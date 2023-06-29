You are here

  • Home
  • Astronomers reveal evidence of universe’s ‘background hum’

Astronomers reveal evidence of universe’s ‘background hum’

Astronomers reveal evidence of universe’s ‘background hum’
An artistic interpretation of an array of pulsars being affected by gravitational ripples produced by a supermassive black hole binary in a distant galaxy. (Aurore Simonnet/NANOGrav Collaboration/Handout via REUTERS)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5748c

Updated 29 June 2023
AFP

Astronomers reveal evidence of universe’s ‘background hum’

Astronomers reveal evidence of universe’s ‘background hum’
  • First predicted by Albert Einstein more than a century ago, gravitational waves are ripples in the fabric of the universe that travel through everything at the speed of light almost entirely unimpeded
Updated 29 June 2023
AFP

PARIS: Astronomers across the world announced on Thursday that they have found the first evidence of a long-theorized form of gravitational waves that create a “background hum” rumbling throughout the universe.
The breakthrough — made by hundreds of scientists using radio telescopes in North America, Europe, China, India and Australia after years of work — was hailed as a major milestone that opens a new window into the universe.
First predicted by Albert Einstein more than a century ago, gravitational waves are ripples in the fabric of the universe that travel through everything at the speed of light almost entirely unimpeded.
Their existence was not confirmed until 2015, when the US and Italian observatories detected the first gravitational waves created by two black holes colliding.
These “high-frequency” waves were the result of a single violent event that sends a strong, short burst rippling toward Earth.
But for decades scientists have been searching for low-frequency gravitational waves, thought to be constantly rolling through space like background noise.
Joining forces under the banner of the International Pulsar Timing Array consortium, scientists working at gravitational wave detectors on several continents revealed on Thursday they have finally found strong evidence of these background waves.
“We now know that the universe is awash with gravitational waves,” Michael Keith of the European Pulsar Timing Array told AFP.




An artistic interpretation of an array of pulsars being affected by gravitational ripples produced by a supermassive black hole binary in a distant galaxy. (Aurore Simonnet/NANOGrav Collaboration/Handout via REUTERS)

As gravitational waves travel through space, they very subtly squeeze and stretch everything they pass through.
To find evidence of this squeezing and stretching at low frequencies, astronomers looked at pulsars, the dead cores of stars that exploded in a supernova.
Some spin hundreds of times a second, flashing beams of radio waves at extremely regular intervals, like cosmic lighthouses.
This means they can act as “a very, very precise clock,” Keith said.
For the new research, radio telescopes around the world were aimed at a total of 115 pulsars throughout the Milky Way.
Scientists then measured the incredibly small differences in the timing of the pulses, searching for telltale signs of gravitational waves.
French astrophysicist Antoine Petiteau said they were able to “detect changes of less than one millionth of a second across more than 20 years.”
Maura McLaughlin of the US Pulsar Search Collaboratory program said they were “awestruck” after first seeing evidence of the waves in 2020.
It was “really a magical moment,” she told a press conference.
The early evidence was consistent with Einstein’s theory of relativity and science’s current understanding of the universe, the scientists said.
But they emphasised they have not yet definitively “detected” the waves, because they have not reached the gold-standard five sigma level of certainty. Five sigma indicates that there is a one-in-a-million chance of something being a statistical fluke.
“We’re frustratingly just shy of the mark,” Keith said, adding that there was a 99-percent probability that the evidence points to gravitational waves.
Each country or group in the consortium published their research separately in a range of journals.
Steve Taylor, chair of North America’s NANOGrav gravitational wave observatory, said that once all the data was combined, the five sigma mark could be reached in a year or two.

The leading theory is that the waves are coming from pairs of supermassive black holes sitting at the center of galaxies that are slowly merging.
Unlike those that caused the previously detected gravitational waves, these black holes are almost unimaginably huge — sometimes billions of times bigger than the Sun.
Daniel Reardon, a member of Australia’s Parkes Pulsar Timing Array, told AFP that — if confirmed — the waves would be “the sum of all of the supermassive black hole binary systems whirling around each other at the cores of galaxies everywhere in the universe.”
Keith said the “background hum of all these black holes” was “like sitting in a noisy restaurant and hearing all these people talking.”
Another theory is that the gravitational waves could be from the rapid expansion that came within a second after the Big Bang, a period called cosmic inflation that is hidden from the view of scientists.
Keith said the galaxies between Earth and the Big Bang were likely “drowning out” such waves.
But in the future, low-frequency gravitational waves could reveal more about this early expansion and possibly shed light on the mystery of dark matter, the scientists said.
It could also help them understand more about how black holes and galaxies form and evolve.
 

