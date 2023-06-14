You are here

Oil inventories in the US increased by 1.02 million barrels during the week ended on June 9. (Shutterstock)
Updated 14 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Oil prices inched up on Wednesday as investors awaited the outcome of the US Federal Reserve’s June meeting.   

Brent crude futures were up 38 cents, or 0.51 percent, at $74.67 a barrel by 9:00 a.m. Saudi time. US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $69.71 a barrel, up 29 cents, or 0.42 percent.   

Both benchmarks climbed more than 3 percent on Tuesday on hopes of rising fuel demand after China’s central bank lowered a short-term lending rate.  

Market participants expect the US central bank’s Federal Open Market Committee will pause rate hikes amid uncertainty on both the economic outlook and the lagged effects of 10 rate hikes since March 2022.  

Rate hikes strengthen the dollar, making commodities denominated in the US currency more expensive for holders of other currencies, and weighing on oil prices. A pause in hikes would spur economic growth and oil demand, supporting prices.  

US oil stocks increased by 1.02m barrels: Official data  

Oil inventories in the US increased by 1.02 million barrels during the week ended on June 9, the latest data from the American Petroleum Institute showed.   

According to the report, gasoline stocks in the US rose by 2.07 million barrels in the past week, while distillate stocks increased by 1.39 million barrels.  

OPEC+ grants Russia higher production baseline  

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, granted Russia a slightly higher oil production baseline after the country agreed to work with several think tanks and agencies to review its output figures.   

OPEC+ said that under the latest figures, Russia’s crude oil production has been revised to 9.949 million barrels per day for February 2023 from 9.828 million bpd previously.  

“This will be considered as the updated required production for Russia for January 2024 to December 2024,” OPEC+ said.  

Oil production baselines are used by OPEC to determine the levels from which production cuts are made. Russia has made its production figures classified since the West imposed sanctions on Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.  

A higher baseline means Russia can produce more under the latest quotas than previously agreed.  

Equinor aims to boost Brazil oil output over next decade  

Equinor plans to expand its oil production in Brazil more than fivefold over the next decade, while also eyeing green energy projects, especially in offshore wind power, an executive for the Norwegian energy giant said on Tuesday.  

The company aims to boost output to more than 500,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day by 2033 from the current output of nearly 90,000 boed, Equinor Brazil Vice President Lars Jetlund Hansen said at an energy event in Rio de Janeiro.  

“We have great momentum to grow more in Brazil in both oil and gas and renewables,” Hansen said.  

Equinor is the second-largest oil producer in the country after state-run Petrobras, according to official data.  

Hansen pointed to Brazil’s Bacalhau field, part of the Santos Basin, as Equinor’s main bet for local production growth over the next few years.  

The company acquired a majority stake in the offshore field in 2016 and expects to begin pumping mostly light crude from it in 2025.  

The executive said Equinor is also exploring opportunities in renewable energy in Brazil, touting good solar potential as well as offshore wind projects.  

“Brazil has a lot of sun and is one of the biggest markets, and where you can grow,” said Hansen.  

“We see in the offshore wind a lot of synergy with oil and gas, and we are looking at several projects,” he added.  

(With input from Reuters)   

Topics: Oil OPEC Russia US Brazil

Saudi firms bid for 2m tons of carbon credits in Kenya auction  

Saudi firms bid for 2m tons of carbon credits in Kenya auction  
Updated 5 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi firms bid for 2m tons of carbon credits in Kenya auction  

Saudi firms bid for 2m tons of carbon credits in Kenya auction  
Updated 5 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudia, formerly Saudi Airlines, is among the dozen firms bidding for 2 million tons of carbon credits at an auction in Nairobi on Wednesday, billed as the world’s largest sale of its kind.  

The auction in the Kenyan capital was organized by the Regional Voluntary Carbon Market Co., founded by the Public Investment Fund and Saudi Tadawul Group.    

Projects in Africa generated an estimated 70 percent of the credits from the auction, RVCMC told Reuters.  

“This includes the supply of improved clean cookstoves to communities in Kenya and Rwanda and renewable energy projects in Egypt and South Africa,” the firm said.  

Despite being a small emitter, contributing to less than 1 percent of annual global emissions, Kenya has recently witnessed droughts that killed crops, wildlife and animals.  

RVCMC chose Kenya to stress the need for investments in climate projects.  

Carbon credits allow companies to emit a specific amount of carbon dioxide or other harmful gases — with one credit the equivalent of one ton of emissions.  

