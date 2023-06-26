You are here

Afghans dispute Taliban leader's claim of providing 'comfortable' lives for women 

Afghans dispute Taliban leader's claim of providing 'comfortable' lives for women 
Afghan women hold placards demanding their right to education, in Mazar-i-Sharif, Balkh province, on June 26, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 26 June 2023

Afghans dispute Taliban leader’s claim of providing ‘comfortable’ lives for women 

Afghans dispute Taliban leader’s claim of providing ‘comfortable’ lives for women 
  • Under the Taliban, girls cannot pursue education beyond the sixth grade
  • Women have also been also barred from working for the UN, NGOs 
Updated 26 June 2023
PARWIZ KAROKHAIL

KABUL: Afghan women said on Monday that life under the Taliban government was stressful and increasingly restricted, disputing a statement made by the group’s supreme leader who claimed his government has taken steps to provide them with a comfortable and prosperous life. 

In a statement marking this week’s Eid Al-Adha holiday, Hibatullah Akhundzada said on Sunday that “necessary steps have been taken for the betterment of women” in order to “provide them with a comfortable and prosperous life according to the Islamic Shariah.” 

Akhundzada, an Islamic scholar, rarely appears in public and rules by decree from the Taliban’s heartland in the southern Kandahar province. 

“The negative aspects of the past 20-year occupation related to women’s hijab and misguidance will end soon,” Akhundzada said. 

The Taliban’s decree on women’s rights, he said, has restored “the status of women as a free and dignified human being.” 

“Under the rule of the Islamic Emirate, concrete measures have been taken to save women from many traditional oppressions, including forced marriages, and their Shariah rights have been protected,” the Taliban chief said. 

Since returning to power in August 2021 and despite initial promises of a more moderate rule than their previous stint in power in the 1990s, the Taliban have imposed increasing restrictions on the rights of women and girls. 

They have stopped girls and women from receiving an education beyond the sixth grade while also banning women from public spaces and ordering them to cover up when leaving home. 

Women are also barred from working for the UN and nongovernmental organizations, while most female government employees were either dismissed from their jobs or are being paid to stay at home. 

Ustad Sahar, who taught at a private university in the Afghan capital, was among those dismissed from their workplace. After women were banned from schools and universities, she said her female students would call her every day and night, “asking about their unknown fate.” 

She said: “The conditions of life in front of us are gradually getting worse. Every day a new ban, every day a new threat. 

“Islam, the holy religion, has given women a very high position, but the Taliban have taken away all their rights from them and do whatever they want,” Sahar said. “I had so many hopes to educate the children of this country. All my hopes have died. Whatever energy and strength I had are gone.” 

Akhundzada’s statement came days after the head of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan, Roza Otunbayeva, said that restrictions on women and girls make recognition of the Taliban government “nearly impossible.” 

In his message, the Taliban chief also reiterated his call for other countries to stop interfering in Afghanistan’s internal affairs. 

“The Islamic Emirate wants good political and economic relations with the world, especially with Islamic countries, and has fulfilled its responsibility in this regard. Just as we do not interfere in the internal affairs of other countries, in the same way, we do not allow others to interfere in our internal affairs,” he said. 

Since the Taliban regained control of Afghanistan, women “do not even have access to basic necessities,” said Surya Yusufi, an activist based in Kabul, adding that poverty has also forced many girls into marriage. 

“Instead of women being given rights, restrictions are increasing day by day,” Yusufi told Arab News. 

For many women in Afghanistan, life has been “full of stress,” said Hummira Alizai, another Kabul-based women’s rights activist. 

“There are many other rights that have been violated by the Islamic Emirate,” Alizai told Arab News. “Women cannot go out of the house, cannot go to school, girls above the sixth grade do not have the right to education, they cannot get higher education, which is their basic right. 

“Women’s rights are not paid only by messages.” 

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban Hibatullah Akhundzada Afghan women

MOSCOW: The boss of Russia’s Wagner mercenary group, two days after leading an aborted mutiny, on Monday said he never intended to overthrow the government, while Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked Wagner fighters who stood down.

Putin made a televised address on Monday, his first public comments since Saturday when he said the rebellion put Russia’s very existence under threat and that those behind it would be punished.

“I gathered you to thank you for the work that was done,” Putin told the officials in a meeting that included Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu — a main target of the mutiny.

