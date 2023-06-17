You are here

  • Home
  • Tunisian judge bars broadcast media from opposition conspiracy cases

Tunisian judge bars broadcast media from opposition conspiracy cases

Tunisian judge bars broadcast media from opposition conspiracy cases
Journalists in Tunisia's state news agency protest in Tunis in 2021. (Reuters/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/w9tga

Updated 17 June 2023
Reuters

Tunisian judge bars broadcast media from opposition conspiracy cases

Tunisian judge bars broadcast media from opposition conspiracy cases
  • The investigating judge of office 36 of the anti-terrorism branch issues a decision banning media coverage of the two cases of conspiring against state security
  • Judges have detained or opened investigations into more than 20 political, judicial, media and business figures
Updated 17 June 2023
Reuters

TUNIS: A Tunisian judge has barred radio and television news programs from covering the cases of prominent opposition figures accused of conspiring against state security in recent months, official news agency TAP said on Saturday.
The order fuels concerns over rights in Tunisia since President Kais Saied seized extra powers in 2021, moving to rule by decree and then assuming authority over the judiciary.
“The investigating judge of office 36 of the anti-terrorism branch issues a decision banning media coverage of the two cases of conspiring against state security,” the court’s spokesperson Hanan el-Qadas told TAP.
TAP later quoted Qadas as saying the order only concerned “audio-visual media” and was intended to keep details of the cases confidential and protect personal data of people involved.
Reuters was unable to immediately reach the spokesperson.
Judges have detained or opened investigations into more than 20 political, judicial, media and business figures with opposition ties over recent months, accusing some of plotting against state security.
The main opposition parties have decried the arrests as politically motivated and rights groups have urged Tunisian authorities to free those detained.
Neither the Interior Ministry nor the Justice Ministry have publicly commented on the arrests so far.
President Saied has described the detainees as terrorists, criminals and traitors, saying judges who free them would be considered as having abetted them.
The opposition accuses Saied of a coup for shutting down parliament in 2021, ruling by decree and writing a new constitution that was passed last year with low turnout to give him nearly unchecked powers.
They say he has dismantled the democratic system introduced after a 2011 revolution that also brought one of the freest media landscapes of any Arab country, in which press regularly reported criticism of the government.
Saied has denied staging a coup, saying his actions were legal and needed to save Tunisia from chaos and corruption.

Topics: Tunis radio television news

Related

Guesmi is a correspondent at local independent radio station and news website Mosaique FM. (CPJ)
Media
Watchdog condemns detention of Tunisian journalist
Tunisian journalists protest anti-terror laws
Media
Tunisian journalists protest anti-terror laws

Former UK PM announces new weekly newspaper column

Former UK PM announces new weekly newspaper column
Updated 17 June 2023
Arab News

Former UK PM announces new weekly newspaper column

Former UK PM announces new weekly newspaper column
  • Boris Johnson’s Daily Mail announcement comes a week following his resignation from Parliament
Updated 17 June 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Boris Johnson, the former UK prime minister, will pen a weekly column for the Daily Mail, the London-based newspaper revealed on Friday.

In a Twitter video shared by the Mail, Johnson promised readers “completely unexpurgated stuff.”

He also said: “I will write whatever I want.”

The announcement came almost a week after Johnson stepped down as an MP, an event the Mail described as the loss of “a transformative political genius,” who “was brought down by the envy of Westminster and the spite of Whitehall.”

Johnson’s revelation also came a day after a 30,000-word report by MPs on the House of Commons’ Privileges Committee found that he repeatedly and deliberately misled Parliament with denials over pandemic gatherings at No. 10 Downing Street.

The Mail said in its announcement that it was “delighted to announce Boris Johnson” as its new columnist, describing him as “one of the wittiest and most original writers in the business.”

However, Johnson is accused of having failed to correctly seek approval from the parliamentary watchdog, the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments, prior to assuming his new role with the Daily Mail.

A spokeswoman for ACOBA said in a statement on Friday: “The Ministerial Code states that Ministers must ensure that no new appointments are announced, or taken up, before the Committee has been able to provide its advice.

“An application received 30 mins before an appointment is announced is a clear breach.

“We have written to Mr Johnson for an explanation and will publish correspondence in due course, in line with our policy of transparency.”

According to the Mail, the former prime minister’s column will run every Saturday, with “a preview on MailOnline and The Mail+ on Fridays.”

