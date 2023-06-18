Boeing expects number of planes in air to double by 2042 

You are here

Boeing will showcase the 737-10, the largest member of the MAX family, in the 2023 Paris Air Show’s flying display. (Photo: Boeing)
Updated 18 June 2023
AFP 

PARIS: Boeing expects the number of commercial planes in service around the world to double in the next 20 years, according to estimates published on Sunday, anticipating a slightly larger increase than competitor Airbus. 

The American aircraft manufacturer estimates 48,575 planes will be in service in 2042, compared with 24,500 last year. This will require producing, across all manufacturers combined, 42,595 planes — half to replace existing aircraft, and the other half to account for growth. 

North America will take 23 percent of these new planes, the Asia-Pacific region 22 percent, Eurasia 21 percent and China alone 20 percent. 

The projections, published on the eve of the opening of the Bourget air show near Paris, are in line with ones Boeing made last year, when it forecast a world fleet of 47,080 aircraft in 2041. 

On Wednesday, rival manufacturer Airbus said it anticipated a need for 40,850 new passenger and cargo planes by 2042, bringing the world fleet to a total of 46,560 aircraft. 

After the shock to air travel demand brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the industry is now “shifting from a recovery mindset back to the fundamentals that drive air travel,” said Darren Hulst, head of commercial marketing at Boeing. 

Hulst pointed to the link between the propensity to travel and the world's gross domestic product, which he expected to grow substantially over the next two decades, bringing another 500 million people into the middle class and making them potential air passengers. 

Boeing also expects low-cost carriers to more than double in size over the next 20 years — substantial growth, but slower than the past 20 years, when their combined fleet grew sixfold. 

Demand for cargo planes should also remain strong, with Boeing predicting air cargo traffic growth to outstrip overall growth in global trade. 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index remained steady in the first session of the week, gaining 0.75 points or 0.01 percent to close at 11,516.89. 

The trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR5.35 billion ($1.43 billion), as 120 stocks advanced, while 95 retracted. 

Parallel market Nomu continued its upward movement for the fourth consecutive session, leaping 1,990.46 points to close at 28,988.06. 

The MSCI Tadawul Index also picked up 0.03 percent to 1,519.18. 

AlJazira REIT was the top-performing stock of the day, as its share price soared by 6.67 percent to SR20.80. 

Other top performers included Mouwasat Medical Services Co. and Al Hammadi Holding, whose share prices surged 6.11 percent and 6.06 percent, respectively. 

The worst performer was Alinma Tokio Marine Co., whose share price dipped by 8.15 percent to SR14.66. 

Future Care Trading Co. drove Nomu’s performance on Thursday, as the firm’s share price soared 29.89 percent to SR59.10. 

On the announcements front, Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Insurance Co. informed Tadawul that it renewed a contract with Saudi Basic Industries Corp. to offer health insurance services to its employees and their family members for one year starting July 4, 2023. 

Meanwhile, Knowledge Economic City Co. announced that it signed a framework agreement with China Gezhouba International Engineering Group Co. to develop its projects. 

In a bourse filing, KEC said that both companies would cooperate in the engineering, procurement, and construction phase for some of its projects. 

Jamjoom Pharmaceuticals Factory Co., on June 18, announced that it would start trading on the main index from June 20. 

According to a statement to Tadawul, the upper and lower limits of the daily and static fluctuation of the company’s shares would be 30 percent and 10 percent, respectively.

RIYADH: The global food import bill is forecast to reach a record high of $1.98 trillion in 2023, up 1.5 percent from 2022, due to a combination of factors including an increase in international prices and higher volumes, the latest UN report showed.   

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN in its biannual report stated that the anticipated increase in the 2023 bills will happen due to an additional $18.4 billion stemming from higher international prices and $12.9 billion from higher volumes. 

However, despite this surge, the UN body predicts the world food import bill will grow at a much slower pace compared to last year as demand diminishes. 

According to FAO, the global food bill jumped by 11 percent back in 2022 and by a significant 18 percent in 2021.   

The low demand this year — especially in economically vulnerable countries — is mainly attributed to the global hike in prices which is primarily driven by higher quotations for fruits, vegetables, sugar and dairy products, it added.  

While food imports by advanced economies continue to expand, the report said the import bill for the least developed countries is projected to decline by 1.5 percent this year.   

With regard to the import bill for the net food-importing developing countries, it will decline by an estimated 4.9 percent, the report highlighted.  

“The decline in food import volumes is a concerning development in both groups, suggesting a decline in purchasing capacity,” the FAO report warned.  

“These concerns are amplified by the fact that lower international prices for a number of primary food items have not, or at least not fully, translated into lower prices at the domestic retail level, suggesting that cost-of-living pressures could persist in 2023,” the report added.   

FAO Senior Economist El-Mamoun Amrouk warned that rising food prices can lead to social unrest and increased financial challenges and that well-tailored interventions are crucial to combat inflation.   

Latest forecasts of the production, trade utilization, and stock levels on a global level across major basic foodstuffs suggest a rise in production across most categories including rice, coarse grains and oil crops.   

While the production of milk, sugar, meat, and fish is also forecast to increase, the global wheat output is projected to drop.  

Nevertheless, the global agricultural food production systems remain vulnerable to shocks such as severe weather turbulence, geopolitical tensions, policy changes, and developments in other commodity markets., the report added   

This could potentially alter demand and supply balances while impacting prices as well as world food security. 

RIYADH: Tourists traveling to The Red Sea Project can expect better mobility and accessibility options as Saudi authorities are developing the Kingdom’s first geographical navigation map that charts the scope of marine tourism in the coastal area.  

The Saudi Red Sea Authority and the General Authority for Survey and Geospatial Information have partnered with 19 government agencies to develop the first-ever coastal tourism map of the Red Sea.  