They are known to be generated through projects such as tree planting or using cleaner cooking fuel.  

Upon being sold, the certified credits will either fund projects that avoid emissions by using sustainable technologies or eliminate carbon from the atmosphere altogether, according to a statement. 

In October, the Kingdom’s sovereign fund auctioned 1.4 million tons of carbon credits during the 6th edition of the Future Investment Initiative conference in Riyadh.  

Out of all participants, petroleum refineries firm Saudi Arabian Oil Co., Olayan Financing Co., and mining company Ma’aden purchased the maximum carbon credits.  

The move came as the PIF aims to develop 70 percent of Saudi Arabia’s green energy capacity to align with the Saudi Vision 2030.  

The auction also aligns with the sovereign fund’s goal to draw investments and develop innovations to tackle the effects of climate change and follows the completion of the wealth fund’s $3 billion inaugural green bond sale. 

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: carbon credit PIF Saudi Arabia

Lockheed Martin gets new space business development director for Saudi Arabia

Lockheed Martin gets new space business development director for Saudi Arabia
Updated 6 min 10 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Lockheed Martin gets new space business development director for Saudi Arabia

Lockheed Martin gets new space business development director for Saudi Arabia
Updated 6 min 10 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s space efforts are expected to get a boost as US aerospace and defense firm Lockheed Martin has appointed retired Brig. Gen. Abdullah Al-Ajmi as its new space business development director for the Kingdom.  

According to a press statement, Al-Ajmi will coordinate and support Saudi Arabia’s efforts to enhance the space industry, in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals.  

Al-Ajmi will also work on strengthening partnerships with government and commercial entities to foster the development of technologies in the space sector.  

He will also help oversee the facilitation of scientific experiments and international research collaborations, as well as the administration of future space-related missions, the press statement added.  

“I am honored to join Lockheed Martin as its space business development director for Saudi Arabia. Together, we will work toward positioning the Kingdom as a key leader in space exploration and innovation,” said Al-Ajmi.  

Prior to joining Lockheed Martin, Al-Ajmi served in the Royal Saudi Air Force for remote sensing and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and space domains. He has also served as the satellite directorate director for the Saudi Ministry of Defense.  

“With his vast armed forces and aerospace experience, Abdullah will certainly augment the Kingdom’s strategic initiatives in this exciting and emerging field,” said Joseph Rank, CEO of Lockheed Martin for Saudi Arabia and Africa.  

He added: “We are incredibly fortunate to have him on board and look forward to seeing him soar as a valued leader within Lockheed Martin’s space division.”  

Last year, during an interview with Arab News, Rank said that the company is looking forward to deepening space ties with Saudi Arabia.  

Rank added that Lockheed Martin, which has a separate division for space besides aerospace, arms and information security, is the only US firm to have sold Saudi Arabia a military satellite to provide secure communications.  

“The space offerings that Lockheed has will meet the needs of the Kingdom and also the other partners in the region,” said Rank. 

Topics: Lockheed Martin

Saudi Arabia calls for collective efforts to achieve sustainable growth at G20 meeting 

Saudi Arabia calls for collective efforts to achieve sustainable growth at G20 meeting 
Updated 20 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia calls for collective efforts to achieve sustainable growth at G20 meeting 

Saudi Arabia calls for collective efforts to achieve sustainable growth at G20 meeting 
Updated 20 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has stressed the need to strike a balance between economic growth and environmental preservation to ensure a prosperous and sustainable future at the G20 Ministerial Development Meeting held on June 11 to 13 in Varanasi, India.    

Highlighting Saudi Arabia’s circular carbon economy approach, Yasser Fakih, general supervisor of the General Department of Research and Economic Visions at the Ministry of Economy and Planning, said that the Kingdom is committed to implementing collective measures to accelerate the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, the Saudi Press Agency reported.  

This responsibility includes supporting a comprehensive transition process that addresses the structural vulnerabilities faced by developing nations.   

The UN’s global goals aim to achieve a society free from poverty, hunger and inequality, with a focus on promoting good health and quality education.   

During the meeting, Fakih spoke at two main sessions — “The G20 Action Plan to Accelerate Progress in Achieving the Sustainable Development Goals,” and “The High Principles of a Lifestyle for Environment Initiative for the Environment.”   

The discussions focused on approaches that highlight the importance of reducing, reusing, recycling and removing carbon to achieve sustainable development.   

