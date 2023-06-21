You are here

  • Home
  • SAB joins UN Global Compact initiative as part of its sustainability efforts

SAB joins UN Global Compact initiative as part of its sustainability efforts

SAB joins UN Global Compact initiative as part of its sustainability efforts
Tony Cripps, managing director and CEO, SAB.
Short Url

https://arab.news/m2tej

Updated 22 June 2023
Arab News

SAB joins UN Global Compact initiative as part of its sustainability efforts

SAB joins UN Global Compact initiative as part of its sustainability efforts
Updated 22 June 2023
Arab News

SAB announced that it has joined the UN Global Compact initiative — a voluntary leadership platform for the development, implementation and disclosure of responsible business practices.

UNGC is a major global initiative that runs toward more sustainable production and collective responsibility and is considered the largest corporate sustainability initiative globally.

Tony Cripps, managing director and CEO at SAB, said: “We are proud to join thousands of other companies globally, to commit and take part in responsible business practices, and play a vital role in the 10 principles that UNGC advocates to create a better future for all of us.”

The 10 principles of the UNGC initiative include human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption as well as taking action to advance societal objectives. SAB will play a significant role in implementing the 10 principles and leverage UNGC’s strategy to support the UN global border sustainable development goals.

SAB has made ESG a primary focus of its operations and is actively progressing toward a more sustainable and holistic approach to banking by leveraging its capabilities and ESG strategy.

The UN Global Compact is a call to companies everywhere to align their operations and strategies with 10 universally accepted principles and to act and support UN goals and issues embodied in the SDGs.

Launched in 2000, it is the largest corporate sustainability initiative in the world, with more than 15,000 companies and 3,000 non-business signatories based in over 160 countries and more than 70 local networks.

Najm for Insurance Services all geared up for Hajj

Najm for Insurance Services all geared up for Hajj
Updated 22 June 2023
Arab News

Najm for Insurance Services all geared up for Hajj

Najm for Insurance Services all geared up for Hajj
Updated 22 June 2023
Arab News

Najm for Insurance Services has announced its readiness for this year’s Hajj season. Najm’s operational plan, which aims to enhance traffic safety for pilgrims upon their entry to the Kingdom, will be carried out through field employees as well as through Manafith Company, which has been managed by Najm since 2021, in cooperation with the General Directorate of Traffic and the Special Forces for Road Security.

Acting CEO of Najm Muhammad Yahya Al-Shehri confirmed that Najm is all set to implement the operational plan for this year’s Hajj season. “We have harnessed all the available capabilities of human staff and technical systems to serve the pilgrims upon their arrival through the Kingdom’s border crossings, and along the roads leading to it.”

The necessary preparations for conducting field operations, which will be conducted round the clock, have been made and several smart applications that Najm has developed are ready.

“These include a reporting application, a reception system for reports, an automatic response system, a WhatsApp application, a control and guidance system, an accident handling application, and driver identification verification devices,” Al-Shehri added.

The apps help the Najm team to reach an accident site in the shortest period of time upon receiving the filed accident claim. Moreover, a dedicated human workforce is always present at the holy sites.

Through this plan, Najm aims to ensure the safety of pilgrims, achieve the highest level of traffic safety in Makkah and the holy sites, and provide all the facilities and services that create a comfortable journey for the guests. To achieve its goals, Najm is leveraging the power of its human resources and technological capabilities.

“All efforts have been made by all the relevant parties under the supervision of the Saudi Central Bank. These efforts and achievements are being made by the General Directorate of Traffic to support the traffic plan on the roads that lead to the holy sites of Makkah and Madinah. At the same time, this will also help to achieve the goals of Doyof Al-Rahman Program, one of Saudi Vision 2030’s executive programs that seeks to enhance the journey of the pilgrims,” Al-Shehri added.