Mohammed Al-Asiri, CEO of the Saudi Red Sea Authority, revealed that the steering committee has accomplished qualitative work during the past six months by collecting and analyzing data and standards for geographical areas and field verification.  

“It allowed us to reach an agreement on the geographical scope and confirm the excluded sites to open the way for ... navigational activities and marine tourism in other territorial waters of the Red Sea,” said Al-Asiri, in a statement.   

The new map will serve as an introductory guide to government agencies, allowing better identification of avenues to boost coastal tourism in the Red Sea.  

By building the navigational map, appropriate legislation requirements, governance and digital solutions, the committee will present the map to the Council of Economic and Development Affairs and Council of Ministers for approval.   

“Geospatial information contributes to protecting the Kingdom’s resources and environment and enabling its sustainability,” said Mohammed Al-Sayel, president of GASGI, adding that this is an important enabler for many sectors and digital fields. 

He said they seek to contribute to the correct use of this information to support the Kingdom’s digital economy, which will directly reflect on its advanced investment environment.  

In April, the GASGI participated at the inaugural meeting of the international advisory committee of its UN counterpart in Deqing, China.  

During the meeting, the authority presented its experience of developing a national strategy in line with global standards prescribed by the UN’s Global Geospatial Knowledge and Innovation Centre Framework.     

This framework integrates location information to plan cities, build infrastructure, develop disaster management strategies, and manage natural resources such as green spaces, water and minerals.  

As Saudi Arabia aligns its projects with the UN framework in this pioneering field, this will soon allow geospatial studies, map production, and marine surveys in the Kingdom to be on par with global standards. 

RIYADH: The Saudi Ports Authority, also known as Mawani, has signed a deal to establish an integrated center worth over SR2 billion ($533 million) as part of a pilot project to supply ships with fuel at the Yanbu Industrial Port.

The total holding capacity of the pioneering project is likely to reach 2.5 million metric tons.

The authority signed the agreement with International and Trafalgar Co. Ltd. on Sunday in collaboration with the Ministry of Energy.

This deal aligns well with the efforts made by the Saudi Ministry of Energy to increase the Kingdom’s share of fuel supply for ships transiting to 10 million tons.

It also aligns with the authority’s goals to increase the number of logistic zones to 30 by 2030, thereby contributing to consolidating the Kingdom’s position as a global logistics hub.

Earlier this month, Mazen Al-Bunyan, CEO of Standard Chartered in Saudi Arabia, said the Kingdom’s logistics initiatives are helping to drive the Middle East “into a new era of trade and economic prosperity.”

He added: “The Kingdom aspires to become the next global logistics hub and has pledged to make its economy more sustainable and innovative.”   

With an area of 393,000 sq. meters, the new center aims to establish tanks for storing, trading, and mixing petroleum materials in two stages.

In each phase, 1.2 million metric tons capacity facilities will be built, spanning over 196,000 sq. meters.

At each stage, 144 storage units — including diesel tanks, benzene tanks, and heavy fuel oil tanks — will be built.

These cutting-edge facilities, each with a storage capacity of 8,650 metric tons, are intended to provide the national petroleum industry with high-quality, cost-effective service while meeting local and international market demands.

The deal was signed by Abdullah Al-Munif, Mawani’s vice president for commercial business, and Trafalgar CEO Khalid Al-Qahtani.

The Yanbu-based King Fahad Industrial Port is the largest trading port for crude oil, refined petroleum, and petrochemicals in the Kingdom and the Red Sea.

The port is ideally situated to serve the East-West global trade routes with a throughput capacity of 500,000 tons and infrastructure that spans 34 berths and 10 terminals.

RIYADH: Major investment opportunities in the areas of tourism and culture, technology and clean energy are up for discussion when top officials from Saudi Arabia and France meet during a business forum in Paris this week.  

The French-Saudi Investment Forum, which kicks off on June 19, will address key issues across an array of sectors to create visibility for new investment opportunities for technology startups and entrepreneurship. 

Saudi Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih is leading a senior delegation at the forum to highlight the Kingdom’s commitment to strengthening bilateral ties and exploring new opportunities.   

Al-Falih and his counterpart Olivier Becht, minister for foreign trade, attractiveness and French nationals abroad, will make opening remarks at the event which also includes three panel discussions.  

The first panel will cover investment opportunities in Kingdom and the potential for collaboration with France in tourism and culture. The speakers include Fahd Hamidaddin, CEO of the Saudi Tourism Authority; and Jerry Inzerillo, CEO, of Diriyah Gate Development Authority. 

Speakers for the second panel which focuses on strengthening the tech ecosystem include Patrick Suel, fund manager at King Abdullah University of Science and Technology; and Faisal Al-Khamisi, chairman of the Saudi Federation for Cyber Security and Programming. 

The clean energy transition is the topic of the third panel with speakers including Sami Al-Saadan, clean hydrogen director, Saudi Ministry of Energy; and Beatrice Buffon, chairperson, EDF International. 

The forum will coincide with the official reception for delegates from 179 member states of the Bureau International des Expositions, the organizing body for International Expo exhibitions.  

On June 20, a ceremony will be held during the Bureau’s 172nd General Assembly Meeting to provide an overview of Riyadh’s bid to host the Expo 2030.    

The forum will conclude with bilateral business meetings during which Invest Saudi, the investment promotion platform for the Kingdom, will share opportunities available to French investors.  

Through these interactions, both parties aim to unlock new avenues, drive economic growth, and further strengthen the mutually beneficial relationship between the two nations.   

The forum is the latest in a series of high-level French-Saudi engagements over the last year designed to enhance the bilateral partnership.   

