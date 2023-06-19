You are here

  • Home
  • Sharjah Self-Defense dominates early stages of AJP Tour Dubai International Championship

Sharjah Self-Defense dominates early stages of AJP Tour Dubai International Championship

Sharjah Self-Defense dominates early stages of AJP Tour Dubai International Championship
Action from the AJP Tour Dubai International Jiu-Jitsu Championship 2023. (UAEJJF)
Short Url

https://arab.news/v5j8w

Updated 19 June 2023
Arab News

Sharjah Self-Defense dominates early stages of AJP Tour Dubai International Championship

Sharjah Self-Defense dominates early stages of AJP Tour Dubai International Championship
  • Tournament provides participants a pathway to the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship
Updated 19 June 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: The first two days of the AJP Tour Dubai International Jiu-Jitsu Championship 2023 – Gi have been dominated by Sharjah Self-Defense Sports Club at Al-Nasr Club.

Day one saw action in the infants and junior divisions, with Sharjah securing the top spot, followed by Palms Sports Academy in second place and ADMA Academy third.

On day two, in the teens, youth and masters’ categories, Sharjah again took the lead, with Commando Group and A.F.N.T. in second and third respectively.

Regarded as one of the most significant tournaments organized by Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro, or AJP, across multiple countries worldwide, the tournaments offer participants the chance to improve their ranking scores, with first place providing 600 points.

These points can help the athletes qualify for the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship, or ADWPJJC, and the Abu Dhabi World Jiu-Jitsu Awards at the end of the season.

Youssef Abdullah Al-Batran, board member of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, or UAEJJF, said the AJP tournaments were important for athlete development.

“(The) AJP has extensive expertise in organizing tournaments in various cities and capitals worldwide, bringing together top players to culminate their season through participation in (the) ADWPJJC and the Abu Dhabi award, which represent the highest honors in the sport,” he said.

“These tournaments play a crucial role in the development of local talents, providing opportunities for interaction with skilled and distinguished international athletes, thereby fostering their growth and progress.”

Rafael Guedes, coach of the infants and junior categories at Al-Wahda Jiu-Jitsu Academy, highlighted the growth opportunities provided by AJP tournaments.

Johnny Rodrigues from Colombia, representing the Commando Group Academy, secured the gold medal in the masters’ one category, brown belt, weighing 94 kg. “Winning in the UAE carries a higher prestige than any other tournament due to the diverse group of international champions it attracts,” he said.

Topics: Sharjah Dubai Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro (AJP) Tour

Related

Top fighters set for Dubai International Jiu-Jitsu Championship 2023
Sport
Top fighters set for Dubai International Jiu-Jitsu Championship 2023
UAE jiu-jitsu grab 15 medals at Thailand Open Grand Prix 2023 opener
Sport
UAE jiu-jitsu grab 15 medals at Thailand Open Grand Prix 2023 opener

Hosts Iraq to face Iran in final of WAFF U-23 Championship

Hosts Iraq to face Iran in final of WAFF U-23 Championship
Hosts Iraq defeated Oman 1-0 to reach the final of the WAFF U-23 Championship. (Twitter/@waffootball).
Updated 19 June 2023
Arab News

Hosts Iraq to face Iran in final of WAFF U-23 Championship

Hosts Iraq to face Iran in final of WAFF U-23 Championship
  • Wins over Jordan and Oman confirmed their spots in Tuesday’s final
Updated 19 June 2023
Arab News

BAGHDAD: Hosts Iraq will face Iran in the final of the WAFF U-23 Championship after the two nations triumphed in the semifinals against Jordan and Oman respectively on Sunday.

The final of the West Asian Football Federation tournament will take place on Tuesday night.

In the first semifinal Iran and Jordan played out a 0-0 draw before the former won 4-3 on penalties in Baghdad.

The second semifinal saw the hosts defeat Gulf neighbors Oman 1-0 in front of a vociferous crowd of almost 30,000 at Al-Madina Stadium in the Iraqi capital. The decisive moment of the game came from an own goal by Oman’s Nasser Al-Rawahi in the 52nd minute.

