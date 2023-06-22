Wembanyama ‘immune’ to NBA Draft hype

You are here

French basketball player Victor Wembanyama speaks during a press event, ahead of the NBA draft, in New York City on Wednesday. (AFP)
Updated 22 June 2023
AFP

  • Wembanyama tells reporters he is unfazed by the attention which has accompanied his entry to the NBA
  • San Antonio erupted in celebrations last month when the Spurs won the NBA’s lottery for the first pick, billed as the ‘Wembanyama sweepstakes’
NEW YORK: Victor Wembanyama dismissed the soaring hype swirling around him on Wednesday as he prepares to become the most sought-after No.1 pick in the NBA draft since LeBron James.

The 19-year-old French talent is a lock to be chosen by the San Antonio Spurs in Thursday’s NBA Draft in New York, widely viewed as a once-in-a-generation talent capable of transforming a franchise.

The 7ft 4in (2.24m) Wembanyama arrived in the US on Monday to be greeted by autograph hunters and San Antonio fans as excitement builds ahead of the Draft.

In packed a pre-draft press conference on Wednesday, Wembanyama told reporters he was unfazed by the attention which has accompanied his entry to the NBA.

“I don’t let all this stuff get to my head because I have such great expectations for myself that I’m immune to all this stuff,” Wembanyama told reporters. “I really don’t care.”

San Antonio erupted in celebrations last month when the Spurs won the NBA’s lottery for the first pick, billed as the “Wembanyama sweepstakes.”

For Wembanyama, being chosen with the No.1 selection on Thursday will be the realiZation of a lifelong dream.

“Ever since I knew about the draft, exactly how it worked, I wanted to be first,” Wembanyama said.

“Tomorrow something’s going to happen that I’ve been thinking of for years.

“I’m going to have trouble sleeping tonight for sure. I just feel really really lucky.”

Wembanyama is also looking forward to getting down to work with San Antonio, where he will follow in footsteps of France’s four-time NBA champion Tony Parker under the guidance of revered coach Gregg Popovich.

“For me, San Antonio is a synonym for winning,” Wembanyama said.

“On lottery night, when the Spurs got the No. pick I was just thinking that I was being lucky that they got the pick because of their culture and their experience in creating, making good players.

“So I really can’t wait.”

NBA officials say Wembanyama has the potential to be a “game-changer” for the league, noting that his arrival has already driven spikes on the league’s streaming platforms and social media channels.

Wembanyama said Wednesday he is embracing the challenge of delivering both on and off the court.

“I’m trying to be the best,” he said. “Being the best is not only on the court. There’s all dimensions in the job of an NBA basketball player.

“I want to be the best also with the media, the press conference and all this stuff. I don’t like to do things halfway.”

Wembanyama meanwhile confirmed that he plans to make his first appearance in a Spurs uniform during the NBA’s Summer League pre-season events.

“I’m going to be playing the Summer League,” Wembanyama said.

It is not clear whether Wembanyama will play in the Summer League games in Sacramento, starting on July 3, or the Las Vegas tournament held from July 7-17.

Wembanyama also said he hoped to play for France in the World Cup taking place in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia from Aug. 25 to Sept. 10.

“There’s time between the Summer League and the World Cup,” Wembanyama said. “It’s still my plan to make the World Cup. I’m waiting to agree with my franchise.”

Wembanyama said he had continued training since the French basketball season ended last week with his Metropolitans 92 team suffering a 3-0 series defeat to Monaco.

“Ever since last season ended, like a week ago, I’ve been staying in shape,” Wembanyama said.

“I’ve been lifting pretty much every day except for the day when I traveled. I was lifting this morning with my coach. I’m not too tired.

“I actually I was pretty much in the best shape of the season.”

Cricket takes center stage with 3 major tournaments

Cricket takes center stage with 3 major tournaments
Updated 14 min 20 sec ago

Cricket takes center stage with 3 major tournaments

Cricket takes center stage with 3 major tournaments
  • As well as the men’s and women’s Ashes, and final qualifying stage for the 2023 ODI World Cup, other events are taking place between countries not normally associated with cricket
Updated 14 min 20 sec ago
Jon Pike

In the last week, three major international cricket tournaments commenced.