It was the first time Shoigu was seen in public since the rebellion, while Moscow’s top general Valery Gerasimov — who Wagner fighters also wanted to unseat — was not seen in footage of the meeting released by the Kremlin.

Putin thanked the mercenary commanders and soldiers who avoided bloodshed and said he would honor his promise to allow Wagner forces to relocate to Belarus if they wanted, sign a contract with Russia’s Defense Ministry or return to their families. He made no mention of Prigozhin. 

Wagner head Yevgeny Prigozhin gave few clues about his own fate, including his whereabouts, or the deal under which he halted a move toward Moscow.

One of Prigozhin’s principal demands had been that Shoigu be sacked, along with Russia’s top general, who by Monday evening had yet to appear in public since the mutiny.

Prigozhin whereabouts unclear
Last seen on Saturday night smiling and high-fiving bystanders from the back of an SUV as he withdrew from a city occupied by his men, Prigozhin said his fighters had halted their campaign in order to avert bloodshed.
“We went as a demonstration of protest, not to overthrow the government of the country,” Prigozhin said in an 11-minute audio message.
He said his goal was to prevent his Wagner militia’s destruction, and to force accountability on commanders who had botched Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine. He said his fighters did not engage in ground combat in Russia, and regretted having to shoot down Russian aircraft that fired on them.
“We halted at the moment when the first assault unit deployed its artillery (near Moscow), conducted reconnaissance and realized that a lot of blood would be spilled.”
He made no direct reference to his own whereabouts, or provide further details of the mysterious agreement that had brought a halt to his mutiny.
On Saturday Prigozhin had said he was leaving for Belarus under a deal brokered by its president, Alexander Lukashenko. In Monday’s remarks he said Lukashenko had offered to let Wagner operate under a legal framework, but did not elaborate.
The White House said it could not confirm whether the Wagner chief was in Belarus.

‘Nothing to do with it’
Prigozhin shocked the world by leading Saturday’s armed revolt, only to abruptly call it off as his fighters approached the capital having shot down several aircraft but meeting no resistance on the ground during a dash of nearly 800 km (500 miles).
Russia’s three main news agencies reported on Monday that a criminal case against Prigozhin had not been closed, an apparent reversal of an offer of immunity publicized as part of the deal that persuaded him to stand down.
US President Joe Biden called the mutiny “part of a struggle within the Russian system.” He discussed it in a conference call with key allies who agreed it was vital not to let Putin blame it on the West or NATO, he said.
“We made it clear that we were not involved. We had nothing to do with it,” Biden said.
State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said it was “a new thing to see President Putin’s leadership directly challenged. It is a new thing to see Yevgeny Prigozhin directly questioning the rationale for this war and calling out that the war has been conducted essentially based on a lie.”
White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said US policy did not seek to change the government in Russia.

Projecting calm
Russian officials sought to project calm. Russia’s national Anti-Terrorism Committee said the situation in the country was stable. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, who had told residents to stay indoors on Saturday as the mutinous fighters raced to within a few hundred kilometers of the capital, said he was canceling a counter-terrorism security regime.
Foreign governments, both friendly and hostile to Russia, were left groping for answers to what had happened behind the scenes and what could come next.
Russia’s ally China, where a senior Russian diplomat visited on Sunday, said it supported Moscow in maintaining national stability.
Ukraine and its Western allies said the turmoil revealed cracks in Putin’s Russia.
“The political system is showing fragilities, and the military power is cracking,” European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told reporters in Luxembourg as he arrived for a meeting with ministers from across the 27-member bloc.
Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Russia’s intelligence services were investigating whether Western spy agencies played a role in the aborted mutiny, the TASS news agency reported. It cited no evidence.
Prigozhin, 62, a former Putin ally and ex-convict whose forces have fought the bloodiest battles of the 16-month war in Ukraine, defied orders this month to place his troops under Defense Ministry command.
Ukraine hopes the chaos caused by the mutiny will undermine Russia’s defenses as Kyiv presses on with a counteroffensive, begun earlier this month to recapture territory which Moscow claims to have annexed.
On Monday, Ukraine said its forces had recaptured the small southern village of Rivnopil, the ninth village it says it has retaken since launching the counteroffensive, and first in more than a week. Russia said it had foiled Ukrainian attacks.
 

