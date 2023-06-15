NATO chief says his potential replacement up to allies

You are here

Ahead of a summit of leaders in Lithuania's capital Vilnius next month countries are finding a successor for the alliance's secretary general.
Updated 15 June 2023
BRUSSELS: NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday that it was up to alliance members to decide if they want to replace him, as they mull further extending his nine years in charge.
Ahead of a summit of leaders in Lithuania’s capital Vilnius next month, NATO’s 31 countries are now discussing finding a successor to replace him as the alliance’s secretary general.
Stoltenberg — who has been at the helm of Western military alliance since 2014 — already had his tenure prolonged by a year to October in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has emerged as a possible frontrunner to succeed him. British Defense Minister Ben Wallace has also thrown his hat in the ring.
But there is so far no consensus on a clear pick among NATO members, and diplomats are increasingly talking up the chances of Stoltenberg being asked to stay on.
Stoltenberg, 64, reiterated that he does not have “any intention of seeking an extension” but that the call was up to NATO members.
“When it comes to my successor that is an issue to be decided by the 31 allies,” Stoltenberg said at a meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels.
“I’m responsible for all decisions that this alliance has to take except one, and that is about my future — that is for 31 allies to decide.”
Several diplomats from NATO countries said Wednesday that they would be favorable to keeping Stoltenberg in charge if no obvious replacement were found.
Frederiksen — who has recently visited the United States, NATO’s dominant power — ticks the requirements of some European allies as a possible first female leader and from the EU.
But NATO nations on the alliance’s eastern flank have been pushing for someone from their region to take the reins to underscore a tougher stance on Russia.
If she were chosen, Frederiksen would be the third successive NATO chief from Scandinavia, after Stoltenberg, a Norwegian, and Denmark’s Anders Fogh Rasmussen.
Britain’s Wallace has been pushed by London, but numerous allies want a former head of state or government in charge, and diplomats say France wants someone from an EU country.
There is no formal process to pick the NATO secretary general and the choice on previous occasions has sometimes been a little-mentioned option who emerged at the last minute.
The alliance head has traditionally been from Europe.
Any extension for Stoltenberg would likely be up to a summit in Washington next year to mark the 75th anniversary of the alliance.
Finnish Defense Minister Antti Kaikkonen said extending Stoltenberg’s tenure “doesn’t sound bad to my ears”.
“Stoltenberg has done a very good work but, of course, I’m sure that he’s interested in retiring some day,” Kaikkonen said.
“We’ll see what kind of solution we will have.”

NEW DELHI: Indian investors are gearing up to enter Saudi Arabia’s real estate sector, which they say will boom over the next few years and overtake the UAE.
With major policy and fiscal initiatives, as well as ongoing megaprojects in non-oil industries under Vision 2030, the Kingdom is becoming an increasingly attractive destination for investors, also in real estate.
“There are big-time opportunities in Saudi Arabia in the real estate sector,” Confederation of Indian Industry senior director, Manish Mohan, told Arab News.
Investment in the sector is likely to yield big returns and Indian investors are expecting returns similar to or even higher than those that investment in Dubai property brought decades ago.
And Mohan expected it to happen in the very near future.
“Saudi Arabia would be a different story in the next five years. Property prices would be skyrocketing, that’s why investment in property makes sense,” he said.
“Indians are not only seeing good returns but also a good opportunity, it’s a profitable business for them.”
One of the Indian pioneers eyeing Saudi property is Strata, a fractional investment fund in premium real estate assets, which plans to invest $500 million over the next five years.
“Everyone has only one thing to say — if you want to put money, you need to put money in Saudi Arabia,” the company’s chief executive officer, Sudarshan Lodha, told Arab News after a recent visit to Saudi Arabia.
“We took a trip and understood that there are opportunities to have an exponential return,” he said.
“Maybe the initial years might be a smaller deployment of about $20 million to $50 million ... a five-year plan would be close to half-a-billion dollars.”
Lodha was planning to focus on offices and warehousing in the beginning and returns of between 12 percent and 18 percent at least.
“Anything lower than that is not attractive to us, so if any of the markets today are going to offer us less than that percentage then we will not be there,” he added.
Lodha noted that Saudi Arabia could emerge as a market bigger than the UAE where, he pointed out, the property market, especially in Dubai, had already stabilized.
“It’s been 20 to 30 years of constant development et cetera, it’s predictable growth in my view as of today,” he said. “But for Saudi, with the kind of vision they are sitting on today, there is a bigger scope to overachieve what Dubai has built in the last three decades.”

