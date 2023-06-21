You are here

  • Home
  • UN rapporteur calls on Indonesia to take lead in resolving Myanmar crisis

UN rapporteur calls on Indonesia to take lead in resolving Myanmar crisis

Special UN rapporteur calls on Indonesia to take lead in resolving Myanmar crisis
UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Myanmar Tom Andrews. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gebaa

Updated 25 sec ago
Sheany Yasuko Lai

UN rapporteur calls on Indonesia to take lead in resolving Myanmar crisis

UN rapporteur calls on Indonesia to take lead in resolving Myanmar crisis
  • More than 3,600 people have been killed by Myanmar security forces since 2021 coup
  • Indonesia positioned to play ‘critical role’ to end violence by ruling junta
Updated 25 sec ago
Sheany Yasuko Lai

JAKARTA: The UN’s special rapporteur on human rights called on ASEAN chair Indonesia on Wednesday to take leadership in resolving the Myanmar crisis as he urged the regional bloc to hold its member’s ruling junta accountable for grave human rights violations.
Tom Andrews, the UN special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Myanmar, was on a mission to Indonesia to meet government and ASEAN officials, as well as Rohingya refugees in Aceh province.
“I came to Indonesia because the human rights situation in Myanmar is dire and getting worse, and because I believe that Indonesia is positioned to play a critical role in the resolution of this crisis,” Andrews told reporters in Jakarta.
Over 3,600 people have been killed by security forces since the junta took power in February 2021, with 19,000 more imprisoned, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, a nongovernmental organization that tracks killings and arrests.
“I’m worried that the deepening crisis in Myanmar has become invisible to much of the world, and that some governments are beginning to think that the junta’s tyranny is inevitable. This narrative is exactly what the junta wants and needs to prevail,” he said.
Andrews highlighted Indonesia’s “importance in the region and the world” as ASEAN chair this year, a member of the Group of 20 biggest economies, and Southeast Asia’s most populous country and biggest economy.
“ASEAN must consider measures to impose accountability on the junta for its grave human rights violations and blatant disregard for implementation of the Five-Point Consensus,” Andrews said.
“Even if ASEAN remains deadlocked, I urge Indonesia to reach out to those nations who support the people of Myanmar and engage in coordinated actions that will isolate and degrade the junta’s capacity to attack the people of Myanmar.”
The Five-Point Consensus plan, also referred to as 5PC, was forged by ASEAN with Myanmar’s top general in April 2021. It called for an immediate end to the violence in Myanmar and dialogue among contending parties to seek a peaceful solution.
Andrews’ call comes weeks after Indonesian President Joko Widodo warned ASEAN leaders that the bloc’s credibility was at stake due to the deadly violence in Myanmar.
As part of his trip, the UN special rapporteur also met with Rohingya refugees who had fled persecution in Myanmar. Hundreds ended up in Indonesia last year after dangerous sea journeys that left them stranded for weeks on boats in the Indian Ocean.
“Indonesia is in a strong position to act as a leader — in the OIC, ASEAN and beyond — to advocate for durable solutions to the crisis facing the Rohingya,” he said.
“It is literally a matter of life and death for the international community to reassess its current course of action or, in some cases, inaction and to forge a new path forward with and for those whose lives are at stake. This will require principled leadership, leadership that Indonesia is well placed to provide not only for the region, but also the world,” Andrews said.

Topics: Indonesia Myanmar Tom Andrews Rohingya

Related

Saudi Arabia to build shelters for Rohingya fire victims in Cox’s Bazar
World
Saudi Arabia to build shelters for Rohingya fire victims in Cox’s Bazar
Rohingya remain ‘top priority’ for OIC as chief visits refugee camp in Bangladesh
World
Rohingya remain ‘top priority’ for OIC as chief visits refugee camp in Bangladesh

7 Pakistanis arrested for alleged key role in migrant ship that sank off Greece, leaving 500 missing

7 Pakistanis arrested for alleged key role in migrant ship that sank off Greece, leaving 500 missing
Updated 11 sec ago
AP

