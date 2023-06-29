Gold hits over 3-month low on central banks’ hawkish tone

You are here

Bullion has dropped about 3 percent so far in June and looks set to end the quarter in the negative territory (Shutterstock)
Updated 23 sec ago
Reuters

BENGALURU: Gold prices touched a more than three-month low on Thursday, falling for a third straight session, as top central banks reiterated their hawkish monetary policy stance to cool bubbling price pressures, according to Reuters.

Spot gold fell 0.2 percent to $1,903.69 per ounce by 9:35 a.m. Saudi time, its lowest since mid-March. US gold futures dropped 0.5 percent to $1,911.80.

US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell did not rule out an interest rate hike at the central bank’s next meeting, as leaders of the world’s top central banks see further policy tightening.

Powell’s hawkish remarks reinforced interest rates going higher for longer, with a greater opportunity cost of holding gold dimming the appeal of the metal, said OCBC FX strategist Christopher Wong.

Bullion has dropped about 3 percent so far in June and looks set to end the quarter in the negative territory for the first time since September 2022, as traders pushed back expectations for an end to the rate hike cycle.

The prospect of higher interest rates weighs on non-interest bearing gold, which was also pressured as the dollar climbed to two-week highs. Since gold is priced in dollars, a stronger US currency makes gold more expensive for overseas buyers.

Market participants are now awaiting initial US jobless claims and final first-quarter gross domestic product numbers due later in the day, along with personal consumption expenditures data for May on Friday.

“If US economic data is much worse than expected, then I see gold benefiting and moving higher with resistance at $1,930. However, if data comes in as expected or close enough then the higher-for-longer (rates) narrative remains secure,” said Nicholas Frappell, global head of institutional markets, ABC Refinery.

Spot silver was down 0.1 percent at $22.69 per ounce, while platinum rose 0.3 percent to $913.63.

Palladium eased 0.2 percent to $1,245.87, but was still holding above Wednesday’s 4-1/2-year low of $1,208.50.

LONDON: Lucid will pursue more deals to sell its luxury electric vehicle equipment as it looks to grow its technology supply business, its top executive said on Wednesday, adding its recent agreement with Aston Martin is just the start.

The US EV firm will provide Aston with technology, including a rear drive unit with twin motors, battery modules and software for integrating systems under the agreement with the British luxury carmaker announced on Monday.

The parts will come from Lucid’s plant in Arizona.

“This (deal) really kicks off that wing of the Lucid Group’s business,” CEO Peter Rawlinson told Reuters.

Rawlinson said Lucid was in talks on licensing and selling its powertrain technology last month but declined to provide details on timing and potential partners.

Lucid’s initial focus will be on providing high-performance, ultra-high voltage technology that would not be suitable for the mass-market, reflected in the Aston deal, Rawlinson said.

However, he continued, its business licensing out parts should grow as the company moves to more mass-market models.

It plans a model to compete against Tesla’s mass-market option, Model 3, for the second half of the decade.

A growing business supplying technology to others would help Lucid, which like rival firms, has been struggling with mounting losses, tightening cash reserves and a price war sparked by Tesla.

Lucid’s push to be a supplier to other carmakers is similar to that of Croatian electric sports carmaker Rimac, which has also supplied parts to Aston and is working to provide parts for more mass-market models.

“Do we ever want to make a $25,000 car because that’s what it’s going to take to change the world?” Rawlinson said.

“I’m not sure if we want to be in that business, but licensing our tech to a company that could do that makes more sense.”

Aston and Lucid share a common shareholder in Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), but Rawlinson said the Saudi wealth fund played no role in the deal.

“Aston Martin had options and they chose quite independently what they felt is the best technology available on the planet,” he added.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has gathered momentum in its commitment to sustainability by identifying and supporting top innovators of climate-smart agriculture solutions. 

Called the Smarter Climate Farmers Challenge, the initiative was launched by the Kingdom in partnership with Uplink, the open innovation platform of the World Economic Forum. 

Saudi Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Al-Ibrahim announced the challenge during the WEF’s 14th annual meeting of the New Champions in Tianjin, China. 

“In our pursuit of sustainable agriculture, we introduce the Smarter Climate Farmers Challenge. This global initiative calls for climate-smart agriculture solutions to improve food production, enhance farmers’ resilience and promote zero-emission practices,” said Al-Ibrahim. 

