia focused on tourism as part of its recovery plan after COVID-19.  

This comes as the Kingdom is working to attract 100 million annual visitors within seven years as part of its Vision 2030 pledge.   

Speaking at the World Travel and Tourism Council Global Summit in Riyadh last November, Saudi Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb announced that the Kingdom is offering investment opportunities worth $6 trillion in the travel and tourism sector through 2030.  

Denmark’s Maersk adds two shipping services to Jeddah Islamic Port

Denmark’s Maersk adds two shipping services to Jeddah Islamic Port
Updated 14 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Jeddah Islamic Port has added two new shipping services as Saudi Arabia aims to expand its global reach to unlock new investment opportunities.

The Saudi Ports Authority, also known as Mawani, announced that Denmark’s shipping firm Maersk added AE12 and AE7 shipping services to the facility.

The two new shipping services fall in line with Mawani’s commitment to drive impactful collaborations with strategic partners like Maersk and Red Sea Gateway Terminal, which will in turn boost the Kingdom’s standing in international indices such as the UN Conference on Trade and Development’s Liner Shipping Connectivity Index.

The AE12 shipping service links Jeddah to 13 global hubs across Southern Europe, Africa, and East Asia through a fleet of 12 ships with an accumulated capacity of 15,000 twenty-foot equivalent units.

On the other hand, with a capacity of 18,000 TEUs and 12 vessels, the AE7 route includes calls at 15 ports, including Ningbo-Zhoushan, Shanghai and Nansha.

Tangier, Hamburg and Felixstowe are all also part of the AE7’s route.

On a similar note, Mawani is on track to establish an integrated center worth over SR2 billion ($533 million) as part of a pilot project to supply ships with fuel at the Yanbu Industrial Port.

This aligns well with the efforts made by the Saudi Ministry of Energy to increase the Kingdom’s share of fuel supply for ships transiting to 10 million tons.

It also falls in line with the authority’s goals to increase the number of logistic zones to 30 by 2030, thereby contributing to the consolidation of the Kingdom’s position as a global logistics center to Asia, Africa and Europe.

With an area of 393,000 sq. meters, the new center aims to establish tanks for storing, trading and mixing petroleum materials.

Earlier this month, Mazen Al-Bunyan, CEO of Standard Chartered in Saudi Arabia, said the Kingdom’s logistics initiatives are helping to drive the Middle East “into a new era of trade and economic prosperity.”

He added: “The Kingdom aspires to become the next global logistics hub and has pledged to make its economy more sustainable and innovative.”  

Saudi Arabia jumps to 13th place in IATA air connectivity index  
Updated 14 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s air connectivity has jumped to 13th place from 27th in 2019 as the Kingdom currently connects 131 destinations worldwide, the latest index published by the International Air Transport Association showed. 

This comes within just over two years of the Saudi Cabinet’s approval to launch the Civil Aviation Sector Strategy, which aims to enhance the Kingdom’s air connectivity to 250 destinations worldwide, transporting 330 million passengers by 2030.

It also intends to serve as a global logistics hub by doubling its air cargo capacity to 4.5 million tons by the end of this decade.     

Saudi Arabia's air traffic witnessed a strong rebound during the first four months of 2023, fueled by significant growth in the Saudi travel and tourism sector, a report released by the General Authority of Civil Aviation in May showed.

According to the report, Saudi air traffic recorded a 42 percent increase in the number of passengers to reach 35.8 million in the first four months of 2023, compared to the same period last year.  

The Kingdom’s airports also witnessed a marked increase in air traffic during 2023 compared to pre-pandemic levels, growing at a rate of 6.2 percent compared to the same period in 2019.  

Saudi Arabia also ranked seventh among the G20 members in aviation safety with a 94.4 percent score on the International Civil Aviation Organization safety audit report.   

In a further boost to the aviation industry, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman earlier this year launched a new airline, Riyadh Air, which the Public Investment Fund owns.  

The Kingdom also achieved another milestone in line with its National Aviation Strategy by launching a project to develop and expand Al-Ahsa International Airport and expand its capacity by 250 percent to reach 1 million passengers annually. 

