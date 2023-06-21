You are here

World leaders call for green transition that leaves no one behind

World leaders call for green transition that leaves no one behind
World leaders pooled their thoughts on climate change. (Project Syndicate)
  • We should place people at the center of our strategy to increase human welfare everywhere on the globe
We are urgently working to deliver more for people and the planet. Multiple, overlapping shocks have strained countries’ ability to address hunger, poverty and inequality; build resilience; and invest in their futures. Debt vulnerabilities in low- and middle-income countries present a major hurdle to their economic recovery and to their ability to make critical long-term investments.
We are urgently working to fight poverty and inequalities. An estimated 120 million people have been pushed into extreme poverty in the last three years and we are still far from achieving our UN Sustainable Development Goals by 2030. We should thus place people at the center of our strategy to increase human welfare everywhere on the globe.
We want a system that better addresses development needs and vulnerabilities, now heightened by climate risks, which could further weaken countries’ ability to eliminate poverty and achieve inclusive economic growth. Climate change will generate larger and more frequent disasters and disproportionately affect the poorest, most vulnerable populations around the world. These challenges cross borders and pose existential risks to societies and economies.
We want our system to deliver more for the planet. The transition to a “net-zero” world and the goals of the Paris climate agreement are an opportunity for this generation to unlock a new era of sustainable global economic growth. We believe that just ecological transitions that leave no one behind can be a powerful force for alleviating poverty and supporting inclusive and sustainable development. This requires long-term investment everywhere to ensure that all countries are able to seize this opportunity. Inspired by the historic Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, we also need new economic models that recognize the immense value of nature for humanity.
We are convinced that poverty reduction and protection of the planet are converging objectives. We must focus on just and inclusive transitions to ensure that the poor and most vulnerable can fully reap the benefits of this opportunity, rather than disproportionally bearing the cost. We recognize that countries may need to pursue diverse transition paths in line with the Paris agreement’s 1.5 degrees Celsius limit, depending on their national circumstances. There will be no transition if there is no solidarity, economic opportunities or sustainable growth to finance it.
We, leaders of diverse economies throughout the world, are united in our determination to forge a new global consensus. We will use the Paris Summit for a New Global Financing Pact on June 22-23 as a decisive political moment to recover development gains lost in recent years and to accelerate progress towards the SDGs, including just transitions. We are clear about our strategy: Development and climate commitments should be fulfilled and, in line with the Addis Ababa Action Agenda, we need to leverage all sources of finance, including official development assistance, domestic resources and private investment.
Delivering on that consensus should start with existing financial commitments. Collective climate-finance goals must be met in 2023. Our total global ambition of $100 billion of voluntary contributions for countries most in need, through a rechanneling of special drawing rights or equivalent budget contributions, should also be reached.
No country should have to wait years for debt relief. We need greater and more timely cooperation on debt, for both low- and middle-income countries. This starts with a swift conclusion of solutions for debt-distressed countries.
A top priority is to continue ambitious reform of our system of multilateral development banks, building on the existing momentum. We are asking development banks to take responsible steps to do much more with existing resources and to increase financing capacity and private capital mobilization, based on clear targets and strategies in terms of private finance contribution and domestic resource mobilization. These financial resources are essential, but this reform is about far more than money. It should deliver a more effective operational model, based on a country-led approach. We also need our development banks to work together as an ecosystem and with other public agencies and streamlined vertical funds, as well as with philanthropists, sovereign wealth funds, private finance and civil society where appropriate, to deliver the greatest impact.
Technology, skills, sustainability and public and private investment will be at the core of our partnerships, which will seek to support voluntary technology transfer, a free flow of scientific and technological talents, and an inclusive, open, fair and nondiscriminatory economy. We will promote an agenda of sustainable and inclusive investment in developing and emerging economies, based on local economic value added and local transformation — for example, of fertilizer value chains. This comprehensive approach will require new metrics to update our accountability instruments.
Public finance will remain essential to achieving our goals. We should start by strengthening our instruments (the International Development Association, the International Monetary Fund’s Poverty Reduction and Growth Trust and Resilience and Sustainability Trust, the International Fund for Agricultural Development, the Green Climate Fund and other concessional windows of our banks, as well as the Global Shield against Climate Risks). But we acknowledge that meeting our development and climate goals will require new, innovative and sustainable sources of finance, such as debt buy-backs, engagement from sectors that prosper thanks to globalization and more trusted carbon and biodiversity credit markets. This is true of the fight against hunger, poverty and inequality; adaptation to climate change; and efforts to avert, minimize and redress loss and damage.
Increasing resilience through a comprehensive suite of financial instruments is a high priority. We need a stronger global safety net, based on prearranged approaches, to mitigate and adapt to the effects of climate change, especially when disasters hit. This implies climate and other disaster-resilient deferral mechanisms, insurance nets and emergency response financing, including a more sustainable model for humanitarian aid.
Achieving our development goals, including climate mitigation, will also depend on scaling up private capital flows. This requires enhanced mobilization of the private sector with its financial resources and its innovative strength, as promoted by the G20 Compact with Africa. This also requires improving the business environment, implementing common standards, adequate capacity building and reducing perceived risks, such as in foreign exchange and credit markets. This may require public support, as well as sharing reliable data. Overall, our system needs to lower the cost of capital for sustainable development, including for the green transition in developing and emerging economies.
Our work together is all about solidarity and collective action, to reduce the challenges facing developing countries and to fulfill our global agenda. We will continue to press for progress, leveraging other important events, including the G20 Summits in India and Brazil, the SDG Summit and the COPs, starting with COP28 in the UAE this year. In all of our upcoming international works and negotiations, we will seek to advance concrete actions that deliver on the promise of the SDGs, for our prosperity, people and planet.

