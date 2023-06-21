You are here

Man City agree deal to sign Chelsea's Kovacic: reports

Man City agree deal to sign Chelsea’s Kovacic: reports
Manchester City have agreed a $38 million deal with Chelsea to sign midfielder Mateo Kovacic, according to reports on June 21, 2023.
  • The treble winners are set to pay an initial £25 million for the 29-year-old Croatia international
  • Kovacic, who joined Chelsea from Real Madrid in 2018, initially on loan, is entering the final year of his contract at Stamford Bridge
LONDON: Manchester City have agreed a £30 million ($38 million) deal with Chelsea to sign midfielder Mateo Kovacic, according to reports on Wednesday.
The treble winners are set to pay an initial £25 million for the 29-year-old Croatia international, with a further £5 million to follow in potential add-ons.
Kovacic, who joined Chelsea from Real Madrid in 2018, initially on loan, is entering the final year of his contract at Stamford Bridge.
The midfielder is set to become City’s first signing of the summer transfer window and will give manager Pep Guardiola more midfield options at a time when captain Ilkay Gundogan’s future is uncertain.
Gundogan’s contract expires at the end of this month and the Germany international has not yet agreed new terms.
Kovacic, who won the Champions League three times with Real and once with Chelsea, is likely to be one of several departures from the London club as new manager Mauricio Pochettino trims his squad.
Chelsea earlier Wednesday bid farewell to France midfielder N’Golo Kante, who is joining Saudi club Al Ittihad.

Why Al-Ittihad fans will embrace unique midfield master N’Golo Kante

Why Al-Ittihad fans will embrace unique midfield master N’Golo Kante
Updated 21 June 2023
John Duerden

Why Al-Ittihad fans will embrace unique midfield master N’Golo Kante

Why Al-Ittihad fans will embrace unique midfield master N’Golo Kante
  • The French World Cup winner and former Chelsea midfielder is a different kind of star from the likes of flamboyant Ronaldo and Benzema
  • The 32-year-old box-to-box player will bring grit and determination to the newly crowned Saudi champions
Updated 21 June 2023
John Duerden

N’Golo Kante is a different kind of world-class talent heading to Saudi Arabia.

Cristiano Ronaldo can do almost anything with the ball at his feet and has a penchant for the spectacular. Karim Benzema scores goals and has years of experience in finding the target, especially when the stakes are high, and that always gets fans on their feet.

Kante has a different set of skills. As a box-to-box player, the French World Cup winner has arguably been the best on the planet in his position in recent years, as Chelsea fans know better than most.

He was loved at Stamford Bridge, and new coach Mauricio Pochettino, who is a big admirer of the player and tried to sign him for Paris Saint-Germain, will not be happy at having to manage without one of the best in the business.

Al-Ittihad fans should celebrate this move. One of the most successful defensive midfielders in the history of the game is now joining his fellow French star Benzema at the newly crowned champions in Jeddah.

 

 

They say in football that you should build from a position of strength, and there is no doubt that the Tigers are doing just that. Kante may not always make the headlines, but he does have a habit of making teams tick.

The likes of Thomas Tuchel and Frank Lampard may have asked themselves whether Chelsea’s season, which saw the London team finish in a disappointing 12th place in the Premier League, would have been different had the 32-year-old not missed most of it with a hamstring injury.

Kante only played seven games.

“I think he is our key, key, key player,” said Tuchel. “But key, key, key players need to be on the pitch, and if he plays only 40 percent of the games, it is maybe a miracle that we arrive in third place. He is our Mo Salah, our (Virgil) van Dijk, our (Kevin) De Bruyne … He is simply that player. He is our Neymar, our Kylian Mbappe. He is the guy who makes the difference.”

This is high praise indeed, but then Kante has come a long way. The Paris-born player first came to global prominence in the 2015-16 season as the fulcrum of Leicester City, the team that shocked the world by narrowly avoiding relegation the season before to win the English Premier League. It was one of the biggest stories and surprises in the history of the sport.

That summer, he joined Chelsea.

“Inevitably Kante has gone,” former Leicester and England striker Gary Lineker said on social media. “Fancy Chelsea will now win the title. He’s that good!”

The UK’s leading football pundit was right. Kante did help the Blues to the title in his first season in the capital. He also won the FA Cup in 2018 and then, three years later, lifted the UEFA Champions League, the biggest prize in club football. In that win over Manchester City, he was hugely impressive and played a major role in Chelsea winning a second continental prize and was named man of the match in Porto.