Topics: Albert Einstein astronomy gravitational waves International Pulsar Timing Array

Related

Scientists detect Einstein gravitational waves for a third time
Science & Technology
Scientists detect Einstein gravitational waves for a third time
Einstein’s gravitational waves detected in landmark discovery
World
Einstein’s gravitational waves detected in landmark discovery

Viral video of man carving name on Rome’s Colloseum prompts calls for crackdown vs tourist vandals

Viral video of man carving name on Rome’s Colloseum prompts calls for crackdown vs tourist vandals
Updated 28 June 2023
AP

Viral video of man carving name on Rome’s Colloseum prompts calls for crackdown vs tourist vandals

Viral video of man carving name on Rome’s Colloseum prompts calls for crackdown vs tourist vandals
  • The incident marked the fourth time this year that such graffiti was reported at the Colosseum
  • Tourists urged respect to the culture and history of sites they visit
Updated 28 June 2023
AP

ROME: Italy’s culture and tourism ministers have vowed to find and punish a tourist who was filmed carving his name and that of his apparent girlfriend in the wall of the Colosseum in Rome, a crime that resulted in hefty fines in the past.
The message reading “Ivan+Haley 23” appeared on the Colosseum at a time when Romans already were complaining about hordes of tourists flooding the Eternal City in record numbers this season. A fellow tourist, Ryan Lutz, of Orange, California., filmed the incident and posted the video on YouTube and Reddit.
The video received over 1,500 social media views and was picked up by Italian media. Lutz told The Associated Press on Tuesday he was “dumbfounded” that someone would deface such an important monument.
Culture Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano called the writing carved into the almost 2,000-year-old Flavian Ampitheater “serious, undignified and a sign of great incivility.” He said he hoped the culprits would be found “and punished according to our laws.”
Italian news agency ANSA noted that the incident marked the fourth time this year that such graffiti was reported at the Colosseum. It said whoever was responsible for the latest episode risked $15,000 in fines and up to five years in prison.
Tourism Minister Daniela Santanche said she hoped the tourist would be sanctioned “so that he understands the gravity of the gesture.” Calling for respect for Italy’s culture and history, she vowed: “We cannot allow those who visit our nation to feel free to behave in this way.”
Lutz, who is on a two-month backpacking trip through Europe, said he had just finished a guided tour of the Colosseum on Friday when he saw the person “blatantly carving his name” in the Colosseum wall. Lutz told the AP he took out his phone to film the man because he was so shocked at what he was doing.
“And as you see in the video, I kind of approach him and ask him, dumbfounded at this point, ‘Are you serious? Are you really serious?’” Lutz recalled. “And all he could do is like smile at me.”
Lutz, a recent graduate of Cal Poly Pomona, said he tried to get a guard to take action, but neither the guard nor his supervisor did anything, even after Lutz identified the man and offered to share the video.
He said he decided to post the video online the following morning, after he had calmed down. While saying he appreciates graffiti and art, “carving your name seems like a pretty selfish act.” He said visitors to foreign countries cannot repay their hosts “with blatant disrespect like this.”
Outside the Colosseum on Tuesday, other visitors agreed.
“We have to preserve what we have,” said Diego Cruz, an American student. “There is a rich history here. It helps us learn from the past.
Güldamla Ozsema, a computer engineer visiting from Turkiye, said his country also had difficulty protecting its monuments from disrespectful tourists.
“I really get angry with them, with this behavior,” Ozsema said.
Italian tourism lobby Federturismo, backed by statistics bureau ISTAT, has said 2023 is shaping up as a record for visitors to Italy, surpassing pre-pandemic levels that hit a high in 2019.
In 2014, a Russian tourist was fined 20,000 euros ($25,000) and received a four-year suspended jail sentence for engraving a big letter ‘K’ on a wall of the Colosseum.
The following year, two American tourists were also cited for aggravated damage after they carved their names in the monument.

