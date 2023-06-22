31 killed as gas explosion hits restaurant in northwest China

You are here

This picture posted and shared on social media shows firefighters and rescuers at work at a barbecue restaurant hit by a gas explosion in in northwest China's Yinchuan region on Wednesday night. (Xinhua photo via Twitter)
  • The blast tore through the shop on a busy street in Yinchuan as people were gathering on the eve of the Dragon Boat Festival holiday
TBEIJING: A massive cooking gas explosion at a barbecue restaurant in northwestern China killed 31 people and injured seven, Chinese authorities said Thursday.

The blast tore through the establishment at around 8:40 p.m. Wednesday on a busy street in Yinchuan, the capital of the traditionally Muslim Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, as people were gathering on the eve of the Dragon Boat Festival holiday, the official Xinhua News Agency said.
The festival is a national holiday devoted to eating rice dumplings and racing boats manned by teams of paddlers.
Online news site The Paper cited a woman identified only by her surname Chen saying she had been about 50 meters (164 feet) from the restaurant when she heard the explosion. She described seeing two waiters emerge from the restaurant afterward, one of whom collapsed immediately, while thick smoke billowed from the restaurant and a strong smell of cooking gas permeated the area.
Footage on state broadcaster CCTV showed more than a dozen firefighters working at the site as smoke poured out of a gaping hole in the restaurant’s facade.
Shards of glass and other debris littered the darkened street, which is also home to a number of other eateries and entertainment venues.
“A leak of liquefied petroleum gas... caused an explosion during the operation of a barbecue restaurant,” state news agency Xinhua said of the Wednesday evening blast, citing the regional Communist Party committee.
Seven more people were receiving medical treatment, the agency said, with one of them in a “critical condition.”
Two others suffered severe burns, two had minor injuries and two had scratches caused by flying glass, Xinhua said.
The explosion at about 8:40 p.m. (1240 GMT) Wednesday took place at the Fuyang Barbecue Restaurant in a residential area of downtown Yinchuan, the capital of the Ningxia autonomous region.
Chinese President Xi Jinping “demanded all-out efforts in treating the wounded and the strengthening of safety supervision and management in key industries and fields to effectively protect people’s lives and property,” CCTV reported Thursday.
The Ministry of Emergency Management said local fire and rescue services had dispatched more than 100 people and 20 vehicles to the scene in the wake of the blast.
Local authorities “immediately... demanded that all-out search and rescue efforts be organized, the wounded be properly treated and casualties be reduced as much as possible,” the ministry said.
The rescue efforts had concluded by 4:00 am Thursday, it said.

One video posted on social media showed two shirtless men, their trousers tattered and upper bodies covered in dust, crouching and standing dazed on a busy street sprayed with broken glass.
Another clip showed fire engines and ambulances tearing through the streets nearby, flashing blue and red lights and sounding their sirens.
Social media images showed dozens of people gathering behind an emergency cordon on the opposite side of the street, with some visibly distressed.
AFP was able to geolocate the clips by matching the buildings to state media footage of the explosion’s aftermath.
Explosions and other deadly incidents are relatively common in China, where building codes are often poorly enforced and widespread unauthorized construction can make it hard for people to flee burning structures.
At least 17 people died in a fire at a restaurant in the northeastern city of Changchun in September last year, according to statements given at the time by local authorities.
In January 2022, an explosion triggered by a suspected gas leak brought down a building in the city of Chongqing, killing more than a dozen people.

In February, 53 miners were killed in the collapse of a massive open pit coal mine in the northern region of Inner Mongolia, leading to numerous arrests, and four people were detained over a fire at an industrial trading company in central China in November that killed 38 people.
At least nine people were killed in an explosion at a Chinese petrochemical plant, and three others died in a helicopter crash during the country’s May Day holiday.
The central government has pledged stronger safety measures since an explosion in 2015 at a chemical warehouse in the northern port city of Tianjin killed 173 people, most of them firefighters and police officers. In that case, a number of local officials were accused of having taken bribes to ignore safety violations.

Oman signs $10bn in green hydrogen deals to boost net-zero ambitions 

Oman signs $10bn in green hydrogen deals to boost net-zero ambitions 
Updated 53 sec ago
Arab News

Oman signs $10bn in green hydrogen deals to boost net-zero ambitions 

Oman signs $10bn in green hydrogen deals to boost net-zero ambitions 
Updated 53 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Oman’s Hydrom has signed agreements worth $10 billion to develop two new green hydrogen production projects with a consortium of South Korea’s Posco and French firm Engie, and Hyport Duqm initiative, according to the country’s state news agency. 

