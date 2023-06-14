Closing bell: Saudi main index bounces back to close at 11,533, up 119 points

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index bounced back on Wednesday, recouping its losses in the last session and gaining 119.21 points or 1.04 percent to close at 11,533.03.

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR7.07 billion ($1.89 billion), as 151 stocks advanced and 62 retracted.

The Kingdom’s parallel equity market, Nomu, continued its upward movement for the second consecutive day as it soared 1,403.44 points to close at 24,948.88.

The MSCI Tadawul Index also rose 0.92 percent to 1,519.57.

The best-performing stock of the day was Tourism Enterprise Co. The firm’s share price soared 9.47 percent to SR1.04.

Other top performers were dairy giant Almarai Co. and Saudi Tadawul Group Holding Co., whose share prices surged 9.40 percent and 7.47 percent, respectively.

The worst performer of the day was Anaam International Holding Group, whose share price dipped by 3.72 percent to SR25.90.

Meanwhile, digital solutions firm TAM Development Co. started trading on Nomu on Wednesday after its successful initial public offering for qualified investors.

The company started trading at a share price of SR130 and closed at SR129.80, down 0.15 percent.

On the announcements front, Saudi Industrial Export Co.’s board of directors recommended a stock split from SR10 to SR0.50 per share. Following approval, the company’s shares will climb from 19.44 million to 388.80 million.

In a statement to Tadawul, KEIR International Co. said it received a contract valued at SR80.37 million from the National Electricity Transmission Co. to install high-voltage underground cables to connect the West Taiba station.