 

Topics: tourism vandalism tourism vandals Flavian Ampitheater Colloseum Rome Italy

Related

Dismay as dozens of Christian graves in Jerusalem vandalized
Middle-East
Dismay as dozens of Christian graves in Jerusalem vandalized
British Embassy in Tehran defaced again with pro-regime graffiti
Middle-East
British Embassy in Tehran defaced again with pro-regime graffiti

British actor Julian Sands confirmed dead, months after vanishing in California wilderness

British actor Julian Sands confirmed dead, months after vanishing in California wilderness
Updated 28 June 2023
Reuters

British actor Julian Sands confirmed dead, months after vanishing in California wilderness

British actor Julian Sands confirmed dead, months after vanishing in California wilderness
  • Sands, known to be an avid mountain climber and hiker, was reported missing on the evening of Friday, Jan. 13
  • Sands, in a 2020 interview with The Guardian newspaper, described himself as happiest when he was “close to a mountain summit on a glorious cold morning”
Updated 28 June 2023
Reuters

British-born actor Julian Sands, best known for his role in the Oscar-celebrated film “A Room with a View,” was confirmed dead on Tuesday, five months after he went missing while out for a hike in snow-covered mountains near Los Angeles, authorities said.
Mostly skeletal human remains discovered by hikers on Saturday in the area where Sands, 65, vanished were positively identified by the San Bernardino County coroner as belonging to the actor, the county sheriff’s department said.
The performer, known to be an avid mountain climber and hiker, was reported missing on the evening of Friday, Jan. 13, after he had gone hiking alone in the Baldy Bowl Wilderness Preserve of the San Gabriel Mountains earlier that day.
A search party organized at the time was pulled out after 24 hours later due to avalanche risks and poor trail conditions. Several subsequent efforts came up empty-handed, including a major search conducted the weekend before Sands’ remains were ultimately found, according to the sheriff’s department.
Sands had ventured into the area despite weather adviseries warning that heavy snow from weeks of winter storms in Southern California had made the Mount Baldy area treacherous for outdoor recreation, with overnight temperatures dropping into the mid-20s Fahrenheit (4 to minus 4 degrees Celsius) at times.
Cellphone signals detected on Sunday, Jan. 15, showed Sands was then heading toward the ridge of Mount Baldy, apparently the last indication he was still on the move, the sheriff’s department reported then.
Sands, in a 2020 interview with The Guardian newspaper, described himself as happiest when he was “close to a mountain summit on a glorious cold morning.” He also recalled a brush with death during a climb in the Andes in the early 1990s when he became caught in a storm above 20,000 feet with three others.
“We were all in a very bad way,” he recounted. “Some guys close to us perished. We were lucky.”

Born in England as the third of five boys and educated at Lord Wandsworth College in Hampshire, Sands began his career with supporting roles in such films as “Oxford Blues,” appearing as the romantic rival of Rob Lowe’s lead character, and “The Killing Fields,” playing a young war correspondent in Cambodia.
Sands moved to California in the 1980s after the success of “A Room with a View,” an Edwardian period romance in which he was cast as the leading man opposite Helena Bonham Carter.
Based on E.M. Forster’s 1908 novel of the same title and set in England and Italy, the 1985 film was nominated for eight Academy Awards, including best picture. It won Oscars for best adapted screenplay, art direction and costume design.
Developing a knack for the horror genre, Sands also starred as a son of Satan in the 1989 supernatural thriller “Warlock” and its sequel “Warlock: The Armageddon.” He played a spider expert in the 1990 comedy-creeper “Arachnophobia,” a twisted, obsessed surgeon in 1993’s “Boxing Helena” and the title role in the 1998 film version of “The Phantom of the Opera.”
Other movies included “Leaving Las Vegas,” “Naked Lunch” and the English-language remake of “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo.” He also appeared in more than two dozen television shows, among them “Smallville” as Superman’s biological dad Jor-El.
In recent years, Sands found success appearing in one-man stage shows reciting the poetry of Harold Pinter, John Keats and Percy Shelley, the latter of which he played in the 1986 psychological thriller “Gothic.”
Although never Oscar-nominated himself, Sands dated Jodie Foster and was her escort to the Academy Awards in 1989 the night she won her first best-actress statuette for “The Accused.” The two co-starred in the little-seen 1987 indie film “Siesta.”
But the outdoors, and mountain climbing in particular, remained a lifelong obsession.
As quoted in a 2020 interview with Thrive Global, a company founded by Arianna Huffington, Sands said climbing was not about ego or a “great heroic sprint for the summit” but rather “about supplication and sacrifice and humility.”
“It’s not so much a celebration of oneself but the eradication of one’s self consciousness. And so on these walks you lose yourself, you become a vessel of energy in harmony hopefully with your environment.”
He is survived by his second wife, Evgenia Citkowitz, a journalist, with whom he had two daughters. He also had a son by his first wife, journalist Sarah Harvey.