During his speech, the minister called for immediate action to address food security challenges, especially in the desert environment in Saudi Arabia. 

This includes cultivating food, combating prolonged drought, mitigating desertification and unpredictable rainfall patterns, he said.

“This action covers the supply chain promoting healthy consumption and reducing food loss,” the minister added. 

Al-Ibrahim further pointed out that Saudi Arabia has launched several initiatives to simultaneously ensure food security and sustainability. 

“We have introduced initiatives (such as) the Saudi Green Initiative, the National Food Security Strategy and the Water Conservation Program, and the Middle East Green Initiative. These efforts prioritize sustainability and address specific hurdles related to food security,” said Al-Ibrahim. 

The Kingdom is determined to drive a transformative shift in food production that can effectively tackle climate change and ensure a sustainable future for agriculture by prioritizing knowledge, resource efficiency, inclusive technology and innovative financing. 

During a meeting of G20 agriculture ministers in Indonesia in September 2022, Saudi Arabia launched a food security action plan in collaboration with its regional partners with an initial funding of $10 billion to tackle the global food supply crisis. 

During the event, Saudi Agriculture Minister Abdulrahman Al-Fadhli said that the Kingdom’s agricultural sector grew by more than 7.8 percent in 2022 compared to the previous year. 

He added that Saudi Arabia is applying modern techniques to boost its agriculture sector and reduce water wastage.

RIYADH: Italy’s energy transition plans received a further boost as Kuwait Petroleum International, also known as Q8, laid the foundation for Rome’s first circular hydrogen refueling station in collaboration with Maire Group.

To be located on Rome’s ancient road Via Ardeatina, the refueling station will have the capacity to supply up to about 700 kg of hydrogen per day for light and heavy vehicles, for both public and private transport. The circular hydrogen service station will ensure a reduction in carbon dioxide emissions of more than 75 percent compared to the use of conventional diesel, according to a press release. 

The station will facilitate about 100 km of travel using 1 kg of hydrogen fuel for small vehicles and 8 kg for large buses.    

The installation aligns with the country’s objective of creating a sustainable transport network by funding hydrogen and renewable energy projects.     

“Q8 Italy seeks to transform from a conventional fuel provider into a diversified energy company within the framework of its energy transformation strategy,” said Fadhel Al-Faraj, executive director of Q8 Italy, in a statement.    

He added: “We welcome all sustainable products as they help us achieve our first goal, which is to respond to the needs of our customers, thus preserving our market share. Our second goal is to establish a sustainable supply network for future vehicles in Italy.”  

The hydrogen refueling project would be financed equally among the partners and the EU’s Fund for Future Generations.  

The move is a part of Q8’s strategy to offer its customers a range of clean and sustainable petroleum products made from renewable raw materials.  

“Italy is considered the most important European market for the company due to the volume of its operations there: over 2,800 fueling stations in addition to the Naples Depot and the Milazzo refinery,” said Q8 CEO Shafi Al-Ajmi.    

“We will continue to implement Kuwait Petroleum Corp.’s approach to the energy transition for the year 2050 by supporting the global movement to reduce harmful gas emissions in all our global operations,” he noted.  

Q8 is the international subsidiary of KPC.   

The refueling station will use a technology solution developed by MyRechemical, a subsidiary of NextChem, for the conversion of non-recyclable waste into circular hydrogen. It will be produced in the first waste-to-hydrogen plant in Italy, that Maire is developing in Rome as part of the EU project. 

At the launch event, Maire and Q8 also signed an agreement to jointly evaluate the development and implementation of further projects integrating waste-to-chemical technology into the scope of innovative energy carriers in Italy. 

The announcement was made at a ceremony attended by leaders from Italy’s energy and transport sectors and company representatives.  

Meanwhile, Q8Aviation, the aviation fuel marketing arm of Q8, gained a significant contract last month to supply and market jet fuel at Melbourne Airport in Australia. 

RIYADH: In line with the aims of Bahrain’s National Energy Transition Plan, the state has stepped up efforts to increase the share of its renewable energy to 5 percent of its total electricity generation by 2025. 

Kamal bin Ahmed Mohammed, president of the country’s Electricity and Water Authority, said the move is part of a strategy to diversify the state’s energy resources and achieve a renewable resource share of 20 percent by 2035, according to Bahrain News Agency. 