A few months later, he won the Club World Cup.

But the biggest prize of all came in 2018, of course, when Kante starred as France became World Cup winners in Russia. This is a player who, like his new team-mate Benzema — and new adversary Ronaldo — has won the major prizes that the game has to offer.

Kante, famously, scores very few goals but is regarded as one of the best signings that Chelsea ever made.

“He is amazing with and without the ball,” said former Blues boss Antonio Conte. “When you have N’Golo in your team, you can think you are playing with one player more. You can find a smile on his face every day. He is a very positive guy. He is one of the best players I have had in my career as a coach.”

Coaches love Kante and no doubt Al-Ittihad’s Portuguese coach Nuno Santos will relish working with him.

The 32-year-old could keep going at the top level for a few years yet, and this is an exciting prospect for fans in Saudi Arabia.

As much as the genius of Ronaldo, this quietly spoken midfielder lifts those around him and does the simple things very well indeed, which is sometimes the most difficult thing to do. Local players playing alongside and against him will see first-hand how positioning, vision and work-rate make a difference when performed at the very highest level.

Al-Ittihad have a world-class midfielder to take into the AFC Champions League and the defense of their Roshn Saudi League title next season.

Kante, like Benzema, is a proven winner. They are going to take some stopping.

‘We don’t stand still,’ says Manchester City Chairman Khaldoon Al-Mubarak

‘We don’t stand still,’ says Manchester City Chairman Khaldoon Al-Mubarak
Updated 21 June 2023
Arab News

‘We don’t stand still,’ says Manchester City Chairman Khaldoon Al-Mubarak

‘We don’t stand still,’ says Manchester City Chairman Khaldoon Al-Mubarak
  • Following last season’s unprecedented treble, Al-Mubarak looks to the future of Etihad Stadium, the club’s academy and the women’s team
Updated 21 June 2023
Arab News

In the second part of his end-of-season interview with Manchester City’s official website, club Chairman Khaldoon Al-Mubarak talks about the development of Etihad Stadium, the success of the academy and the importance of the women’s team.

Here are some highlights from the interview that touch on several City Group projects.

On expanding the North Stand at Etihad Stadium and growing the group…

“It’s very exciting. It’s very exciting. We’ve released and unveiled our plans for the development. Every year there’s always something new. Every year. Because there’s always a need to improve and evolve and grow. We don’t stand still. We never stood still. The Etihad, we started somewhere, and every couple of years we will do something, whether it’s the Tunnel Club, whether it’s the new stands, whether it’s the seating. And now we’re going to have a wonderful, wonderful development around it that’s going to just enhance the whole area, it’s going to be great for the fans and it’s going to bring, I think, positive revenue for the club.”

On the pre-season tour to Korea and Japan…

“Of course, it’s great for the club and it’s great for the brand of this club and our fan base that is now global. We are Mancunian at heart, but now we are global also. And if you look at the club when we did our tour last summer and we were in the United States, and I remember, I think we were playing a game in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and if you look at the number of fans, of Manchester City fans in that stadium, it was 80,000 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. It just showed us where Manchester City is today in the world of sports, not just the world of football, the world of sports. This summer, we’re going to go to Japan. We’re going to go to Korea. Incredible markets, but more importantly, incredible fans that love football, that love this club and are helping growing our fan base to hopefully becoming one of the largest fan bases in the world.”

On the club winning the Premier League, Premier League 2 and the U18 Premier League three years in a row…

“So, think of that for a moment. A triple treble across all levels or most levels of professional football, within a club. This says it all. It says it all about what we’ve been saying, which is about how our academy continues to produce and to match what we’re doing at the first-team level. And here, the triple treble shows you this is across the board. And I think this is a testament to everyone in the academy we have. We have an incredible academy. We are producing the best football in England, we are producing the best talent in England.”

On the women’s first team…

“Well, the women’s game has certainly evolved in a way I didn’t expect in this speed. It’s really evolved very fast, and it is certainly something we are very focused on. My daughter Lulu reminds me every day that the women’s team has to be the focus. She watches every game. She doesn’t miss a game.

And that tells me, it’s a great reminder for me and for all of us that the game has arrived. The women’s game has arrived, it’s real, its fanbase is growing, you’re seeing it in every game, you’re seeing it in the stands, you’re seeing it in the quality of football. Our women’s team has always been again very consistent, always there, always competitive.”

