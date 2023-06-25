You are here

  • Home
  • Messi recalls ‘very tough start’ at former club Paris Saint-Germain

Messi recalls ‘very tough start’ at former club Paris Saint-Germain

Messi recalls ‘very tough start’ at former club Paris Saint-Germain
Lionel Messi. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2azj2

Updated 25 June 2023
AFP

Messi recalls ‘very tough start’ at former club Paris Saint-Germain

Messi recalls ‘very tough start’ at former club Paris Saint-Germain
  • Messi, 36, signed for PSG in the summer of 2021 after 17 seasons at Barcelona
Updated 25 June 2023
AFP

PARIS: Lionel Messi has called his start at former club Paris Saint-Germain “very tough,” dubbing two successive failed Champions League bids a “massive disappointment.”

“I came to Paris because I liked the club, because I had friends in the dressing room ... it seemed easier for me to adapt rather than another destination I could have gone to,” Messi told beIN Sports in an interview broadcast Sunday.

“In reality, it was a very tough adaptation, much harder than I expected ... with a new gameplan, new teammates, a new city.

“I arrived late, I didn’t have a pre-season. The start was difficult for me, my family.”

Messi, 36, signed for PSG in the summer of 2021 after 17 seasons at Barcelona, but will now head Stateside to Inter Miami in the MLS after quitting the French capital.

Messi’s first season, during which he scored 11 goals in 34 games for PSG, was made harder after he contracted COVID during the winter break back in Argentina, meaning he was sidelined for a month.

“It took me time to refind my physical form,” he admitted, adding that the 2022 World Cup in Qatar — which Messi won with Argentina — also took its toll.

“It’s not an excuse but the World Cup played a big role. Some came back later than others, some were injured, like Neymar.

“I think, generally, the level of Ligue 1 and the Champions League was affected by the World Cup.”

Messi admitted that Champions League losses to Real Madrid in 2022 and Bayern Munich this season were a “massive disappointment.”

There were even sections of PSG fans who turned on Messi, whistling at him from the stands.

“In the beginning, it was great, I received a lot of encouragement ... but later on a part of the Parisian fanbase treated me differently. The majority treated me well, but there was a rupture with a part of the public,” he acknowledged.

Topics: Lionel Messi Paris Saint-Germain Argentina

Related

Busquets joining Messi at Inter Miami
Football
Busquets joining Messi at Inter Miami
Lionel Messi: ‘I’ve decided to go to Inter Miami’
Football
Lionel Messi: ‘I’ve decided to go to Inter Miami’

Thousands gather in Sydney as Women’s World Cup fever builds

Thousands gather in Sydney as Women’s World Cup fever builds
Updated 25 June 2023
AFP

Thousands gather in Sydney as Women’s World Cup fever builds

Thousands gather in Sydney as Women’s World Cup fever builds
  • Co-hosts Australia and New Zealand kick off the 32-team tournament on July 20 when the Matildas play Ireland in Sydney and the Football Ferns face Norway in Auckland
Updated 25 June 2023
AFP

SYDNEY: Thousands of football fans marched over the Sydney Harbor Bridge on Sunday to mark 25 days before the Women’s World Cup starts in Australia and New Zealand.

Football’s governing body FIFA estimated around 4,000 braved chilly temperatures to take part in the early morning event on the famed bridge, which was temporarily closed to traffic.

Co-hosts Australia and New Zealand kick off the 32-team tournament on July 20 when the Matildas play Ireland in Sydney and the Football Ferns face Norway in Auckland.

FIFA says more than one million tickets have been sold for the 64 games in nine host cities, surpassing total sales for the 2019 World Cup in France.

FIFA official Rhiannon Martin told AFP she expected this year’s tournament would be a “milestone” for women’s football in Australia.

“We’ve seen how women’s football has developed here over the last years,” added Martin, who is head of FIFA Women’s World Cup.

