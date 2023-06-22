You are here

World Bank to offer repayment ‘pause’ to crisis-hit nations

World Bank to offer repayment ‘pause’ to crisis-hit nations
French President Emmanuel Macron gestures as he takes part in a round table discussion next to World Bank President Ajay Banga during the New Global Financial Pact Summit at the Palais Brongniart in Paris. (Reuters)
AFP

  • New Global Financing Pact in Paris has seen calls for major reform of the nearly 80-year-old institutions
AFP

PARIS: The head of the World Bank said Thursday that the lender planned to introduce a “pause” mechanism for debtor countries in the event of them being hit by a crisis.
Ajay Banga told a summit on financing the fight against climate change that the multilateral lender would adopt a new approach that “significantly expands the World Bank’s toolkit.”
The most important measure would be offering “a pause on debt repayments so countries can focus on what matters when a crisis hits and stop worrying about the bill that is going come,” he added.
The idea has been promoted by the prime minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley, who has become a leading champion for low-income countries as well as fellow low-lying island nations.
She has sought to highlight how heavily indebted developing countries are unable to respond to natural disasters, as well as international crises such as the Covid-19 pandemic or inflation sparked by Russia’s war against Ukraine.
Caribbean islands like hers are increasingly vulnerable to tropical storms which can devastate homes and property, as well as livelihoods linked to the vital tourism industry.
The World Bank, the sister organization of the International Monetary Fund, is a top public lender for countries to finance their infrastructure and other project.
The two-day Summit for a New Global Financing Pact in Paris has seen calls for major reform of the nearly 80-year-old institutions, with French President Emmanuel Macron calling them “not completely suited” to tackle current challenges.
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres said: “It is clear that the international financial architecture has failed in its mission to provide a global safety net for developing countries.”

Four boats with 227 migrants rescued in Spain’s Canary Islands in 24 hours

Four boats with 227 migrants rescued in Spain’s Canary Islands in 24 hours
Reuters

  • Spanish officials said on Wednesday that the bodies of a child and a man had been recovered and a Moroccan patrol boat had previously rescued 24 people on a dinghy that was sinking
  • Migration-focused organisations said 59 people had been on the vessel and at least 30 were missing
Reuters

ARGUINEGUIN, Spain: A total of 227 migrants were rescued on Thursday near Spain’s Canary Islands, emergency services said, one day after migrant charities said they feared more than 30 migrants had died after their inflatable dinghy sank on the same route.
The Canary Islands off the coast of West Africa have become the main destination for migrants trying to reach Spain, with a much smaller number also seeking to cross the Mediterranean Sea to the Spanish mainland. Summer is the busiest period for all attempted crossings.
Spanish officials said on Wednesday that the bodies of a child and a man had been recovered and a Moroccan patrol boat had previously rescued 24 people on a dinghy that was sinking.
Migration-focused organizations said 59 people had been on the vessel and at least 30 were missing, and criticized Spain and Morocco for not intervening earlier.
Canary Islands officials said on Thursday that during the night emergency services had assisted 114 migrants in two boats.
A total of 53 people were taken to Lanzarote, while 61 migrants, including a baby and his mother who were taken to hospital, went to Gran Canaria.
TV footage showed some of the migrants covered in red blankets arriving at Arguineguin port in Gran Canaria and rescuers helping a toddler and other arrivals to disembark.
On Thursday morning a third boat was spotted by the coast guards and taken to Lanzarote with 54 people on board. They were in good health, the emergency services added.
Later in the day, a rescue boat with 59 migrants on board arrived to Arguineguin. TV footage showed three children among the passengers.
The Atlantic migration route, one of the deadliest in the world, is typically used by migrants from sub-Saharan Africa. At least 559 people — including 22 children — died in 2022 in attempts to reach the Canary Islands, according to data from the UN’s International Organization for Migration.

RISE IN ARRIVALS
There has been a rise in arrivals in the Canary Islands this month.
“Numbers were falling so far this year, but there was an increase this month that surprised everybody. Only in June, close to 2,000 people have arrived,” said Canary Islands migration lawyer Loueila Mint El Mamy.
A source working in a migrant camp on one of the Canary Islands told Reuters they had received around 1,000 new arrivals in the past few days, compared with 100 in the same period last year.
Better weather conditions during the early summer could have brought forward the migration season that has previously taken place later in the year, a Spanish government source said.
Spanish government data showed 5,914 people arrived in the Canary Islands between January and mid-June this year, a 31.5 percent drop compared with the same period last year. But around 41 percent arrived in just one month between May 15 and June 15.
Meanwhile, in Italian waters in the Mediterranean, the Spanish rescue ship Aita Mari, belonging to the NGO Salvamento Maritimo Humanitario (SMH), said it took part in the rescue of 294 people from a migrant ship off the Italian island of Lampedusa on Thursday.
SMH said a joint operation took place with the Nadir rescue vessel belonging to the NGO ResQship and the Italian coast guard to recover everyone onboard.