The new projects will be located in the Al Wusta governorate, Oman News Agency said. 

Following the previous award of three projects earlier this month, Oman has in total awarded five large-scale green hydrogen projects, representing a total investment of more than $30 billion and with a total expected production of 750,000 tons per annum. 

The contracts tie into Oman’s plan to produce more than 1 million tpa of green hydrogen by 2030, increasing to 8 million tpa by 2050. 

This will involve a cumulative investment value of $140 billion. 

Commenting on the deals, Oman’s Minister of Energy and Minerals Salim bin Nasser Al-Aufi said: “We are pleased to witness the signings of these new agreements with such prestigious international companies. 

“The fast-paced efforts behind the announcement of these new projects reflect Oman’s commitment to reinforce its leading position in the global green hydrogen sector in line with its energy transformation strategy.” 

During the event, Hydrom also launched the second bid round of its auction process, which provides companies with the opportunity to submit investment proposals to develop more large-scale green hydrogen projects,  

This round will focus on land blocks in the governorate of Dhofar, and the auction is set to conclude by the end of the first quarter of 2024. 

Al-Aufi said this second bid round would further help Oman hit its target of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. 

He added: “This aligns with our ambitious plans to establish Oman as one of the world’s largest exporters of green hydrogen by 2030. 

“We possess valuable natural resources and geographical features that allow us to spearhead this promising sector and capitalize on its potential as the energy source of the future.” 

Abdulaziz Al-Shidhani, managing director of Hydrom, said his company conducted round one of the auctions in record time, and added: “We are proud of what we have accomplished so far towards developing the green hydrogen sector in the Sultanate of Oman. 

“The signing of these agreements reflects Oman’s commitment towards stimulating the growth of its green hydrogen sector and cementing its leading position regionally and globally.” 

Hydrom’s three deals signed earlier this month were with a consortium of Amnah, Green Energy Oman and BP Oman. 

The total investment from those contracts is expected to exceed $20 billion, with the developments projected to yield a total production capacity of 500,000 tons of green hydrogen per annum. 

REVIEW: ‘Black Mirror’ is back — dark and as frighteningly plausible as ever 

REVIEW: ‘Black Mirror’ is back — dark and as frighteningly plausible as ever 
Updated 19 min 50 sec ago
Adam Grundey

REVIEW: ‘Black Mirror’ is back — dark and as frighteningly plausible as ever 

REVIEW: ‘Black Mirror’ is back — dark and as frighteningly plausible as ever 
Updated 19 min 50 sec ago
Adam Grundey

DUBAI: The current boom in anthology series — no self-respecting streaming platform, it seems, can be without one — is due in great part to “Black Mirror,” the prescient sci-fi/horror/black-comedy show from writer and director Charlie Brooker.  

It has just returned for its sixth season — five episodes that mine the existential fears of modern life (lack of privacy, the reverence for algorithms over creativity, what’s ‘real’ in a world of increasingly human-like machines and AI… that kind of thing) and the ancient terrors that have been part of humanity since its origins: Can we ever really know the true nature of even those closest to us? How far will anyone go in pursuit of accumulating more possessions or wealth? It’s not cozy viewing. But it is compelling. 

The latest series begins with the nightmarish “Joan is Awful,” in which bored, mostly miserable HR manager Joan (Annie Murphy) sits down to watch a show of the same name on a streaming platform, Streamberry (which looks very much like Netflix), only to discover that it’s a dramatization of her own life (in fact, a replay of that day’s events, including verbatim conversations) starring Salma Hayek as Joan and ‘tweaked’ to present Joan in the worst possible way. As her life falls apart, she discovers that — thanks to the terms and conditions she agreed to when she subscribed to Streamberry — not only can she do nothing to prevent this invasion of her privacy, she’s not even getting paid for it. And Streamberry, it turns out, has similar plans for hundreds of thousands of its subscribers. It’s familiar ground for “Black Mirror,” but none the less powerful for that. 

Second episode “Loch Henry” is a fairly straightforward (though immensely unsettling) horror story that includes some thought-provoking commentary on the commercialization of true crime stories and how little consideration seems to be given to how they may affect those on whom the original events had the most impact.  

Episode three, “Beyond The Sea,” stars Aaron Paul and Josh Hartnett as two astronauts in an alternate-reality 1960s. While they are up in their spaceship, they can link their minds to inhabit their replicas back on Earth. Things don’t go smoothly.  

