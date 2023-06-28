You are here

Sisters tell Australia court that abuse by Jewish school principal broke trust, painful to remember
Israeli-born Australian Malka Leifer, right, is brought to a courtroom in Jerusalem on Feb. 27, 2018. (AP)
Updated 28 June 2023
AP

  Malka Leifer was convicted of rape and other crimes in the Victoria state County Court in April after years of fighting her extradition from Israel
CANBERRA: Two sisters told an Australian court Wednesday that being sexually abused by their Jewish school’s principal broke their ability to trust and was painful to remember.
Malka Leifer was convicted of rape and other crimes in the Victoria state County Court in April after years of fighting her extradition from Israel. She watched intently on a video link from prison but didn’t visibly react as the two sisters read victim impact statements at her sentencing hearing.
Dassi Erlich, 35, was positioned in the courtroom specifically so she and Leifer could see other as she spoke about the impact of the abuse, as both Erlich and Leifer had requested.
Erlich said she was 16 when Leifer told her: “I love you like a mother.”
“I trusted her completely,” Erlich said. “The insidious nature of her sexual abuse has fractured my ability to trust forever.”
Elly Sapper, 34, later told the court she had questioned whether she wanted to relive the trauma that has affected more than half her life.
“It hurts to remember. It hurts more than I’ll ever be able to describe,” Sapper said.
Sapper testified at Leifer’s trial and said she lost a baby a week before the verdicts. She did not detail the circumstances.
“Her heart stopped beating,” Sapper said. “There were no concrete answers, there were no abnormalities. I will never know if the stress, the worry, the anxiety or the years of trauma played any part in the loss of my little girl.”
Leifer was acquitted of nine charges, including five relating to the victims’ eldest sister, Nicole Meyer. Meyer, 37, sat in court with her sisters Wednesday.
The Associated Press does not usually identify victims and alleged victims of sexual abuse, but the sisters have chosen to identify themselves in the media.
Leifer smiled when Judge Mark Gamble told her she would have to answer questions asked in court rather than nod her head.
Asked by Gamble’s associate her occupation, Leifer replied: “Now I’m not working.”
Leifer, 56, was convicted of six charges of rape, each carrying up to 25 years in prison. She was convicted of three charges of sexual penetration of a child, each carrying a potential 10-year sentence, and six charges of indecent assault, which also carries a 10-year sentence. She was convicted of three charges of committing an indecent act with a child, which is punishable by 5 years in prison. There are no minimum sentences.
Leifer’s trial ended an extradition battle that strained relations between the Australian and Israeli governments while antagonizing Australia’s Jewish community.
Leifer, who was born in Tel Aviv, returned to Israel in 2008 as allegations against her first emerged. The fight she waged in Jerusalem courts since 2014 against being extradited ended in 2021 when she boarded a flight toward Melbourne at Ben Gurion Airport, her ankles and wrists shackled.
Prosecutors claimed Leifer abused the students between 2003 and 2007 at the Adass Israel School, an ultra-Orthodox school in Melbourne where she was head of religion and later principal, as well as at her Melbourne home and at rural school camps.
Defense lawyer Ian Hill told the court Leifer felt isolated as the only Orthodox Jew in her prison. Because she had been convicted of child sex offenses, she was not allowed to have photographs of any of her 17 grandchildren or any other child.
“She is a truly lonely and isolated and broken woman held in protective custody in a maximum security prison far from her culture, far from her religion and significantly far from her family, all of whom live overseas,” Hill said.
A former colleague from the Melbourne school who visits Leifer in prison reported she had become “angry and agitated and she had gone from being an upbeat, inspiring educator to an isolated, depressed shadow of her former self,” Hill said.
“She is fearful all the time. She has nightmares, hallucinations, thinks that the guards want to kill her. Every loud noise gets her body shaking and as a result, she chooses to spend the day … in her cell with the door locked from the inside,” Hill said, citing the prison visitor.
Leifer had been held in custody for more than 5 years in Israel and Australia, plus 20 months under house arrest in Israel before her extradition, Hill said.
She had not seen her family since, apart from a son and daughter who had visited her in prison.
Leifer’s sentencing hearing is scheduled to be heard Wednesday and Thursday. She is likely to be sentenced at a later date.

Italian officials, Catholic figures join Eid Al-Adha celebrations

Italian officials, Catholic figures join Eid Al-Adha celebrations
Italian officials, Catholic figures join Eid Al-Adha celebrations

ROME: Representatives of municipal authorities and of the Catholic Church attended on Wednesday morning celebrations organized in several Italian cities for Eid Al-Adha.

To mark the occasion, Avvenire, the daily newspaper owned by the Italian Catholic Episcopal Conference, published on Wednesday a message for Eid Al-Adha by Jordan’s Prince Hassan bin Talal, chairman of the Royal Institute for Inter-Faith Studies.

“This represents another clear sign of the increasing dialogue between Catholics and Muslims, which represents one of the priorities for Pope Francis,” Father Giuseppe Ciutti, a Catholic priest who worked in Iraq for several years, told Arab News.