Topics: Julian Sands California Mount Baldy

Related

Searchers seek 2nd hiker in area where Julian Sands missing
World
Searchers seek 2nd hiker in area where Julian Sands missing
Human remains found in Amazon search for journalist, expert
World
Human remains found in Amazon search for journalist, expert

Which is longer, Amazon or Nile? New quest aims to settle old debate

Aerial view of the Mucajai river at the Yanomami indigenous territory in the state of Roraima, Brazil on February 2, 2023. (AFP)
Aerial view of the Mucajai river at the Yanomami indigenous territory in the state of Roraima, Brazil on February 2, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 27 June 2023
AFP

Which is longer, Amazon or Nile? New quest aims to settle old debate

Aerial view of the Mucajai river at the Yanomami indigenous territory in the state of Roraima, Brazil on February 2, 2023. (AFP)
  • The Amazon, the pulsing aorta of the world’s biggest rainforest, has long been recognized as the largest river in the world by volume, discharging more than the Nile, the Yangtze and the Mississippi combined
Updated 27 June 2023
AFP

RIO DE JANEIRO: What’s the longest river in the world, the Nile or the Amazon? The question has fueled a heated debate for years. Now, an expedition into the South American jungle aims to settle it for good.
Using boats run on solar energy and pedal power, an international team of explorers plans to set off in April 2024 to the source of the Amazon in the Peruvian Andes, then travel nearly 7,000 kilometers (4,350 miles) across Colombia and Brazil, to the massive river’s mouth on the Atlantic.
“The main objective is to map the river and document the biodiversity” of the surrounding ecosystems, the project’s coordinator, Brazilian explorer Yuri Sanada, told AFP.
The team also plans to make a documentary on the expedition.

This picture taken on January 17, 2022 shows an aerial view of the Nile river in Egypt's southern province of Qena, north of Luxor. (AFP)

Around 10 people are known to have traveled the full length of the Amazon in the past, but none have done it with those objectives, says Sanada, who runs film production company Aventuras (Adventures) with his wife, Vera.
The Amazon, the pulsing aorta of the world’s biggest rainforest, has long been recognized as the largest river in the world by volume, discharging more than the Nile, the Yangtze and the Mississippi combined.
But there is a decades-old geographical dispute over whether it or the Nile is longer, made murkier by methodological issues and a lack of consensus on a very basic question: where the Amazon starts and ends.
The Guinness Book of World Records awards the title to the African river.
But “which is the longer is more a matter of definition than simple measurement,” it adds in a note.
The Encyclopedia Britannica gives the length of the Nile as 6,650 kilometers (4,132 miles), to 6,400 kilometers (3,977 miles) for the Amazon, measuring the latter from the headwaters of the Apurimac river in southern Peru.
In 2014, US neuroscientist and explorer James “Rocky” Contos developed an alternative theory, putting the source of the Amazon farther away, at the Mantaro river in northern Peru.
If accepted, that would mean the Amazon “is actually 77 kilometers longer than what geographers had thought previously,” he told AFP.

Sanada’s expedition will trace both the Apurimac and Mantaro sources.
One group, guided by Contos, will travel down the Mantaro by white-water rafting. The other will travel the banks of the Apurimac on horseback with French explorer Celine Cousteau, granddaughter of legendary oceanographer Jacques Cousteau.
At the point where the rivers converge, Sanada and two other explorers will embark on the longest leg of the journey, traveling in three custom-made, motorized canoes powered by solar panels and pedals, equipped with a sensor to measure distance.
“We’ll be able to make a much more precise measurement,” Sanada says.
The explorers plan to transfer the sustainable motor technology to local Indigenous groups, he adds.
The expedition is backed by international groups including The Explorers Club and the Harvard map collection.