— Emmanuel Macron is President of France.  
— Mia Mottley is Prime Minister of Barbados.
— Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is President of Brazil.
— Ursula von der Leyen is President of the European Commission.  
— Charles Michel is President of the European Council.
— Olaf Scholz is Chancellor of Germany.
— Fumio Kishida is Prime Minister of Japan.
— William Ruto is President of Kenya.
— Macky Sall is President of Senegal.
— Cyril Ramaphosa is President of South Africa.
— Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan is President of the United Arab Emirates.
— Rishi Sunak is Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.
— Joseph Biden Jr. is President of the United States.

Paris blast in Latin Quarter injures 29 people, cause uncertain

Paris blast in Latin Quarter injures 29 people, cause uncertain
  • Facade of building in 5th arrondissement collapsed, emergency services checking if anyone still inside
  • Paris police official said 29 people were injured, including four in critical condition, two missing
PARIS: A blast ripped through a street in the busy Latin Quarter of central Paris on Wednesday, injuring 29 people, starting fires, and collapsing the facade of a building housing a design school popular with foreign students.
Rescue workers were searching for two missing people feared buried under rubble, authorities said.
Witnesses described a deafening explosion and a giant fireball that rose several stories high on the Rue Saint-Jacques, in the 5th arrondissement not far from the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral and Luxembourg Gardens.
Rubble from the building in which the Paris American Academy is located lay strewn across street.
At least 29 people were injured, including four who are in a critical condition, police said.
Soldiers helped secure a safety perimeter around the scene.
The Paris prosecutor’s office said it was too early to say what caused the blast.
But the local deputy mayor, Edouard Civel, referred to a gas explosion in a Twitter post and witnesses told BFM TV there had been a strong smell of gas moments before the blast.
“The shop shook violently, it felt like bomb blast,” said Rahman Oliur who manages a food shop a few doors down the street from the American Academy.
Bar worker Khal Ilsey said he heard a “huge explosion” before running into the street and seeing a violent blaze at the end of the street.
The blast occurred at 4.55 p.m. local time (1455 GMT), just as workers were heading home. The area is frequented by tourists and foreign students in the early summer but there was no immediate indication that foreigners were among the missing or wounded.
Several nearby building were evacuated. More than two hours after the explosion, first aiders were still treating residents for shock. One woman fainted in the street.
Paris Prosecutor Laure Beccuau said early indications were that the blast originated inside the building. Investigators would look into whether building conditions were in breach of regulations or if an individual had acted without due care.
More than 200 firefighters were involved in the emergency response. TV images showed firefighters manning hoses and aiming jets of water at the blaze while a plume of thick black smoke billowed into the sky.
Paris police chief Laurent Nunez said later that the blaze had been brought under control.
Rue Saint-Jacques in the 5th arrondissement of central Paris leads from the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral to the Sorbonne University and the Val de Grace military hospital and is a few blocks from the popular Jardin du Luxembourg.
The Latin Quarter is famed as the home to many expatriate and French writers, musicians and other artists over the years.
“I was at home writing...I thought it was a bomb,” said art historian Monique Mosser, adding that many of the windows in her building had been blown out by the blast’s shockwave.
“A neighbor knocked on the door and told me that the fire brigade were asking us to evacuate as quickly as possible. I grabbed my laptop, my phone. I didn’t even think to take get my medication.”
In January 2019, a gas leak caused an explosion which killed 4 people and injured 66 in the 9th arrondissement. In April tha year, a fire broke out in the Notre-Dame Cathedral, destroying much of the roof and causing other damage before it was extinguished.