The much-anticipated five-Test-match Ashes series between England and Australia opened on June 16 at Edgbaston, Birmingham. In Zimbabwe, the final qualifying stage for the 2023 ODI World Cup started on June 18 and on June 22 the women’s Ashes between England and Australia started at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

There are other events taking place between countries not normally associated with cricket. A T20 tournament was in play in sub-Saharan Africa, with the final seeing Uganda winning by one run against Kenya.

It is the Ashes series that holds the greatest global interest and fascination. The first-ever Test match between England and Australia was in 1882. Since then, Australia has won 140 of the 340 Tests, England 108, with the balance of 92 drawn. As of Tuesday evening in Birmingham, Australia has added another victory to its dominance. The number of series won by Australia is 34 compared with 32 by England, whose hopes of narrowing the gap has been dented.

The current series has been much anticipated, via a combination of England’s new attacking approach and Australia’s position as World Test Champions. These were fully in evidence at Birmingham. Having chosen to bat first, England scored 393 for eight in 78 overs, at five runs per over. Its finest batter, Joe Root, was in full swing but, unexpectedly, his captain decided to declare the innings. Commentators, spectators and even his own team were taken by surprise. The rationale was that this would send an attacking message to the Australians, whose openers would have to negotiate a difficult half an hour before close of play. This they did successfully, causing England’s gamble to fail.

Australia’s approach to batting was much more measured throughout the match. Even at injudicious moments, fortune favored them, with England’s wicketkeeper missing a straightforward stumping and a catch offered by Australia’s wicketkeeper when he was on 26. This assisted Australia to total 386, scored in 116 overs at 3.3 runs per over, much lower than England’s. In order to set Australia a challenging target for victory, England needed to build a second innings score of between 300 and 350 runs. However, cricket’s nemesis, rain, intervened in the middle of the afternoon on day three. After an hour’s delay, play resumed in gloomy, bowler-friendly conditions. In 20 minutes, England lost both openers, before play was ended for the day by more rain.

The difference in approach by the teams was underlined the next day when Australia appeared to believe that their bowling and fielding capabilities would prove to be good enough to rein in England’s belligerent batting. It can be argued that they did, as no England player scored more than 46 in a total of 273, which could be regarded as disappointing. It proved to be insufficient. Australia patiently wound its way at three runs per over to a knife-edge 227 for eight, chasing 281. At this point, Australia’s captain, Pat Cummins stepped up to the mark, bludgeoning an undefeated 44 in an unbroken ninth-wicket partnership of 55. Comparisons have been made with the Edgbaston match in the famous 2005 Ashes series when Australia chased 282 runs to win and lost by two runs. This time, Australia’s victory represented its most successful run chase in England since 1972. Needless to say, in the wake of defeat, England’s ultra-attacking approach has attracted criticism.

In particular, the first innings declaration and the frantic batting in the second innings, may have left the door open for Australia. England has lost its last two matches after declaring. The approach is unlikely to change, nor is Australia’s, except that Cummins’ aggression showed a level of adaptability that may prove crucial. It is unusual for a fast bowler to be made captain of a Test team, but he has proved to be a more than capable leader, with his batting being an unexpected bonus. England’s captain bowled only 14 overs at Edgbaston compared with the Australian captain’s 32. The performances and fitness of the respective captains may well determine the outcome of the series.

On June 22, at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, the captains of the England and Australian women’s teams led their sides into the first-ever women’s five-day Test match in England. This is something that the respective captains of England and Australia have been lobbying for over a number of years. All but one of the 144 previous women’s Tests have been of four days duration, the exception being in Sydney in 1992. This Ashes series is being played in a multi-format, consisting of one Test, three one-day internationals and three T20s, a structure which has been suggested for some countries in the men’s game. Four points are awarded for a Test victory and two points for wins in the shorter formats.

