EU readies 50 billion euro financial aid for Ukraine — Bloomberg News

WASHINGTON: The European Union is ready to propose a financial aid package of around 50 billion euro ($54.60 billion) to support Ukraine, Bloomberg News reported on Monday citing people familiar with the matter. ($1 = 0.9158 euros)
BOSTON: A rescue operation was underway deep in the waters of the Atlantic Ocean on Monday in search of a technologically advanced submersible vessel carrying five people to document the wreckage of the Titanic, the iconic ocean liner that sank more than a century ago.
The vessel was reported overdue Sunday night about 435 miles (700 kilometers) south of St. John’s, Newfoundland, according to Canada’s Joint Rescue Coordination Center in Halifax, Nova Scotia. Lt. Cmdr. Len Hickey said a Canadian Coast Guard vessel and military aircraft were assisting the search effort, which was being led by the US Coast Guard in Boston.
Rear Adm. John Mauger, a commander for the US Coast Guard, said additional resources would arrive in the coming days.
“It is a remote area — and it is a challenge to conduct a search in that remote area,” he said. “But we are deploying all available assets to make sure we can locate the craft and rescue the people on board.”
According to the Coast Guard, the craft submerged Sunday morning, and its support vessel lost contact with it about an hour and 45 minutes later.
The submersible was operated by OceanGate Expeditions.
David Concannon, an adviser to OceanGate, said the submersible had an 96-hour oxygen supply starting at roughly 6 a.m. Sunday. In an email to The Associated Press, Concannon said he was supposed to be on the dive but could not go due to another client matter. He said officials were working to get a remotely operated vehicle that can reach a depth of 6,000 meters (about 20,000 feet) to the site as soon as possible.
OceanGate’s expeditions to the Titanic wreck site include archaeologists and marine biologists. The company also brings people who pay to come along, known as “mission specialists.” They take turns operating sonar equipment and performing other tasks in the five-person submersible. The Coast Guard said Monday that there was one pilot and four “mission specialists” aboard.
OceanGate said its focus was on those aboard and their families.
“We are deeply thankful for the extensive assistance we have received from several government agencies and deep sea companies in our efforts to reestablish contact with the submersible,” said a written statement from the company.
UK businessman Hamish Harding was one of the mission specialists, according to Action Aviation, a company for which Harding serves as chairman. The company’s managing director, Mark Butler, told the AP that the crew set out on Friday.
“There is still plenty of time to facilitate a rescue mission, there is equipment on board for survival in this event,” Butler said. “We’re all hoping and praying he comes back safe and sound.”
Harding is an adventurer who holds three Guinness World Records, including longest duration at full ocean depth by a crewed vessel. In March 2021, he and ocean explorer Victor Vescovo dived to the lowest depth of the Mariana Trench. In June 2022, he went into space on Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket.
The expedition was OceanGate’s third annual voyage to chronicle the deterioration of Titanic, which struck an iceberg and sank in 1912, killing all but about 700 of the roughly 2,200 passengers and crew. Since the wreckage’s discovery in 1985, it has been slowly succumbing to metal-eating bacteria. Some have predicted the ship could vanish in a matter of decades as holes yawn in the hull and sections disintegrate.
The initial group of tourists in 2021 paid $100,000 to $150,000 apiece to go on the trip.
Unlike submarines that leave and return to port under their own power, submersibles require a ship to launch and recover them. OceanGate hired the Canadian vessel Polar Prince, a medium duty icebreaker that was formerly operated by the Canadian Coast Guard, to ferry dozens of people and the submersible craft to the North Atlantic wreck site. The submersible would make multiple dives in one expedition.
The expedition was scheduled to depart from St. John’s, Newfoundland, in early May and finish up at the end of June, according to documents filed by the company in April with a US District Court in Virginia that oversees Titanic matters.
The submersible, named Titan, is capable of diving 4,000 meters or 13,120 feet “with a comfortable safety margin,” OceanGate said in its court filing.
It weighs 20,000 pounds (9,072 kilograms) in the air, but is ballasted to be neutrally buoyant once it reaches the seafloor, the company said.