He said that more than 1,500 of the company’s administrative and technical staff, including customer service employees, and those working in Najm outlets and its call center, will be on duty. Additionally, over 1,200 field liability determination specialists have also been assigned to provide the best services with the highest quality standards. The company has also strengthened its available resources using a network of technical systems that contribute more effectively to enhancing the response speed and dealing with an emergency situation. This step is aligned with Najm’s strategy of providing the best possible services to pilgrims as an extension of the Kingdom’s efforts in caring for the guests of Allah (SWT).

Among the necessary preparations that Najm has made for Hajj, are the establishment of two centers for receiving accident reports, a center for guidance and control at the holy sites, and a unified guidance and control center. Najm’s scope of work includes handling accidents in the holy sites of Mina, Arafat and Muzdalifah, as well as the surrounding areas, such as Al-Aziziyah, Ash-Shara’i, Ash-Shasha, Al-Rawdah, Al-Rashidiyyah, Al-Mughmas, Al-Ma’isim, Al-Usaylah, Al-Khadra and Ja’ranah.

Honor makes this Eid extra special with discounts

Honor makes this Eid extra special with discounts
Updated 22 June 2023
Arab News

Honor makes this Eid extra special with discounts

Honor makes this Eid extra special with discounts
Updated 22 June 2023
Arab News

In celebration of the joyous occasion of Eid Al-Adha, Honor is offering a series of exciting promotions and discounts. With a focus on fostering a family-oriented atmosphere filled with friendliness, love and the exchange of gifts, the company is inviting consumers to explore a range of selected products at special prices on its online store and at authorized retail outlets. These offers will be available for a limited time from June 23 to July 2.

“As we celebrate the joyous occasion of Eid, we are delighted to bring forth our exclusive offers to our valued customers. It is our pleasure to be a part of your festivities and contribute to the happiness and delight that this occasion brings. Celebrate this Eid in style with our incredible offers and make lasting memories with your loved ones,” said Liao Gang, country manager of Honor KSA.

Honor 70 5G

Capture the essence of Eid Al-Adha with the exceptional camera features of the Honor 70. This flagship smartphone boasts an array of cutting-edge camera innovations, including Solo Cut Vlog Mode. This feature empowers users to truly shine as the main character in their vlogs, while also capturing the entirety of the scene. They can effortlessly create a separate video highlighting themselves, all while simultaneously recording a comprehensive video showcasing the entire festive ambiance of Eid.

Honor 70 5G (8 GB+256 GB) version comes at a price of SR1,499 (400) instead of SR1,999 with Free Honor Care+. Honor 70 5G (8 GB+128 GB) version comes at a price of SR1,299 instead of SR1,799 with Free Honor Care+. Consumers can purchase the phone through Jarir Bookstore, eXtra, Lulu, Amazon, Noon and STC.

Honor X9a

This bestselling device features a top-tier 120 Hz AMOLED 45-degree Curved Display. Whether you are gaming or enjoying a movie night with family and friends this Eid, the display offers unparalleled responsiveness and showcases a palette of 1.07 billion colors, bringing every scene to life with remarkable clarity and vibrant hues.

Honor X9a (8 GB+256 GB) version comes at a price of SR1,249 instead of SR1,399 with Free Honor Choice Earbuds X2 and Honor Care+.

Honor X series

Honor is also offering discounts on its X series. The Honor X7a is now priced at SR599, and the Honor X8a is available for SR849 instead of SR949. Additionally, the Honor X6 is available for SR499 (4 GB+128 GB) and SR449 for (4 GB+64 GB) versions. The (4 GB+128 GB) version can be found at various retailers including Jarir Bookstore, eXtra, Lulu, Amazon, Noon and STC, while the (4 GB+64 GB) version is exclusively available at Jarir Bookstore. All X Series models come with Free Honor Care+.

Honor Pad X8

It features a 10.1-inch FHD display and an impressive 80 percent screen-to-body ratio, offering an immersive viewing experience, showcasing true-to-life colors and stunning detail. 

