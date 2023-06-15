You are here

Indian police charge lawmaker with sexual harassment in case brought by female wrestlers

Indian police charge lawmaker with sexual harassment in case brought by female wrestlers
Indian wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Sangeeta Phogat attempt to march to India’s new parliament during a protest against Brij Bhushan Singh, the wrestling federation chief, over allegations of sexual harassment, in New Delhi on May 28, 2023. (AFP)
Reuters

Indian police charge lawmaker with sexual harassment in case brought by female wrestlers

Indian police charge lawmaker with sexual harassment in case brought by female wrestlers
  • Public Prosecutor Atul Srivastav read out the charges at a court hearing in the capital New Delhi
  • The investigations followed months of complaints by the country's top wrestlers, including several Olympic and Asian Games medallists
Reuters

NEW DELHI: Indian police filed charges of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation on Thursday against the chief of the country’s wrestling federation, a powerful member of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), following complaints made by female wrestlers.
Public Prosecutor Atul Srivastav read out the charges at a court hearing in the capital New Delhi.
A police source said last week more than 155 people have been questioned in the investigations against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, a member of parliament from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party. The investigations followed months of complaints by the country’s top wrestlers, including several Olympic and Asian Games medallists.
In an interview on Wednesday to local media, Singh rejected all allegations against him.
The wrestlers began a sit-in protest against the lack of action in April and were briefly detained by police in New Delhi as they cleared the site the following month.
Images of the athletes being dragged away and carried off in buses went viral, sparking criticism from top athletes and opposition politicians.
The wrestlers also threatened to throw their medals into the Ganges — India’s holiest river — before agreeing to meet Home (Interior) Minister Amit Shah and later the sports minister.
Amid mounting outrage, the wrestlers suspended their protest after Sports Minister Anurag Thakur promised a June 15 deadline to conclude the probe into Singh.

Japan says N. Korean missiles landed in its economic waters

Japan says N. Korean missiles landed in its economic waters
Updated 11 sec ago

Japan says N. Korean missiles landed in its economic waters

Japan says N. Korean missiles landed in its economic waters
Updated 11 sec ago
TOKYO: Two ballistic missiles fired by North Korea landed in waters within Japan’s exclusive economic zone on Thursday, a Tokyo defense ministry official told reporters.
The zone extends up to 200 nautical miles from Japan’s coast, beyond the limits of its territorial waters.
“Two ballistic missiles fell inside the EEZ,” said Kimi Onoda, parliamentary vice-minister of defense.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said there were no reports of damage, after South Korea’s military announced the latest in a string of banned weapons tests by Pyongyang.
“Today’s launches violate relevant UN Security Council resolutions and are a reckless act which escalates provocations against the international community,” Kishida told reporters.
Japan has “lodged a firm protest against North Korea,” he added.
Two weeks ago, Japan briefly activated its missile alert warning system for the southern Okinawa region when Pyongyang made what it called a failed attempt to put a satellite in space.
North Korean state media said the satellite had crashed into the sea soon after launch, as an “accident occurred” during its flight.

NATO chief says his potential replacement up to allies

NATO chief says his potential replacement up to allies
Updated 15 June 2023
AFP

NATO chief says his potential replacement up to allies

NATO chief says his potential replacement up to allies
  • Ahead of a summit of leaders in Lithuania’s capital Vilnius next month countries are finding a successor for the alliance’s secretary general
Updated 15 June 2023
AFP

BRUSSELS: NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday that it was up to alliance members to decide if they want to replace him, as they mull further extending his nine years in charge.
Ahead of a summit of leaders in Lithuania’s capital Vilnius next month, NATO’s 31 countries are now discussing finding a successor to replace him as the alliance’s secretary general.
Stoltenberg — who has been at the helm of Western military alliance since 2014 — already had his tenure prolonged by a year to October in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has emerged as a possible frontrunner to succeed him. British Defense Minister Ben Wallace has also thrown his hat in the ring.
But there is so far no consensus on a clear pick among NATO members, and diplomats are increasingly talking up the chances of Stoltenberg being asked to stay on.
Stoltenberg, 64, reiterated that he does not have “any intention of seeking an extension” but that the call was up to NATO members.
“When it comes to my successor that is an issue to be decided by the 31 allies,” Stoltenberg said at a meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels.
“I’m responsible for all decisions that this alliance has to take except one, and that is about my future — that is for 31 allies to decide.”
Several diplomats from NATO countries said Wednesday that they would be favorable to keeping Stoltenberg in charge if no obvious replacement were found.
Frederiksen — who has recently visited the United States, NATO’s dominant power — ticks the requirements of some European allies as a possible first female leader and from the EU.
But NATO nations on the alliance’s eastern flank have been pushing for someone from their region to take the reins to underscore a tougher stance on Russia.
If she were chosen, Frederiksen would be the third successive NATO chief from Scandinavia, after Stoltenberg, a Norwegian, and Denmark’s Anders Fogh Rasmussen.
Britain’s Wallace has been pushed by London, but numerous allies want a former head of state or government in charge, and diplomats say France wants someone from an EU country.
There is no formal process to pick the NATO secretary general and the choice on previous occasions has sometimes been a little-mentioned option who emerged at the last minute.
The alliance head has traditionally been from Europe.
Any extension for Stoltenberg would likely be up to a summit in Washington next year to mark the 75th anniversary of the alliance.
Finnish Defense Minister Antti Kaikkonen said extending Stoltenberg’s tenure “doesn’t sound bad to my ears”.
“Stoltenberg has done a very good work but, of course, I’m sure that he’s interested in retiring some day,” Kaikkonen said.
“We’ll see what kind of solution we will have.”