The Titan is made of “titanium and filament wound carbon fiber” and has proven to “withstand the enormous pressures of the deep ocean,” OceanGate stated. OceanGate told the court that Titan’s viewport is “the largest of any deep diving submersible” and that its technology provides an “unrivaled view” of the deep ocean.
In a May 2021 court filing, OceanGate said the Titan had an “unparalleled safety feature” that assesses the integrity of the hull throughout every dive.
At the time of the filing, Titan had undergone more than 50 test dives, including to the equivalent depth of the Titanic, in deep waters off the Bahamas and in a pressure chamber, the company said.
During its expedition in 2022, OceanGate reported that the submersible had a battery issue on its first dive, and had to be manually attached to its lifting platform, according to a November court filing.
“In the high sea state, the submersible sustained modest damage to its external components and OceanGate decided to cancel the second mission for repairs and operational enhancements,” the filing stated.
More missions, however, followed. The company reported that 28 people visited the wreck site last year.
Experts said Monday that rescuers face steep challenges.
Alistair Greig, a professor of marine engineering at University College London, said submersibles typically have a drop weight, which is “a mass they can release in the case of an emergency to bring them up to the surface using buoyancy.”
“If there was a power failure and/or communication failure, this might have happened, and the submersible would then be bobbing about on the surface waiting to be found,” Greig said.
Another scenario is a leak in the pressure hull, in which case the prognosis is not good, he said.
“If it has gone down to the seabed and can’t get back up under its own power, options are very limited,” Greig said. “While the submersible might still be intact, if it is beyond the continental shelf, there are very few vessels that can get that deep, and certainly not divers.”
Even if they could go that deep, he doubts they could attach to the hatch of OceanGate’s submersible.
Chris Parry, a retired navy rear admiral from the UK, told Sky News the rescue was “a very difficult operation.”
“The actual nature of the seabed is very undulating. Titanic herself lies in a trench. There’s lots of debris around. So trying to differentiate with sonar in particular and trying to target the area you want to search in with another submersible is going to be very difficult indeed.”
MALAKASA, Greece: The suspected smugglers of scores of migrants who drowned in a Mediterranean Sea shipwreck last week are expected to face manslaughter charges in a Greek court this week, while Pakistan detained a dozen suspects over the disaster.
Greece recovered three more bodies on Monday, bringing the confirmed toll to 81, after a fishing boat packed with hundreds of migrants sank of its south-west coast last week in a journey which started from Libya and was supposed to end in Italy.
Only 104 people are known to have survived.
Lawyers for nine suspected smugglers held by Greece, all from Egypt, sought and were granted a postponement of their arraignment hearing to Tuesday morning, the semi-official Athens News Agency said.
One of the lawyers said his client denied he was a smuggler, saying he was instead a victim who had paid to be taken to Italy.
“He left his country looking for a better life in Europe because of economic difficulties,” said the lawyer, Athanasios Iliopoulos.
Greece was still scouring the sea on Monday, though the chance of finding more survivors was seen as virtually nil. The boat sank in some of the deepest waters of the Mediterranean.
The victims are thought to be from Syria, Pakistan and Egypt. Hundreds more are feared dead.
Greece has come under increasing scrutiny over its response to the disaster, which occurred even though the boat had been shadowed by its coast guard for several hours.
Pakistan declared a national day of mourning on Monday, after counting at least 21 victims from the Koti district in the Pakistan-administered area of the Himalayan Kashmir region. It said an initial investigation suggested the boat was carrying around 800 people.
Other estimates have said at least 400 people were aboard.
Fourteen people in Pakistan have been arrested on suspicion of alleged trafficking.
ANGUISH FOR RELATIVES
The boat is thought to have set off with passengers from the Libyan coastal city of Tobruk on June 10.
Greek authorities say the vessel, which they had monitored for about 15 hours after being alerted by Italy, flipped and capsized about 25 minutes after its engine stalled in the early hours of June 14.
Authorities said the vessel repeatedly refused Greek help, saying it wanted to go to Italy.
Alarm Phone, an advocacy group that was in communication with the vessel, said that on at least two occasions people on board pleaded for help. The group said it alerted Greek authorities and aid agencies hours before the disaster unfolded.
