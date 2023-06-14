You are here

Closing bell: Saudi main index bounces back to close at 11,533, up 119 points

Closing bell: Saudi main index bounces back to close at 11,533, up 119 points
The Kingdom’s parallel equity market, Nomu, continued its upward movement for the second consecutive day as it soared 1,403.44 points to close at 24,948.88. (Shutterstock)
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index bounced back on Wednesday, recouping its losses in the last session and gaining 119.21 points or 1.04 percent to close at 11,533.03.

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR7.07 billion ($1.89 billion), as 151 stocks advanced and 62 retracted.

The Kingdom’s parallel equity market, Nomu, continued its upward movement for the second consecutive day as it soared 1,403.44 points to close at 24,948.88.

The MSCI Tadawul Index also rose 0.92 percent to 1,519.57.

The best-performing stock of the day was Tourism Enterprise Co. The firm’s share price soared 9.47 percent to SR1.04.

Other top performers were dairy giant Almarai Co. and Saudi Tadawul Group Holding Co., whose share prices surged 9.40 percent and 7.47 percent, respectively.

The worst performer of the day was Anaam International Holding Group, whose share price dipped by 3.72 percent to SR25.90.

Meanwhile, digital solutions firm TAM Development Co. started trading on Nomu on Wednesday after its successful initial public offering for qualified investors.

The company started trading at a share price of SR130 and closed at SR129.80, down 0.15 percent.

On the announcements front, Saudi Industrial Export Co.’s board of directors recommended a stock split from SR10 to SR0.50 per share. Following approval, the company’s shares will climb from 19.44 million to 388.80 million.

In a statement to Tadawul, KEIR International Co. said it received a contract valued at SR80.37 million from the National Electricity Transmission Co. to install high-voltage underground cables to connect the West Taiba station.

RIYADH: Jeddah hotels’ occupancy level in May reached close to 80 percent, the highest monthly rate since 2016, as Saudi Arabia pushes ahead with its goal to become a regional business and trading hub.  

The spike in hotel bookings was primarily driven by the Arab League Summit, which was held in Jeddah on May 19, according to global data benchmarking firm STR. 

Its data showed that the Kingdom’s second-largest city reported its highest occupancy level on May 17 at 90.6 percent and the peak average room rate of SR1,440.69 ($384.14) on May 18, the night before the Arab League Summit.  

The port city also recorded a 21.9 percent increase in occupancy rate in May compared to the same month last year, with the average daily rate touching SR924.32 and revenue per available room reaching SR738.80.  

“While room rates were lower than the month prior, Jeddah’s RevPAR was its highest since September 2019,” the report stated.  

Of all the industries impacted by the universal pandemic, the hospitality sector was the worst hit in Saudi Arabia and the Gulf, as in all other territories.    

In 2020, hotel occupancy rates declined to 49 percent in Riyadh from 60 percent in 2019. According to professional services firm Deloitte, Makkah declined from 61 percent to 25 percent and Jeddah from 58 percent to 37 percent during that period.    

However, the pace of growth quickly gained steam after Saudi Arabia focused on tourism as part of its recovery plan after COVID-19.  

This comes as the Kingdom is working to attract 100 million annual visitors within seven years as part of its Vision 2030 pledge.   

Speaking at the World Travel and Tourism Council Global Summit in Riyadh last November, Saudi Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb announced that the Kingdom is offering investment opportunities worth $6 trillion in the travel and tourism sector through 2030.  

RIYADH: Jeddah Islamic Port has added two new shipping services as Saudi Arabia aims to expand its global reach to unlock new investment opportunities.

The Saudi Ports Authority, also known as Mawani, announced that Denmark’s shipping firm Maersk added AE12 and AE7 shipping services to the facility.

The two new shipping services fall in line with Mawani’s commitment to drive impactful collaborations with strategic partners like Maersk and Red Sea Gateway Terminal, which will in turn boost the Kingdom’s standing in international indices such as the UN Conference on Trade and Development’s Liner Shipping Connectivity Index.

The AE12 shipping service links Jeddah to 13 global hubs across Southern Europe, Africa, and East Asia through a fleet of 12 ships with an accumulated capacity of 15,000 twenty-foot equivalent units.

On the other hand, with a capacity of 18,000 TEUs and 12 vessels, the AE7 route includes calls at 15 ports, including Ningbo-Zhoushan, Shanghai and Nansha.

Tangier, Hamburg and Felixstowe are all also part of the AE7’s route.

On a similar note, Mawani is on track to establish an integrated center worth over SR2 billion ($533 million) as part of a pilot project to supply ships with fuel at the Yanbu Industrial Port.

This aligns well with the efforts made by the Saudi Ministry of Energy to increase the Kingdom’s share of fuel supply for ships transiting to 10 million tons.

It also falls in line with the authority’s goals to increase the number of logistic zones to 30 by 2030, thereby contributing to the consolidation of the Kingdom’s position as a global logistics center to Asia, Africa and Europe.