Topics: Boris Johnson

Related

Bangladesh arrests politician over journalist’s murder

Bangladesh arrests politician over journalist’s murder
Updated 17 June 2023
AFP

Bangladesh arrests politician over journalist’s murder

Bangladesh arrests politician over journalist’s murder
  • Mahmudul Alam Babu was arrested near the Indian border after a nationwide manhunt
  • The 50-year-old is accused of organising Wednesday's murder of Golam Rabbani Nadim
Updated 17 June 2023
AFP

DHAKA: Bangladesh police on Saturday arrested a politician accused of masterminding the murder of a journalist who had written stories about his family.
Mahmudul Alam Babu was arrested near the Indian border after a nationwide manhunt, the country’s elite Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) said in a statement.
The 50-year-old is accused of organizing Wednesday’s murder of Golam Rabbani Nadim, who was beaten by a gang of men near his home in Jamalpur district and later died in hospital.
Babu was retaliating for a series of stories on a custody dispute involving a child following his recent divorce, local police chief Sohel Rana told AFP.
“He is the number one accused in the case over the murder of the journalist,” Rana said.
“A journalist saw him on the spot when Nadim was beaten by a group of men,” he added.
Rana said Babu was the general secretary of the local wing of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s ruling Awami League.
The party announced Babu’s expulsion immediately after he was named a suspect in the killing.
Six other people were also arrested over the murder, Rana said.
Local press club president Shaheen Al Amin told AFP that Babu had been angered by Nadim’s “extensive coverage” of his family dispute.
Babu had filed a defamation suit against the reporter but a court quashed the case on Tuesday, Amin said.
“The next day Nadim was attacked by Babu’s men and he was hit on his head with a brick. He died due to internal bleeding,” he added.
Journalist groups staged protests after the murder to demand the arrest of the culprits.
Reporters Without Borders ranked Bangladesh 163 of 180 countries in its 2023 World Press Freedom Index.
Journalists with Bangladesh’s dwindling independent media outlets have been under increasing pressure from the government and Hasina’s ruling party.
In March the editor of the country’s largest newspaper and a reporter were charged under the controversial Digital Security Act for writing an article on the high cost of food.
Authorities shut down the lone opposition mouthpiece in February, saying it violated press laws.

Topics: Bangladesh police journalist murder

Related

Palestinian journalist seriously wounded by rubber bullet
Media
Palestinian journalist seriously wounded by rubber bullet

Younger generations choose to get news from influencers over journalists, Reuters Institute report finds

Younger generations choose to get news from influencers over journalists, Reuters Institute report finds
Updated 16 June 2023
Arab News

Younger generations choose to get news from influencers over journalists, Reuters Institute report finds

Younger generations choose to get news from influencers over journalists, Reuters Institute report finds
  • 20% of TikTok users turn to it for news, while 44% use it for all other purposes
Updated 16 June 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Younger social media users are turning to influencers and celebrities instead of mainstream media and journalists as the main sources of news, a Reuters Institute report revealed.

The Digital News Report 2023, published Wednesday, showed that 55 percent of TikTok and Snapchat users and 52 percent of Instagram users, who often belong to younger generations, get their news from celebrities and social media influencers, while 33-42 percent turn to traditional news sources on the same platforms.

However, “journalists often lead conversations around news in Twitter and Facebook,” the report said.

Chinese-owned video platform TikTok is the “fastest growing social network,” and its popularity is chiefly increasing among young people, with 44 percent of those aged 18 to 24 years using it for all purposes and 20 percent for news.

Although Facebook continues to be the leading social media platform for news consumption, its impact has declined, with 28 percent of the study’s participants saying they relied on it for news, compared to 42 percent in 2016.

The survey was conducted in 46 major markets in Europe, North America, Latin America and Africa, covering a sample of 93,896 adults.

“Legacy media … now face a continual transformation of digital as generations come of age who eschew direct discovery for all but the most appealing brands, (and) have little interest in many conventional news offers oriented towards older generations’ habits, interests, and values,” said Reuters Institute Director Rasmus Kleis Nielsen in his foreword.

They instead “embrace the more personality-based, participatory, and personalized options offered by social media.”

Audiences on the platforms trending among younger groups also “cut back on depressing news and look to protect their mental health,” such as news about the Ukraine war and the rising cost of living, the report also found.