Season six features stellar performances from stars and soon-to-be stars, and the plot twists are as sharp as ever. It lacks a stand-out episode to match the best of past “Black Mirror,” but Brooker’s dystopian visions remain some of the highest quality TV around. 

Global Chess League launches in Dubai

Global Chess League launches in Dubai
Updated 31 min 3 sec ago
Arab News

Global Chess League launches in Dubai

Global Chess League launches in Dubai
  • The competition is the sport’s first team franchise, seeks to revolutionize game
Updated 31 min 3 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The inaugural edition of the Global Chess League was launched here on Wednesday night.

The competition – the world’s first chess team franchise – marks new territory for the sport, as the league aims to revolutionize the game and expand its reach globally.

The 36 grandmasters taking part include former world champions Magnus Carlsen and Viswanathan Anand, two-time world title challenger Ian Nepomniachtchi, and former Blitz world champions Levon Aronian and Maxime Vachier-Lagrave.

For the first time, a chess tournament will feature a new competition concept and scoring system akin to football or cricket. The first match of the Global Chess League will take place on June 22 between Triveni Continental Kings and upGrad Mumba Masters.

Present at the event were Saeed Mohammed Hareb, secretary-general of the Dubai Sports Council, Anand Mahindra, chairman of the Mahindra Group, and Arkady Dvorkovich, president of the International Chess Federation.

Egypt cabinet approves draft law lifting tax exemptions for state bodies 

Egypt cabinet approves draft law lifting tax exemptions for state bodies 
Updated 33 min 53 sec ago
REUTERS 

Egypt cabinet approves draft law lifting tax exemptions for state bodies 

Egypt cabinet approves draft law lifting tax exemptions for state bodies 
Updated 33 min 53 sec ago
REUTERS 

CAIRO: Egypt’s cabinet has approved a draft law to eliminate tax exemptions for state entities in a bid to attract private investment, a cabinet statement said on Wednesday, but the law appeared to retain at least some privileges enjoyed by the army. 

Egypt, in the midst of a severe foreign currency shortage, has been seeking to encourage both foreigners and Egyptians to invest more. 

Many investors have hesitated out of concern that state-owned enterprises, including those owned by the army, use tax exemptions and other privileges to compete unfairly. 

The International Monetary Fund in a $3 billion financial support agreement signed in December urged Egypt to level the playing field between the private and public sectors. 

“The approval is part of the Egyptian state’s desire to improve the investment climate and support private sector participation in various economic activities,” the cabinet statement said. 

Some activities would remain tax-exempt, including those enshrined in international agreements, those that provide basic infrastructure services, and those needed for national security, it said. 

The scrapping of exemptions would be implemented “without prejudice to ... exemptions prescribed for works and tasks related to the requirements of defending the state and protecting national security,” the statement said. 

The military, as well as other security institutions, are exempt from value-added taxes for goods and services needed for armament, defense and national security under a 2016 law, from real estate taxes under a 2015 decree, from income taxes under a 2005 law and from import tariffs under a 1986 law. The Ministry of Defense can decide which goods and services qualify. 

The new draft law still requires approval by parliament and the president. 

Saudi sovereign wealth fund PIF sells McLaren stake to Bahrain: Sky News 

Saudi sovereign wealth fund PIF sells McLaren stake to Bahrain: Sky News 
Updated 22 June 2023
REUTERS 

Saudi sovereign wealth fund PIF sells McLaren stake to Bahrain: Sky News 

Saudi sovereign wealth fund PIF sells McLaren stake to Bahrain: Sky News 
Updated 22 June 2023
REUTERS 

RIYADH: Bahrain’s state investment fund Mumtalakat is buying preference shares and warrants worth £400 million ($510.48 million) in carmaker McLaren from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and Ares Management, Sky News reported on Wednesday. 

The transaction will not lead to any new money being injected into McLaren, the Sky News report said, adding that an announcement from Mumtalakat on the deal will come on Thursday. 

The purchase will expand Mumtalakat’s majority stake in the McLaren group, which includes the British supercar maker as well as McLaren Racing. 

In July 2021, global investment firm Ares Management and Saudi’s PIF provided much of a £550-million equity investment in the McLaren group. 

Bahrain’s sovereign wealth fund could not be reached for comment. Ares Management declined to comment, while McLaren and the PIF did not immediately respond. 

In June of last year, Mumtalakat’s chief executive, Khalid Al Rumaihi, told Reuters that he expected McLaren to go public in two to three years. 

