Best is yet to come says Isak as Magpies prepare to swoop on on $87m Italy international

NEWCASTLE: Alexander Isak believes the best is yet to come from himself — and from Newcastle United.

Few expected the Magpies or the Sweden international to have such a positive campaign, with Isak nominated for the Premier League young player of the year award — eventually and predictably won by Erling Haaland — as well as netting 10 goals in an injury-punctuated debut season.

His goals and performances helped Newcastle finish in fourth spot, qualifying for the Champions League for the first time in two decades.

It was a campaign laden with success, even though Eddie Howe’s side narrowly missed out on their first major silverware since 1969 by losing to Manchester United in the final of the Carabao Cup in February. 

And it has led many to wonder whether Newcastle in 2022/23 were just a flash in the pan, whether positive progress can be replicated when battle commences on the 2023/24 season in mid-August.

Isak is in no doubt about what lies ahead, both for himself and the club as a whole.

“When I signed I didn’t think too much about the future. It was a good project and I knew the club’s goals. It (success) has come quick, though,” said the 23-year-old striker.

“They (the owners) said the ambition was to become a big club and to fight for something. I think yes, since I came I felt that. Already we have done some great things. What we aim for and what the club wants is great and we are on a good path.”

Newcastle are likely to be paired with at least one of the Champions League’s big boys when the draw for the competition takes place on August 31. 

Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and AC Milan are the type of clubs Newcastle could face, bringing back memories on Champions League nights of years gone by, when the Magpies beat Barcelona, Juventus and others at St. James’ Park.

When asked whether Newcastle can compete, Isak was blunt with his answer: “Yes, of course we can.”

“It is a big club, but we can achieve more in terms of achievements and getting further in tables and tournaments, but Newcastle is a massive club and everyone knows that.”

Newcastle are on the verge of completing the near-record $87 million transfer of AC Milan’s Sandro Tonali, who has 15 senior Italian caps to his name. The fee would better the $80 million paid for Isak last summer.

It comes after the capture of Yankuba Minteh from Danish side OB. James Maddison and RB Leipzig’s Dominik Szoboszlai are still on the summer radar.

Tonali would further strengthen Newcastle’s hand heading into the Champions League and another tough Premier League season. 

For Isak, while he knows fans will be excited to see new players through the door, supporters are yet to see him at his very best.

He said: “I had a tough first half of the season then the second part went well. I am still young and have so much in my game to develop and this team will go forward, and it can only get better.”

Isak’s style, with his rangy frame, incredible turn of pace, good balance and tricky feet have drawn some Premier League watchers to compare him to Arsenal and France legend Thierry Henry. It’s not a comparison Isak is comfortable with.

“I don’t want to talk too much about that,” he said when asked about Henry similarities. “If you can find some parts to compare to others I am happy with that. I loved watching him play with others and the type he was. I like some parts.”

Perfect Saudi Arabia stroll past China into quarterfinals of AFC U-17 Asian Cup

Perfect Saudi Arabia stroll past China into quarterfinals of AFC U-17 Asian Cup
Updated 22 June 2023
John Duerden

Perfect Saudi Arabia stroll past China into quarterfinals of AFC U-17 Asian Cup

Perfect Saudi Arabia stroll past China into quarterfinals of AFC U-17 Asian Cup
  • Green Falcons’ 3-0 victory means they are now one win away from reaching the last four and place in the 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup
  • A first-half goal from Mohammed Al-Muwallad sent the team on their way
Updated 22 June 2023
John Duerden

Saudi Arabia entered the quarterfinals of the 2023 AFC U-17 Asian Cup in fine form after a 3-0 win over China on Thursday made it a perfect group stage with a maximum nine points collected. 

A first-half goal from Mohammed Al-Muwallad sent the team on their way, and the points were sealed after the break, thanks to Nawaf Al-Bishri and Amar Al-Yuhaybi, on a comfortable evening in Chonburi, Thailand, for the Group C winners.