Boris Johnson deliberately misled MPs over Covid parties: parliamentary committee

Boris Johnson deliberately misled MPs over Covid parties: parliamentary committee
Updated 15 June 2023
AFP

Boris Johnson deliberately misled MPs over Covid parties: parliamentary committee

Boris Johnson deliberately misled MPs over Covid parties: parliamentary committee
Updated 15 June 2023
AFP

LONDON: Boris Johnson deliberately misled MPs over Covid lockdown-breaking parties in Downing Street when he was prime minister, a UK parliamentary committee ruled on Thursday.
The committee said Johnson would have been suspended as an MP for 90 days for “repeated” contempts of parliament had he not resigned last week. Johnson called the report a “protracted political assassination”.

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Philippines

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Philippines
Updated 15 June 2023
AFP

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Philippines

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Philippines
  • Earthquake struck at a depth of 112 kilometers at around 10:00 am local time in waters off Calatagan town
Updated 15 June 2023
AFP

Manila: A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck the Philippines on Thursday, the US Geological Survey said, but there were no immediate reports of damage.
The earthquake struck at a depth of 112 kilometers at around 10:00 am local time, in waters off Calatagan town, about three hours’ drive from the capital Manila.
Calatagan police chief Emil Mendoza said he and his staff rushed outside following the tremor, which was also felt over the country’s heavily populated heartland, including Manila.
“It was a bit strong. We had to run outside,” Mendoza told AFP.
While there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage, disaster authorities had been deployed to assess the earthquake’s impact, Mendoza said.
Calatagan disaster officer Ronald Torres said the quake lasted between 30 seconds and a minute.
The state seismological agency warned of aftershocks but ruled out tsunami waves due to the tremor’s depth.
The earthquake sent people rushing out of buildings in the capital.
Runways and taxiways at Ninoy Aquino International Airport were temporarily closed to inspect for any damage to the pavement, according to the country’s transportation department.
Operation of the capital’s metro system was also halted while tracks were checked for possible damage.
Images on social media verified by AFP showed a crane truck at a Manila port as it swayed from the force of the tremor.
Diego Mariano, information officer at the civil defense office, said authorities were still assessing the impact of the quake.
“As of now, no major damage or casualties as of reporting time. Assessment still ongoing,” Mariano told reporters in a message.
Quakes are a daily occurrence in the Philippines, which sits along the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” an arc of intense seismic as well as volcanic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.
In October 2013, a magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck Bohol Island in the central Philippines, triggering landslides and killing more than 200 people.
Old churches in the birthplace of Catholicism in the Philippines were badly damaged. Nearly 400,000 were displaced and tens of thousands of houses were damaged due to the quake.
In 1990, a magnitude 7.8 earthquake in the northern Philippines created a ground rupture that stretched over a hundred kilometers, causing severe damage and killing more than 1,200 people.

Australian war hero found complicit in Afghan murders says devastated by ruling, but will not apologize

Australian war hero found complicit in Afghan murders says devastated by ruling, but will not apologize
Updated 15 June 2023
AFP

Australian war hero found complicit in Afghan murders says devastated by ruling, but will not apologize

Australian war hero found complicit in Afghan murders says devastated by ruling, but will not apologize
  • Ben Roberts-Smith remained proud of his actions in Afghanistan, where he served in the SAS on six tours from 2006 to 2012
  • He was found by a civil court to have played a part in the murder of four Afghans, judgment that he disputed as “incorrect”
Updated 15 June 2023
AFP

SYDNEY: Australia’s most decorated war veteran, found by a civil court to have played a part in the murder of four Afghans while serving in Afghanistan, said he was devastated by what he called an “incorrect” judgment and he would not apologize for his actions.

In his first public comments since the court ruling, Ben Roberts-Smith, holder of the Victoria Cross and other top military honors, said he remained proud of his actions in Afghanistan, where he served in the Special Air Service on six tours from 2006 to 2012.
An Australian federal court judge on June 1 dismissed Roberts-Smith’s defamation case against three newspapers for articles accusing him of violating the rules of engagement and killing unarmed Afghans. In his ruling the judge said the newspapers had proven substantial truth in their reporting.
“I’m devastated with the result, it’s a terrible outcome and it’s the incorrect outcome,” Roberts-Smith told television network Nine Entertainment at Perth Airport baggage claim late on Wednesday.
“We haven’t done anything wrong so we won’t be making any apologies,” he added.
Asked if he remained proud of his actions in Afghanistan, Roberts-Smith replied “of course I am.”
The civil court defamation finding required a lower threshold of proof than a criminal court would. Roberts-Smith, 44, whose portrait hangs in the Australian War Memorial, has not been charged with any crimes.
Still, the judgment was embraced by the defendants and representatives of the media and defense industries as a win for public interest journalism and transparency in relation to Australia’s military conduct abroad.
Roberts-Smith was not in court for the judgment, which followed 110 days of hearings spread over a year, and was photographed by media in Bali, Indonesia, at the time. He was more recently photographed in New Zealand, where he caught a flight to Australia.
“We will look at it (the judgment) and consider whether or not we need to file an appeal,” Roberts-Smith said in the brief airport interview. “We’ll just have to work through it and I’ll take the advice as it comes.”
 

