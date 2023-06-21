You are here

  • Home
  • Kremlin says ‘no grounds’ to extend grain deal
Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Kremlin says ‘no grounds’ to extend grain deal

Kremlin says ‘no grounds’ to extend grain deal
Above, cargo ships loaded with grain are anchored off the southern entrance to the Bosphorus in Istanbul as part of the Turkish- and UN-brokered accord on Ukrainian grains exports. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9j2gf

Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters

Kremlin says ‘no grounds’ to extend grain deal

Kremlin says ‘no grounds’ to extend grain deal
  • Kremlin spokesman: Turkish- and United Nations-brokered accord not being properly implemented
Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters

MOSCOW: The Kremlin on Wednesday restated its position that there are “no grounds” to extend the Black Sea grain deal, saying that the Turkish- and United Nations-brokered accord was not being properly implemented.
On a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the UN had been forced to acknowledge that “unfortunately, they are not managing to exert the necessary influence on the countries of the collective West in order to fulfil this Russian part of the agreement.”
He was referring to a list of Russian demands, including for the removal of what Moscow says are obstacles to the export of its own grain and fertilizers.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine

Related

Update Russia agrees to extend Ukraine grain deal in a boost for global food security
World
Russia agrees to extend Ukraine grain deal in a boost for global food security
Ukraine grain export deal extended for four months
World
Ukraine grain export deal extended for four months

UN chief deplores ‘chronic underfunding’ of humanitarian aid

UN chief deplores ‘chronic underfunding’ of humanitarian aid
Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters

UN chief deplores ‘chronic underfunding’ of humanitarian aid

UN chief deplores ‘chronic underfunding’ of humanitarian aid
  • On Monday international donors pledged close to $1.5 billion in aid to Sudan
Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters
GENEVA: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres criticized on Wednesday what he called chronic underfunding of aid across the globe despite growing humanitarian needs.
“Chronic underfunding and record levels of humanitarian need are stretching the system to the breaking point,” he told the Humanitarian Affairs Segment of the UN Economic and Social Council.
Only 20 percent of funds needed under the UN Global Humanitarian Appeal have been received halfway through 2023, he said.
“This is causing a crisis within a crisis,” Guterres added. “Without a solution to the funding crisis, further cuts are inevitable.”
On Monday international donors pledged close to $1.5 billion in aid to Sudan, which has been stricken by a grave humanitarian crisis that has driven some 2.2 million people from their homes.
Prior to the conference, a UN appeal for $2.57 billion for humanitarian support within Sudan this year was about 17 percent funded, and an appeal for nearly $500 million for refugees fleeing the country was just 15 percent funded.

Three drones downed near military base in Moscow region

Three drones downed near military base in Moscow region
Updated 15 min 50 sec ago
AFP

Three drones downed near military base in Moscow region

Three drones downed near military base in Moscow region
  • Attack came as Ukraine wages counter-offensive to recapture land seized by Russian troops
Updated 15 min 50 sec ago
AFP

MOSCOW: Moscow said Wednesday it had downed three Ukrainian drones and accused Kyiv of perpetrating a “terror” attack, after officials said the vehicles had targeted a military base near Russia’s capital.
“An attempt today by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack by three aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles on facilities in the Moscow region was thwarted,” the defense ministry said in a statement.
The ministry added that each of the drones was downed by electronic warfare defensive systems and that no one was injured in the attack.
Earlier the governor of the Moscow region Andrei Vorobyov said two drones had crashed around “on approach to storage units of a military base” some 50 kilometers (31 miles) southwest of Moscow.
The attack came as Ukraine is waging a counter-offensive to recapture land seized by Russian troops.
Kyiv said on Wednesday that its air defense systems had shot down six Iranian-designed attack drones launched by Russia forces over the western Khmelnytskyi region.
Those attacks came one day after Ukrainian officials said Russia had deployed a “massive” barrage of nearly three dozen assault UAVs that targeted key infrastructure in western Ukraine.
Attacks, mostly by drones, on Russian territory bordering Ukraine have increased over the past weeks.
Moscow and its environs, lying some 500 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, have up to now been rarely targeted.
In early May, two drones were shot above the Kremlin and late the same month drones hit Moscow high-rises.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Related