Japan condemns Palestinian terror attack, concerned about expanding Israel's settlements

Japan condemns Palestinian terror attack, concerned about expanding Israel's settlements
  • The statement said settlement expansion violates international law
  • Japan has repeatedly called upon the Israeli government to freeze those activities fully
TOKYO: Japan expressed serious concern over Israel’s plan to advance the construction of over 4,000 settlement housing units in the West Bank.
An official statement by the Foreign Ministry in Tokyo also strongly condemned what it described as a terror attack on June 20 that killed four Israelis in the West Bank and the following rampages against Palestinians on the same day.
The statement said settlement expansion violates international law, and Japan has repeatedly called upon the Israeli government to freeze those activities fully.
The statement accused Israel of destabilizing the region by its settlement expansion “which goes against efforts by the international community to create a political horizon toward a two-state solution.”
“Amid the deteriorating security situation, as exemplified by the recent clashes in Jenin, it is essential for all the parties concerned to refrain from unilateral actions, including settlement activities and provocative behavior, to prevent further escalation,” the Foreign Ministry said.
The ministry highlighted the importance of the Aqaba and Sharm El Sheikh communique and said Japan strongly calls on all the parties concerned to take concrete steps to ensure de-escalation.

Man arrested after two stabbed at London hospital — UK police

Armed police responding to an incident at Central Middlesex Hospital in west London. (Screengrab)
Armed police responding to an incident at Central Middlesex Hospital in west London. (Screengrab)
  • Armed police responded to the incident at Central Middlesex Hospital after being called at 13.18pm (1218 GMT) and found two people with stab injuries
  • Police said one of those had life-threatening injuries
LONDON: A man has been arrested after two people were stabbed at a London hospital on Wednesday in an incident which is not currently being treated as terror-related, British police said.
Armed police responded to the incident at Central Middlesex Hospital after being called at 13.18pm (1218 GMT) and found two people with stab injuries. Police said one of those had life-threatening injuries.
“Police arrested a man outside the hospital,” London’s Metropolitan police said in a statement, adding he was also being treated for life-threatening injuries which they believed to be self-inflicted.
“Police are working to establish the circumstances. At this time the incident is not being treated as terror-related.”
The hospital was temporarily locked down but has now reopened, police said, adding that officers would remain in the hospital while further searches are carried out but they were satisfied they were not seeking any further suspects.
The London Ambulance Service said it had sent several resources to the scene including an incident response officer, ambulance crew and air ambulance.

