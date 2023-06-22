You are here

Suspected people-smuggling mastermind from Egypt held in UK

date 2023-06-22
The 40-year-old man was detained in west London near Heathrow Airport. (National Crime Agency)
  • Arrest comes after nine Egyptians were arrested in Greece in connection with a Mediterranean migrant boat disaster
LONDON: An Egyptian man suspected of organizing the smuggling of thousands of people aboard “death traps” from North Africa into Italy has been arrested in London, British police said on Thursday.
The 40-year-old man was detained in west London near Heathrow Airport on Wednesday, the National Crime Agency (NCA) said, after an investigation involving Italian police.
The arrest comes after nine Egyptians were arrested in Greece this week in connection with a Mediterranean migrant boat disaster that killed at least 82 people, and possibly hundreds more.
The NCA said the man in London was linked to a number of illegal Mediterranean crossings in the past year, including from Libya, and was working from a UK base with criminal associates.
Three of the crossings required rescues by the Italian coast guard for vessels in distress, each of which was carrying more than 600 people, the UK agency said.
“The type of boats organized crime groups use for crossings are death traps, and sadly many people have died after incidents in the Mediterranean, which demonstrates the level of danger,” senior NCA officer Darren Barr said.
“We will continue to share intelligence and take action with partners to prevent crossings and arrest people smugglers here and overseas,” he said.

LA MASSANA, Andorra: The daughter of one of five people inside the submersible missing near the wreck of the Titanic said on Thursday she continued to hope they will be rescued but she is comforted by the knowledge that her father, oceanographer Paul-Henri Nargeolet, is in the place he loved most.
Sidonie Nargeolet told Reuters she was living with “a lot of stress, very mixed emotions” as the search for the submersible in the depths of the Atlantic Ocean entered a critical phase, with air expected to run out for the five people aboard.
“At times, I have a lot of hope, I am fine, I believe and have a lot of hope. But in others, hope goes away and it is hard to endure, and as more time goes by it gets harder,” Nargeolet, 39, told Reuters in the town of La Massana in Andorra where she lives.
“I really hope they will find them and safe. I think we have to trust what they are doing and be confident,” she said.
Nargeolet said her 77-year-old father had been near the Titanic wreck 30 times, the first in 1987. On one trip in another vessel operated by US-based OceanGate Expeditions he told her that he was not sure he would return safely, although he eventually did.
She said the Titanic has been his life’s “greatest passion and obsession.”
She said she was realistic about time running out.
“He knows how to manage the situation, what to do, what to tell others to do, how to breath, stay relaxed. He controls very well his emotions and transmits calm to others. I am totally confident of this,” she said.
“What worries me is that they are not being found because there will be a moment in which they will run out of oxygen,” Nargeolet said.
“Sometimes I don’t check (the news) because I don’t want to hear them saying that they now have very low oxygen. I prefer to listen to positive things, to hope, that they will continue looking for them,” she said.
“If they are not found, it will be very sad for us because we will not see him again. What he liked the most was to be in a submarine, (near) the Titanic. He is where he really loved being. I would prefer him (dying) at a place where he is very happy,” Nargeolet said, struggling to hold back her tears.

  • 7,000 Indian-Americans gathered on the White House’s South Lawn to cheer Modi on
  • US chip giant Micron will invest $800 million in a semiconductor assembly and testing plant in India
WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden on Thursday hailed a “defining partnership” with India as he rolled out the red carpet for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sealing major defense and technology deals as Washington bets big on New Delhi as a counterweight to China.
Modi is being feted with the pomp of a state visit, only the third of Biden’s presidency, in a calculated show of full-throated US support — despite quiet unease over India’s refusal to break with Russia and what rights groups see as growing authoritarianism by the Hindu nationalist leader.
With around 7,000 Indian-Americans gathered on the White House’s South Lawn to cheer him on, Modi, sporting a flowing white kurta with a sky-blue jacket, walked a red carpet to a military salute as Biden welcomed him.
“I have long believed that the relationship between the US and India will be one of the most defining relationships of the 21st century,” Biden said.
“The challenges and opportunities facing the world in this century require that India and the United States work and lead together,” he said.
Modi, India’s most powerful prime minister in decades, said that the two countries “are committed to work together for the global good and for global peace, stability and prosperity.”
“Our strong strategic partnership is a clear proof of the power of democracy,” said Modi, who unlike most of India’s post-independence leaders spoke Hindi rather than English on the global stage.
Modi will later address a joint session of Congress and return to the White House for a gala dinner, with First Lady Jill Biden tapping a star Californian plant-based chef, Nina Curtis, to cook for the strictly vegetarian prime minister.
The White House said the two leaders will take questions from the press, while stopping short of calling the event a press conference. Modi has nearly always avoided unscripted interactions with reporters during his nine years in office.
In one of the biggest agreements of the visit, described by a US official as “trailblazing,” the United States signed off on a technology transfer for engines as India begins producing homegrown fighter jets.
General Electric will have the green light to produce its F414 engines jointly with state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics.
A US official said India would also buy MQ-9B SeaGuardians, high-precision armed drones. India in 2019 broke precedent with an airstrike in Pakistani territory against an alleged extremist camp.
Washington hopes a tighter defense relationship will help wean India off Russia, New Delhi’s primary military supplier during the Cold War.
India has refused to join Western efforts to isolate Russia over its invasion of Ukraine and instead has seized on the crisis to buy discounted Russian oil.
In one long-running point of contention, India has been angered by US sales of F-16 fighter jets to its historic rival Pakistan.