The G20 Development Ministerial meeting was organized with the aim of collectively agreeing on actions for accelerating the achievement of the SDGs. It looked at fostering synergies between the development, environment and climate agendas while avoiding costly trade-offs. 

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 plan, which aims to create private sector opportunities and raise the living standards in the region, aligns well with the G20’s sustainability agenda.   

By advocating for this approach, the Kingdom looks to contribute to the collective efforts in addressing the challenges of economic growth and environmental sustainability on a global scale.   

Since its establishment in 2010, the Development Working Group of the G20 has been working to reduce poverty and address the development gap.   

Topics: G20 Saudi Arabia 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

Closing bell: Saudi main index bounces back to close at 11,533, up 119 points

Closing bell: Saudi main index bounces back to close at 11,533, up 119 points
Updated 14 June 2023
Arab News

Closing bell: Saudi main index bounces back to close at 11,533, up 119 points

Closing bell: Saudi main index bounces back to close at 11,533, up 119 points
Updated 14 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index bounced back on Wednesday, recouping its losses in the last session and gaining 119.21 points or 1.04 percent to close at 11,533.03.

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR7.07 billion ($1.89 billion), as 151 stocks advanced and 62 retracted.

The Kingdom’s parallel equity market, Nomu, continued its upward movement for the second consecutive day as it soared 1,403.44 points to close at 24,948.88.

The MSCI Tadawul Index also rose 0.92 percent to 1,519.57.

The best-performing stock of the day was Tourism Enterprise Co. The firm’s share price soared 9.47 percent to SR1.04.

Other top performers were dairy giant Almarai Co. and Saudi Tadawul Group Holding Co., whose share prices surged 9.40 percent and 7.47 percent, respectively.

The worst performer of the day was Anaam International Holding Group, whose share price dipped by 3.72 percent to SR25.90.

Meanwhile, digital solutions firm TAM Development Co. started trading on Nomu on Wednesday after its successful initial public offering for qualified investors.

The company started trading at a share price of SR130 and closed at SR129.80, down 0.15 percent.

On the announcements front, Saudi Industrial Export Co.’s board of directors recommended a stock split from SR10 to SR0.50 per share. Following approval, the company’s shares will climb from 19.44 million to 388.80 million.

In a statement to Tadawul, KEIR International Co. said it received a contract valued at SR80.37 million from the National Electricity Transmission Co. to install high-voltage underground cables to connect the West Taiba station.

Topics: Closing Bell Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) MSCI Tadawul 30 Index nomu-parallel

Jeddah hotels record 80% occupancy in May, its highest since 2016  

Jeddah hotels record 80% occupancy in May, its highest since 2016  
Updated 14 June 2023
Arab News

Jeddah hotels record 80% occupancy in May, its highest since 2016  

Jeddah hotels record 80% occupancy in May, its highest since 2016  
Updated 14 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Jeddah hotels’ occupancy level in May reached close to 80 percent, the highest monthly rate since 2016, as Saudi Arabia pushes ahead with its goal to become a regional business and trading hub.  

The spike in hotel bookings was primarily driven by the Arab League Summit, which was held in Jeddah on May 19, according to global data benchmarking firm STR. 

Its data showed that the Kingdom’s second-largest city reported its highest occupancy level on May 17 at 90.6 percent and the peak average room rate of SR1,440.69 ($384.14) on May 18, the night before the Arab League Summit.  

The port city also recorded a 21.9 percent increase in occupancy rate in May compared to the same month last year, with the average daily rate touching SR924.32 and revenue per available room reaching SR738.80.  

“While room rates were lower than the month prior, Jeddah’s RevPAR was its highest since September 2019,” the report stated.  

Of all the industries impacted by the universal pandemic, the hospitality sector was the worst hit in Saudi Arabia and the Gulf, as in all other territories.    

In 2020, hotel occupancy rates declined to 49 percent in Riyadh from 60 percent in 2019. According to professional services firm Deloitte, Makkah declined from 61 percent to 25 percent and Jeddah from 58 percent to 37 percent during that period.    

However, the pace of growth quickly gained steam after Saudi Arabia focused on tourism as part of its recovery plan after COVID-19.  

This comes as the Kingdom is working to attract 100 million annual visitors within seven years as part of its Vision 2030 pledge.   

Speaking at the World Travel and Tourism Council Global Summit in Riyadh last November, Saudi Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb announced that the Kingdom is offering investment opportunities worth $6 trillion in the travel and tourism sector through 2030.  

Topics: Jeddah STR hotels hospitality