On New York City FC and the new stadium projections…

“Finally, I can say here and, in this case, finally. This has been a very long and agonizing process, not easy to build a stadium in New York City, very, very hard. It’s very important to have your stadium, you know that in any team. We’ve built, I think a great organization, a great club, a great fan base in New York. And now we’re going to give this team a wonderful stadium.”

On Melbourne City FC and three Premier Plates in a row…

“A third straight again. You look at it in a wage-controlled environment, our ability to show consistent success just again is a testament to the management and the philosophy we have as a group. A great team. You know that in any competition to win three in a row and to be there for three in a row. Of course, we weren’t successful in the Grand Final last week. But you know, that’s football. Finals are 90 minutes and it’s different than when you’re playing a league. In a league, inevitably, the best team wins over 38 games, 24 games, whatever the number of games. Most of the time, the best team wins.

In a final, it’s 90 minutes. Sometimes it goes your way, sometimes it doesn’t. And when it does, it’s great. And when it doesn't, it doesn’t. Melbourne, unfortunately, over the season were the most consistent team, but in the grand final they weren’t successful.”

Iraq defeat Iran to claim WAFF U-23 Championship on home soil

Iraq defeat Iran to claim WAFF U-23 Championship on home soil
Iraq's players and officials celebrate winning the WAFF U-23 Championship 2023. (Twitter/@waffootball)
Updated 21 June 2023
Arab News

Iraq defeat Iran to claim WAFF U-23 Championship on home soil

Iraq defeat Iran to claim WAFF U-23 Championship on home soil
  • Hosts took the title for the first time with a 5-4 penalty shootout win over their neighbors at Al-Madina stadium
Updated 21 June 2023
Arab News

BAGHDAD: Hosts Iraq claimed the 2023 WAFF U-23 Championship by defeating Iran 5-4 in penalty shootout on Tuesday night — after the final had finished in a 1-1 draw after 120 minutes at Al-Madina Stadium in Baghdad.

Iran had taken the lead on 31 minutes through Hossein Goudarzi before Iraq’s Hussein Abdullah — who finished the tournament as top scorer with three goals — sent the home crowd into wild celebrations with an equalizer in first-half stoppage time.

The second half and extra time saw no addition to the score, before Iraq claimed the title after a tense shootout.

It was Iraq’s first title — in the competition’s fourth edition — and it comes a year after Saudi Arabia’s U-23 team had won the tournament.

The finalists had reached the final of the three-group, nine-team West Asia Football Federation tournament with narrow wins in Sunday’s last-four clashes.

In the first semifinal Iran and Jordan played to a 0-0 draw before the former won 4-3 in a penalty shootout in Baghdad.

The second semifinal saw the hosts defeat Gulf neighbors Oman 1-0 in front of a vociferous crowd of almost 30,000 at Al-Madina Stadium in the Iraqi capital. The decisive moment of the game came from an own goal by Oman’s Nasser Al-Rawahi in the 52nd minute.

N’Golo Kante completes Ittihad signing, joins Karim Benzema in Jeddah

N’Golo Kante completes Ittihad signing, joins Karim Benzema in Jeddah
Updated 21 June 2023
Arab News

N’Golo Kante completes Ittihad signing, joins Karim Benzema in Jeddah

N’Golo Kante completes Ittihad signing, joins Karim Benzema in Jeddah
Updated 21 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: French superstar N’Golo Kante has completed his transfer to Saudi side Al-Ittihad, the club announce early on Wednesday, and joins fellow Frenchman Karim Benzema in Jeddah.

The team made fun of rumors around the deal being scuttled by medical issues  in a video skit on Twitter, showing the midfielder failing his medical before breaking the good news to fans.

“One time I told you are the best box-to-box player in the world,” Benzema said in a video clip conversation with Kante, “now I am happy to play with you again, and of course, in the best team in Saudi.”

Kante replied: “I am pleased to play with you — the best player in the world — and I am very excited to play with the Tigers in Al-Jawhara (the team’s home stadium)”.

 

 

The club released photos of a smiling Kante holding up the club’s iconic black and yellow jersey bearing his name and the number 7.

Reports earlier this month said the agreement was being held up by medical checks on the player, who has a history of injuries.

The 32 year-old’s contract with Chelsea is due to end this month. He missed six months of action for the London side with a hamstring problem this past season. 

The diminutive defensive midfielder who is renowned for his boundless energy helped France win a World Cup in Russia in 2018. He was also instrumental in Leicester City’s fairytale Premier League win in 2016. He went on to win it again with Chelsea the following year. 