Topics: Russia invasion in Ukraine Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin Wagner rebellion

For women, by women: Eid cattle market turns tables on tradition in Karachi

For women, by women: Eid cattle market turns tables on tradition in Karachi
Updated 26 June 2023

For women, by women: Eid cattle market turns tables on tradition in Karachi

For women, by women: Eid cattle market turns tables on tradition in Karachi
  • Cattle farmer Ruqaiya Fareed creates safe space for women to buy, sell sacrificial animals
  • Female buyers even get a discount, she says
Updated 26 June 2023
BURAQ SHABBIR

KARACHI: It is a scene you rarely see in Pakistan: women buying and selling cattle to sacrifice during Eid Al-Adha.

But at one market in Shadman Town, in the southern port city of Karachi, women can conduct their business with complete ease, and without the fear of a male gaze upon them.

With Eid just around the corner, Pakistanis are flocking to cattle markets to buy animals for slaughter in one of Islam’s most popular rituals of showing affection for Prophet Abraham’s devotion to God.

But in conservative Pakistan, cultural restraints mean that such places are typically full of men, inspecting animals and haggling for the best prices. Women are rarely seen. Until now.

“No market has ever been set up for women, where women are selling animals,” Ruqaiya Fareed, the market’s organizer, told Arab News.

“This is the first time in the world that a cattle market for women has been set up. It’s a platform for women who do not have a male counterpart, whose fathers (or) brothers are out of the country and they are deprived of the obligation of sacrifice.

“It is also for women who nourish the animals all year long in villages but someone else benefits from it. Their animals have also been brought here.”

Fareed said some of the vendors reared their animals on their rooftops or in their gardens, another was supporting her husband’s business.

The beasts come from Punjab and Karachi, and although the market has only 10 stalls, there are bargains to be had.

“Our rates are reasonable and women get a special discount,” said Fareed, who owns a cattle farm in Punjab, the country’s most populous province.

She said she had received “complete support” from government officials, police and the paramilitary Rangers in terms of providing security for the market.

Noor Jehan, one of the vendors, said she sold four goats in the first week after opening up her stall.

“I love animals. I nourish goats all year long and then sell them on Eid Al-Adha,” she told Arab News.

“Women are taking interest and coming here. I have given them a special discount.”

She also encouraged other women to try their hand at animal trading.

“For women who want to take this up as a business opportunity, there is a lot of profit,” she said.

Ashi Kanwal told Arab News she bought a cow for a “reasonable” price on her first visit to the market.

“I had heard of it. My son asked me to go with him as his father didn’t have the time. So I came, I saw, made a deal and purchased it.”

Kanwal said it was much easier to go to the market in Shadman than those held elsewhere.

“We can’t go alone when we go to Sohrab Goth or other cattle markets,” she said, referring to Karachi’s main cattle market. “It’s not convenient for us as women.

“But we are comfortable coming here. The atmosphere is good and the arrangements for food and drinks are also good. I might come next year, too.”

 

 

Topics: Eid Al-Adha 2023 Karachi Pakistan

Activists raise awareness by picnicking for Palestine in London

Updated 26 June 2023
Arab News

Activists raise awareness by picnicking for Palestine in London

Activists raise awareness by picnicking for Palestine in London
  • Participants reaffirmed their commitment toward BDS this summer
Updated 26 June 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Dozens of people gathered in London for the second Picnic for Palestine, which was organized by UK-based Friends of Al-Aqsa.

The initiative was launched to raise awareness of “The Nakba,” also known as the Palestinian catastrophe, and promote an increase in pro-Palestinian action in the UK.

Shamiul Joarder, head of public affairs at FOA, said: “Picnics with friends and family are a pleasure we definitely take for granted.

“Palestinians cannot enjoy this due to Israel’s severe restrictions on Palestinian freedom of movement. Let’s use our privilege to take meaningful action for Palestine this summer and host a picnic in solidarity to kick-start a summer of BDS (boycott, divestment and sanctions) campaigns to hold Israel to account.”

Participants reaffirmed their commitment toward BDS this summer, including the targeting of sportswear manufacturer Puma, one of the main sponsors of the Israeli Football Association. According to Human Rights Watch, the IFA includes teams in Israel’s illegal settlements on occupied Palestinian land.

Those at the event also looked at ways to campaign against the UK government’s new bill which is aimed at banning local councils from launching boycotts of Israeli products.
 