Now thoughts turn to Monday’s quarterfinal. The opponents remain to be confirmed, but there is the added prize on offer for the team that progresses to the last four: a place at the FIFA U-17 World Cup later this year.

Unsurprisingly, with a spot in the last eight already secured following wins over Australia and Tajikistan, coach Abdel Wahab Al-Harbi rested some of the young stars who had impressed in the opening two games. Al-Bishri and Nawaf Al-Jadaani got on the scoresheet in the opener and were benched, as was Talal Hajji, who scored both against the central Asian team on Monday.

Even without such talent, Saudi Arabia rarely looked troubled. Despite an early effort from the boys in red that flew just over, the young Green Falcons took control in the first half. 

Al-Muwallad almost opened the scoring with what would surely have been the goal of the tournament on the half-hour. China cleared a free-kick twice, but the forward stood with his back to goal on the edge of the area, chested the ball down and then let fly with a beautiful overhead kick that hit the bar. He struck the Thai turf in frustration in the knowledge that mere millimeters had prevented a truly special goal.

The deadlock was broken on the stroke of half-time. Bder Al-Bishy beat his man on the right side, got to the byline, then capped the display of old-fashioned wing wizardry by delivering the perfect cross.  Al-Muwallad was, for some reason, left alone in the six-yard box and nodded comfortably home. 

Al-Yuhaybi should perhaps have extended the lead just after the restart, but his shot from inside the area was too close to goalkeeper

Victory and the perfect group stage was sealed with 15 minutes remaining. Al-Bishri was freed from the left and burst into the area. When he cut inside Wu Qipeng, many expected that the forward would square the ball to Al-Jadaani, who had come on as a second-half substitute, but instead he fired home with a low shot.

In injury time, Al-Yuhaybi made it three, taking advantage of a mistake in defense to turn and shoot home from close range. That was that and it was a happy bunch of players who shook hands with their Chinese counterparts, who are now eliminated.

With nine points collected and no goals conceded in 270 minutes of football so far, Saudi Arabia will enter the last eight full of confidence, knowing that they are within touching distance of the World Cup.

Topics: 2023 AFC U-17 Asian Cup Saudi Arabia China

IOC banishes boxing governing body from Olympics, but the sport will still be at the Paris Games

IOC banishes boxing governing body from Olympics, but the sport will still be at the Paris Games
Updated 22 June 2023
AP

IOC banishes boxing governing body from Olympics, but the sport will still be at the Paris Games

IOC banishes boxing governing body from Olympics, but the sport will still be at the Paris Games
  • The vote was 69-1, with 10 members abstaining
  • “We highly value the sport of boxing. We have an extremely serious problem with IBA because of their governance,” Bach told IOC members during their online meeting
Updated 22 June 2023
AP