In Zimbabwe, the ODI World Cup qualifying tournament has generated a feast of runs and several upsets. Nepal set the pace in the opening match scoring 290 against Zimbabwe, which passed the target for the loss of only two wickets with six overs to spare. The West Indies then posted 297 which proved too much for the US. Sri Lanka hammered 355 against the UAE, who were dismissed for 180. Ireland were stunned by Oman, which overhauled a target of 281 in 48 overs. The Netherlands equaled its highest ODI total of 315 only to be outgunned by Zimbabwe, which reached the target with nine overs in hand. It is too early to identify the potential tournament winner, although Zimbabwe’s blistering start will cause the favorites, Sri Lanka and the West Indies, to look over their shoulders.

All of this activity underlines the fact that cricket is in good health, being played in entertaining, even exhilarating fashion across all formats and gender. Its teams need to continue to do that in order to maintain current levels of support and attract new audiences. The first men’s Ashes Test has set the standard.

Global Chess League launches in Dubai

Global Chess League launches in Dubai
Updated 22 June 2023
Arab News

Global Chess League launches in Dubai

Global Chess League launches in Dubai
  • The competition is the sport’s first team franchise, seeks to revolutionize game
Updated 22 June 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: The inaugural edition of the Global Chess League was launched here on Wednesday night.

The competition – the world’s first chess team franchise – marks new territory for the sport, as the league aims to revolutionize the game and expand its reach globally.

The 36 grandmasters taking part include former world champions Magnus Carlsen and Viswanathan Anand, two-time world title challenger Ian Nepomniachtchi, and former Blitz world champions Levon Aronian and Maxime Vachier-Lagrave.

For the first time, a chess tournament will feature a new competition concept and scoring system akin to football or cricket. The first match of the Global Chess League will take place on June 22 between Triveni Continental Kings and upGrad Mumba Masters.

Present at the event were Saeed Mohammed Hareb, secretary-general of the Dubai Sports Council, Anand Mahindra, chairman of the Mahindra Group, and Arkady Dvorkovich, president of the International Chess Federation.

Emirates Cricket Board to advise Baseball United on its new professional league

Emirates Cricket Board to advise Baseball United on its new professional league
Shaikh (center) with John Miedreich (left), EVP of Baseball Operations and Co-Owner and Max Shaukat, EVP of Emerging Markets, of
Updated 22 June 2023
Arab News

Emirates Cricket Board to advise Baseball United on its new professional league

Emirates Cricket Board to advise Baseball United on its new professional league
  • Historic agreement will see the cricket body provide guidance on policy, regulations, commercial growth
Updated 22 June 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Baseball United, the first-ever professional baseball league focused on the Middle East and Indian subcontinent, announced today a historic partnership with Emirates Cricket Board.

The ECB will handle government-focused communication, regulations, and policy work, as well as leverage its deep understanding of cricket to advise Baseball United on relevant issues.

The agreement gives Baseball United a 15-year term to host its league in the UAE, which will include games and franchises in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

The partnership will allow Baseball United to help drive the commercial and community-focused growth of the sport at the youth, amateur and professional levels. As part of the terms, Baseball United will be responsible for organizing all aspects of its league, including facilitating stadium partnerships, scouting and signing players and coaches, and leading all marketing and operational activities of the league.

“In a season of significant milestones, this partnership with the ECB is our most meaningful to date,” said Kash Shaikh, president, CEO and co-owner of Baseball United. “This is an unprecedented agreement that will enable both Dubai and Abu Dhabi — two of the world’s most attractive cities — the opportunity to be the launchpad for professional baseball in the Middle East. And, importantly, it ensures that Baseball United will be playing baseball here in the UAE for many years to come. We are honored for the trust shown in our organization by the ECB and its Chairman, His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al-Nahyan, and we are grateful for their vision and support. We will now work alongside each other to bring the worlds of bat and ball sports together here in the UAE.”

The Middle East and South Asia is home to 2 billion people, 1 billion of whom are cricket fans. Cricket is the second-most popular sport in the world, particularly amongst the fast-growing nations of the Indian subcontinent. According to Baseball United’s research, there are over 65 million avid baseball fans within the region as well, providing a strong foundation to begin building and growing the sport within its diverse, sports-loving communities. Baseball, referred to as “America’s Pastime,” has been played professionally in the US for nearly 150 years.