Topics: Palestine BDS Movement

UK says cost of deporting each asylum seeker to Rwanda to be 169,000 pounds

UK says cost of deporting each asylum seeker to Rwanda to be 169,000 pounds
Updated 26 June 2023
Reuters

UK says cost of deporting each asylum seeker to Rwanda to be 169,000 pounds

UK says cost of deporting each asylum seeker to Rwanda to be 169,000 pounds
  • Braverman said that the cost of housing asylum seekers will rise to 11 billion pounds a year
Updated 26 June 2023
Reuters

LONDON: Britain’s government said on Monday it will cost on average about 169,000 pounds ($215,035) to deport each asylum seeker to Rwanda in the first detailed assessment of a high-stakes promise to tackle record numbers of people arriving in small boats.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s government wants to send thousands of migrants more than 4,000 miles (6,400 km) away to Rwanda as part of a deal with the central African country agreed last year.
The government sees the plan as central to deterring asylum seekers arriving in small boats from France. Sunak has made this one of his five priorities amid pressure from some of his own Conservative lawmakers and the public to resolve the issue.
In an economic impact assessment published on Monday, the government said the cost of deporting each individual to Rwanda would include an average 105,000 pound payment to Rwanda for hosting each asylum seeker, 22,000 pounds for the flight and escorting, and 18,000 pounds for processing and legal costs.
Home Secretary (interior minister) Suella Braverman said these costs must be considered alongside the impact of deterring others trying to reach Britain and the rising cost of housing asylum seekers.
Unless action is taken, Braverman said that the cost of housing asylum seekers will rise to 11 billion pounds a year, up from about 3.6 billion pounds currently.
“The economic impact assessment clearly shows that doing nothing is not an option,” she said.
On Thursday, the Court of Appeal will hand down its judgment on whether the flights are lawful.
The first planned flight to Rwanda last June was blocked by a last-minute ruling by the European Court of Human Rights, which imposed an injunction preventing any deportations until the conclusion of legal action in Britain.
In December, the High Court in London ruled the policy was lawful, but that decision is being challenged by asylum seekers from countries including Syria, Sudan, Iraq, Iran and Vietnam along with some human rights organizations.
Last year, a record 45,000 people came to Britain in small boats across the Channel, mainly from France. Over 11,000 have arrived so far this year. ($1 = 0.7859 pounds)

Topics: Migrant crisis Rwanda

Saudi Arabia, India bolster defense ties with joint naval training

Saudi Arabia, India bolster defense ties with joint naval training
Updated 26 June 2023

Saudi Arabia, India bolster defense ties with joint naval training

Saudi Arabia, India bolster defense ties with joint naval training
  • 55 cadets from King Fahd Naval Academy complete 4 weeks of exercises in Kerala
  • Collaboration indicates ‘great level of trust’ between two nations, expert says
Updated 26 June 2023
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: A new initiative that saw Saudi naval cadets training with their Indian counterparts will help to strengthen defense relations between the two countries, the Indian Navy said on Monday, as it considers extending the program.

Fifty-five students and five instructors from the King Fahd Naval Academy in Saudi Arabia recently completed four weeks of training aboard two Indian vessels.

The students, from the main naval academy of the Royal Saudi Naval Forces, traveled to a naval base in Kochi, Kerala last month and were attached to India’s First Training Squadron ships INS Tir and INS Sujata.

“Training onboard Indian Navy ships will … strengthen the existing bonds and build bridges of friendship among the future leadership of both the navies,” the Indian Navy told Arab News.

“The curriculum has been customized to impart both practical and theoretical training.”

The program, which covered coastal navigation and damage control exercises, aimed to enhance foreign cooperation and interoperability with the Royal Saudi Naval Forces, the Indian Navy said.

It said training at the Indian Naval Academy and watchkeeping aboard Indian ships were “under consideration” as part of plans to extend the existing program.

The collaboration was the first of its kind between the two nations and marked their growing defense ties that also saw the chief of the Royal Saudi Land Forces visit India last year.

Lt. Gen. Fahd Bin Abdullah Mohammed Al-Mutair’s visit was the first by a serving Saudi land forces commander to the South Asian country.

Kabir Taneja, a strategic affairs program fellow at the Observer Research Foundation in Delhi, said the staging of joint training and military exercises indicated a “great level of trust” between the two countries.

“It also helps to build confidence of cooperating during a real world crisis by building direct people to people contact between military leaderships and offices,” he told Arab News.

“The Saudi-India defense cooperation is growing steadily in a positive manner and, more importantly, this growth is reflecting on all tri-services, meaning air force, army and navy.

“This gives it a well-rounded color and makes it much more deep.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia India Naval training