GENEVA: The International Boxing Association was banished from the Olympic family on Thursday, ending a years-long dispute fueled by defying advice and instructions from the IOC. Boxing, however, will keep its status as an Olympic sport at the 2024 Paris Games.
The International Olympic Committee voted to derecognize the IBA at a specially called meeting — an outcome that was inevitable after being recommended two weeks ago by the executive board, a body chaired by IOC president Thomas Bach.
The vote was 69-1, with 10 members abstaining.
Boxing was never really in danger of being kicked out of the Olympics over the four years since the IOC suspended the sport’s governing body in an effort to force changes.
“We highly value the sport of boxing. We have an extremely serious problem with IBA because of their governance,” Bach told IOC members during their online meeting.
The dispute centered on the IBA’s management under presidents from Uzbekistan and Russia who the IOC disapproved of, its finances being backed by Russian state energy firm Gazprom, plus the integrity of bouts and judging.
“The boxers fully deserve to be governed by an international federation with integrity and transparency,” Bach said.
The IOC is already overseeing boxing competitions for the Paris Olympics without IBA involvement, as it did for the Tokyo Games in 2021.
Boxing can now be confirmed on the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic program, which the IOC and Bach withheld as leverage against IBA. Boxing is “guaranteed” to be in Los Angeles, members were told Thursday.
The sport is good for Olympic business with broad appeal — 25 different countries won boxing medals in Tokyo, with nine taking gold — and the IOC repeatedly said its problem was with boxing officials, not its athletes.
“We appreciate boxing as one of the most global sports. We embrace the values of boxing,” Bach said, praising the sport’s “important social role promoting inclusion.”
Olympic boxing has had a tainted reputation for decades, typified by notorious judging at the 1988 Seoul Games that denied American light-middleweight Roy Jones Jr. the gold medal against home fighter Park Si-hun. Jones, who now has Russian citizenship, was enlisted by the IBA last year to support its fight for Olympic status.
There were allegations ahead of the 2012 London Olympics of cash deals planned to fix medals, and further doubt cast by fighters on the integrity of bouts at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games.
At those Olympics, the president of boxing’s governing body, then known by its French acronym AIBA, was a long-time IOC member C.K. Wu of Taiwan.
After Wu was ousted by boxing officials in 2017, the sport’s problems with the IOC intensified.
National federations defied IOC warnings in 2018 by electing Gafur Rakhimov as president. The businessman from Uzbekistan allegedly had ties to organized crime and heroin trafficking.
Umar Kremlev’s election to replace Rakhimov in 2020 followed another round of IOC election warnings that went unheeded.
The IBA’s debts approaching $20 million were cleared under Kremlev and the IOC objected to the boxing body’s financial reliance on Gazprom.
Kremlev announced last month at the men’s world championships that the IBA was no longer sponsored by Gazprom, and his rhetoric against Olympic officials got more confrontational.
Thursday’s meeting went ahead after a late appeal by the IBA to the Court of Arbitration for Sport against the IOC board’s recommendation failed this week.
The IOC can now start to work with a rival organization created this year called World Boxing. It has drawn support from officials in the United States, Switzerland and Britain, countries whose national federations resisted Kremlev’s leadership of the IBA.

Topics: International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach International Boxing Association 2024 Paris Olympics

Cricket takes center stage with 3 major tournaments

Cricket takes center stage with 3 major tournaments
Updated 22 June 2023

Cricket takes center stage with 3 major tournaments

Cricket takes center stage with 3 major tournaments
  • As well as the men’s and women’s Ashes, and final qualifying stage for the 2023 ODI World Cup, other events are taking place between countries not normally associated with cricket
Updated 22 June 2023
Jon Pike

In the last week, three major international cricket tournaments commenced.

The much-anticipated five-Test-match Ashes series between England and Australia opened on June 16 at Edgbaston, Birmingham. In Zimbabwe, the final qualifying stage for the 2023 ODI World Cup started on June 18 and on June 22 the women’s Ashes between England and Australia started at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

There are other events taking place between countries not normally associated with cricket. A T20 tournament was in play in sub-Saharan Africa, with the final seeing Uganda winning by one run against Kenya.

It is the Ashes series that holds the greatest global interest and fascination. The first-ever Test match between England and Australia was in 1882. Since then, Australia has won 140 of the 340 Tests, England 108, with the balance of 92 drawn. As of Tuesday evening in Birmingham, Australia has added another victory to its dominance. The number of series won by Australia is 34 compared with 32 by England, whose hopes of narrowing the gap has been dented.

The current series has been much anticipated, via a combination of England’s new attacking approach and Australia’s position as World Test Champions. These were fully in evidence at Birmingham. Having chosen to bat first, England scored 393 for eight in 78 overs, at five runs per over. Its finest batter, Joe Root, was in full swing but, unexpectedly, his captain decided to declare the innings. Commentators, spectators and even his own team were taken by surprise. The rationale was that this would send an attacking message to the Australians, whose openers would have to negotiate a difficult half an hour before close of play. This they did successfully, causing England’s gamble to fail.