FIFA has said each player at the World Cup will earn at least $30,000, with the winners taking home $270,000 apiece.

Martin said the boost to the prize money pot showed that “women’s football is really being valued.”

James Johnson, chief executive of Football Australia, told AFP it “starts to bridge the gap” between prize money for the men’s and women’s World Cup.

“We still have a bit of work to do over the next four years, but being the World Cup where the lift occurred makes us very proud,” he added.

Topics: Women’s World Cup Sydney Harbor Bridge FIFA

Related

Thompson and Rapinoe selected for the US Women’s World Cup roster
Football
Thompson and Rapinoe selected for the US Women’s World Cup roster
FIFA strikes Women’s World Cup TV deal in Germany — reports
Football
FIFA strikes Women’s World Cup TV deal in Germany — reports

Al-Hilal look to Koulibaly to fix last season’s defensive frailties

Koulibaly has completed his move to Al-Hilal from Chelsea. (Twitter/@Alhilal_EN)
Koulibaly has completed his move to Al-Hilal from Chelsea. (Twitter/@Alhilal_EN)
Updated 25 June 2023
John Duerden

Al-Hilal look to Koulibaly to fix last season’s defensive frailties

Koulibaly has completed his move to Al-Hilal from Chelsea. (Twitter/@Alhilal_EN)
  • 32-year-old Senegalese defender joined the former Saudi champions from Chelsea days after Reuben Neves was signed from Wolves
Updated 25 June 2023
John Duerden

RIYADH: There is no stopping Al-Hilal when it comes to the transfer market at the moment.

After being banned from the last two transfer windows, the Riyadh giants signed Ruben Neves on Friday, and on Sunday added Kalidou Koulibaly to their ranks.

The Senegalese star arrives from Chelsea for an undisclosed fee. Whatever the price, his new Blues team will be hoping that the 32-year-old can do in Riyadh what another African center-back did in Jeddah for Al-Ittihad.

Ahmed Hegazi was a standout last season and an inspirational figure as Ittihad took the title. As is always the case, the goalscorers and the creators such as Abderrazak Hamdallah, Romarinho and Igor Coronado grabbed the headlines, but the Egyptian legend was a rock at the back.

Some would even go as far as saying he was the best player not only at Al-Ittihad but throughout the whole league. It was not just about keeping it tight with just 13 goals conceded in 30 games — and title challenges are built on strong defenses — but his ability to start attacks and also cause problems at the other end.

His four goals made a difference, but more important were his leadership skills. It is worrying for Ittihad that Hegazi ended the season by picking up a serious injury, and coach Nuno Santo will be hoping that the former West Bromich Albion star recovers sooner rather than later, and he has said he hopes to be back in time for the Club World Cup in December.

Hegazi’s impact in his two seasons in Saudi Arabia so far has not gone unnoticed in Riyadh, and with South Korea’s Jang Hyun-soo — who has been a fine servant for the club — expected to return to East Asia, there was a need to reinforce the backline.

Koulibaly is seen as the answer to Al-Hilal’s issues at the back, which saw them concede more than double the number of goals that Al-Ittihad allowed. The defense was one of the major differences between them last season, and Hegazi played a major part in that.

Now it is time for Koulibaly to show what he can do. Born in France but choosing to represent Senegal, the country of his parents, he really made a name for himself as part of Napoli’s defense from 2014 to 2022.

To play consistently for eight seasons in Italy is no mean feat, and there were over 60 appearances in various European tournaments. He made the move to West London in the summer of last year in a deal reported to be around $40 million. It was not the most successful of seasons for the team,  who saw Thomas Tuchel leave to be replaced by Graham Potter (himself replaced by Frank Lampard), and a 12th-place finish is obviously unacceptable for a team who were champions of Europe in 2021.