Topics: sport Iran Iraq U-23 WAFF Championship

Related

Iraq, Oman and Iran march to semifinals of WAFF U-23 Championship
Football
Iraq, Oman and Iran march to semifinals of WAFF U-23 Championship
Saudi Arabia beat Qatar to win WAFF U-23 Championship
Sport
Saudi Arabia beat Qatar to win WAFF U-23 Championship

Saudi sports unite behind Kingdom’s delegation at Special Olympics in Berlin

Saudi sports unite behind Kingdom’s delegation at Special Olympics in Berlin
The Saudi delegation at the Berlin 2023 Special Olympics. (SFA)
Updated 19 June 2023
Arab News

Saudi sports unite behind Kingdom’s delegation at Special Olympics in Berlin

Saudi sports unite behind Kingdom’s delegation at Special Olympics in Berlin
  • Prince Khaled bin Al-Waleed bin Talal, president of Saudi Sports for All Federation, tells Arab News of ‘pride’ in participation in the Games
Updated 19 June 2023
Arab News

On Saturday night, top figures from Saudi sports attended the launch of the Berlin 2023 Special Olympics in a show of support for the Kingdom’s 130-strong delegation.

Saudi Arabia’s largest Special Olympics contingent since the 1995 Games in New Haven, Connecticut, is made up of 85 male and female athletes who will take part in 15 sports.

Present at the opening ceremony in the German capital was Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, the Saudi minister of sports and president of the Union of Arab National Olympic Committees, who attended on behalf of King Salman.

Also showing their support at the city’s Olympic Stadium were Prince Fahd bin Jalawi bin Abdulaziz bin Musaed, vice president of the Saudi Arabian Olympic and Paralympic Committee, and Prince Khaled bin Al-Waleed bin Talal, president of the Saudi Sports for All Federation.

Prince Khaled spoke to Arab News exclusively about the Special Olympics and their importance to Saudi Arabia’s sporting landscape.

Why are the Special Olympics so important for Saudi sports?

I would, first of all, like to talk about the pride I feel personally, and for the SFA as a whole, in joining the Saudi Arabian Olympic and Paralympic Committee and the Ministry of Sport for the Berlin 2023 Games. We are eager to support our athletes here during the Special Olympics.

The Special Olympics draw attention to how physical activity can change lives for the better; this mirrors our own value system. The SFA, focused on community, seeks to inspire people of all ages and abilities to engage in physical activity, which changes lives.

With the Kingdom making significant strides over the years to transform its rapidly growing society, Saudi Arabia’s participation in the Special Olympics is important, timely and representative of where and who we are as a nation.

The focus on inclusion of all abilities is of the utmost importance to us, as we are always working to raise awareness and support more people from all walks of life to enjoy their favorite sports and physical activities.

What role does the SFA play in elite sporting events, such as the Special Olympics?

As the main body responsible for developing community sports, the SFA is mandated to work “together towards a healthy active community,” or raise participation numbers across the country. The emphasis here is on the words “together” and “community.”

In order to truly engage and cater to all people in Saudi, we must ensure that the needs of all members of society are recognized and met.

We hope that seeing our athletes compete globally will inspire more people across the country to try new activities.

The more participation we have, the likelier we are to funnel athletes into elite participation. We want every school, every club, everywhere to have more and more physical activities, and thus, more future Olympians and elite athletes.

Why did you and the SFA delegation decide to go to Berlin for the Games?

With Saudi Arabia taking its largest Special Olympics delegation in the history of its participation, the SFA sent representation to Berlin for the Games in support of the Kingdom’s efforts on the global sports stage.

Given our experience hosting international tournaments, launching nation- and region-wide events, and promoting diversity and inclusion, we believed we could serve as a knowledgeable and valued partner to the Saudi delegation.

We also wanted to showcase the progress the Kingdom has made over the past few years to become the region’s leading sports destination.