7 Pakistanis arrested for alleged key role in migrant ship that sank off Greece, leaving 500 missing

7 Pakistanis arrested for alleged key role in migrant ship that sank off Greece, leaving 500 missing
  • The ring was engaged in smuggling Pakistanis into Europe and that the arrests took place over the last two days
Updated 11 sec ago
AP
ISLAMABAD: Pakistani authorities said Wednesday they have arrested seven alleged key figures in a human trafficking ring following last week’s sinking of an overcrowded smuggling vessel off Greece that left more than 500 migrants missing, including Pakistanis.
Police said that the ring was engaged in smuggling Pakistanis into Europe and that the arrests took place over the last two days, as part of a government crackdown on traffickers.
Thirty other suspects were arrested over the past few days in Pakistan and were being questioned for their role in facilitating smuggling activities.
Police continued raids across the country on Wednesday, in an attempt to arrest all involved in the migrant ship disaster. Pakistan’s intelligence agencies are also helping local police in tracking smugglers who went underground.
Each of those who tried to make the perilous journey to Europe – hoping for a better life – paid the smugglers between $5,000 to $8,000, Pakistani authorities said.
The boat which capsized off the Greek coast – while carrying as many as 750 people – on June 14 is one of the worst migrant shipwrecks in the Mediterranean Sea. Only 104 men– Egyptians, Pakistanis, Syrians and Palestinians – survived and 82 bodies were recovered.
On Wednesday, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif said efforts to dismantle trafficking rings would continue. He said Pakistan would seek the help of Interpol and other nations in tracking and arresting traffickers in hopes of preventing more tragedies at sea.
It was not immediately clear how many Pakistanis were on board the vessel and are still missing. So far, 150 relatives of Pakistani believed to have been on the ship have given DNA samples for cross-referencing with the recovered bodies.
Following accounts accusing Greek authorities of not acting swiftly to rescue the migrants, anger and frustration prevailed among the relatives of the dead and missing Pakistanis.
Officials in Athens said passengers refused help and insisted on proceeding to Italy, adding that it would have been too dangerous to try and evacuate hundreds of unwilling people from an overcrowded ship.
In sworn testimonies over the weekend, seen by the AP, survivors described shocking conditions on the five-day journey. Most of the passengers were denied food and water, and those who couldn’t bribe the crew to get out of the hold were beaten if they tried to reach deck level.
Some Pakistani survivors also shared similar accounts with their families over the phone.
The migrant ship sank near the deepest part of the Mediterranean, where depths of up to 5,200 meters could hamper any effort to locate a sunken vessel. Hope for finding survivors dimmed over the past week.
Human rights groups say a European Union crackdown on smuggling has forced people to take longer, more dangerous routes to reach safe countries.

Pentagon accounting error provides extra $6.2 billion for Ukraine military aid

Pentagon accounting error provides extra $6.2 billion for Ukraine military aid
Updated 21 June 2023
AP

Pentagon accounting error provides extra $6.2 billion for Ukraine military aid

Pentagon accounting error provides extra $6.2 billion for Ukraine military aid
  • Pentagon spokeswoman: It’s just going to go back into the pot of money that we have allocated for the future Pentagon stock drawdowns
  • The Pentagon has repeatedly used presidential drawdown authority to pull weapons, ammunition and other equipment off the shelves
Updated 21 June 2023
AP