Influencer Andrew Tate fights Romania house arrest

Influencer Andrew Tate fights Romania house arrest
  • Flanked by bodyguards, the brothers arrived at the court for a fresh hearing on the matter, a day after prosecutors announced their indictment
  • "They categorically don't want to remain under house arrest," their lawyer Ioan Gliga told reporters, adding the measure was "unjustified"
BUCHAREST: Influencer Andrew Tate and his brother appeared in court in Romania Wednesday, their lawyers arguing that the pair, indicted on human trafficking charges, should no longer be under house arrest.
Tate — a self-described misogynist with a large online presence whose case has garnered international attention — has also been indicted on rape charges, according to a source close to the case.
Tate, his brother and two Romanian women were detained late last year and then placed under house arrest at the end of March. They have repeatedly challenged the order to keep them under house arrest.
Flanked by bodyguards, the brothers arrived at the court for a fresh hearing on the matter, a day after prosecutors announced their indictment.
“They categorically don’t want to remain under house arrest,” their lawyer Ioan Gliga told reporters, adding the measure was “unjustified.”
The court is expected to rule on the matter on June 23. It is not yet clear when their trial will start.
Prosecutors allege that the two brothers and the two women set up a criminal organization and sexually exploited several victims “through acts of physical violence and psychological coercion.”
The victims were forced “to engage in pornographic acts with a view to producing and disseminating such material via social media platforms,” they said.
Tate, a former kickboxer with dual US and UK citizenship, said he was “looking forward to being found innocent at the end of everything.”
“We are not the first affluent wealthy men who have been unfairly attacked,” the 36-year-old told reporters. “In our situation it happens quite often, unfortunately.”
Tate moved to Romania years ago, after first starting a webcam business in the UK.
In 2016, Tate appeared on the “Big Brother” reality television show in Britain but was removed after a video emerged showing him attacking a woman.
He then turned to social media platforms to promote his divisive views. He currently has 6.9 million followers on Twitter.
Giving tips on how to be successful, along with misogynistic and sometimes violent maxims, his videos have made him one of the world’s best-known influencers.

Malaysia concludes Hajj flights as last batch of pilgrims leaves for Saudi Arabia

Malaysia concludes Hajj flights as last batch of pilgrims leaves for Saudi Arabia
  • 31,600 Malaysians are participating in the pilgrimage this year  
  • 284 pilgrims on board the last Hajj flight from Kuala Lumpur
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia completed on Wednesday its special Hajj flight operations under the Makkah Route initiative, which offered many pilgrims the first direct experience of Saudi hospitality.

This year, 31,600 Malaysians are participating in the annual pilgrimage that is one of the five pillars of Islam.

The last Hajj flight departed from Kuala Lumpur International Airport on Wednesday afternoon with 284 pilgrims on board.  

“I am very happy. Today is the last day of the last chartered flight. We have 98 flights for this Hajj season. We hope everything goes well,” Anuar bin Ahmad, deputy director of field operations for Tabung Haji, Malaysia’s Hajj pilgrims fund board, told Arab News.

“The Makkah Route initiative has been very helpful. The pilgrims do not need to wait too long, and it helps to have all of them arrive in Makkah and Madinah early. Besides that, they all have their luggage (transferred) directly to their hotels. We thank the Saudi government for this initiative.”

Malaysia is among seven Muslim-majority countries — including Pakistan, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Morocco, Turkiye and Cote d’Ivoire — where Saudi Arabia opened the program.

Launched in 2019, Makkah Route allows Hajj pilgrims to fulfill all visa, customs and health requirements at the airport of origin, saving long hours of waiting. Upon arrival, pilgrims can enter the Kingdom having already gone through visa and customs processes back home.

Among them was young Malaysian doctor Aazhimah binti Othman, who will be performing the pilgrimage with her husband, parents and siblings.

“It started a few years ago when my younger brother asked my father to register the whole family for Hajj. It was really unexpected that we got to do Hajj together this year,” she said.

“The process for Hajj has been very smooth, especially with the Makkah Route initiative. We didn’t have to wait long.”  

For lecturer Zulhan bin Othman, it will be the first time he sees Islam’s holiest sites. His wife, Wan Wahida Binti Wan Mohd Zodhi, a medical practitioner, was worried that he might feel lost among millions of people who will be in Makkah to fulfill their religious duty.

But Othman said he was already reassured by how smoothly all immigration work went at the airport.

“The Makkah Route initiative is really wonderful. We can just go directly to our hotel as if we were citizens of Saudi Arabia,” he said. “I thank the Saudi government for the initiative. It definitely reduced my anxiety.” 