Greek authorities also denied reports the vessel was stationary for hours, saying that it had sailed a distance of about 30 nautical miles from its detection to its sinking.
Over a 15-hour period, that would suggest the boat going at a crawl.
Relatives have been turning up outside a migrant facility north of Athens since survivors were brought there on Friday, showing photos of the missing through the camp gates, in the hopes someone might recognize them.
“I’m looking for my brother. I want to see where the boat sunk to try to find him,” said 54-year-old Mohamed El Sayed El-Dadamony Radwan, who traveled from Germany, after reuniting with a nephew who survived.
Radwan showed a photo of his missing brother on his phone.
“I want to look for him because I can’t find (his name), not in the hospital records of those who perished or in the list of those who survived,” he said.
On Sunday, there was an emotional reunion for Syrian teenager Mohammad Hadhoud, 18, who survived the wreck, and his elder brother Fadi, who had first spotted each other through a metal barricade in the coastal city of Kalamata on Friday.
At a migrant camp in Malakasa near Athens, Mohammad sprinted into his brother’s open arms as they both sobbed, holding each other for several moments. Fadi said their brother-in-law died in the shipwreck.
Others had yet to receive news of loved ones.
“My uncle was with me on the same boat, the boat that capsized. I am looking for my uncle but I can’t find him,” said 22-year-old Egyptian survivor Atia Al Said.
JAKARTA: Indonesian President Joko Widodo met with Japanese Emperor Naruhito on Monday during the latter’s first state visit since ascending the Chrysanthemum Throne four years ago.
Naruhito and Empress Masako arrived on Saturday for a week-long visit to Southeast Asia’s biggest economy, after Widodo invited the emperor during a trip to Tokyo last July.
The royal couple was welcomed by Widodo and first lady Iriana at the presidential palace in Bogor, West Java, along with greeters wearing traditional Indonesian attire and a military band playing both national anthems.
“I feel very, very honored because Indonesia is the first destination for the Japanese emperor’s bilateral state visit abroad,” Widodo said during a joint press conference.
Naruhito’s visit “further strengthened” the foundations of friendship between their two countries, Widodo said.
“Such a strong foundation is needed to develop strategic partnership of the two countries in the future, especially in the economic field.”
Naruhito’s trip comes as Japan and Indonesia mark the 65th anniversary since the establishment of diplomatic relations this year.
The East Asian nation also marks 50 years of friendly ties with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in 2023, with Indonesia this year serving as the bloc’s chair.
Naruhito said the visit allowed him to deepen his understanding of Indonesia’s diverse culture and society, while also reflecting on its history and the people who helped promote friendly bilateral relations, the emperor said.
“And we wish from the bottom of our hearts that the communication among a younger generation of people from our respective counties will further our friendship,” Naruhito said.
During the visit to Bogor Palace, the Japanese royals planted eaglewood trees and visited the Orchid House in the Bogor Botanical Garden.
Naruhito has already visited several sites in Jakarta as part of his trip, including the mass rapid transit station in South Jakarta. The Jakarta MRT, which began operations in 2019, was designed and constructed with Japan’s support and financed with a loan from the Japanese government.
The Japanese delegation will travel to Yogyakarta on Wednesday, followed by a visit to the nearby Borobudur temple, the world’s largest Buddhist temple.
In a press conference ahead of his trip last week, Naruhito — Japan’s first emperor born after the Second World War — acknowledged the past “difficult time” with Indonesia.
Japan occupied Indonesia, a former Dutch colony known as the Dutch East Indies, from 1942 until Tokyo surrendered in August 1945, soon after which the Southeast Asian country declared its independence.
“There was a difficult time in our relations with Indonesia,” Naruhito said. “I believe it is important to not forget those who lost their lives, to deepen our understanding of history and to nurture love of peace.”
LONDON: The BBC has uncovered evidence it claims calls into question a Greek coastguard’s account of the recent migrant shipwreck in which hundreds are thought to have died.
Greek officials initially claimed that between 5:40 p.m. and 10.40 p.m. GMT on Tuesday, the boat maintained a “steady course and speed” to Italy.
The coastguard claimed that during these hours, no one was in danger or in need of rescue, the BBC reported on Sunday.