With an area of 393,000 sq. meters, the new center aims to establish tanks for storing, trading and mixing petroleum materials.

Earlier this month, Mazen Al-Bunyan, CEO of Standard Chartered in Saudi Arabia, said the Kingdom’s logistics initiatives are helping to drive the Middle East “into a new era of trade and economic prosperity.”

He added: “The Kingdom aspires to become the next global logistics hub and has pledged to make its economy more sustainable and innovative.”  

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s air connectivity has jumped to 13th place from 27th in 2019 as the Kingdom currently connects 131 destinations worldwide, the latest index published by the International Air Transport Association showed. 

This comes within just over two years of the Saudi Cabinet’s approval to launch the Civil Aviation Sector Strategy, which aims to enhance the Kingdom’s air connectivity to 250 destinations worldwide, transporting 330 million passengers by 2030. 

It also intends to serve as a global logistics hub by doubling its air cargo capacity to 4.5 million tons by the end of this decade.     

Saudi Arabia's air traffic witnessed a strong rebound during the first four months of 2023, fueled by significant growth in the Saudi travel and tourism sector, a report released by the General Authority of Civil Aviation in May showed.

According to the report, Saudi air traffic recorded a 42 percent increase in the number of passengers to reach 35.8 million in the first four months of 2023, compared to the same period last year.  

The Kingdom’s airports also witnessed a marked increase in air traffic during 2023 compared to pre-pandemic levels, growing at a rate of 6.2 percent compared to the same period in 2019.  

Saudi Arabia also ranked seventh among the G20 members in aviation safety with a 94.4 percent score on the International Civil Aviation Organization safety audit report.   

In a further boost to the aviation industry, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman earlier this year launched a new airline, Riyadh Air, which the Public Investment Fund owns.  

The Kingdom also achieved another milestone in line with its National Aviation Strategy by launching a project to develop and expand Al-Ahsa International Airport and expand its capacity by 250 percent to reach 1 million passengers annually. 

RIYADH: Expanding its global footprint, Abu Dhabi state investor Mubadala has formed a joint venture with Proprium Capital Partners and Manulife Investment Management to develop a $600 million property portfolio in Japan. 

According to a press statement, asset manager Samurai Capital — which has experience in managing multi-family assets in Japan— will also be a partner in this venture. 

Thomas Wong, partner of Proprium Capital Partners, said: “We believe that these properties will outperform the market and generate positive returns for our investors. Through the collaboration between Proprium and our co-investors, we look forward to scaling up in the Japan multifamily sector.” 

The statement added that this property portfolio will target urban dwellers in Tokyo and Osaka, and these residential dwellings will also offer convenient access to railway stations and nearby neighborhood amenities. 

Kenneth Tsang, senior managing director and head of Real Estate Asset Management, Asia for Manulife Investment Management, said: “Our investment in this venture provides us with a further footprint in Japan and the multifamily sector which remains our favorable asset class globally. We believe the partnership will help us accelerate our growth plans and strengthen our competitive market position not only in Japan but also globally.” 

The press statement further noted that this residential portfolio will follow principles of sustainability from the construction stage. 

“Japan is a key strategic market for Mubadala, and we look forward to working with our partners to create long-term value and deliver sustainable high-quality living spaces for communities across the country,” said Matthias Neuling, head of Asia Real Estate for Mubadala.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s heritage city AlUla is on its way to transforming into a sustainable tourism destination as the local authority has roped in a global power management specialist to provide smart and renewable energy solutions for its infrastructure and buildings.

The Royal Commission of AlUla, the body responsible for protecting and safeguarding the archaeological and cultural values of the city, has signed a memorandum of understanding with Schneider Electric to advance the adoption of sustainable energy management solutions including smart microgrids and intelligent buildings.

The agreement was signed between Mohammad Shaheen, cluster president of Schneider Electric for Saudi Arabia and Lawrence Eta, vice president for Digital & Analytics at the RCU, during a recent energy summit in Riyadh.

The French energy firm will also offer consultancy on data centers and electric mobility infrastructure to operate hotels, museums and residential buildings in AlUla.

“By deploying the latest software and technologies, Schneider Electric and RCU will work to make the Kingdom’s fast-growing tourism industry not only more resilient, energy-efficient and cost-effective but greener and cleaner for generations to come,” said Shaheen in a statement.

He added: “We are pleased to sign this agreement with RCU, which is symbolic of our mission to build hyper-effective partnerships that contribute to a more electric, digital and sustainable world.”  

Developing AlUla is a crucial agenda of Saudi Arabia’s National Tourism Strategy, as the Kingdom aims to attract 100 million visitors by 2030 and increase the tourism sector’s contribution to the gross domestic product to more than 10 percent.

The tourism strategy also eyes creating an additional 1 million job opportunities in the Kingdom.

In March, RCU signed an agreement with the Paris-based Center Pompidou to develop a contemporary art museum in AlUla. The new museum is set to focus on 21st-century works by regional artists, extending to the South Asian and North African diasporas.