Russia strikes Kyiv, Zelensky says Moscow’s forces being ‘destroyed’
World
Russia strikes Kyiv, Zelensky says Moscow’s forces being ‘destroyed’
A satellite image shows a closer view of the Nova Kakhovka dam after its collapse, Ukraine, June 16, 2023. (REUTERS)
World
UN says Russia refuses to allow help in for flooded areas after Ukraine dam burst

Canadian aircraft detects underwater noises in search for missing submersible near Titanic

Canadian aircraft detects underwater noises in search for missing submersible near Titanic
Updated 21 June 2023
AP

Canadian aircraft detects underwater noises in search for missing submersible near Titanic

Canadian aircraft detects underwater noises in search for missing submersible near Titanic
  • As a result of the noises detected by the Canadian P-3 aircraft, search efforts have been relocated
Updated 21 June 2023
AP

The US Coast Guard says a Canadian aircraft has detected underwater noises during search for a submersible that vanished while taking five people down to the wreck of the Titanic.
As a result of the noises detected by the Canadian P-3 aircraft, search efforts have been relocated. Those searches had not found anything, but are continuing.
In addition to an international array of ships and planes, an underwater robot had started searching in the vicinity of the Titanic and there was a push to get salvage equipment to the scene in case the sub is found.
Three C-17 transport planes from the US military have been used to move commercial submersible and support equipment from Buffalo, New York, to St. John’s, Newfoundland, to aid in the search, a spokesperson for US Air Mobility Command said. The Canadian military said it provided a patrol aircraft and two surface ships, including one that specializes in dive medicine.
Authorities reported the carbon-fiber vessel overdue Sunday night, setting off the search in waters about 700 kilometers south of St. John’s. At the helm was pilot Stockton Rush, the CEO of the company leading the expedition. His passengers were a British adventurer, two members of a Pakistani business family and a Titanic expert.

Topics: Canada Titanic

Related

Update This undated photo provided by OceanGate Expeditions in June 2021 shows the company's Titan submersible. (AP)
World
Rescue teams search for missing submersible near Titanic wreck
‘Titanic’ keeps that sinking feeling alive, 20 years on
Offbeat
‘Titanic’ keeps that sinking feeling alive, 20 years on

China: Joe Biden equating Xi Jinping with ‘dictators’ is ‘ridiculous’

China: Joe Biden equating Xi Jinping with ‘dictators’ is ‘ridiculous’
Updated 21 June 2023
AFP
Reuters

China: Joe Biden equating Xi Jinping with ‘dictators’ is ‘ridiculous’

China: Joe Biden equating Xi Jinping with ‘dictators’ is ‘ridiculous’
  • Biden also said Xi was very embarrassed over suspected Chinese spy balloon
  • Xi, who met with Blinken on Monday, has not publicly responded to Biden’s comments
Updated 21 June 2023
AFP Reuters

BEIJING: China on Wednesday labelled as “ridiculous” comments by US President Joe Biden equating his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping with “dictators.”

“The relevant remarks by the US side are extremely ridiculous and irresponsible, they seriously violate basic facts, diplomatic protocol and China’s political dignity,” foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told a regular briefing, adding: “They are an open political provocation.”

Biden’s comments come a day after top US diplomat Antony Blinken visited Beijing to stabilize bilateral relations that China says are at their lowest point since formal ties were established.

Biden also said Xi was very embarrassed when a suspected Chinese spy balloon was blown off course over US airspace early this year, making a personal comment on the Chinese leader when Blinken said on Monday the “chapter” should be closed.

It was unclear why Biden made the comments on Xi – China’s most powerful leader since Mao Zedong after he secured a precedent-breaking third term as president and head of the Communist Party.

“The reason why Xi Jinping got very upset in terms of when I shot that balloon down with two box cars full of spy equipment in it was he didn’t know it was there,” Biden said at a fundraiser in California.

“That’s a great embarrassment for dictators. When they didn’t know what happened. That wasn’t supposed to be going where it was. It was blown off course,” Biden added.

Biden also said China “has real economic difficulties.”

Blinken and Xi agreed in their meeting to stabilize the intense rivalry between Washington and Beijing so it did not veer into conflict, but failed to produce any breakthrough during a rare visit to China by the secretary of state.

They did agree to continue diplomatic engagement with more visits by US officials in the coming weeks and months. Biden said later on Tuesday that US climate envoy John Kerry may go to China soon.

Biden said on Monday he thought relations between the two countries were on the right path, and he indicated that progress was made during Blinken’s trip.