Whether you are watching movies, sharing memorable moments with loved ones, or enjoying multimedia content, the Pad X8 transforms into your very own portable movie theater, adding an extra touch of joy to your Eid celebrations.

Honor Pad X8 comes with a special price of SR599 for (4 GB+64 GB) version and SR499 for (3 GB+32 GB) version. Both versions come with Free Honor Care+.

Saudi Food Show gathers ministers, industry leaders and celebrity chefs to celebrate Kingdom’s achievements in F&B

Saudi Food Show gathers ministers, industry leaders and celebrity chefs to celebrate Kingdom’s achievements in F&B
Updated 21 June 2023
Arab News

Saudi Food Show gathers ministers, industry leaders and celebrity chefs to celebrate Kingdom’s achievements in F&B

Saudi Food Show gathers ministers, industry leaders and celebrity chefs to celebrate Kingdom’s achievements in F&B
Updated 21 June 2023
Arab News

The inaugural edition of The Saudi Food Show, held under the patronage of Bandar Ibrahim Alkhorayef, Saudi minister of industry and mineral resources, is currently underway at Riyadh Exhibition Center.

KAOUN International and dmg events are the organizers of the event, while MODON is the strategic partner.

The event, from June 20-22, offers a platform for the largest companies in the food industry to present their products, services and solutions to a global audience. The Saudi Food Show is affiliated with Gulfood, the world’s largest food and hospitality business event in the world.

Thousands of international brands from 43 countries are being represented in the sold-out exhibition, which extends across 20,000 square meters of exhibition space at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center. For key players such as PepsiCo, Americana, Al-Jameel, Lactalis, GulfWest, Seara Foods, IFFCO, NADEC and hundreds more, as well as country pavilions of the US, UK, India, Singapore, Italy, Jordan and Australia, the show is an unrivaled platform to launch new products, services and technologies into the Saudi market.

The Saudi Food Show is a unique chance for participants to gain insights into market trends, uncover business opportunities and find out how to access the most dynamic market in the Middle East. On the opening day, a panel including Ali Alomeir, VP business development, MODON, and Prince Waleed bin Nasser Al-Saud, CEO of Mukatafa, gave an overview of the welcoming business environment in Saudi Arabia, and tips for F&B market entrants to the Kingdom.

Trixie LohMirmand, CEO of KAOUN International, said: “Vision 2030 seeks to create a dynamic trading hub for the Saudi Arabian F&B sector, and the significant socioeconomic benefits arising from the F&B and hospitality sectors have been well-recognized by the Saudi government, which has brought the industry to the fore, making great strides in laying the groundwork for investment in the sector. The Saudi Food Show will be a significant catalyst for these efforts, growing the economic impact of F&B and hospitality further and faster on the local, regional and international stages.”

Matt Denton, president of co-organizer dmg events, added: “This inaugural Saudi Food Show is the first activation in our exciting plans to support the development of the F&B and hospitality sector in the Kingdom ... From food manufacturing and food tech to franchise, hotels and hospitality, this Saudi Food Show, packed full of inspiring content and features, is the nucleus of a portfolio of dedicated events scheduled for the coming 12 months.”

Summit sessions addressed some of the most urgent challenges facing the F&B sector in Saudi Arabia and the wider region — food security, sovereignty and sustainability, and mitigating uncertainty and volatility around supply chain and costs. The opening day also featured speakers including Ryan Lefers, co-founder and CEO of RedSea, and Bobby Rajendran, CEO of Tamimi Markets. The day concluded with a visionary keynote from Alkhorayef.

The ministerial panel on Day 2, featuring Al-Khorayef and Al-Fadhli, Saudi minister of environment, water and agriculture, was a chance to gain insights into the F&B policy and regulatory framework in Saudi Arabia. The restaurant dining scene in Saudi Arabia will spark discussions on the final day of the summit, with sessions looking at the regional and international brands seeking to enter — and expand in — the Kingdom.