In another agreement, US chip giant Micron will invest $800 million in a semiconductor assembly and testing plant in India, which is expected to reach $2.75 billion after contributions from New Delhi.
A US official said the plant would help diversify supply chains of advanced semiconductors, as Biden leads a concerted effort to deny exports of top-end chips to China.
Micron nonetheless also recently announced a $600 million investment in a factory in China.
India, a growing power in space, also agreed during Modi’s visit to join the Artemis Accords, a US-led multinational effort to put a human back on the Moon by 2025.
As part of the cooperation, India’s space program will work with NASA on a joint mission to the International Space Station next year, the White House said.


The United States has been seeking a closer relationship with India since the late 1990s, seeing the billion-plus democracy as like-minded on the challenges both of China and radical Islamism.
But Modi has also faced growing criticism for treatment of religious minorities, the opposition and independent media, with the State Department pointing to police and vigilante violence against Muslims and Christians.
Biden touched lightly on concerns, telling Modi that religious pluralism was among “core principles” for both the United States and India “even as they have faced challenges throughout each of our nations’ histories.”
Modi replied that both nations “take pride in their diversity.”
Three prominent left-wing Democrats including Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and two Muslims, Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, said they would boycott Modi’s speech to Congress.
Saying the US Congress should not invite leaders with “deeply troubling human rights records,” Ocasio-Cortez said she would stay away to show support for “pluralism, tolerance and freedom of the press.”
Dozens of other Democrats in a letter urged Biden to raise concerns “in an honest and forthright way,” although they stopped short of boycotting and backed closer ties with India.

  • New Global Financing Pact in Paris has seen calls for major reform of the nearly 80-year-old institutions
PARIS: The head of the World Bank said Thursday that the lender planned to introduce a “pause” mechanism for debtor countries in the event of them being hit by a crisis.
Ajay Banga told a summit on financing the fight against climate change that the multilateral lender would adopt a new approach that “significantly expands the World Bank’s toolkit.”
The most important measure would be offering “a pause on debt repayments so countries can focus on what matters when a crisis hits and stop worrying about the bill that is going come,” he added.
The idea has been promoted by the prime minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley, who has become a leading champion for low-income countries as well as fellow low-lying island nations.
She has sought to highlight how heavily indebted developing countries are unable to respond to natural disasters, as well as international crises such as the Covid-19 pandemic or inflation sparked by Russia’s war against Ukraine.
Caribbean islands like hers are increasingly vulnerable to tropical storms which can devastate homes and property, as well as livelihoods linked to the vital tourism industry.
The World Bank, the sister organization of the International Monetary Fund, is a top public lender for countries to finance their infrastructure and other project.
The two-day Summit for a New Global Financing Pact in Paris has seen calls for major reform of the nearly 80-year-old institutions, with French President Emmanuel Macron calling them “not completely suited” to tackle current challenges.
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres said: “It is clear that the international financial architecture has failed in its mission to provide a global safety net for developing countries.”