It is hard to say where Al-Hilal will finish next season, but it is highly unlikely to be 12th. And history tells us that when the 18-time champions miss out and have, by their standards, a below-par season, then the rest of the league should watch out. There was always going to be a clear-out this summer, and after recent transfer activity that started with Neves and now Koulibaly, there is a sense of a new team being built, especially as there is more to come.

This is not a huge headline-grabbing signing — a central defender in his 30s will rarely be that — but with the greatest respect to those already there, his arrival will be an upgrade. A great reader of the game, quick to recover, comfortable in possession and a cool character, the Senegalese captain — who scored the vital goal that took the Lions of Teranga out of the group stage and into the last 16 of the 2022 World Cup, and whose most recent game came in a 4-2 win over Brazil in Lisbon last week — should settle in Saudi Arabia with little problem.

He also has another role. There is a growing number of exciting world-class attacking players in Saudi Arabia, and the presence of an experienced defender with leadership qualities in abundance should be a real asset and help to those around him. Youngsters at Al-Hilal and elsewhere in the country can learn from Koulibaly as much as they can learn from some of the more glamorous attackers in the league.

Al-Hilal have strengthened their spine considerably in the last few days, and there is more to come. Lionel Messi may not have signed, but fans of the most successful club in Asia must be quietly confident already as they look toward the new season. 

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia Saudi Pro League (SPL) Al-Hilal Kalidou Koulibaly

Related

Analysis Reuben Neves joins Al-Hilal at the peak of his powers
Football
Reuben Neves joins Al-Hilal at the peak of his powers
Football club Al-Hilal and Saudi Entertainment Ventures team up to boost sport in Kingdom
Saudi Sport
Football club Al-Hilal and Saudi Entertainment Ventures team up to boost sport in Kingdom

PIF chief Yasir Al-Rumayyan outlines bold Newcastle United future, title challenge

PIF chief Yasir Al-Rumayyan outlines bold Newcastle United future, title challenge
Updated 25 June 2023
Arab News

PIF chief Yasir Al-Rumayyan outlines bold Newcastle United future, title challenge

PIF chief Yasir Al-Rumayyan outlines bold Newcastle United future, title challenge
  • Yasir Al-Rumayyan said that after an incredibly successful season, the board now expects the club to be playing regularly at the very top level of European football
  • ‘We have the will and want to achieve the best positions we can. We have the right people … the management, the technical director, the manager and the right players,’ he said
Updated 25 June 2023
Arab News

NEWCASTLE: Public Investment Fund chief Yasir Al-Rumayyan believes Newcastle United have all the Premier League tools to jump from fourth to first and end their long wait for a top-flight title.

The Magpies have never won the Premier League, which was established in 1992, but have won the English top-flight title on four occasions, with the last of that quartet of table-topping seasons being way back in 1927.

Newcastle’s last domestic trophy was in 1955 — the FA Cup — while their last major trophy was in 1969.

But Al-Rumayyan, the Magpies’ non-executive chairman and PIF’s representative on the English club’s board, thinks the club now has all the ingredients to end their long wait for silverware.

And while many believe it will take Newcastle time to further climb the Premier League table, he does not. In fact, he thinks progress so far, and developments behind the scenes, should give everyone at the club confidence that they can make the leap to title challengers in the not-too-distant future.

He said: “The more revenue you will have, the more players we will have ready, (quality) in all 11 positions and (a) 25-man squad. The Champions League increases revenue and the sponsorships are improving. Put all of this together (and) we should have an aspiration to be No. 1.

“You must remember we were 19th in the league and in relegation (difficulties). Back then we still had the fans coming, they were not so happy. Now the difference is, we have happy fans now, most of the time.

“Seeing what the players are doing, what the club is doing, to have a big turnaround from relegation threats in 2021, to this season — it is magic all over again, right?

“This magic is coming from different components: the players, Eddie (Howe) and his team, Darren (Eales), the engagement from the board members, the engagement from the fans. All of these put together made us what we are today. I am happy with the results.”