Kante is expected to bring some of that box-to-box energy for the league winners Ittihad next season.

 

 

Earlier this month, Ittihad completed the signing of Ballon d'Or-winner Benzema after his years of success with Real Madrid. This follows Al-Nasr’s groundbreaking signing of Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo in December.

The Kingdom’s top domestic competition, The Saudi Pro League, is undergoing renewed interest as some of the biggest names in the game sign for local teams. 
 

Ronaldo scores late winner in record 200th game for Portugal in European qualifying

Ronaldo scores late winner in record 200th game for Portugal in European qualifying
Updated 21 June 2023
AP

Ronaldo scores late winner in record 200th game for Portugal in European qualifying

Ronaldo scores late winner in record 200th game for Portugal in European qualifying
  • Ronaldo padded his record for international goals as well, by netting his 123rd for Portugal
  • Erling Haaland scored twice in Norway’s 3-1 win at home over Cyprus, as did Romelu Lukaku in Belgium’s 3-0 victory over Estonia
Updated 21 June 2023
AP

BERLIN: Cristiano Ronaldo became the first men’s player to make 200 international appearances and celebrated the milestone by scoring the winning goal in the 89th minute as Portugal beat Iceland 1-0 on Tuesday in European Championship qualifying.

The 38-year-old Ronaldo was honored by Guinness World Records before kickoff for reaching 200 games for Portugal almost 20 years after he made his debut. And he was celebrating at the end, too, after being on hand to score the later winner from close range and keep Portugal on track for Euro 2024 qualification with their fourth win from four games in Group J.

Erling Haaland scored twice in Norway’s 3-1 win at home over Cyprus, as did Romelu Lukaku in Belgium’s 3-0 victory over Estonia.

But another star forward — Robert Lewandowski — was left disappointed as his Poland team squandered a two-goal lead to lose 3-2 away to Moldova.

Euro 2024 host Germany lost 2-0 to Colombia in a friendly game.

GROUP J

Ronaldo padded his record for international goals as well, by netting his 123rd for Portugal — making it another memorable night for the former Real Madrid and Manchester United star.

“So happy. It’s that kind of moment that you never expect to do it, 200 caps. For me it’s an unbelievable achievement,” Ronaldo told UEFA’s website. “Of course, to score the winning goal, it’s even more special.”

Ronaldo’s teammates Rafael Leão and Bruno Fernandes had looked more likely top provide an opening in Reykjavik, until Iceland midfielder Willum Willumsson was sent off with 10 minutes of normal time remaining for a second yellow card.

Ronaldo had missed several chances and was booked for diving in the 83rd, before he finally got the winner when Goncalo Inacio headed the ball down for the forward to score from close range. Even then there was an anxious wait for a VAR check before Ronaldo could celebrate in his own distinctive style.

Also, Luxembourg upset Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-0 away thanks to goals from Danel Sinani and Yvandro Borges Sanches, while Slovakia beat Liechtenstein 1-0.

GROUP A

Despite Haaland’s goals for Norway, Scotland stayed top of Group A with a 2-0 win over Georgia in a game that was suspended for about 1 hour, 40 minutes because of heavy rain and a waterlogged field.

Callum McGregor gave hosts an early lead before play was suspended. Scott McTominay made it 2-0 early in the second half despite lots of water still on the field.

It was Scotland’s fourth win from four games and it lifted the team four points above Georgia.

Norway are third with four points from four games, while Spain are a point further back after playing just two. Spain won the Nations League on Sunday.

GROUP E

Lewandowski scored but couldn’t prevent Poland slumping to a loss in Moldova, their second in three games.

Albania earned a 3-1 away win over the Faeroe Islands to stay second in the group, one point behind the Czech Republic after three games played.

Poland dropped to second last in the group with three points.

GROUP F

Lukaku scored twice in the space of three minutes to lead Belgium to a 3-0 win in Estonia.

Lukaku broke the deadlock with a flick after an uneventful first half-hour and doubled Belgium’s lead with another clinical finish for his 75th goal in 108 internationals.

Johan Bakayoko marked his first start for Belgium by adding the third goal in the 90th minute.

Christoph Baumgartner scored twice for Austria to defeat Sweden 2-0 in the other group game.

Austria leads the group with 10 points from three games, three points ahead of Belgium.

GROUP G

Hungary defeated Lithuania 2-0 and Bulgaria drew with Serbia 1-1.

It left Hungary top of the group on seven points, ahead of Serbia on goal difference.

