London mayor praises city’s unity on anniversary of Finsbury Park attack

LONDON: The people of London will always “stand together,” the city’s Mayor Sadiq Khan said on the anniversary of the Finsbury Park terror attack.

He warned that despite being a tolerant, diverse city, the UK capital still faces the threat of extremists and terrorism.

Makram Ali, 51, was killed after Darren Osborne drove a van into a group of worshippers who had congregated outside the Muslim Welfare House following evening prayers on June 19, 2017.

Eleven people were injured in the attack, which took place during Ramadan. Osborne was later sentenced to life in prison for terrorism-related murder.

In the wake of the incident, the local Muslim community garnered widespread praise for its response to Osborne’s crimes.

Mohamed Mamoud, the local imam, was awarded the Order of the British Empire in recognition for his efforts to calm tensions.

Khan said: “My thoughts are with the family and friends of Makram Ali, who so tragically lost his life, and all those who were injured in the Finsbury Park terror attack six years ago.

“The way the local community responded to the attack showed how Londoners will always stand together in the face of such hate and division and those who wish to harm our way of life will never succeed.

“London’s rich diversity is our greatest strength, and we will never be cowed by terrorism. The evolving threat of terrorism is still very real which is why I am continuing to take action by investing record amounts in the police and funding important projects which help our communities stand up to all forms of hate so that we can build a safer London for everyone.”

At a memorial last year, Ali’s daughter Ruzina Akhtar recalled her father’s “gentle” nature, adding that his death had created a “black hole” and that he “always had a smile on his face and was cracking jokes at the most random of times to make others laugh.

“He was a compassionate husband, a loving father and doting grandfather who was adored by everyone.”