 

DHAKA: A favorite Bangladeshi companion to morning, midday and evening tea, biscuits are increasingly also a top export product, especially to the Middle East.

Bangladeshis like their biscuits, cookies or crackers flour-based, flat, unleavened and crunchy. Traditionally sweet or plain, they have lately also been made savory, winning appeal abroad.

For Shafiqur Rahman Bhuiyan, the president of the Biscuit Association of Bangladesh, the reason for growing demand of the snack is because biscuits are no longer seen as merely nibbles.

“Instead of rice, someone may have biscuits as they contain all the food nutrients like carbohydrates, fat, protein, etc.,” he said.

“People used to consider biscuits as snacks but recently this has changed. Since the days of COVID-19, we have been able to establish the idea that biscuits are not snacks but a complete food.”

This was, according to Bhuiyan, the main factor behind the 10-15 percent growth of the local biscuit market, and also of increasing demand worldwide.

Bangladeshi Export Promotion Bureau data shows that between July 2022 and April 2023, or the first 10 months of the 2022-23 fiscal year, Bangladesh exported biscuits worth more than $30 million. Almost one-third of the exports, $9 million, went to Saudi Arabia, followed by the UAE and Oman.

In Asia, the main importers were Malaysia and the Philippines — buying about $2 million worth of biscuits each.

“For having cookies with friends and family, the Energy biscuit has huge popularity as each of the packs contains more than a dozen slices. There are some other names also like Nutty, Potata,” Bhuiyan told Arab News.

Potata biscuits are thin like crisps and made from potatoes, as the name suggests. Tangy and salty, during the pandemic they won over India — the world’s largest exporter of biscuits — where they made the rounds on social media as irresistible. Energy and Nutty are sweet. The first has a peanut flavor, while the latter is milky. Both are produced by Olympic, the largest Bangladeshi biscuit producer and exporter.

Olympic also makes Hilux — vegetable-flavored crackers which are the most popular Bangladeshi biscuit brand in Saudi Arabia.

“This brand has won the hearts of many Arab consumers,” Nazim Uddin, Olympic’s head of export, told Arab News.

But the main consumers of Bangladeshi biscuits are not Saudis but Bangladeshis themselves. About 2.5 million of them live and work in the Kingdom and are a natural captive market for producers from their homeland.

“Our export market in the Kingdom and other Gulf countries mostly depends on the Bangladeshi migrants living in these countries,” Uddin said.

“After Saudi Arabia, at the moment, the UAE is our second largest market in this region. It’s much related to the number of Bangladeshis in a particular country. For instance, before the FIFA World Cup, we exported a significant volume to Qatar as there were many migrant workers. But now this export dropped as many of the migrants returned home.”