Australia’s approach to batting was much more measured throughout the match. Even at injudicious moments, fortune favored them, with England’s wicketkeeper missing a straightforward stumping and a catch offered by Australia’s wicketkeeper when he was on 26. This assisted Australia to total 386, scored in 116 overs at 3.3 runs per over, much lower than England’s. In order to set Australia a challenging target for victory, England needed to build a second innings score of between 300 and 350 runs. However, cricket’s nemesis, rain, intervened in the middle of the afternoon on day three. After an hour’s delay, play resumed in gloomy, bowler-friendly conditions. In 20 minutes, England lost both openers, before play was ended for the day by more rain.

The difference in approach by the teams was underlined the next day when Australia appeared to believe that their bowling and fielding capabilities would prove to be good enough to rein in England’s belligerent batting. It can be argued that they did, as no England player scored more than 46 in a total of 273, which could be regarded as disappointing. It proved to be insufficient. Australia patiently wound its way at three runs per over to a knife-edge 227 for eight, chasing 281. At this point, Australia’s captain, Pat Cummins stepped up to the mark, bludgeoning an undefeated 44 in an unbroken ninth-wicket partnership of 55. Comparisons have been made with the Edgbaston match in the famous 2005 Ashes series when Australia chased 282 runs to win and lost by two runs. This time, Australia’s victory represented its most successful run chase in England since 1972. Needless to say, in the wake of defeat, England’s ultra-attacking approach has attracted criticism.

In particular, the first innings declaration and the frantic batting in the second innings, may have left the door open for Australia. England has lost its last two matches after declaring. The approach is unlikely to change, nor is Australia’s, except that Cummins’ aggression showed a level of adaptability that may prove crucial. It is unusual for a fast bowler to be made captain of a Test team, but he has proved to be a more than capable leader, with his batting being an unexpected bonus. England’s captain bowled only 14 overs at Edgbaston compared with the Australian captain’s 32. The performances and fitness of the respective captains may well determine the outcome of the series.

On June 22, at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, the captains of the England and Australian women’s teams led their sides into the first-ever women’s five-day Test match in England. This is something that the respective captains of England and Australia have been lobbying for over a number of years. All but one of the 144 previous women’s Tests have been of four days duration, the exception being in Sydney in 1992. This Ashes series is being played in a multi-format, consisting of one Test, three one-day internationals and three T20s, a structure which has been suggested for some countries in the men’s game. Four points are awarded for a Test victory and two points for wins in the shorter formats.

In Zimbabwe, the ODI World Cup qualifying tournament has generated a feast of runs and several upsets. Nepal set the pace in the opening match scoring 290 against Zimbabwe, which passed the target for the loss of only two wickets with six overs to spare. The West Indies then posted 297 which proved too much for the US. Sri Lanka hammered 355 against the UAE, who were dismissed for 180. Ireland were stunned by Oman, which overhauled a target of 281 in 48 overs. The Netherlands equaled its highest ODI total of 315 only to be outgunned by Zimbabwe, which reached the target with nine overs in hand. It is too early to identify the potential tournament winner, although Zimbabwe’s blistering start will cause the favorites, Sri Lanka and the West Indies, to look over their shoulders.

All of this activity underlines the fact that cricket is in good health, being played in entertaining, even exhilarating fashion across all formats and gender. Its teams need to continue to do that in order to maintain current levels of support and attract new audiences. The first men’s Ashes Test has set the standard.

Topics: Jon Pike Cricket Column Cricket

Global Chess League launches in Dubai

Global Chess League launches in Dubai
Updated 22 June 2023
Arab News

Global Chess League launches in Dubai

Global Chess League launches in Dubai
  • The competition is the sport’s first team franchise, seeks to revolutionize game
Updated 22 June 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: The inaugural edition of the Global Chess League was launched here on Wednesday night.

The competition – the world’s first chess team franchise – marks new territory for the sport, as the league aims to revolutionize the game and expand its reach globally.

The 36 grandmasters taking part include former world champions Magnus Carlsen and Viswanathan Anand, two-time world title challenger Ian Nepomniachtchi, and former Blitz world champions Levon Aronian and Maxime Vachier-Lagrave.