However, based on the movement of other ships in that area, the overcrowded fishing boat was not moving for at least seven hours before it capsized, the broadcaster claimed.
Frontex, the EU’s border force, reportedly said it first spotted the migrant boat at around 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday and notified Greek authorities.
Alarm Phone, an emergency hotline for migrants in trouble at sea, said it received a distress call from migrants on the boat at 12:17 p.m.
The BBC obtained computer tracking data provided by MarineTraffic, a maritime analytics platform, on the movement of other ships in the area.
A ship called the Lucky Sailor confirmed it had been asked by the coastguard to approach the migrant boat and provide food and water.
A coastguard helicopter located the migrant boat about half an hour later, at 3:35 p.m. Authorities have maintained that it was on a steady course at the time.
However, at about 6:00 p.m., another vessel, the Faithful Warrior, arrived at the same spot and delivered supplies to the boat.
Throughout these seven hours before the boat sank, Greek officials insisted that the fishing vessel was not in danger and was instead securely on its way to Italy; thus, the coastguard did not attempt a rescue.
All the shipping activity in these hours was concentrated around one specific spot, indicating that the migrant boat had barely moved, the BBC reported.
A government spokesperson later said the coastguard had attempted to board the boat to assess the danger but that migrants on board pulled a rope that had been attached and refused rescue.
At 11:00 p.m., the boat sank with hundreds on board. The tracking animation shows a frenzy of ships rushing to the rescue, the BBC reported.
The Mayan Queen, a luxury yacht, was then sent to assist in bringing some of the 104 survivors ashore.
Those rescued arrived safely at the port of Kalamata, but the ordeal has prompted serious questions about the Greek response.
The UN has asked for a probe into Greece’s handling of the disaster amid claims that greater action should have been taken earlier to launch a full-scale rescue operation.
Greek authorities have not yet responded to the BBC’s claims.
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan observed a day of mourning on Monday for hundreds of citizens who died on a migrant boat that capsized off the coast of Greece, with authorities promising stern action against human smugglers and “negligent” officials.
As many as 750 men, women and children from Syria, Egypt, the Palestinian territories and Pakistan were on board the vessel that sank off Greece on June 14. Authorities rescued 104 survivors and retrieved 78 bodies last Wednesday.
There has been no official information on how many Pakistanis were aboard the fishing trawler, how many survived or how many perished, but local and international media suggested the number could be as high as 300.
On Sunday, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his grief over the loss of lives in the tragic incident and announced a day of mourning on Monday, with the national flag flying at half-mast.
“I have ordered a high-level inquiry. FIA (Federal Investigation Agency) and other law enforcement agencies have been tasked to tighten the noose around the individuals involved in the heinous act of human smuggling,” Sharif said in a Twitter post on Sunday.
“I assure the nation that those found negligent toward their duty will be held to account. Responsibility will be fixed after the inquiry and heads will roll.”
Every year, thousands of young Pakistanis embark on perilous journeys to flee economic hardships in the South Asian country and in search of a better life abroad.
Wednesday’s shipwreck and the subsequent loss of lives of a large number of Pakistani citizens led to a crackdown on human traffickers in Pakistan.
Police in Azad Kashmir said on Sunday they arrested 12 people involved in sending local youths to Libya to continue their journey to Europe.
Senior officer Khalid Chauhan said authorities picked up the suspects amid a crackdown on human traffickers. Police interrogated them for their alleged roles in luring, trapping and sending locals abroad after extracting exorbitant amounts of money from them.
Around 28 people from the Khuiratta area in the district of Kotli had gone to Libya for onward travel to Europe, police said. Local official Chaudhry Haq Nawaz said there was still no confirmation on how many young men from the area were on board the ill-fated boat, or how many are among the dead or missing.
Raja Sikandar of Bindian village in Kotli said his four nephews, aged 18 to 36, were missing.
“We were informed by the media (of the tragedy). When children are not found or die, you can understand what a parent goes through,” he said.
Raja Mohammed Majeed asked the Pakistani government to bring back his nephew, Raja Awais.
“If he is dead, bring back the body,” he said. “When we bury him here, his mother, sisters and others can go to his grave and offer prayers. We will be patient.”