Pope short of breath, says he's still feeling effects of anesthesia 2 weeks after surgery

Pope short of breath, says he's still feeling effects of anesthesia 2 weeks after surgery
AP

  • Francis made the comments to explain why he chose not to deliver a prepared speech to visiting charity workers for Eastern rite churches
  • “I’m still under the effect of anesthesia,” Vatican News quoted Francis as saying
AP

ROME: Pope Francis said Thursday he was short of breath and still feeling the effects of anesthesia from abdominal surgery two weeks ago.
Francis made the comments to explain why he chose not to deliver a prepared speech to visiting charity workers for Eastern rite churches. Instead, the speech was handed out.
“I’m still under the effect of anesthesia,” Vatican News quoted Francis as saying. “My breathing isn’t good.”
The 86-year-old pontiff underwent three hours of surgery under general anesthesia June 7 to repair a hernia in his abdominal wall and remove intestinal scar tissue. He was discharged on June 16, with his surgeon saying he was “better than before.”
Francis has complained previously about feeling the effects of anesthesia long after surgical procedures, including after an operation in 2021 to remove 33 centimeters (13 inches) of his large intestine. He had cited that reaction in part in refusing surgery to repair strained ligaments in his knee.
His surgeon for both the 2021 and 2023 operations, Dr. Sergio Alfieri of Rome's Gemelli hospital, has stressed that there were no adverse reactions to anesthesia either time, though he acknowledged that “no one likes” to be put under and operated on.
Francis had part of one lung removed as a young man following a respiratory infection and had a three-day hospital stay this past spring for bronchitis. He often speaks in a whisper and can seem out of breath, especially when physically strained.
Part of his rehabilitation after the most recent surgery involved respiratory exercises.
Alfieri has urged Francis to take it easy so that the scar can heal and he can fully regain his strength before upcoming trips in August to Portugal and Mongolia. Francis hasn't exactly followed doctors' orders, holding a normal slate of audiences in recent days including high-profile meetings this week with the Cuban and Brazilian presidents.

Indonesia says Makkah Route initiative ‘extremely helpful’ in serving Hajj pilgrims

Indonesia says Makkah Route initiative ‘extremely helpful’ in serving Hajj pilgrims
Sheany Yasuko Lai

  • Indonesia among 7 Muslim countries where Saudi Arabia opened Makkah Route
  • About 55,000 pilgrims flying from Jakarta airport are assisted under the fast-track program
Sheany Yasuko Lai

JAKARTA: Saudi Arabia’s flagship Makkah Route initiative is extremely helpful in serving pilgrims from Indonesia, Hajj authorities said on Thursday, with the last batch of pilgrims set to depart from the world’s largest Muslim-majority nation later this week.
Indonesia is among seven Muslim-majority countries — alongside Pakistan, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Morocco, Turkiye and Cote d’Ivoire — where Saudi Arabia opened its Makkah Route initiative.
Almost 230,000 Indonesian pilgrims are expected to perform the spiritual journey this year, with the Southeast Asian country sending the biggest contingent of any country.
“Makkah Route, which we know better as fast track, is accelerating arrivals of Hajj pilgrims in Madinah and Jeddah airports,” Haryanto, who is in charge of airport operations with the Indonesian Hajj Organization Committee, told Arab News.
“This fast track has been extremely helpful in speeding up our services for Indonesian Hajj pilgrims. Their arrivals have been going very smoothly.”
Launched in 2019, the initiative is dedicated to Hajj pilgrims and allows them to fulfill all visa, customs and health requirements at the airport of origin, saving long hours of waiting. On arrival, pilgrims can enter the Kingdom faster, having already gone through visa and customs processes back home.
The program was available for about 55,000 Indonesian pilgrims flying from Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Jakarta.
With Indonesia’s special Hajj operations set to conclude on Saturday, Haryanto is also hoping for more coordination with the Kingdom’s authorities.
“This is to ease, smooth out the process of accepting Hajj pilgrim arrivals from Indonesia, which will also benefit the Saudi people. We need coordination and communication,” Haryanto said.
“The fast track has been going very well; it speeds things up. I am hoping for more assistance on the non-fast track route.”
 