Biden said on Tuesday that Xi had been concerned by the so-called Quad strategic security group, which includes Japan, Australia, India and the United States. The US president said he previously told Xi the US was not trying to encircle China with the Quad.

“He called me and told me not to do that because it was putting him in a bind,” Biden said.

Later this week, Biden will meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and China is expected to be a topic of discussion between the two leaders.

Topics: US-China US-China rivalry China The United States United States of America (USA) Joe Biden Xi Jinping China’s President Xi Jinping

Related

Update Blinken kicks off meetings in Beijing on high-stakes mission to cool soaring US-China tensions
World
Blinken kicks off meetings in Beijing on high-stakes mission to cool soaring US-China tensions

Dozens of US lawmakers urge Biden to raise rights issues with Modi

Dozens of US lawmakers urge Biden to raise rights issues with Modi
Updated 21 June 2023
Reuters

Dozens of US lawmakers urge Biden to raise rights issues with Modi

Dozens of US lawmakers urge Biden to raise rights issues with Modi
  • The State Department’s annual report on human rights practices released in March listed “significant human rights issues” and abuses in India
Updated 21 June 2023
Reuters

WASHINGTON: Dozens of US President Joe Biden’s fellow Democrats urged him on Tuesday to raise human rights issues with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Washington this week, according to a letter sent to Biden.
Modi left for Washington on Tuesday for a visit projected as a milestone in ties between the two countries.
The US lawmakers said they were concerned about religious intolerance, press freedoms, Internet access and the targeting of civil society groups.
“We do not endorse any particular Indian leader or political party — that is the decision of the people of India — but we do stand in support of the important principles that should be a core part of American foreign policy,” said the letter, led by Senator Chris Van Hollen and Representative Pramila Jayapal.
A total of 75 Democratic senators and members of the House of Representatives signed the letter, sent to the White House on Tuesday and first reported by Reuters.
“And we ask that, during your meeting with Prime Minister Modi, you discuss the full range of issues important to a successful, strong, and long-term relationship between our two great countries,” the letter said.
Modi has been to the United States five times since becoming prime minister in 2014, but the trip will be his first with the full diplomatic status of a state visit, despite concerns over what is seen as a deteriorating human rights situation under his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party.
Washington hopes for closer ties with the world’s largest democracy, which it sees as a counterweight to China, but rights advocates worry that geopolitics will overshadow human rights issues. Several US rights groups plan protests during Modi’s visit.
The State Department’s annual report on human rights practices released in March listed “significant human rights issues” and abuses in India.

Modi will address a joint meeting of the House and Senate on Thursday, one of the highest honors Washington affords to foreign dignitaries.
“A series of independent, credible reports reflect troubling signs in India toward the shrinking of political space, the rise of religious intolerance, the targeting of civil society organizations and journalists, and growing restrictions on press freedoms and Internet access,” the lawmakers said in the letter.
They said they joined Biden in welcoming Modi to the United States, and want a “close and warm relationship” between the people of the two countries, saying that friendship should be based on shared values and “friends can and should discuss their differences in an honest and forthright way.”
“That is why we respectfully request that — in addition to the many areas of shared interests between India and the US — you also raise directly with Prime Minister Modi areas of concern,” the letter said.
Speaking to reporters before Modi arrived in Washington, White House national security spokesperson John Kirby declined comment on whether Biden would raise the issue, but that it is “commonplace” for Biden to raise concerns about human rights.

 

Topics: India human rights Gujarat riots RSS BJP Muslims in India

Related

A bulldozer is being used to demolish the residence of Javed Ahmed in Allahabad on June 12, 2022. (AFP) photos
World
World Islamic human rights body condemns discrimination against Indian Muslims

Latest updates

Kremlin says ‘no grounds’ to extend grain deal
Kremlin says ‘no grounds’ to extend grain deal
UN chief deplores ‘chronic underfunding’ of humanitarian aid
UN chief deplores ‘chronic underfunding’ of humanitarian aid
‘We don’t stand still,’ says Manchester City Chairman Khaldoon Al-Mubarak
‘We don’t stand still,’ says Manchester City Chairman Khaldoon Al-Mubarak
Tokyo confirmed to host Formula E race next season
Tokyo confirmed to host Formula E race next season
Iraq defeat Iran to claim WAFF U-23 Championship on home soil
Iraq defeat Iran to claim WAFF U-23 Championship on home soil

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.