“The pope believes that we’re all called to work together to build a better society, and religion must boost engagement to promote the common good.”

Ciutti said Catholics “cannot agree more” with Prince Hassan’s call “to nurture the spirit of unity among believers so that they can represent a moderate community, a grace for the entire world.”

More than 2.5 million Muslims live in Italy. The biggest squares and parks in the main Italian cities hosted prayers for Eid Al-Adha on Wednesday morning.

A large gathering took place in Piazza Vittorio Emanuele in Rome, a big park in the center of the city, where thousands of Muslims congregated.

Several priests from the nearby Catholic basilicas and churches, as well as a mayoral delegate, attended the event.

In Bari, the central piazza Massari was covered since dawn with hundreds of prayer mats. Prayer went on for one hour, and it was attended by Francesca Bottalico, city commissioner.

A similar scene took place in Palermo, the capital of Sicily, where Archbishop Corrado Lorefice joined the prayer led by the city’s Imam Badri El-Madani.

Social clubs maintain Arab culture in Venezuela

Social clubs maintain Arab culture in Venezuela
Social clubs maintain Arab culture in Venezuela

VALENCIA, Venezuela: “One chai please,” a young man tells the cafe waiter, using the Arabic word for tea as he smokes shisha with his friends. “Shukran (thank you),” he says as he receives his tea.

At first glance, one would think this was taking place in Beirut, Cairo or Damascus, not over 10,000 km away in Valencia, a Venezuelan city where Arab communities feel at home.

Waves of Arabs migrated to Latin America in the 19th and 20th centuries. Many escaped conflict or political instability, and some hoped to find better economic conditions across the Atlantic.

Many of them made the Americas their home, with some estimates of up to 30 million Arab descendants living throughout Latin America.

Arab communities across Venezuela came together by founding social clubs, some of which were created by nationality such as Syrian, Lebanese or Palestinian.

In these clubs, families and friends play card games such as tarneeb (trumps) and board games such as backgammon, with Arabic the dominant language amid the smell of black Arabic coffee. Children can play football, swim or meet others their age.

The role of these clubs is to “promote, maintain and care for our culture from generation to generation — a vision our ancestors have had for 60-70 years,” Abelardo Kasabdji, president of the Arab Syrian Club, founded in the eastern Venezuelan city of Cumana in 1969, told Arab News.

The close connection between these clubs allows Arabs to engage and meet across regions and states.

Jorge Khebbe, president of Valencia’s Syrian Club, founded in 1977, maintains relations with several Arab clubs throughout Venezuela.

“Every activity that they do — be it festivals, football games or tournaments between clubs — they call us and invite us,” he told Arab News.

Over the years, these clubs have become venues for weddings, for families to eat Arabic food together, and for friends to reminisce about their lives in their motherland.

Cross-cultural bridges

Sharing and explaining Arab culture to others is another role that these clubs play. “We held an event with Spanish, Italian and Portuguese clubs in Venezuela, where we performed Arab dances so others can experience them,” said Kasabdji.

“Our role isn’t just within the Arab clubs but beyond. We host these interclub events to show and promote our culture.”

Khebbe said: “The Syrian Club in Valencia is open to anyone who wants to come and enjoy, smoke shisha or enjoy food at our restaurant — any person from any religion or nationality.” He added with a smile: “It’s practically as if they were in Syria but here in Venezuela.”

This is especially important for Venezuelan-born Arabs who can experience a piece of the Arab world, and learn and practice their ancestors’ language despite being thousands of kilometers away.

Pandemic’s impact

Clubs had to shut their doors due to COVID-19, impacting the communities that socialized in them. During the pandemic, engagement decreased “at a national level,” said Khebbe.

Reviving the social aspect of these clubs has been part of a strategy to reunite Arab communities, with live music from Venezuelan-Arab singers playing a significant role.

“At all the parties that the Arab Syrian Club organizes — Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, Christmas — live artists make sure to brighten up these events,” said Kasabdji “We make our music the environment of our joy.”

Myanmar air strikes kill 10 civilians: locals, media reports

Myanmar air strikes kill 10 civilians: locals, media reports
Myanmar air strikes kill 10 civilians: locals, media reports