Beijing records hottest June day as extreme heat sears northern China

Beijing records hottest June day as extreme heat sears northern China
AFP

  • Scientists say rising global temperatures -- caused largely by burning fossil fuels -- are aggravating extreme weather worldwide
  • Many countries in Asia have experienced deadly heatwaves and record temperatures in recent weeks
AFP

BEIJING: Beijing logged its hottest June day since records began on Thursday, the national weather service said, as swathes of northern China sweltered in 40-degree heat.
Scientists say rising global temperatures — caused largely by burning fossil fuels — are aggravating extreme weather worldwide, and many countries in Asia have experienced deadly heatwaves and record temperatures in recent weeks.
At the Nanjiao weather station in southern Beijing, considered a benchmark for temperatures in the capital, the mercury hit 41.1 degrees Celsius (106 degrees Fahrenheit) at 3:19 p.m. (0719 GMT) on Thursday, the weather service said in a statement also carried by state broadcaster CCTV.
The figure is half a degree higher than the station’s previous monthly record of 40.6 C taken in June 1961, and second only to the 41.9 C measured in July 1999, according to weather data.
“This station has only hit temperatures exceeding 41 C three times since records began,” the weather service said, adding that “baking heat will persist in Beijing for the next two days, with temperatures perhaps reaching 38 C to 39 C.”
Other weather stations around the capital chalked up even higher temperatures on Thursday, with Tanghekou in northern Beijing notching 41.8 C early in the afternoon, becoming the hottest place in the country, according to state media.
Along Beijing’s canals, residents sought respite from the blazing heat by swimming and splashing around in the water.
In nearby Tianjin — home to over 13 million people — temperatures in the city center also soared, with the western Xiqing district logging its hottest ever June day with 40.6 C.
Nationwide, some 17 weather stations “recorded record high temperature extremes” on Thursday, according to the National Meteorological Center (NMC).
“It never used to get this hot in June before, but now it’s so hot my hands are trembling,” wrote one user on the Weibo social media platform.
“Are there three suns blazing over Beijing right now? It’s hot enough to cause a breakdown,” wrote another.
The scorching heat has coincided with the Dragon Boat Festival, a time when many Chinese go outside and socialize.
High temperatures are forecast to persist across northern China throughout the three-day public holiday, especially around Beijing and parts of the Inner Mongolia and Xinjiang regions.
“These current high-temperature weather systems are affecting large areas and persisting for a long time,” state broadcaster CCTV said Thursday.
Authorities have urged people to limit their time outdoors and warned of the heightened risk of heatstroke and other health complaints.
Beijing’s weather authority issued a warning for extreme heat and urged people to “avoid exercising outdoors for long periods... and take effective measures to shield from the sun.”
In Tianjin, where an alert was also in place, officials said the “general public (should) remain aware and take precautions” against heat-induced strokes.
Last week, Beijing recorded its highest temperature for mid-June, with weather officials warning the public to stay indoors as the mercury hit 39.4 C.

Bangladesh president to fly to Saudi Arabia for Hajj pilgrimage

Bangladesh president to fly to Saudi Arabia for Hajj pilgrimage
  • Shahabuddin leaves from Dhaka on Friday afternoon
  • President and family considered ‘royal guests’
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Bangladesh’s President Mohammed Shahabuddin is preparing to fly to Saudi Arabia for a 10-day visit and to perform the Hajj on the invitation of the Kingdom’s leadership.

Shahabuddin will depart from Dhaka on Friday afternoon with a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight. He will travel with his wife and three other family members, who are also part of his entourage.

“A high-profile delegation headed by a prince will receive the president at the airport’s VVIP terminal,” Joynal Abedin, the president’s press secretary, told Arab News on Thursday. 

“Twenty-three members of the president’s entourage will stay at the Kingdom’s official guest house and will be considered as royal guests. They will reside at a royal palace near Mina.” 

As the visit was specifically planned for Hajj, Shahabuddin is not formally scheduled to hold meetings with officials from the Kingdom during the trip. 

“It’s a very hectic schedule. So there is no bilateral meeting scheduled on this trip,” Abedin said. 

Shahabuddin is joining about 125,000 pilgrims from the South Asian nation for the annual Hajj pilgrimage, which is expected to begin on June 26.

More than 1.3 million pilgrims from around the world have already arrived in Saudi Arabia for this Hajj season. 

The pilgrimage has returned to pre-pandemic arrangements this year. The Kingdom has launched its largest-ever Hajj operation with more than 14,000 staff members and 8,000 volunteers assisting pilgrims.