The adventurers will traverse terrain inhabited by anacondas, alligators and jaguars — but none of that scares Sanada, he says.
“I’m most afraid of drug traffickers and illegal miners,” he says.
The boats will be outfitted with a bulletproof cabin, and the team is negotiating with authorities to obtain an armed escort for the most dangerous zones.
If the expedition is successful, it may be replicated on the Nile.
Sanada says the debate on the world’s longest river may never be settled. But he is glad the “race” is drawing attention to the Amazon rainforest’s natural riches and the need to protect it as one of the planet’s key buffers against climate change.
“The Amazon is (here), but the consequences of destroying it and the duty to preserve it are everyone’s,” he says.

 

Topics: Amazon Nile Brazil Egypt

Related

Nile-side Egypt town heralds spring with pungent delicacy
Lifestyle
Nile-side Egypt town heralds spring with pungent delicacy
Colombian military searches for heroic dog who helped find children in the Amazon jungle
Offbeat
Colombian military searches for heroic dog who helped find children in the Amazon jungle

Neglected Thai elephant prepares for jumbo flight home

Neglected Thai elephant prepares for jumbo flight home
Updated 23 June 2023
AFP

Neglected Thai elephant prepares for jumbo flight home

Neglected Thai elephant prepares for jumbo flight home
  • Thai authorities had gifted the 29-year-old Muthu Raja -- also known back in its birthplace as Sak Surin -- to Sri Lanka in 2001
  • The elephant was in pain and covered in abscesses when Sri Lanka's government took back custody of it from the temple in November
Updated 23 June 2023
AFP

COLOMBO: An ailing Thai elephant is being prepared for an arduous journey home from Sri Lanka after a diplomatic dispute between the two Asian nations over the creature’s alleged mistreatment.
Thai authorities had gifted the 29-year-old Muthu Raja — also known back in its birthplace as Sak Surin — to Sri Lanka in 2001.
But they demanded it back last year after allegations it was tortured and neglected while housed at a Buddhist temple in the island nation’s south.
The elephant was in pain and covered in abscesses when Sri Lanka’s government took back custody of it from the temple in November.
Most of its wounds have since healed while the elephant recuperates in a zoo on Colombo’s outskirts but damage to the animal’s foot still requires sophisticated hydrotherapy treatment.
“Arrangements have been made to fly the elephant back to Thailand for this type of therapy,” veterinarian Madusha Perera, who has been nursing the creature back to health since its rescue, told AFP on Friday.
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena told parliament this month he had personally conveyed Colombo’s regret to the Thai king over the elephant’s alleged mistreatment.
“I was able to re-establish trust between the two countries after an audience with their king,” Gunawardena said.
Wildlife minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi said Thailand had been “adamant” in its demands for the elephant’s return after its ambassador to Colombo visited Muthu Raja at the temple last year and found the creature in poor health.
Four Thai keepers, along with several local counterparts, are training the 4,000-kilo (8,800-pound) Muthu Raja to stand inside a shipping container-sized cage to acclimatize the creature for its expected flight to Chiang Mai on July 1.
Thai environment minister Varawut Silpa-archa would not be drawn on whether Muthu Raja had been mistreated.
“What happened before, we don’t know,” he told reporters this month. “The most important thing is the health of Sak Surin.”
But he said the Thai government had stopped sending elephants abroad and its diplomatic missions were now checking the condition of those already sent overseas.
The Rally for Animal Rights and Environment (RARE), which led a campaign to rescue Muthu Raja from the temple, is unhappy about the animal’s looming departure.
“Our wish was that Muthu Raja will be rested and retired in Sri Lanka,” RARE executive director Panchali Panapitiya told AFP. “He needs freedom.”
But she said she was thankful for the Thai government’s intervention and credits it with saving the elephant’s life.
“He would be dead by now if the Thai government did not intervene,” Panapitiya said.
“Our request to the next Thai prime minister is to keep him chain-free and let him move on his own.”

