Doctors advise people over 60 to stay indoors as India's northern state swelters in extreme heat

Doctors advise people over 60 to stay indoors as India's northern state swelters in extreme heat
The main summer months – April, May and June – are generally hot in most parts of India before monsoon rains bring cooler temperatures. (AFP)
Updated 14 sec ago
AP

Doctors advise people over 60 to stay indoors as India's northern state swelters in extreme heat

Doctors advise people over 60 to stay indoors as India's northern state swelters in extreme heat
  • Large swath of the north Indian state Uttar Pradesh swelters under severe heat
  • Scorching summer has sparked power outages across the state
Updated 14 sec ago
AP

LUCKNOW, India: At least 34 people have died in the past two days as a large swath of the north Indian state Uttar Pradesh swelters under severe heat, officials said Saturday, prompting doctors to advise citizens over 60 to stay indoors during the daytime.
The dead were all over 60 and had preexisting health conditions that may have been exacerbated by the intense heat. The fatalities occurred in Ballia district, some 300 kilometers southeast of Lucknow, the state capital of Uttar Pradesh.
Twenty-three deaths were reported Thursday and another 11 died Friday, Ballia’s Chief Medical Officer Jayant Kumar said.
“All the individuals were suffering from some ailments and their conditions worsened due to the extreme heat,” Kumar said on Saturday. He said most of the deaths were because of heart attack, brain stroke and diarrhea.
Diwakar Singh, another medical officer, said these people were admitted to Ballia’s main hospital in critical condition. “Elderly people are vulnerable to extreme heat too,” he said.
India Meteorological Department data shows Ballia reported a maximum temperature of 42.2 degrees Celsius (108 degrees Fahrenheit) on Friday, which is 4.7 C (8 F) above normal.
The scorching summer has sparked power outages across the state, leaving people with no running water, fans, or air conditioners. Many have staged protests.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath assured the public that the government was taking all necessary measures to ensure an uninterrupted power supply in the state. He urged citizens to cooperate with the government and use electricity judiciously.
“Every village and every city should receive adequate power supply during this scorching heat. If any faults occur, they should be promptly addressed,” he said Friday night in a statement.
The main summer months — April, May and June — are generally hot in most parts of India before monsoon rains bring cooler temperatures. But temperatures have become more intense in the past decade. During heat waves, the country usually also suffers severe water shortages, with tens of millions of its 1.4 billion people lacking running water.
A study by World Weather Attribution, an academic group that examines the source of extreme heat, found that a searing heat wave in April that struck parts of South Asia was made at least 30 times more likely by climate change.
In April, the heat caused 13 people to die at a government event in India’s financial capital of Mumbai and prompted some states to close all schools for a week.

Militants linked to Daesh kill 25 in attack on Ugandan school — police

Updated 17 June 2023
Reuters

African leaders prepare to meet Vladimir Putin after Volodymyr Zelensky rules out talks

African leaders prepare to meet Vladimir Putin after Volodymyr Zelensky rules out talks
Updated 17 June 2023
AFP

African leaders prepare to meet Vladimir Putin after Volodymyr Zelensky rules out talks

African leaders prepare to meet Vladimir Putin after Volodymyr Zelensky rules out talks
  • African leaders set to meet Putin in the northwestern Russian city of Saint Petersburg on Saturday
  • Delegation’s mediating effort could hope to win some concessions from the Kremlin ahead of a Russia-Africa summit next month
Updated 17 June 2023
AFP