Topics: Digital News Report news consumption

Related

China deletes 1.4 million social media posts in crack down on ‘self-media’ accounts
Media
China deletes 1.4 million social media posts in crack down on ‘self-media’ accounts
Digital media consumption continues to overtake traditional media in 2022
Media
Digital media consumption continues to overtake traditional media in 2022

Generative AI will enhance human potential, not replace it, KPMG exec says

Generative AI will enhance human potential, not replace it, KPMG exec says
Updated 15 June 2023
Zaira Lakhpatwala

Generative AI will enhance human potential, not replace it, KPMG exec says

Generative AI will enhance human potential, not replace it, KPMG exec says
  • Traditionally, technology has ‘freed us to focus on more complex work,’ Fady Kassatly says
  • Kingdom aims to be global leader in field, seeks $20bn in investment by 2030
Updated 15 June 2023
Zaira Lakhpatwala

DUBAI: Earlier this year, advisory firm KPMG announced a new initiative to deploy a series of generative artificial intelligence investments and alliances to empower its workforce, offering new solutions for clients and redefining how it operates.

The company is not alone in doing so. Several others have adopted AI, particularly generative AI, both internally and externally. Deloitte, for example, launched its AI Institute in Riyadh last month, while in February, STEP Conference used ChatGPT to write copy for its outdoor adverts.

Simply put, generative AI is a subset of AI “that can produce new and original content,” Fady Kassatly, partner and head of digital and innovation at KPMG, told Arab News.

The content can include anything from text and images to music and even software code.

“While traditional AI focuses on categorizing or labeling existing data, generative AI pushes boundaries by producing new output,” Kassatly said.

ChatGPT, in particular, is what propelled generative AI into the spotlight for mass audiences giving rise to several other chatbots like Google’s Bard, Microsoft’s Bing and Snapchat’s My AI.

The generative AI hype went beyond ChatGPT, however, with the surge of other models like “GPT-4, PaLM2, Stable Diffusion and DALL-E, with applications like ChatGPT and Bard leveraging these models to achieve meaningful results,” Kassatly said.

Microsoft has already integrated its AI assistant feature Co-Pilot across GitHub, Office 365, Teams and Windows, and software company Salesforce has launched Einstein GPT, which it describes as the world’s first generative AI customer relationship management technology, delivering AI-created content across every sales, service, marketing, commerce and IT interaction.

“Generative AI in business applications could lead to transformative results, sparking innovation, efficiency and growth in the region,” Kassatly said.

This was particularly evident in the UAE, “where the National AI Strategy 2031 aims to accelerate the adoption of emerging AI technologies and attract and nurture talent to develop solutions to complex problems using AI,” he added.

Similarly, Saudi Arabia launched its National Strategy for Data and Artificial Intelligence in October 2020, aimed at making the Kingdom a global leader in the field as it seeks to attract $20 billion in foreign and local investments by 2030.

The Kingdom also aims to transform its workforce by training and developing a pool of 20,000 AI and data specialists.

“Governments in the region have recognized the potential of these emerging technologies and are taking active steps to incorporate them into their economies and societies,” said Patrick Patterson, CEO of Level Agency.

“For example, the UAE, which is projected to gain the most from AI — accounting for close to 14 percent of its GDP by 2030 — has even appointed a minister of state for digital economy, AI and remote working systems to oversee this digital transformation,” he told Arab News.

As with any new technology, the growth of generative AI has raised concerns over its ability to replace humans.

“Looking at the history of transformative technologies like spreadsheets, graphical user interfaces, the internet and smartphones, we see a pattern where these technologies haven’t displaced humans but have instead made tasks more efficient, and freed us to focus on more complex work, leading to heightened productivity and innovation,” said Kassatly, who predicts a similar pattern with generative AI.

That said, the job market is likely to change in the future with new industries, businesses and jobs being created.

But this transformation would also lead to job losses, especially in the short term, in sectors like customer service, translation and interpretation, data entry and accounting, Patterson warned.

“In fact, as per some estimates, up to 45 percent of the current jobs in the Middle East could potentially be automated by 2030.

“(But) It is imperative to remember that every technological revolution, while displacing old jobs, also gives rise to new roles that we may not have even envisaged yet,” he said.

Patterson added that as AI systems became more prevalent, the job market would see a surge in demand for data scientists and other roles related to their development and maintenance, with the Middle East expected to “create approximately $366.6 billion in wage income from AI-related roles.”

Still, the growth of AI is not without risk.

“Bias is an inherent risk in AI systems since they learn from existing data. So if the training data contains biases, these biases can be reflected in the outputs generated by AI algorithms,” Kassatly said.

“Another pitfall is hallucinations, which occur when generative AI produces outputs that are entirely fabricated and lack factual or logical basis.”

In April, ChatGPT was found to be citing articles from The Guardian that never existed. The British paper was contacted separately by a student and a researcher asking for articles they had come across during their research using ChatGPT but could not find.

