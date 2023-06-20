Closing bell: Saudi Arabia’s main index remains steady

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index edged up on Tuesday, as it gained 9.67 points or 0.08 percent to close at 11,431.37.
The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR5.69 billion ($1.52 billion) as 120 stocks advanced, while 82 retracted.
While the parallel market Nomu shed 1,207.01 points to close at 26,967.83, the MSCI Tadawul Index also dropped by 0.08 percent to 1,507.12.
The top performer of the day was Jamjoom Pharmaceuticals Factory Co. which started trading on the main index on Tuesday. The company’s share price soared by 30 percent to close at SR78.
Other top gainers were Arabian Contracting Services Co. and Malath Cooperative Insurance Co., whose share prices went up by 10 percent each.
Al-Baha Investment and Development Co. was the worst performer as its share price dropped by 6.67 percent to SR19.60.
On the announcements front, National Medical Care Co. said that its shareholders approved a 10 percent cash dividend, or SR1 per share, for 2022. The company had reported a net profit of SR170.1 million for 2022, a rise of 25 percent compared to 2021.
Lazurde Co. for Jewelry announced that its shareholders approved a 3 percent dividend payout, or SR0.3 per share for 2022, after it reported a net profit of SR34 million for the year.
Meanwhile, shareholders of WAJA Co. approved the board’s recommendation to reduce the stock’s par value from SR10 to SR0.5. After the approval, the number of shares went up from 3.5 million to 70 million.
Al Masane Al Kobra Mining Co. announced that it obtained two new exploration licenses from the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources to prospect for zinc and copper in Najran. In a statement to Tadawul, the company said that these licenses will be valid until April 25, 2028.