KYIV: A high-level African delegation was preparing to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday, a day after its calls for talks between Moscow and Kyiv were rebuffed by Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.
The diplomatic team had gone to Kyiv on Friday to voice the concerns of a continent that has suffered from the fallout of Russia’s invasion – in particular rising grain prices – with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa insisting “there should be peace through negotiations.”
But Zelensky ruled out that possibility during a joint press conference with the delegates, telling reporters: “I clearly said several times at our meeting that to allow any negotiations with Russia now that the occupier is on our land is to freeze the war, to freeze pain and suffering.”
Shortly after the African leaders’ arrival, air raid sirens sounded across the country as Russian missiles were detected, forcing the delegates to take shelter in the capital.
Zelensky said the strike on Kyiv during the delegation’s visit showed that Putin either did not control his army, or was “irrational.”
Ramaphosa, however, took the barrage as evidence that both sides needed to stop fighting.
“It is precisely that type of event that we saw today... that makes us call for de-escalation,” Ramaphosa said, quoting Nelson Mandela several times on the need for peace.
In a statement, Zelensky said he had called on the leaders to set out their views on how to stop the “crimes committed by Russia,” and how to work toward food security.
“But first of all, we must restore the full force of the UN Charter and stop this brutal Russian aggression and free our land,” he added.
The African delegation had gone first to Bucha, a town outside the capital that has become synonymous with alleged war crimes carried out by Moscow.
The group includes four presidents: Ramaphosa, Senegal’s Macky Sall, Zambia’s Hakainde Hichilema and Comoros’ Azali Assoumani, who also currently heads the African Union.
The leaders of Uganda, Egypt and Congo-Brazzaville pulled out of the visit at the last moment and sent representatives instead.
The meeting came as Ukraine announced gains in a new counteroffensive, but Putin claimed on Friday that Kyiv’s forces “stand no chance” in the sectors where fighting has intensified.
The African leaders were set to meet Putin in the northwestern Russian city of Saint Petersburg on Saturday.
“In our view it is important to listen very carefully to what both countries have to say, and tomorrow we are now going to listen to President Putin,” Ramaphosa said.
Speaking at an annual economic forum in Saint Petersburg on Friday, Putin displayed little appetite for peace talks, announcing the deployment of nuclear weapons in Belarus while also calling Zelensky a “disgrace to the Jewish people.”
Russia first announced plans to station tactical nuclear arms in its ally and neighbor in March, with Putin saying Friday that the “first nuclear warheads were delivered to the territory of Belarus.”
He said the weapons were meant as a deterrent to “those who are thinking of inflicting a strategic defeat on Russia.”
Putin also told forum attendees he had “a lot of Jewish friends” who had told him “that Zelensky is not Jewish, that he is a disgrace to the Jewish people.”
Despite Zelensky’s Jewish heritage, Moscow has justified its war with claims it needs to “de-Nazify” Ukraine.
Analysts, meanwhile, said the delegation’s mediating effort could hope to win some concessions from the Kremlin ahead of a Russia-Africa summit next month.
The African continent has been badly hit by rising grain and fertilizer prices as well as the wider impact on global trade since Russia invaded Ukraine last year.
“This conflict is also affecting African countries negatively, touching on the livelihoods of 1.2 or 1.3 billion people on the African continent,” Ramaphosa said.
African nations have been divided over their response to the war, with some siding with Ukraine and others remaining neutral or gravitating toward Moscow.
South Africa, for one, has drawn scrutiny for refusing to condemn the offensive launched by Moscow.

Modi to meet Biden, make Congress address next week

Modi to meet Biden, make Congress address next week
Updated 16 June 2023

Modi to meet Biden, make Congress address next week

Modi to meet Biden, make Congress address next week
  • Modi makes history as India’s first PM to address the US legislature twice
  • After US, Modi will fly to Cairo for his first official visit to Egypt
Updated 16 June 2023
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet US President Joe Biden and, for a second time, address a joint session of the US Congress, India’s Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday, ahead of next week’s visit.

Modi will arrive in the US on June 21 to lead the celebrations of International Day of Yoga at the UN in New York, before receiving a ceremonial welcome at the White House the following day.

He will address Congress on the invitation of its Democratic and Republican leaders who announced the invitation earlier this month, saying that the speech would celebrate the “enduring friendship” between the US and India.

“At the invitation of Congressional Leaders, including the Hon. Speaker of the House of Representatives Mr. Kevin McCarthy and Hon. Speaker of the Senate Mr. Charles Schumer, Prime Minister (Modi) will address a Joint Sitting of the US Congress on June 22,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

“On June 23, Prime Minister (Modi) will be jointly hosted at a luncheon by H.E. Ms. Kamala Harris, Vice President and Mr. Antony Blinken, Secretary of State.”

This will be the second time for Modi to addresses Congress after attending its joint session in 2016.

Such an opportunity is granted usually only to the closest allies of the US.

“This is the second time Mr. Modi would be addressing the US Congress, becoming the first prime minister of India to do so,” Harsh V. Pant, vice president of the Observer Research in New Delhi, told Arab News.

The visit is likely to be focused on defense and technology, bolstering a security partnership that has been developing for the past few years, under Modi’s administration. It is expected to yield a series of new defense deals.

In 2016, Washington designated New Delhi as a “major defense partner” and signed the Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement, which allows the militaries of both countries to share bases for strategic purposes.

In 2018, the two nations signed the Communications Compatibility and Security Agreement for “interoperability between the two militaries and sale of high-end technology from the US to India.”

In 2020, India and the US signed a major new defense pact allowing New Delhi to access top-secret satellite and sensor data from Washington, an essential tool in military applications and operations.