Kassatly said the reasons for this “are not yet fully understood, but advancements in tools and techniques are expected to reduce this occurrence over time.”

Another area of concern is data privacy.

“Ensuring enterprise-grade security and data privacy measures is essential when deploying generative AI systems,” he added.

“When using publicly available generative AI applications like ChatGPT or Bard for content creation, there is also a risk of generated text or images not complying with applicable IP or copyright laws and human intervention or supervision is necessary to navigate these pitfalls and ensure compliance.”

Lastly, like any powerful technology, generative AI was susceptible to intentional misuse, Kassatly said.

Phishing, a technique used by online hackers to acquire sensitive data such as passwords or banking information, has been a leading concern for chief information security officers in Saudi Arabia, with 30 percent identifying such attacks to be the most significant threat to their organizations, according to Proofpoint’s 2022 Voice of the CISO report.

The use of generative AI to craft “highly convincing phishing attacks” was a concern, Emile Abou Saleh, Proofpoint’s regional director for the Middle East and Africa, told Arab News.

“The rapid evolution of generative AI techniques poses a challenge for traditional security defenses, and the ability of AI models to generate realistic content and imitate trusted sources can undermine even the most robust security measures,” he added.

The rise of deepfakes, misinformation and misleading content was already a challenge, even before the popularity of generative AI.

Arthur Gregg Sulzberger, chairman of the New York Times, said during a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting earlier this year that ChatGPT would exacerbate the global problem of disinformation.

“A lot of this will not be information that is created with the intent to mislead, but based on everything I’ve read, I suspect we are going to see huge amounts of content that is produced, none of which is particularly verified (and) the origins of which are not particularly clear,” he said.

Microsoft President Brad Smith said in a speech in Washington last month on how best to regulate AI that his biggest concern around AI was deepfakes.

He called for steps to ensure that people knew when an image or video clip was real and when it was generated by AI.

Generative AI could help publishers by generating large volumes of content, enhancing user engagement through personalized experiences and streamlining operations with automation, Kassatly said.

But he, too, warned publishers of the concerns around “content authenticity and preserving journalistic integrity,” advising them to “ensure AI-generated content is clearly labeled to uphold journalistic standards.”

Topics: artificial intelligence ChatGPT Generative AI

Related

‘I am not here to take your job,’ ChatGPT tells Frankly Speaking host video
Lifestyle
‘I am not here to take your job,’ ChatGPT tells Frankly Speaking host
Google answers ChatGPT challenge with Bard expansion
Media
Google answers ChatGPT challenge with Bard expansion

Twitter to be evicted from Colorado offices over unpaid rent

Twitter to be evicted from Colorado offices over unpaid rent
Updated 15 June 2023
Arab News

Twitter to be evicted from Colorado offices over unpaid rent

Twitter to be evicted from Colorado offices over unpaid rent
  • Elon Musk's company owes Boulder landlord three months' rent
Updated 15 June 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Twitter is to be evicted from one of its US offices for failing to pay three months’ rent, a judge ruled on Wednesday.

The company has been given until the end of next month to leave the building in Boulder, Colorado, Denver Business Journal reported.

Elon Musk’s company was taken to court by building owner, the John Buck Co.

The Business Journal said that a deal signed in 2020 stipulated that Twitter was required to maintain a $968,000 line of credit to John Buck to cover potential missed rent payments. 

That cash was exhausted in March, prompting John Buck to sue in May for reported arrears of $75,000.

Bloomberg reported earlier this month that Twitter is late on more than $10 million of payments to multiple companies.

Topics: Twitter musk

Related

US music publishers hit Twitter with copyright suit
Media
US music publishers hit Twitter with copyright suit
Twitter likely to quit EU code against disinformation, EU official says
Media
Twitter likely to quit EU code against disinformation, EU official says

Latest updates

Tunisia leader ‘criminalizing’ all opposition, says chief of National Salvation Front
Tunisia leader ‘criminalizing’ all opposition, says chief of National Salvation Front
Suspect in knife and van attack appears in court
Police officers stand guard in central London, on January 21, 2023. (AFP)
What We Are Reading Today: Fire Weather by John Vaillant
What We Are Reading Today: Fire Weather by John Vaillant
Parents of Syrians missing in boat tragedy ‘pray day and night’
Parents of Syrians missing in boat tragedy ‘pray day and night’
‘The Little Prince’ dances through the night at Ithra
‘The Little Prince’ dances through the night at Ithra

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.