BANGKOK: A Myanmar military airstrike on a village killed ten civilians, locals and media reports said on Wednesday.
Fighting has ravaged swathes of Myanmar since a coup in 2021, with the junta battling ethnic rebels and dozens of new “People’s Defense Forces” across the country.
Rights groups accuse the military of extrajudicial killings, razing villages and using air strikes as collective punishment of its opponents.
A military jet dropped three bombs on Nyaung Kone village in the northern Sagaing region on Tuesday afternoon, according to Ko Zaw Tun, an anti-coup fighter from the village.
Ten people were killed and eight wounded, he said.
“There was no fighting, but they came to bomb the village,” he said, adding 11 houses had been destroyed in the attack.
A resident of Nyaung Kone also said that ten people had been killed in the strike.
He and other locals had cremated the dead later that evening, he said, asking not to use his name due to fear of reprisal.
“We did not know what their (the military’s) next plan is. So, we just held funerals for them as soon as we could,” he said.
BBC Burmese and other local media also reported the air strikes, with some outlets saying nine people had been killed.
Images published by local media showed people working to douse smoldering debris and ash, and a large building in ruins.
AFP digital verification reporters confirmed the images had not appeared online before Tuesday.
More than two years after launching its coup, the military is struggling to crush resistance to its rule.
Battling fierce opposition on the ground, experts say it is resorting to artillery strikes and air power.
The military carried out more than 300 air strikes in the last year, the United Nations said in March.
Sagaing has emerged as a hotspot of anti-junta resistance.
In April, the military bombed a gathering in Sagaing that media and locals said killed about 170 people, sparking renewed global condemnation of the isolated junta.

Youths clash with police near Paris after teenager shot dead in traffic stop

Youths clash with police near Paris after teenager shot dead in traffic stop
Youths clash with police near Paris after teenager shot dead in traffic stop

PARIS: Protesters armed with fireworks clashed with riot police in a Paris suburb overnight after a 17-year-old man was shot dead by police during a traffic stop and prosecutors opened a homicide investigation.
Thirty-one people were arrested in the clashes in which 40 cars were burned, mostly in Nanterre, the Paris suburb where the victim was from, interior minister Gerald Darmanin said on Wednesday.
Video footage showed at least one building on fire and burnt-out barricades on the road. Fireworks were aimed at police, who fired tear gas at the crowd.
Darmanin called for calm on BFMTV on Wednesday morning and said “justice must be done and the truth must be told.” Some 2,000 police have been mobilized in the region, he said.
He added that the police officer would be suspended from his function if the charges against him are upheld.
Prosecutors on Tuesday said the shooting took place after the youth failed to comply with an order to stop his car. The officer fired at the boy, who subsequently died from his wounds, it said.
A video shared on social media, verified by Reuters, shows two police officers beside the car, a Mercedes AMG, with one shooting as the driver pulled away.
Local resident and anti-racism campaigner, Mornia Labssi, who said she had spoken to the victim’s family, said his name was Nael and that he was of Algerian origin. Prosecutors did not identify the victim.
Paris police chief Laurent Nunez told BFMTV that “this act raises questions for me” and that the justice system would decide whether or not it was appropriate.
The two officers who carried out the traffic stop, aged between 38 and 40, were experienced, Darmanin said.
French actor Omar Sy expressed his support for the family of the victim on Twitter and called for “justice to honor the memory of this child.”
Paris Saint-Germain footballer Kylian Mpabbe tweeted heartbreak emojies and wrote “I’m hurting for my France. An unacceptable situation.”
There have been two fatal shootings during traffic stops in France so far in 2023.
In 2022, a record 13 people were killed in such circumstances, compared to three in 2021 and two in 2020, according to a Reuters tally, which shows the majority of victims were Black or of Arab origin.

Sweden police grant permit for Qur’an burning protest outside mosque

Sweden police grant permit for Qur’an burning protest outside mosque
Sweden police grant permit for Qur’an burning protest outside mosque

STOCKHOLM: Swedish police said they have granted a permit for a protest where the organizer plans to burn a Qur'an outside Stockholm’s main mosque on Wednesday, the start of the Muslim three-day Eid Al-Adha holiday.
The police said in the written decision that the security risks associated with the burning “were not of a nature that could justify, under current laws, a decision to reject the request.”
The green light came two weeks after a Swedish appeals court rejected the police’s decision to deny permits for two demonstrations in Stockholm which were to include Qur'an burnings.
Police had at the time cited security concerns, following a burning of the Muslim holy book outside Turkiye’s embassy in January which led to weeks of protests, calls for a boycott of Swedish goods and further stalled Sweden’s NATO membership bid.
Turkiye, which has blocked the bid due to what it perceives as Stockholm’s failure to crack down on Kurdish groups it views as “terrorists,” took particular offense that police had authorized the January demonstration.
Police then banned two subsequent requests for protests involving Qur'an burnings — one by a private individual and one by an organization, outside the Turkish and Iraqi embassies in Stockholm in February.
The appeals court in mid-June ruled that police were wrong to ban those, saying “the order and security problems” referenced by the police did not have “a sufficiently clear connection to the planned event or its immediate vicinity.”
The request for the Wednesday demonstration was made by the same private individual who had his previous request blocked.
“I want to protest in front of the large mosque in Stockholm, and I want to express my opinion about the Qur'an... I will tear up the Qur'an and burn it,” Salwan Momika, 37, wrote in the application, a copy of which was obtained by AFP.
Police said Wednesday they had called in reinforcements from across the country to maintain order.
An AFP correspondent said several police cars were already parked near the mosque early Wednesday.
Swedish politicians have criticized Qur'an burnings, but have also adamantly defended the right to freedom of expression.