For the first time, a chess tournament will feature a new competition concept and scoring system akin to football or cricket. The first match of the Global Chess League will take place on June 22 between Triveni Continental Kings and upGrad Mumba Masters.

Present at the event were Saeed Mohammed Hareb, secretary-general of the Dubai Sports Council, Anand Mahindra, chairman of the Mahindra Group, and Arkady Dvorkovich, president of the International Chess Federation.

Topics: chess Dubai UAE

Emirates Cricket Board to advise Baseball United on its new professional league

Emirates Cricket Board to advise Baseball United on its new professional league
Shaikh (center) with John Miedreich (left), EVP of Baseball Operations and Co-Owner and Max Shaukat, EVP of Emerging Markets, of
Updated 22 June 2023
Arab News

Emirates Cricket Board to advise Baseball United on its new professional league

Emirates Cricket Board to advise Baseball United on its new professional league
  • Historic agreement will see the cricket body provide guidance on policy, regulations, commercial growth
Updated 22 June 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Baseball United, the first-ever professional baseball league focused on the Middle East and Indian subcontinent, announced today a historic partnership with Emirates Cricket Board.

The ECB will handle government-focused communication, regulations, and policy work, as well as leverage its deep understanding of cricket to advise Baseball United on relevant issues.

The agreement gives Baseball United a 15-year term to host its league in the UAE, which will include games and franchises in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

The partnership will allow Baseball United to help drive the commercial and community-focused growth of the sport at the youth, amateur and professional levels. As part of the terms, Baseball United will be responsible for organizing all aspects of its league, including facilitating stadium partnerships, scouting and signing players and coaches, and leading all marketing and operational activities of the league.

“In a season of significant milestones, this partnership with the ECB is our most meaningful to date,” said Kash Shaikh, president, CEO and co-owner of Baseball United. “This is an unprecedented agreement that will enable both Dubai and Abu Dhabi — two of the world’s most attractive cities — the opportunity to be the launchpad for professional baseball in the Middle East. And, importantly, it ensures that Baseball United will be playing baseball here in the UAE for many years to come. We are honored for the trust shown in our organization by the ECB and its Chairman, His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al-Nahyan, and we are grateful for their vision and support. We will now work alongside each other to bring the worlds of bat and ball sports together here in the UAE.”

The Middle East and South Asia is home to 2 billion people, 1 billion of whom are cricket fans. Cricket is the second-most popular sport in the world, particularly amongst the fast-growing nations of the Indian subcontinent. According to Baseball United’s research, there are over 65 million avid baseball fans within the region as well, providing a strong foundation to begin building and growing the sport within its diverse, sports-loving communities. Baseball, referred to as “America’s Pastime,” has been played professionally in the US for nearly 150 years.

Dubai and Abu Dhabi are home to some of the world’s biggest sporting events, including cricket, rugby, Formula One and mixed martial arts. This will be the first time that both cities will play host to professional baseball.

“Emirates Cricket Board has played a pivotal role in the growth of sport across the UAE for many years,” said Khalid Al-Zarooni, the body’s vice chairman. “Under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al-Nahyan, the ECB is proud of the reputation we’ve built and the milestones we’ve achieved. Our partnership with Baseball United is another such milestone and together we will expand the opportunities for active engagement across the UAE by introducing another premier bat and ball sport to our portfolio. As the first GCC nation to pioneer this approach, we look forward to continuing to honor the UAE on an international stage.”

Baseball United’s UAE-based league launches this November with a Showcase event hosted at Dubai International Stadium. The Showcase will include the league’s first four franchises, two representing the UAE, as well as the Mumbai Cobras and Karachi Monarchs, which were revealed in recent weeks.

The Mumbai and Karachi franchises are the first professional baseball franchises in the history of India and Pakistan, respectively. The names of the UAE-based franchises will be announced at a later date.

In addition to Shaikh, Baseball United’s ownership group includes legends Barry Larkin, Mariano Rivera, Adrian Beltre and Felix Hernandez. Albert Pujols also recently joined the organization as its global ambassador and executive advisor to the CEO.

Topics: Cricket baseball