  • Spanish officials said on Wednesday that the bodies of a child and a man had been recovered and a Moroccan patrol boat had previously rescued 24 people on a dinghy that was sinking
  • Migration-focused organisations said 59 people had been on the vessel and at least 30 were missing
ARGUINEGUIN, Spain: A total of 227 migrants were rescued on Thursday near Spain’s Canary Islands, emergency services said, one day after migrant charities said they feared more than 30 migrants had died after their inflatable dinghy sank on the same route.
The Canary Islands off the coast of West Africa have become the main destination for migrants trying to reach Spain, with a much smaller number also seeking to cross the Mediterranean Sea to the Spanish mainland. Summer is the busiest period for all attempted crossings.
Spanish officials said on Wednesday that the bodies of a child and a man had been recovered and a Moroccan patrol boat had previously rescued 24 people on a dinghy that was sinking.
Migration-focused organizations said 59 people had been on the vessel and at least 30 were missing, and criticized Spain and Morocco for not intervening earlier.
Canary Islands officials said on Thursday that during the night emergency services had assisted 114 migrants in two boats.
A total of 53 people were taken to Lanzarote, while 61 migrants, including a baby and his mother who were taken to hospital, went to Gran Canaria.
TV footage showed some of the migrants covered in red blankets arriving at Arguineguin port in Gran Canaria and rescuers helping a toddler and other arrivals to disembark.
On Thursday morning a third boat was spotted by the coast guards and taken to Lanzarote with 54 people on board. They were in good health, the emergency services added.
Later in the day, a rescue boat with 59 migrants on board arrived to Arguineguin. TV footage showed three children among the passengers.
The Atlantic migration route, one of the deadliest in the world, is typically used by migrants from sub-Saharan Africa. At least 559 people — including 22 children — died in 2022 in attempts to reach the Canary Islands, according to data from the UN’s International Organization for Migration.

RISE IN ARRIVALS
There has been a rise in arrivals in the Canary Islands this month.
“Numbers were falling so far this year, but there was an increase this month that surprised everybody. Only in June, close to 2,000 people have arrived,” said Canary Islands migration lawyer Loueila Mint El Mamy.
A source working in a migrant camp on one of the Canary Islands told Reuters they had received around 1,000 new arrivals in the past few days, compared with 100 in the same period last year.
Better weather conditions during the early summer could have brought forward the migration season that has previously taken place later in the year, a Spanish government source said.
Spanish government data showed 5,914 people arrived in the Canary Islands between January and mid-June this year, a 31.5 percent drop compared with the same period last year. But around 41 percent arrived in just one month between May 15 and June 15.
Meanwhile, in Italian waters in the Mediterranean, the Spanish rescue ship Aita Mari, belonging to the NGO Salvamento Maritimo Humanitario (SMH), said it took part in the rescue of 294 people from a migrant ship off the Italian island of Lampedusa on Thursday.
SMH said a joint operation took place with the Nadir rescue vessel belonging to the NGO ResQship and the Italian coast guard to recover everyone onboard.

  • Francis made the comments to explain why he chose not to deliver a prepared speech to visiting charity workers for Eastern rite churches
  • “I’m still under the effect of anesthesia,” Vatican News quoted Francis as saying
ROME: Pope Francis said Thursday he was short of breath and still feeling the effects of anesthesia from abdominal surgery two weeks ago.
Francis made the comments to explain why he chose not to deliver a prepared speech to visiting charity workers for Eastern rite churches. Instead, the speech was handed out.
“I’m still under the effect of anesthesia,” Vatican News quoted Francis as saying. “My breathing isn’t good.”
The 86-year-old pontiff underwent three hours of surgery under general anesthesia June 7 to repair a hernia in his abdominal wall and remove intestinal scar tissue. He was discharged on June 16, with his surgeon saying he was “better than before.”
Francis has complained previously about feeling the effects of anesthesia long after surgical procedures, including after an operation in 2021 to remove 33 centimeters (13 inches) of his large intestine. He had cited that reaction in part in refusing surgery to repair strained ligaments in his knee.
His surgeon for both the 2021 and 2023 operations, Dr. Sergio Alfieri of Rome's Gemelli hospital, has stressed that there were no adverse reactions to anesthesia either time, though he acknowledged that “no one likes” to be put under and operated on.
Francis had part of one lung removed as a young man following a respiratory infection and had a three-day hospital stay this past spring for bronchitis. He often speaks in a whisper and can seem out of breath, especially when physically strained.
Part of his rehabilitation after the most recent surgery involved respiratory exercises.
Alfieri has urged Francis to take it easy so that the scar can heal and he can fully regain his strength before upcoming trips in August to Portugal and Mongolia. Francis hasn't exactly followed doctors' orders, holding a normal slate of audiences in recent days including high-profile meetings this week with the Cuban and Brazilian presidents.