How does the current mass participation landscape in Saudi create more opportunities for sports as a business?

Saudi is becoming what we have all been working toward — a leading global sports hub. You would not believe how exciting it is on the ground at SFA events; the energy is in the air. People of all ages and abilities are engaged and inspired. Marathons are a good example of that.

If we go further back and talk about actual metrics, in 2021 alone, we launched and organized over 27 initiatives and activities, including community programs, National Day engagements and sports championships. These were attended by more than 4 million participants.

We also launched the first-ever Global Goals World Cup in Saudi Arabia. A football tournament dedicated to women and girls, the Global Goals World Cup was created to empower female football fans and players across the Kingdom, providing them a platform to immerse themselves in their passion for the sport while advocating for the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals. These events speak to the growth of sports in Saudi Arabia and how accessible physical activities have become.

According to the General Authority for Statistics’ latest Household Sports Practice Survey, 38.3 percent of females in the Kingdom now participate in various forms of weekly exercise.

There are 700 gyms dedicated to females and 500 community sports groups. This ensures inclusivity in sports and physical activities across the Kingdom, and it ensures that the business of sports continues booming, from the supply chain to events and onward. 

Topics: sports Saudi Arabia Olympics berlin

Related

Saudi minister of sports attends opening ceremony of Special Olympics World Games in Berlin
Sport
Saudi minister of sports attends opening ceremony of Special Olympics World Games in Berlin
Saudi Arabia’s special Olympics team arrives in Germany
Sport
Saudi Arabia’s special Olympics team arrives in Germany

New short film tells the story of Messi and Argentina’s homecoming after World Cup triumph

‘High in the Sky’ is a line taken from the Argentine anthem. (Adidas)
‘High in the Sky’ is a line taken from the Argentine anthem. (Adidas)
Updated 19 June 2023
Arab News

New short film tells the story of Messi and Argentina’s homecoming after World Cup triumph

‘High in the Sky’ is a line taken from the Argentine anthem. (Adidas)
  • ‘Alta En El Cielo’ release marks 6 months to the day since La Albiceleste lifted the trophy in Qatar
  • ‘High in the Sky’ is a line taken from the Argentine anthem
Updated 19 June 2023
Arab News

Six months after Argentina lifted the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, adidas has released “Alta En El Cielo,” an 8-minutes, 30-seconds documentary containing exclusive footage and interviews from the first national team camp of La Albiceleste since adding a third star to their famous jersey.

“With football, and results, we managed to momentarily escape from the madness we experience every day … even if it was only for a little while, it was something fantastic,” captain Leo Messi says in the film.

 

 

Mixing historical footage with exclusive player access and a stirring soundtrack, “Alta En El Cielo” has interviews with 11 players from the squad of 23 ahead of their homecoming game in Buenos Aires, about their dramatic victory in Doha.

Those who feature include Emiliano “Dibu” Martinez, Lisandro Martinez, Julian Alvarez, Rodrigo De Paul, Alexis Mac Allister, Paulo Dybala, Angel Correa, Geronimo Rulli, Juan Foyth and Exequiel Palacios

Topics: Lionel Messi Argentina World Cup 2023

Related

Messi confirms triumphant 2022 World Cup was probably his last
Football
Messi confirms triumphant 2022 World Cup was probably his last

Ramla Ali suffers first professional boxing loss

Ramla Ali suffers first professional boxing loss
Ali is an emerging star in women’s boxing. (AFP file photo)
Updated 19 June 2023
Cormac O’Donnell

Ramla Ali suffers first professional boxing loss

Ramla Ali suffers first professional boxing loss
  • The Somali-British fighter was stopped by Mexican opponent Julissa Guzman in the 8th round
Updated 19 June 2023
Cormac O’Donnell

Ramla Ali suffered her first professional loss, against Julissa Alejandra Guzman, on Saturday night.

The Somali-British fighter faced her Mexican opponent on the undercard of the Regis Prograis versus Danielito Zorilla WBC junior welterweight bout in New Orleans.