WASHINGTON: The Pentagon said Tuesday that it overestimated the value of the weapons it has sent to Ukraine by $6.2 billion over the past two years — about double early estimates — resulting in a surplus that will be used for future security packages.
Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh said a detailed review of the accounting error found that the military services used replacement costs rather than the book value of equipment that was pulled from Pentagon stocks and sent to Ukraine. She said final calculations show there was an error of $3.6 billion in the current fiscal year and $2.6 billion in the 2022 fiscal year, which ended last Sept. 30.
As a result, the department now has additional money in its coffers to use to support Ukraine as it pursues its counteroffensive against Russia. And it come as the fiscal year is wrapping up and congressional funding was beginning to dwindle.
“It’s just going to go back into the pot of money that we have allocated” for the future Pentagon stock drawdowns,” said Singh.
The revelation comes as Ukraine moves ahead with the early stages its counteroffensive, in an effort to dislodge the Kremlin’s forces from territory they’ve occupied since a full-scale invasion in February 2022. The counteroffensive has come up against heavily mined terrain and reinforced defensive fortifications, according to Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the commander in chief of Ukraine’s armed forces.
Russia, meanwhile, has been bombarding the Kyiv region with dozens of Shahed exploding drones, in an assault that has exposed gaps in the country’s air protection after almost 16 months of war. Officials said Ukrainian air defenses downed 32 of 35 drones that were launched by Russia early Tuesday.
The Pentagon has repeatedly used presidential drawdown authority to pull weapons, ammunition and other equipment off the shelves, so that it can get to Ukraine far more quickly than going through a purchase process.
Based on previous estimates announced June 13, the US had committed more than $40 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since Russia invaded. Using the new calculation, the US has actually provided less than $34 billion in aid.
Officials have not been able to give exact totals for the amount of money that remains for the drawdowns or for the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, which provides longer-term funding to purchase weapons, including some of the larger air defense systems.
The US has approved four rounds of aid to Ukraine in response to Russia’s invasion, totaling about $113 billion, with some of that money going toward replenishment of US military equipment that was sent to the frontlines. Congress approved the latest round of aid in December, totaling roughly $45 billion for Ukraine and NATO allies. While the package was designed to last through the end of the fiscal year in September, much depends upon events on the ground, particularly as the new counteroffensive ramps up.
President Joe Biden and his senior national security leaders have repeatedly stated that the United States will help Ukraine “as long as it takes” to repel the Russian forces. Privately, administration officials have warned Ukrainian officials that there is a limit to the patience of a narrowly divided Congress — and American public — for the costs of a war with no clear end.
Members of Congress have repeatedly pressed Defense Department leaders on how closely the US is tracking its aid to Ukraine to ensure that it is not subject to fraud or ending up in the wrong hands. The Pentagon has said it has a “robust program” to track the aid as it crosses the border into Ukraine and to keep tabs on it once it is there, depending on the sensitivity of each weapons system.
Singh said the accounting mistake won’t affect the ongoing delivery of aid to Ukraine.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine Pentagon US

Related

Russia trying to exhaust Ukraine’s air defenses, Pentagon official says
World
Russia trying to exhaust Ukraine’s air defenses, Pentagon official says
Kyiv has asked its Western partners to provide MiG-29 fighter jets that its pilots already know how to fly, and which a handful of Eastern European countries have. (AFP file photo)
World
Ukraine receives fighter planes, parts to bolster air force: Pentagon

Kremlin says ‘no grounds’ to extend grain deal

Kremlin says ‘no grounds’ to extend grain deal
Updated 21 June 2023
Reuters

Kremlin says ‘no grounds’ to extend grain deal

Kremlin says ‘no grounds’ to extend grain deal
  • Kremlin spokesman: Turkish- and United Nations-brokered accord not being properly implemented
Updated 21 June 2023
Reuters

MOSCOW: The Kremlin on Wednesday restated its position that there are “no grounds” to extend the Black Sea grain deal, saying that the Turkish- and United Nations-brokered accord was not being properly implemented.
On a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the UN had been forced to acknowledge that “unfortunately, they are not managing to exert the necessary influence on the countries of the collective West in order to fulfil this Russian part of the agreement.”
He was referring to a list of Russian demands, including for the removal of what Moscow says are obstacles to the export of its own grain and fertilizers.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine

Related

Update Russia agrees to extend Ukraine grain deal in a boost for global food security
World
Russia agrees to extend Ukraine grain deal in a boost for global food security
Ukraine grain export deal extended for four months
World
Ukraine grain export deal extended for four months

UN chief deplores ‘chronic underfunding’ of humanitarian aid

UN chief deplores ‘chronic underfunding’ of humanitarian aid
On Monday international donors pledged close to $1.5 billion in aid to Sudan. (AP)
Updated 21 June 2023
Reuters