“Technology and defense are going to be the drivers of this very important relationship going forward and that is what is being prioritized in the relationship,” Pant said.

“This visit will see big-ticket defense announcements underscoring the comfort level that has grown between the two nations.”

It also comes at a time of intensifying competition between the US and China in the Indo-Pacific region and India’s attempts to lift its geopolitical status and decrease decades-long reliance on Russian weapons and military equipment.

“There is a recognition in India that over dependence on Russia for defense needs to change and there is a recognition in the USA that Indian capabilities have to be nurtured because India is an important critical actor in the Indo-Pacific, and that strategic convergence is becoming more and more palpable,” Pant said.

When he wraps up the US trip, Modi will fly to Egypt on June 24 for his first official visit to Cairo.

“The visit is at (the) invitation of H.E. Mr. Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of Egypt, which he extended to the Prime Minister in January 2023 when he graced our Republic Day celebrations as the ‘Chief Guest,’” the Ministry of External Affairs said in its statement.

“During the State Visit of President Sisi in January 2023, it was agreed to elevate the relationship to a ‘Strategic Partnership.’”

Ryanair CEO apologizes over Palestine gaffe

Updated 16 June 2023
Arab News

Italian FM envisages stronger partnerships with Gulf countries

Italian FM envisages stronger partnerships with Gulf countries
Updated 16 June 2023
Francesco Bongarra 

Italian FM envisages stronger partnerships with Gulf countries

Italian FM envisages stronger partnerships with Gulf countries
  • Told Arab News his visit was “another step toward a stronger, more successful and mutually beneficial cooperation” between Italy and the UAE
Updated 16 June 2023
Francesco Bongarra 

ROME: Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani believes there is “ample room” for his country to further strengthen its partnerships with all Gulf nations.

Tajani, who is also Italy’s deputy prime minister, was on Sunday due to meet with the UAE’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, in Abu Dhabi.

He told Arab News that his visit was “another step toward a stronger, more successful and mutually beneficial cooperation” between Italy and the UAE.

He said the UAE was the first country in the Gulf that Italy had worked with on establishing “a strategic framework for a partnership,” adding that as his country’s top trading partner in the Middle East and North Africa region, the UAE was “a central actor within the enlarged Mediterranean area.”

The minister noted that both nations were “firmly committed to promoting a global approach to the migration phenomenon, in the awareness that the fight against irregular flows and human trafficking requires a shared effort by all the countries concerned.”

He said: “Furthermore, we have been in constant contact with the UAE leadership on the main regional dossiers, starting from Libya and Tunisia, two countries that are undergoing particularly complex phases where we intend to play a leading role in identifying sustainable long-term solutions.”

On the economic front, Tajani pointed out that the Italian government intended to boost bilateral cooperation under the terms of an agreement signed with the UAE in March.

In 2022, he added, the value of bilateral trade between Italy and the UAE was around 8 billion euros ($8.74 billion), and Italian exports rose at a record pace.

Jewelry remained the leading sector, followed by machinery for industry, electrical equipment, agri-food products, and cars, while the Italian entrepreneurial presence in the UAE was also solid.

“Around 600 companies are operating there in the energy, infrastructure, and transport sectors. There are huge opportunities we want to seize for new collaborations, especially in the fields of innovation, space, and environmental sustainability,” Tajani said.

He highlighted the participation of Emirati Minister of Economy Abdulla bin Touq Al-Marri at the Investopia Europe event in Milan on May 19, an initiative launched by the UAE government in 2021.

“This initiative represented a very important opportunity for Italian companies to open up to new investment proposals and enter into agreements with the most important UAE sector leaders.

“My visit to Abu Dhabi and the meeting with Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan is another step toward a stronger, more successful and mutually beneficial cooperation.

“Our commitment to stability and security is highly appreciated in the region. We are a credible interlocutor and even compared to our other European partners we feel special, as we often receive requests for more Italy there,” he added.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s government recently relaunched relations with all Gulf countries.

Tajani said: “Prime minister Meloni had a telephone conversation with the Saudi crown prince, we received the emir of Qatar in Rome, and we are consolidating our relations with the UAE, our top trading partner in the MENA area.

“There is ample room to further strengthening our partnerships with all the countries in the area, in the economic, cultural, scientific, and technological fields, and in the sector of renewable energy and green transition,” he added.

The objectives, he noted, could be achieved “by deepening our friendship and mutual understanding with those countries, which also involves the progressive strengthening of contacts among our peoples and civil societies.”