Dubai and Abu Dhabi are home to some of the world’s biggest sporting events, including cricket, rugby, Formula One and mixed martial arts. This will be the first time that both cities will play host to professional baseball.

“Emirates Cricket Board has played a pivotal role in the growth of sport across the UAE for many years,” said Khalid Al-Zarooni, the body’s vice chairman. “Under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al-Nahyan, the ECB is proud of the reputation we’ve built and the milestones we’ve achieved. Our partnership with Baseball United is another such milestone and together we will expand the opportunities for active engagement across the UAE by introducing another premier bat and ball sport to our portfolio. As the first GCC nation to pioneer this approach, we look forward to continuing to honor the UAE on an international stage.”

Baseball United’s UAE-based league launches this November with a Showcase event hosted at Dubai International Stadium. The Showcase will include the league’s first four franchises, two representing the UAE, as well as the Mumbai Cobras and Karachi Monarchs, which were revealed in recent weeks.

The Mumbai and Karachi franchises are the first professional baseball franchises in the history of India and Pakistan, respectively. The names of the UAE-based franchises will be announced at a later date.

In addition to Shaikh, Baseball United’s ownership group includes legends Barry Larkin, Mariano Rivera, Adrian Beltre and Felix Hernandez. Albert Pujols also recently joined the organization as its global ambassador and executive advisor to the CEO.

Tiafoe’s winning run on grass ended by fellow US player Korda at Queen’s Club

Tiafoe’s winning run on grass ended by fellow US player Korda at Queen’s Club
Updated 22 June 2023
AP

Tiafoe’s winning run on grass ended by fellow US player Korda at Queen’s Club

Tiafoe’s winning run on grass ended by fellow US player Korda at Queen’s Club
  • Tiafoe arrived in west London in a career-high spot of No. 10 but was beaten by a compatriot 22 places lower in the rankings
  • Holger Rune of Denmark is warming to grass, picking up his second straight win on the surface
Updated 22 June 2023
AP

LONDON: Frances Tiafoe’s winning run on grass was ended by Sebastian Korda in an all-American second-round match at the Queen’s Club Championships on Wednesday.

Korda won 7-6 (2), 6-3 to end the fourth-seeded Tiafoe’s bid to follow up his title in Stuttgart last week with another grass-court trophy ahead of Wimbledon.

Tiafoe arrived in west London in a career-high spot of No. 10 but was beaten by a compatriot 22 places lower in the rankings, with Korda’s big serve coming to the fore on Center Court.

That was especially the case when serving for the match as the 22-year-old Korda sent down three aces — including one on match point — to get past the second round of a tournament for the first time since reaching the Australian Open quarterfinals in January.

Korda sustained a wrist injury in the last eight in Melbourne and had around three months out. Since returning, he has played three events — all on clay — and exited in the second round each time.

The first-set tiebreaker proved key and was dominated by Korda, mostly because of Tiafoe’s errors. Tiafoe slipped to fall 3-1 down and dropped a second straight point on serve by sending a backhand volley into the net for 4-1. Then he double-faulted to go 6-2 down and hit a forehand long on Korda’s first set point.

Korda will next play British No. 1 and fifth-seeded Cameron Norrie, who rallied to beat Jordan Thompson of Australia 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Holger Rune of Denmark is warming to grass, picking up his second straight win on the surface by dispatching Britain’s Ryan Peniston 6-3, 6-4.

The second-seeded Rune had never won on grass as a professional before this week, having lost in the first round three times last year — including at Wimbledon.

Sixth-seeded Lorenzo Musetti of Italy was a 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 winner over Ben Shelton, another Australian Open quarterfinalist and the 2022 NCAA champion from Florida.

Musetti and Rune will meet in the quarterfinals.

Top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz is in second-round action on Thursday.