In a wide-ranging interview, done via the football club — requests for owner and board member interviews outside of club channels, including by Arab News, have been knocked back — Al-Rumayyan also reflected on what was a remarkable 2022-23 season, in which the club surprised many by reaching their first major final since 1999 and gained Champions League football for the first time in two decades.

Below is a full transcript of the interview with nufc.co.uk’s Dan King.

Q: “Your excellency, you’ve had a fantastic first full season at Newcastle United, first cup final in 24 years and qualifying for the Champions League. Did you expect to achieve either of those things quite so quickly?”

Al-Rumayyan: “It is quite the achievement. Did we expect to do that? Yes. I mean, we have the ingredients for success. You have a club that is the only one in the city, Newcastle. I would say most of the people who reside in Newcastle are all fans of Newcastle. We have the will, we want to achieve the best positions that we can.

“You have the right people, and when I say the right people, I mean the management, the technical director, the manager and the right players. Remember, the players are one of the most important components. And to top it all we have a great fanbase. If you have the right people and the will, and the right funds, if you put all this together it is a great recipe for success — and that is what we are achieving right now.”

Q: “You mention the supporters, and we speak here at St. James’ Park. You have been to a number of games here in your tenure, how have you found it?”

Al-Rumayyan: “I remember the first time I walked into St. James’ Park, it was one magical, electrical moment for me. And it is not the first time for me to step into a stadium — I have been to many World Cups, many other sporting events, the Super Bowl, what have you ... And I am not saying this just because I am the chairman, I feel that when I walked in it was just magical.”

Q: “One of the reasons why people want to come and watch this team now is because it is performing so well. Getting into the top four, how important was that for the club?”

Al-Rumayyan: “It is huge, it is a priority, of course. But you must remember we were 19th in the league and in relegation (difficulties). Back then we still had the fans coming, they were not so happy. Now the difference is, we have happy fans now, most of the time. Seeing what the players are doing, what the club is doing, to have a big turnaround from relegation threats in 2021, to this season — it is magic all over again, right? This magic, as I said, is coming from different components: the players, Eddie (Howe) and his team, Darren (Eales), the engagement from the board members, the engagement from the fans.

“All of these put together made us what we are today. I am happy with the results. Finishing in the top four sees the revenues increasing, right? Remember, you have to work within the Financial Fair Play regime and framework. The more revenue you will have, the more players we will have ready, (quality) in all 11 positions and (a) 25-man squad. The Champions League increases revenue and the sponsorships are improving. Put all of this together we should have an aspiration to be No. 1.”

Q: “Looking back over the last 12 months, what have you got to say to Newcastle United fans?”

Al-Rumayyan: “I would say we have one of the best fanbases in the EPL (English Premier League) and potentially the world. I consider myself a fan, not only chairman, and the owners’ representative on the board. Waving the flags, I love them. I did it once or twice. I felt so proud. You feel you are part of a bigger thing, and this thing has to be a better thing than you are. This is the whole idea. We need to belong to something bigger than us that can bring a lot of emotional happiness to our lives. That is part of the magic of football.”

Q: “How much are you enjoying it?”

Al-Rumayyan: “I love it. I wish that I could attend all matches, but I would like to thank the supporters, the fans, the community for all the support, and making me feel welcome. Thank you all very, very, very much.”