UN chief deplores ‘chronic underfunding’ of humanitarian aid

UN chief deplores ‘chronic underfunding’ of humanitarian aid
  • On Monday international donors pledged close to $1.5 billion in aid to Sudan
Updated 21 June 2023
Reuters

GENEVA: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres criticized on Wednesday what he called chronic underfunding of aid across the globe despite growing humanitarian needs.
“Chronic underfunding and record levels of humanitarian need are stretching the system to the breaking point,” he told the Humanitarian Affairs Segment of the UN Economic and Social Council.
Only 20 percent of funds needed under the UN Global Humanitarian Appeal have been received halfway through 2023, he said.
“This is causing a crisis within a crisis,” Guterres added. “Without a solution to the funding crisis, further cuts are inevitable.”
On Monday international donors pledged close to $1.5 billion in aid to Sudan, which has been stricken by a grave humanitarian crisis that has driven some 2.2 million people from their homes.
Prior to the conference, a UN appeal for $2.57 billion for humanitarian support within Sudan this year was about 17 percent funded, and an appeal for nearly $500 million for refugees fleeing the country was just 15 percent funded.

Topics: UN humanitarian aid Antonio Guterres

Related

UN aid chief says Ukraine faces ‘hugely worse’ humanitarian situation after the dam rupture
World
UN aid chief says Ukraine faces ‘hugely worse’ humanitarian situation after the dam rupture
UN Palestinian refugee agency warns of cash shortage
Middle-East
UN Palestinian refugee agency warns of cash shortage

Three drones downed near military base in Moscow region

Three drones downed near military base in Moscow region
Updated 21 June 2023
AFP

Three drones downed near military base in Moscow region

Three drones downed near military base in Moscow region
  • Attack came as Ukraine wages counter-offensive to recapture land seized by Russian troops
Updated 21 June 2023
AFP

MOSCOW: Moscow said Wednesday it had downed three Ukrainian drones and accused Kyiv of perpetrating a “terror” attack, after officials said the vehicles had targeted a military base near Russia’s capital.
“An attempt today by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack by three aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles on facilities in the Moscow region was thwarted,” the defense ministry said in a statement.
The ministry added that each of the drones was downed by electronic warfare defensive systems and that no one was injured in the attack.
Earlier the governor of the Moscow region Andrei Vorobyov said two drones had crashed around “on approach to storage units of a military base” some 50 kilometers (31 miles) southwest of Moscow.
The attack came as Ukraine is waging a counter-offensive to recapture land seized by Russian troops.
Kyiv said on Wednesday that its air defense systems had shot down six Iranian-designed attack drones launched by Russia forces over the western Khmelnytskyi region.
Those attacks came one day after Ukrainian officials said Russia had deployed a “massive” barrage of nearly three dozen assault UAVs that targeted key infrastructure in western Ukraine.
Attacks, mostly by drones, on Russian territory bordering Ukraine have increased over the past weeks.
Moscow and its environs, lying some 500 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, have up to now been rarely targeted.
In early May, two drones were shot above the Kremlin and late the same month drones hit Moscow high-rises.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Related

Russia strikes Kyiv, Zelensky says Moscow’s forces being ‘destroyed’
World
Russia strikes Kyiv, Zelensky says Moscow’s forces being ‘destroyed’
A satellite image shows a closer view of the Nova Kakhovka dam after its collapse, Ukraine, June 16, 2023. (REUTERS)
World
UN says Russia refuses to allow help in for flooded areas after Ukraine dam burst

Latest updates

UN rapporteur calls on Indonesia to take lead in resolving Myanmar crisis
UN rapporteur calls on Indonesia to take lead in resolving Myanmar crisis
Kyiv’s allies vow to make Russia pay for Ukraine invasion
Kyiv’s allies vow to make Russia pay for Ukraine invasion
Bahrain aims to harness global expertise at next year’s airshow  
Bahrain aims to harness global expertise at next year’s airshow  
Jennifer Gates reveals name of baby girl with Egyptian husband Nayel Nasser
Jennifer Gates reveals name of baby girl with Egyptian husband Nayel Nasser
Somalia PM visits Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah
Somalia’s Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre visits the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah on Wednesday. (SPA)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.