Rose Zhang seeking to follow win in her pro debut with a major at the Women’s PGA Championship

Rose Zhang seeking to follow win in her pro debut with a major at the Women’s PGA Championship
Updated 22 June 2023
AP

Rose Zhang seeking to follow win in her pro debut with a major at the Women’s PGA Championship

Rose Zhang seeking to follow win in her pro debut with a major at the Women’s PGA Championship
  • Golf is something Zhang handles with ease, and winning her first event only added to her confidence as she readies for her first major as a pro
  • World No. 1 Jin Young Ko of South Korea and fellow 2023 multiple winner Lilia Vu headline the field
Updated 22 June 2023
AP

SPRINGFIELD, N.J.: After stunning women’s golf by winning in her first event as professional, Rose Zhang will try to take the next big step when she goes for her first major victory in the Women’s PGA Championship at Baltusrol.

And it’s been just a month in the making for the 20-year-old Californian, who many believed was going to be the next big celebrity in her sport, similar to when Annika Sorenstam and Lorena Ochoa returned in a two-year span ending in 2010.

Zhang has gone from winning her second straight NCAA individual title, to turning professional and then living up to all the hype by winning the Mizuho Americas Open earlier this month. It made her the first LPGA Tour winner in her pro debut in 72 years.

What followed was whirlwind of national television appearances, phone and in-person interviews, endorsement offers and then back to Stanford for a study week and finals, including a tough computer science test, in which all she wanted was to get a passing grade. She passed.

After some rest at home and little work on her game, Zhang returns to work Thursday, when she takes on a field that includes all 11 LPGA Tour winners this year in the second major in women’s golf.

While that might intimidate some, not Zhang. Walking up the microphone on Wednesday, there was a wide smile on her face. When the questions followed, she was personable, humble, thoughtful and composed, a breathe of fresh air for any athlete.

“Biggest adjustment, I will say that I haven’t been able to work on my game as much as I was able to before as an amateur,” Zhang said. ”There’s a lot more obligations that you have to do as a professional. You have a lot more press interviews, conferences, and it does take a lot out of you and a lot out of your time and energy. Therefore, I haven’t been able to grind like I usually have been.”

Grinding for Zhang was going out on the range and smashing balls around for four hours. She hasn’t done that recently because she was tired after a long college season and then the move into the pro ranks. This week is more fine tuning for the fourth women’s event in New Jersey in seven weeks.

Other than handing the demands on her time, Zhang believes she has not changed much. She credits that to her family and friends, who have not changed in their approach to her.

Socially, she is getting more tweets, including one from Warriors guard Steph Curry, one of her role models growing up. It left her speechless.

Golf is something she handles with ease, and winning her first event only added to her confidence as she readies for her first major as a pro.

“It was more just validation for myself to say that, hey, I can compete at the highest level, and as long as I do what I need to, as long as I perform as well as I can, I’ll be able to be in contention week in and week out,” she said.

World No. 1 Jin Young Ko of South Korea and fellow 2023 multiple winner Lilia Vu, who won the Chevron Championship — this year’s first of five majors — headline the field.

US Solheim Cup captain Stacy Lewis said Zhang has to be considered for the 12-player team going to Spain to face Europe in September.

“I had her on my radar just more for 2024 because I knew it would be hard for her to win because that was the only way she was going to have a chance to play for ‘23 was for her to win,” Lewis said. “So I’ve been following her, and now obviously we’re following things a little bit more closely. But like everybody else, she can still go earn her spot.”

The Solheim Cup is usually played every two years, but it is being switched to even-numbered years next year so as not to conflict with the Ryder Cup.

FAME NOT IMPORTANT WITHOUT ID CARD.

Defending champion In Gee Chun had a hard time getting in the locker room at Baltusrol on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old South Korean put her LPGA identification badge in her bag Tuesday night and her caddie took it when they arrived at the course.

“I’m trying to get into the locker room, and the security person said you can’t get in there,” Chun said. “I showed them another — a (money) clip, and she said: ‘You need extra credential card.’ But I’m sure I’m player.”

Chun said another locker room person came out and identified her.

“Oh, she’s the defending champion, so she can get in. Come in,” Chun said with a slight smile.