Topics: Newcastle United Yasir Al-Rumayyan

Related

Newcastle United Women make English football history as Saudi owners PIF take landmark decision
Football
Newcastle United Women make English football history as Saudi owners PIF take landmark decision
Newcastle United complete first summer signing — and loan to Champions League rivals
Football
Newcastle United complete first summer signing — and loan to Champions League rivals

Busquets joining Messi at Inter Miami

Busquets joining Messi at Inter Miami
Updated 24 June 2023
AFP

Busquets joining Messi at Inter Miami

Busquets joining Messi at Inter Miami
  • Messi said earlier this month he was moving to Miami and he will now be re-united with his former Barca team-mate Busquets
  • Inter Miami posted a tweeted heralding the arrival of the player
Updated 24 June 2023
AFP

MIAMI, USA: Inter Miami announced on Friday they are signing former Spain and Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets to team-up with Lionel Messi at the Major League Soccer club.
Messi said earlier this month he was moving to Miami and he will now be re-united with his former Barca team-mate Busquets.
Inter Miami posted a tweeted heralding the arrival of the player.
“Si, Busi” read the twitter post, referring to Busquets’ nickname. The tweet included quotes praising Busquets from several people in the game including former Spain coach Vicente del Bosque.
Busquets said in May that he would leave Barcelona in the summer at the end of his contract.
The 34-year-old made 143 appearances for Spain before announcing his retirement from the team in December.
Busquets has been a central part of Barcelona’s successes in the past 15 years, including nine Spanish league titles and three Champions League triumphs.
Busquets played as pivot behind Andres Iniesta and Xavi Hernandez in an iconic midfield trio, and the three of them also won the World Cup with Spain in 2010.
Inter Miami owner Jorge Mas said this week that the club expected to make between three to five new signings to join Messi.
“We’ve been preparing our roster for Messi’s arrival in ‘23, so we left an enormous amount of flexibility,” Mas told the Herald.
“We will be making additional signings during the summer window, more than what people anticipate... I can say we will potentially be making between three and five signings.”
Busquets is likely to occupy one of the three ‘Designated Player’ spots, an MLS designation for high-earning players, whose wages do not count against the salary cap.
Inter Miami have also been linked with another Spain and Barcelona favorite, left-back Jordi Alba.

Topics: Sergio Busquets Inter Miami Barcelona Lionel Messi

Related

A new Barca era is starting after Busquets — Xavi
Football
A new Barca era is starting after Busquets — Xavi
‘It has been an honor’ — Barcelona legend Busquets to leave club
Football
‘It has been an honor’ — Barcelona legend Busquets to leave club

United States to host expanded Club World Cup in 2025

United States to host expanded Club World Cup in 2025
Updated 24 June 2023
Arab News

United States to host expanded Club World Cup in 2025

United States to host expanded Club World Cup in 2025
  • Revamped Club World Cup will be played every four years from June 2025
Updated 24 June 2023
Arab News

The first edition of FIFA’s new 32-team Club World Cup will be held in the United States in 2025, world football’s governing body said on Friday.

FIFA had confirmed in March that the revamped Club World Cup will be played every four years from June 2025. The FIFA Council unanimously appointed the United States as the competition’s hosts for the first edition of the expanded format.

The United States will also host the 2024 Copa America while they are also co-hosts of the 2026 World Cup along with Mexico and Canada.

Topics: World Cup 2025 FIFA football

Related

US picked to host 2025 Club World Cup, an expanded soccer tournament with 32 teams
Football
US picked to host 2025 Club World Cup, an expanded soccer tournament with 32 teams
Red Sea Global signs sponsorship deal with Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ahli Football Club
Sport
Red Sea Global signs sponsorship deal with Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ahli Football Club

follow us

Latest updates

Future of Putin pal Shoigu on line after Wagner revolt
Future of Putin pal Shoigu on line after Wagner revolt
Indonesia police probe drug regulators over cough syrup
The World Health Organization is working with countries to investigate the global pharmaceutical supply chain for such syrups.
17,000 Ukrainian army recruits trained by UK and allies; 30K by 2024
17,000 Ukrainian army recruits trained by UK and allies; 30K by 2024
Lebanon’s main Druze party choses Taymur Jumblatt as new leader
Lebanon’s main Druze party choses Taymur Jumblatt as new leader
China’s Yin Ruoning clinches Women’s PGA Championship title
China’s Yin Ruoning clinches Women’s PGA Championship title

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.