Top Table Saudi
Top Table, sponsored by multinational food company GoodyCo, is giving visitors the opportunity to experience the latest dishes and techniques gaining popularity in the Kingdom, from an array of celebrated international and regional chefs, via more than 40 masterclasses. The lineup of chefs is a cross-section of international and regional, established names and rising stars, both male and female. It includes two Michelin-starred chefs: Paco Morales — one of Spain’s most progressive young avant-garde culinary masters — and Albert Adrià — current head chef of Michelin one-star restaurant Enigma in Barcelona and former head pastry chef of famed elBulli. Others include Lebanese chef and entrepreneur Maroun Chedid and Ian Pengelley from Myazu, two times winner of MENA’s Best 50. Furthermore, Chef Pierligui from Signor Sassi, an up-and-coming young chef with more than 1.3 million followers on social media, and Saudi chef Rayan Alayesh, from Kayzo by Myazo are also in attendance.
Across the three days, Middle East food and lifestyle TV channel Fatafeat is bringing four female chefs to present masterclasses — chefs Chahrazad Al-Hajjar, Salma Soleiman, Sumaya Obaid and Afnan Al-Jaadi.

“At Fatafeat, we’ve always striven to champion the diversity of Middle Eastern cuisines and talented chefs, which resonated with millions of families in the region. As Saudi Arabia’s culinary culture has always been, and continues to be a big part of our programs, we are excited to partake in the Saudi Food Show in celebration of the Kingdom’s rising food economy. During the event’s Top Table segment, our star-studded lineup of celebrity chefs will do a kitchen takeover and perform cooking demonstrations live off-screen,” said Grigory Lavrov, head of Fatafeat at Warner Bros. Discovery.

YouthX Saudi
At the inaugural YouthX Saudi, young talent from the Kingdom’s leading hotel chains — including the Ritz Carlton Riyadh, Grand Hyatt Alkhobar, JW Marriott Hotel Riyadh and Four Seasons Riyadh — will compete against each other in the Young Chef Challenge, to present a three-course menu in 25 minutes. The themes will be sustainability and zero waste, and menus will be judged on vision and industry acumen, alignment with the themes, presentation and taste. The winning team will not only scoop a cash prize, but also win a place in the international finals set to take place at Gulfood 2024. Judging the competition is media personality, celebrity chef and host of the hugely successful “World Café” Bobby Chin.

The inaugural Saudi Food Show is affiliated with Gulfood, the world’s largest, go-to event brand trusted by the global F&B industry. Over almost three decades, Gulfood has cultivated the credibility, loyalty, recognition, and support of the global food and beverage sector, through an unwavering commitment to delivering real global business outcomes and valuable trade deals for participants. The Saudi Food Show draws upon this legacy and powerful international foundation. The event is strictly for trade and business professionals only.

Emirates and Huawei Mobile Services boost partnership to enhance travel experience

Emirates and Huawei Mobile Services boost partnership to enhance travel experience
Updated 21 June 2023
Arab News

Emirates and Huawei Mobile Services boost partnership to enhance travel experience

Emirates and Huawei Mobile Services boost partnership to enhance travel experience
Updated 21 June 2023
Arab News

Since the introduction of the Emirates app on Huawei AppGallery in early 2020, Emirates, a prominent player in the aviation sector, and Huawei Mobile Services, cutting-edge technology services, have joined forces to enhance travel experiences for HMS users. This collaboration has evolved and flourished, enabling them to provide outstanding user experiences to a wider global audience.

Huawei AppGallery, one of the top three app marketplaces worldwide, boasts an impressive user base of over 550 million monthly active users in 170 countries. The Emirates app’s availability on this platform has brought unparalleled convenience to HMS users, empowering them to manage their travel plans seamlessly. Previously integrated on the Huawei Watch 3 Series, the Emirates app offered a Super Device smart experience, enabling Huawei users to effortlessly check their bookings and flight details directly from their smartwatches.