Topics: Sri Lanka Thai elephant

Related

Actor and comedian Ahmed Ahmed shatters entertainment glass ceiling for Arab Americans

Actor and comedian Ahmed Ahmed shatters entertainment glass ceiling for Arab Americans
Updated 23 June 2023
RAY HANANIA

Actor and comedian Ahmed Ahmed shatters entertainment glass ceiling for Arab Americans

Actor and comedian Ahmed Ahmed shatters entertainment glass ceiling for Arab Americans
  • Once Hollywood’s ‘go-to terrorist,’ he carved a career in stand-up
  • We must write, fund, produce our own stories,’ says Egyptian-American artist
Updated 23 June 2023
RAY HANANIA

CHICAGO: Negative portrayals of the Middle East and its many peoples in Hollywood movies and TV programs can be shattered if Arab Americans are willing to make that change happen themselves, Egyptian-American actor and stand-up comedian Ahmed Ahmed told Arab News this week. 

Appearing on The Ray Hanania Radio Show Wednesday, Ahmed said that he grew up in the American media environment in which every image of an Arab and Muslim was negative, which pushed him to seek positive change. 

Born in Helwan, Egypt, just outside of Cairo, his family immigrated to America, finding a home in a Los Angeles suburb, when he was one-month old. Ahmed and his stay-at-home mother learned to speak English watching TV sitcoms and soap operas while his father worked 14- to 15-hour days pumping gas at a local station. 

The only Egyptian family in their neighborhood, they shared dreams of achieving a better life. Eventually, his father bought the gas station and, inspired by what he saw, Ahmed worked to become a successful Hollywood actor and stand-up comedian. 

 

“I started going to movies. One of the first movies I ever saw as a kid was ‘Rocky.’ And I remember coming out of the movie theater feeling so inspired, just so full of life. And I thought wow, movies can really move you. And so, entertainment was kind of the direction I wanted to go in because I just enjoyed it so much. The entertainment aspect of it. Not the glitz and the glamour and the Hollywood toxicity, not even the money, really. It was more about entertaining people, making people laugh,” said Ahmed, who lived in Riverside near Los Angeles as a youth. 

“My dad had a great sense of humor. He would always crack jokes. He was always the guy at the wedding, or the birthday party or the dinners or the funerals even, in the corner smoking a cigarette holding court. That’s maybe where I got it from.” 

It was not difficult to pursue a career in the industry because Egyptians have always been among the most entertaining people in the Arab world, he said. 

“Egypt has been and always will be considered the Hollywood of the Middle East and we are considered the comedians of the Middle East,” Ahmed explained. 

“Egyptians are very joyful and gregarious and just love to be expressive and passionate. It’s a bit of a pushy culture at times, if you have ever been to Egypt. But it is a very forward-thinking culture and society.” 

At 19, Ahmed moved to Hollywood to pursue a career as a movie actor and attended the American Academy of Dramatic Arts. Working during the day as a personal trainer and at night as a waiter, Ahmed pursued acting in his spare time, entering the movie industry at the bottom rung, playing small “bit parts” called “under five lines” in several TV soap operas and shows. 

He quickly learned Hollywood only wanted Arab actors to fill roles as terrorists, as he did in several movies including “Executive Decision” and “Iron Man.” But he was always hoping to transition to strong and positive character roles.  

 

“(When) I started — for about seven years — I took every role that was coming at me. The ‘terrorist’ in this (and that) movie. They were cool projects, too. I got to work with Kurt Russell and Halle Berry. I was on these big action movies that took place on a plane or a train. And I was always the bad guy in the back holding the gun and screaming ‘in the name of Allah’ and stuff like that,” Ahmed recalled. 

“And I started getting a lot of backlash including from my own community. I would get a lot of haters from the Arab and Muslim world saying why are you doing this? You are perpetuating stereotypes. You shouldn’t be taking roles like this. But if I don’t take this role, they will give it to a Samoan guy or a Mexican guy.” 

Ahmed understood the reactions, he said, but not the failure of the community to recognize the solution, working from inside the industry to change it. 

“It is funny how people in our culture get mad at you for taking these parts but they were not doing anything about it. So I would write scripts about a mainstream family who lives in America, or a sitcom or whatever, and I would try to pitch it to Arabs and, or Muslim investors and say if you guys want to break this whole stereotypical bubble, we need to write and create our own stuff.  