KYIV: Kyiv on Thursday reported progress in its counteroffensive on the eastern and southern fronts, despite contending with strong resistance from Russian troops.
The chief of the UN’s atomic watchdog arrived in the southeastern region of Zaporizhzia — home to Europe’s largest nuclear plant and one of the current fronts — to assess risks to the site following the destruction of a major dam.
His visit came as Kyiv, bolstered with Western weapons and training, pushed its long-awaited effort to force Russian troops off its territory.
AFP journalists saw Ukrainian artillery continue to target Russian positions around the frontline hotspot of Bakhmut, in the eastern Donetsk region.
Moscow claimed victory in Bakhmut last month after the longest battle of the war that claimed thousands of lives and left the city in ruins.
“The enemy is pulling up additional reserves and is trying with all its might to prevent the advance of Ukrainian forces,” Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Ganna Malyar told a briefing.
Malyar reported an advance of more than three kilometers (1.8 miles) in the area of Bakhmut over the past ten days.
Since the start of the offensive in early June Ukrainian forces have recaptured seven settlements and more than 100 square kilometers (under 40 square miles) of territory, said Oleksiy Gromov of the Ukrainian armed forces’ general staff.
“There is a gradual but steady advance of the armed forces” in the south, Malyar told reporters.
“At the same time, the enemy is putting up powerful resistance” on the southern front, she said, referring to mined fields, explosive drones and intense shelling.
Russia said it had repelled all Ukrainian assaults, with President Vladimir Putin this week claiming that Ukraine suffered near “catastrophic” losses.
The region of Zaporizhzhia, where fighting has stepped up, is home to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.
Its safety has been a major concern ever since Russian forces seized it more than a year ago, but the destruction of a nearby dam has sparked new fears.
The Russian-held Kakhovka dam, destroyed last week in an attack Kyiv and Moscow blamed each other for, formed a reservoir that provided the cooling water for the plant.
UN nuclear chief Rafael Grossi arrived at the plant on Thursday to assess any damage there, a Russian official said.
Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, was initially expected to tour the site Wednesday.
“I want to make my own assessment,” Grossi said during a briefing in Kyiv this week.
“I want to go there, discuss with the management there what measures they are taking, and then make as I said a more definitive assessment of what kind of danger we have.”
Since the conflict’s start Grossi has warned of the potential for a nuclear accident at the plant, where a permanent IAEA team is based.
The IAEA has warned that the Kakhovka dam disaster, which sparked mass evacuations, further complicated “an already precarious nuclear safety and security situation” at the plant.
Kyiv and Moscow have accused each other of shelling around the plant.
Ukraine said Russia launched another series of strikes overnight, using four missiles and 20 Iranian-made drones.
The Ukrainian armed force said it intercepted all the drones and one missile, with the remaining three hitting the central city of Kryvyi Rig.
Russian troops already pummeled the hometown of President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday, killing 12 people.
“Three rockets hit two industrial enterprises that had nothing to do with the military,” the head of the city’s military administration, Oleksandr Vilkul said.
The Russian army said it hit drone production sites, adding that “all the assigned targets have been hit.”
In recent weeks Ukraine has increased drone attacks on Russian-controlled territory.
In the latest incident, Russia’s forces downed nine drones over Moscow-annexed Crimea, the Moscow-installed governor, Sergei Aksyonov, said on Thursday.

NEW DELHI: Indian police filed charges of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation on Thursday against the chief of the country’s wrestling federation, a powerful member of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), following complaints made by female wrestlers.
Public Prosecutor Atul Srivastav read out the charges at a court hearing in the capital New Delhi.
A police source said last week more than 155 people have been questioned in the investigations against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, a member of parliament from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party. The investigations followed months of complaints by the country’s top wrestlers, including several Olympic and Asian Games medallists.
In an interview on Wednesday to local media, Singh rejected all allegations against him.
The wrestlers began a sit-in protest against the lack of action in April and were briefly detained by police in New Delhi as they cleared the site the following month.
Images of the athletes being dragged away and carried off in buses went viral, sparking criticism from top athletes and opposition politicians.
The wrestlers also threatened to throw their medals into the Ganges — India’s holiest river — before agreeing to meet Home (Interior) Minister Amit Shah and later the sports minister.
Amid mounting outrage, the wrestlers suspended their protest after Sports Minister Anurag Thakur promised a June 15 deadline to conclude the probe into Singh.

TOKYO: Two ballistic missiles fired by North Korea landed in waters within Japan’s exclusive economic zone on Thursday, a Tokyo defense ministry official told reporters.
The zone extends up to 200 nautical miles from Japan’s coast, beyond the limits of its territorial waters.
“Two ballistic missiles fell inside the EEZ,” said Kimi Onoda, parliamentary vice-minister of defense.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said there were no reports of damage, after South Korea’s military announced the latest in a string of banned weapons tests by Pyongyang.
“Today’s launches violate relevant UN Security Council resolutions and are a reckless act which escalates provocations against the international community,” Kishida told reporters.
Japan has “lodged a firm protest against North Korea,” he added.
Two weeks ago, Japan briefly activated its missile alert warning system for the southern Okinawa region when Pyongyang made what it called a failed attempt to put a satellite in space.
North Korean state media said the satellite had crashed into the sea soon after launch, as an “accident occurred” during its flight.