Now, with its seamless integration on the Huawei Watch 4, the Emirates app has reached new heights in enhancing the performance and user experience for travelers. In addition to providing easy access to booking and flight details, the app now enables users to utilize a QR code as their boarding pass. This innovative feature eliminates the need for passengers to use their phones while boarding, streamlining the travel process and ensuring a hassle-free experience.

William Hu, managing director of Huawei Consumer Business Group, Middle East and Africa Eco Development and Operation, said: “This integration of Emirates app on the Huawei Watch 4 represents another milestone in HMS journey to deliver exceptional travel experiences to our users, who can now effortlessly access vital flight information, manage their bookings, and stay connected on the go, all from their wrist. We are excited to bring this convenience and innovation to our users, further enhancing their travel experiences and demonstrating our commitment to providing unparalleled solutions in the digital age.”

“Our collaboration with Huawei Mobile Services and integration with Huawei Watch 4 Series showcases our shared commitment to delivering exceptional user experiences and simplifying travel processes for consumers,” said Boutros Boutros, divisional senior vice president, corporate communications, marketing and brand at Emirates. “We are dedicated to leveraging cutting-edge technology to provide the best possible services to our passengers. By integrating our app seamlessly on Huawei’s latest smartwatch, we aim to exceed the expectations of our tech-savvy customers.”

In the age of the Internet of Things, HMS believes that collaboration with partners and developers will thrive within HMS’ ecosystem, resulting in continuous innovation and improved convenience for users. This strategic partnership between Huawei and Emirates exemplifies this belief, as they continue to push boundaries and unlock new possibilities for the travel industry.

Sidra Capital acquires London Square in UK

Sidra Capital acquires London Square in UK
Updated 21 June 2023
Arab News

Sidra Capital acquires London Square in UK

Sidra Capital acquires London Square in UK
Updated 21 June 2023
Arab News

Sidra Capital, an alternative asset management firm headquartered in Saudi Arabia, has announced the acquisition of London Square, a multi-let office building in Guildford, UK for just over 40 million pounds ($51 million) from M&G Real Estate. The property spans 133,290 square feet and consists of three buildings and 313 parking spaces.

London Square is an income-producing value-add UK office property offering an attractive current return and a strong IRR potential. The property consists of three Grade A office buildings and a standalone nursery in an attractive 4.5-acre campus setting within walking distance of Guildford town center. Two of the office buildings were subject to a comprehensive refurbishment, providing high-quality office accommodation. The property is 81 percent leased to a roster of strong tenants, including leading law firms Speechly’s and Clyde and Co. and services firms WSP, RSM and Grenke.

The aim of the investment is to enhance the quality of the asset to ensure it remains attractive to occupiers while generating a high cash yield for investors. It also has excellent road and rail transport links, easy access to the motorway network, Gatwick/Heathrow airports, and Central London — a 40-minute train ride.

Commenting on the acquisition, Hani Baothman, chairman of Sidra Capital, said: “We are delighted to have completed the acquisition of this asset at an attractive price. The property provides an exceptionally high-quality office environment catering to the needs of forward-looking occupiers while the site value is underpinned by alternative use given the surrounding residential area and proximity to Guildford town center. Our plan is to continue to invest in the property to ensure it provides the highest quality space in Guildford.”

Sidra Capital has an extensive UK portfolio and completed the acquisition of The Bower and a fund managed by Clearbell Capital for around 74 million pounds in October last year.

Latest updates

Israeli minister pushes for targetted killings, flattening of buildings in West Bank
Israeli minister pushes for targetted killings, flattening of buildings in West Bank
Eight Iranian officials targeted in German criminal complaint
Eight Iranian officials targeted in German criminal complaint
Pentagon leak suspect pleads not guilty
Pentagon leak suspect pleads not guilty
Tech companies including Google gripe about unfair cloud practices
Tech companies including Google gripe about unfair cloud practices
Tiafoe’s winning run on grass ended by fellow US player Korda at Queen’s Club
Tiafoe’s winning run on grass ended by fellow US player Korda at Queen’s Club

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.