“And they would say that is not up to us. That is Hollywood. We want to invest in gas stations and strip malls and that kind of thing. The Middle Eastern community, the Arab-Muslim community still, till this day, really didn’t understand you could make an independent movie,” Ahmed argued. 

“Everybody would always complain about Hollywood. Hollywood is never going to write our story. They are just not. Because, A, they don’t know it. They are not from the inside as you said. We have to write it. We have to produce it. We have to fund it. We have to edit it and promote it and distribute it. And it is all really in-house. I stopped taking these roles for a while.” 

Ahmed said he refused to change his name or abandon his culture simply to win more mainstream acting roles. 

 

 

“I played every terrorist role you could imagine. I was the go-to terrorist for a while. At one point I called my agent and said can I audition for the friend, can I audition for the police officer. Can I audition for the teacher. They would say no. Change your name, is what they would tell me,” Ahmed said. 

“I said why? They said casting people, in Hollywood, is in a box. And they just see your name. If I said my name was Joe Smith, they wouldn’t know where I was from. But because my name is Ahmed Ahmed, it is a Muslim name. You go right to that Muslim card, or Middle Eastern card. That was the case. I refused to change my name. I was really stubborn about it. I said call me if you have anything other than these terrorist roles. The phones stopped ringing. I ran out of money. I went back to waiting tables.” 

Denied major roles and pegged as Hollywood’s “go-to terrorist,” Ahmed decided to mix his talent for acting and innate Egyptian sense of humor, serving customers both food and laughs. And he began performing at local stand-up comedy clubs. 

That is when he was discovered by The Comedy Store’s owner Mitzi Shore, who gave him his first break as a comedian. 

Shore also hired comedians Maz Jobrani, who is Iranian, and Aaron Kader, who is Palestinian, and dubbed the show “The Arabian Nights.” But a backlash about not everyone being “Arab” pushed them to change the group’s name in 2005 to “The Axis of Evil,” adapting the phrase made famous by former President George W. Bush just before the Iraq war. 

From Shore’s backing, the troupe became quite successful, resulting in a comedy special in the US, which led to a Middle East tour performing before large audiences in Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Dubai, Bahrain, Lebanon and Qatar. 

Although America has seen TV shows that included Arabs, such as with Lebanese actor Danny Thomas in the 1960s, and more recently featuring comics Ramy Youssef and Mo Amer in limited eight to 10 episodes a season on Netflix and Hulu, Ahmed noted that the Arab community still has not been able to break into mainstream TV sitcoms. These would usually consist of up to 26 episodes each year like “Sanford and Son,” “Everybody Loves Raymond,” and “Chico and the Man,” which portrayed, respectively, African-, Italian- and Mexican-American families. 

Ahmed said TV sitcoms “humanize our culture and normalize our culture” for Americans, adding that humor remains a powerful way to change stereotypes. 

He has written several scripts for TV sitcoms and movies that he hopes to produce in the future. 

The Ray Hanania Radio Show is broadcast every Wednesday in Detroit on WNZK AM 690 and Washington D.C. on WDMV AM 700 radio on the U.S. Arab Radio Network and sponsored by Arab News. 

 You can listen to the radio show’s podcast by visiting ArabNews.com/rayradioshow.

Topics: Ray Radio Show

Related

The Ray Hanania Radio Show returns with a series of Arab American exclusive interviews
Media
The Ray Hanania Radio Show returns with a series of Arab American exclusive interviews
Arabs clearly have a role to play in space exploration, Hasan Almekdash, who works as a bio-statistician contractor through Kellogg Brown & Root (KBR) told Ray Hanania. (Screenshot)
Offbeat
Ray Hanania show discusses role Arabs are playing in deep space exploration

Latest updates

Muslim leaders say Qur’an burning in Sweeden fuels extremism
Muslim leaders say Qur’an burning in Sweeden fuels extremism
Searing temperatures take toll on Hajj pilgrims
Searing temperatures take toll on Hajj pilgrims
Iraq plants mangrove forest to fight climate disaster
Iraq plants mangrove forest to fight climate disaster
Myanmar junta-aligned militia defect to rebels during heavy clashes
Myanmar junta-aligned militia defect to rebels during heavy clashes
Oil Updates — crude falls on concerns of slow fuel demand, weak China data 
Oil Updates — crude falls on concerns of slow fuel demand, weak China data 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.