EWA has already taken several measures such as simplifying the applications’ connection process and setting the procedures to facilitate the process of integrating renewable energy resources to the authority’s electricity network, Mohammed explained. 

“Bahrain is dedicated to its transition to sustainable energy and its commitments in COP26 by investing in renewable energy resources and ultimately reducing carbon emissions to net zero by 2060,” he said. 

The authority’s president went on to say that EWA has adopted the eligibility criteria for the enrollment of distributed renewable energy resources’ consultants and contractors. 

Currently, there are 54 contractors and 93 consultants accredited for distributing renewable energy resources in Bahrain. 

Additionally, in an attempt to ensure top-notch quality of the equipment and components utilized in the renewable energy system, the authority has adopted precise technical standards. 

Moreover, EWA has partnered with Bahrain’s Information and eGovernment Authority to digitize all the stages of renewable energy applications through the unified portal referred to as Benayat. 

Benayat is an online system for the issuance of building permits in Bahrain, which ensures further simplifying and accelerating the applications’ process. 

So far, a total of 303 applications have been submitted for the installation of renewable energy from residential, commercial and industrial sectors, Mohammed disclosed. 

Out of these applications, more than 180 applications have been successfully commissioned and connected to the authority’s electricity distribution network, with a total connected capacity exceeding 38 megawatts, Mohammed noted. 

By 2026, over 150 MW is expected to be further installed in EWA’s electricity distribution network, he added. 

EWA’s mission is to provide reliable and quality supplies of electricity and water in Bahrain for the sustainable development of the state.

BEIJING: Annual profits at China’s industrial firms extended a double-digit decline in the first five months as softening demand squeezed margins, reinforcing hopes of more policy support to bolster a stuttering post-COVID economic recovery. 

The 18.8 percent year-on-year slump in profits came on top of the 20.6 percent contraction in January-April, and added to evidence of an economy that was losing steam on many fronts in May including retail sales, exports and property investment as the youth jobless rate scaled a fresh high of 20.8 percent. 

Last month alone, industrial earnings contracted by 12.6 percent from a year earlier, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics released on Wednesday. Profits were down 18.2 percent in April. 

“The still slow recovery in industrial profits pointed to sustained difficulties facing business operations,” said Wu Chaoming, deputy director of the Chasing International Economic Institute.  

Wu said the corporate struggles strengthen the case for more policy measures to help companies. 

Offering some hope of a turnaround, auto manufacturers saw a doubling in year-on-year profit in May, although the jump partly reflected the poor performance last year when COVID curbs took a heavy toll on business. 

“As the external environment becomes increasingly complicated and severe, domestic demand still appears to be insufficient, weighing on further recovery in industrial profits,” said NBS statistician Sun Xiao in an accompanying statement, noting that the foundation for a revival in industrial profits is still not solid.  

Foreign firms recorded a 13.6 percent decline in earnings in January-May, while private-sector companies posted a 21.3 percent slide, according to a breakdown of the data. 

Profits sank for 24 of 41 major industrial sectors during the period, with the petroleum, coal and fuel processing industry reporting the heftiest slump at 92.8 percent. 

Chinese stocks were largely in the red in the morning session, but pared some losses in afternoon trading, leaving the main indexes mixed. 

More policy support 

The patchy recovery in the world’s second-biggest economy has prompted S&P Global, Goldman Sachs and other global agencies to ratchet down their China growth forecasts for this year in recent weeks. 

Many economists expect policymakers to deliver more support measures to stabilize the economy as it faces pressure at home and softening demand in its major overseas markets. 

To shore up the faltering rebound, China last week cut its key lending benchmarks for the first time in 10 months. It also unveiled a 520-billion-yuan ($72 billion) package of purchase tax breaks on new-energy vehicles through the end of 2027. 

In his keynote speech to the Summer Davos Forum in Tianjin on Tuesday, Premier Li Qiang said China will roll out more effective policy measures to expand domestic demand. 

China’s second-quarter economic growth will be higher than that in the first quarter, Li said, adding that it’s expected to achieve the 2023 growth target of around 5 percent. 

Still, the government has taken a cautious approach to reviving the economy amid lingering concerns over local government debt and other longer-term risks. 

Industrial profit numbers cover firms with annual revenues of at least 20 million yuan from their main operations. 

China will release its second-quarter gross domestic product growth data in mid-July. 