Guzman won the fight by knockout in the eighth round, earning her the Super Bantamweight IBF Inter-Continental title.

Ali is an emerging star in women’s boxing. She is a model, humanitarian and has launched The Sisters Club, an avenue for Muslim women to improve their boxing skills in the UK.

She is also noted for being the first fighter to win a female professional boxing match in Saudi Arabia.

Following the fight, Ali commented: “You win some, you lose some. Congratulations to Julissa Guzman. Tonight wasn’t my night unfortunately. I’ll be back.”

Topics: boxing Ramla Ali

Related

Ramla Ali puts on boxing clinic with Saudi girls ahead of historic bout in Jeddah photos
Sport
Ramla Ali puts on boxing clinic with Saudi girls ahead of historic bout in Jeddah
Special Boxing making moves to knock out mental health stigmas
Sport
Boxing making moves to knock out mental health stigmas

Boulter wins battle of the Brits to claim first WTA title

Boulter wins battle of the Brits to claim first WTA title
Updated 18 June 2023
AFP

Boulter wins battle of the Brits to claim first WTA title

Boulter wins battle of the Brits to claim first WTA title
  • The last all-British final on the WTA Tour was in 1977 when Sue Barker beat Virginia Wade in San Francisco
Updated 18 June 2023
AFP

NOTTINGHAM: Katie Boulter won her first WTA Tour title on Sunday, beating Jodie Burrage 6-3 6-3 in the Nottingham Open in the first all-British final at this level for 46 years.

Boulter cemented her position as British No. 1 and will move to a career high inside the world’s top 80.

“I’m definitely going to be sleeping with this trophy tonight,” said Boulter, who grew up in nearby Leicester.

“I dreamt of this moment since I was a little girl, training here at four or five years old, coming here as a fan and now having coming here as a player. I dreamt big and it means more than everything to me.”

The last all-British final on the WTA Tour was in 1977 when Sue Barker beat Virginia Wade in San Francisco.

“We appreciate it’s an all-British final and what an incredible achievement it is,” added Boulter.

Meanwhile, Andy Murray claimed a second title in two weeks at the Nottingham Open to continue his fine preparation for Wimbledon.

The three-time Grand Slam champion followed up his win at Surbiton last week with a flawless display to beat Frenchman Arthur Cazaux 6-4, 6-4 to claim the tournament without dropping a set.

Murray’s 10-match winning streak is now his best since he topped the world rankings in 2017 and before he required career-threatening hip surgery.

After winning two Challenger Tour events, the 36-year-old faces a step up in quality when he heads to the ATP 500 event at Queen’s Club this week, where he will face world number 18 Alex de Minaur in the first round.

But a strong showing at the tournament he has won five times could improve Murray’s ranking sufficiently to be seeded at Wimbledon next month.

Topics: WTA Katie Boulter WTA Tour Jodie Burrage Brits

Related

Tunisia’s Jabeur wins WTA Charleston rematch over Bencic
Tennis
Tunisia’s Jabeur wins WTA Charleston rematch over Bencic
Rybakina beats Sabalenka to win Indian Wells WTA title
Tennis
Rybakina beats Sabalenka to win Indian Wells WTA title

follow us

Latest updates

ACWA Power signs deal with Chinese firm for Uzbekistan solar project 
ACWA Power signs deal with Chinese firm for Uzbekistan solar project 
Pakistan mourns hundreds lost to Greek shipwreck amid crackdown on traffickers
Pakistan mourns hundreds lost to Greek shipwreck amid crackdown on traffickers
Riyadh, Paris ties to get a boost with signing of 24 deals
Riyadh, Paris ties to get a boost with signing of 24 deals
Tunisian security guard stabbed outside Brazil embassy
Tunisian security guard stabbed outside Brazil embassy
Afghanistan’s ‘gender apartheid’ should be international crime: UN expert
Afghanistan’s ‘gender apartheid’ should be international crime: UN expert

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.