Myanmar junta-aligned militia defect to rebels during heavy clashes

Myanmar junta-aligned militia defect to rebels during heavy clashes
Above, Border Guard Forces stand guard as people gather for a Buddhist ceremony at Pyi Thar Lin Aye pagoda in Hlaingbwe township in Karen state on March 5, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 28 sec ago
AFP

Myanmar junta-aligned militia defect to rebels during heavy clashes

Myanmar junta-aligned militia defect to rebels during heavy clashes
  • Fighting has ravaged swathes of the country since the military’s 2021 putsch
  • Border Guard Forces defectors had taken weapons and ammunition with them
Updated 28 sec ago
AFP

BANGKOK: Myanmar anti-coup fighters briefly seized several border outposts after junta-aligned militia defected and joined the rebels, sparking days of heavy clashes, state media reported on Thursday.
Fighting has ravaged swathes of the country since the military’s 2021 putsch, with some established ethnic rebel groups training and fighting alongside newer People’s Defense Forces against the junta.
Rugged Kayah state on the border with Thailand has become a resistance hotspot, hosting thousands of democracy protesters turned PDF fighters.
Five border posts in the state manned by Border Guard Force (BGF) troops had come under “massive attacks” from anti-coup fighters between 13-19 June, state media said.
Border Guard Forces are made up of former ethnic rebels now working with the military in exchange for local autonomy and lucrative business rights.
They are often deployed side by side with regular troops.
Communications with a BGF post in Pantain, southeast Kayah, were cut for several days, according to the state-backed Global New Light of Myanmar.
Fighters at the BGF post “had betrayed the State and the Tatmadaw [military] by launching a rebellion” and joining anti-coup fighters, the report said, without specifying how many had defected.
The defectors had taken weapons and ammunition with them, the report said.
Backed by air and artillery strikes, the military had since retaken the post at Pantain on June 17, it added.
Another BGF post in Sukpaing was recaptured on June 27.
The military had suffered casualties in officers and other ranks, it said, without giving details.
Dozens of junta troops had defected, according to the opposition National Unity Government that is made up mostly of ousted lawmakers and which is working to overturn the coup.
PDF groups have surprised the military with their effectiveness, analysts say, and have dragged the military into a bloody quagmire.
In February, the junta admitted it did not “fully control” more than a third of the country’s townships.
On Thursday 20 meters of a bridge on a highway linking commercial hub Yangon with the Thai border was mined and destroyed, the junta’s information team said.
A drone attack on soldiers and officials inspecting the damage killed two and wounded ten civilians as well as some members of the security forces, it added.
An officer from the ethnic rebel Karen National Liberation Army said that their troops and PDF fighters had mined the bridge.
The KNLA — which has clashed with the military for decades — has been a vocal opponent of the coup and provided shelter to dissidents working to oust the junta.
Battling fierce opposition on the ground, experts say the military is resorting to artillery strikes and air power.
On Tuesday a military airstrike on a village in northern Sagaing region — another hotbed of resistance to junta rule — killed ten civilians, locals and media reports said.

South Korea shoppers buy up sea salt before Japan's Fukushima water dump

South Korea shoppers buy up sea salt before Japan’s Fukushima water dump
Updated 5 min 10 sec ago
Reuters

South Korea shoppers buy up sea salt before Japan’s Fukushima water dump

South Korea shoppers buy up sea salt before Japan’s Fukushima water dump
  • Japan due to dump more than 1 million metric tons of treated radioactive water from a wrecked nuclear power plant into the sea
Updated 5 min 10 sec ago
Reuters

SEOUL: South Korean shoppers are snapping up sea salt and other items as worry grows about their safety with Japan due to dump more than 1 million metric tons of treated radioactive water from a wrecked nuclear power plant into the sea.
The water was mainly used to cool damaged reactors at the Fukushima power plant north of Tokyo, after it was hit by an earthquake and tsunami in 2011.
The release of the water from huge storage tanks into the Pacific is expected soon though no date has been set.
Japan has given repeated assurances that the water is safe, saying it has been filtered to remove most isotopes though it does contain traces of tritium, an isotope of hydrogen hard to separate from water.
But fishermen and shoppers in Japan and across the region are afraid.
“I recently bought 5 kilograms of salt,” Lee Young-min, a 38-year-old mother of two children, said as she made seaweed soup in her kitchen in Seongnam, just south of the South Korean capital, Seoul.
She said she had never bought so much salt before but felt she had to do what she could to protect her family.
“As a mother raising two children, I can’t just sit back and do nothing. I want to feed them safely.”
The rush to stock up contributed to a nearly 27 percent rise in the price of salt in South Korea in June from two months ago, though officials say the weather and lower production were also to blame.
In response, the government is releasing about 50 metric tons of salt a day from stocks, at a 20 percent discount from market prices, until July 11, Vice Fisheries Minister Song Sang-keun said on Wednesday.
South Korean fisheries authorities say they will keep a close eye on salt farms for any rise in radioactivity. South Korea has banned seafood from the waters near Fukushima, on Japan’s east coast.
China has also criticized Japan’s plan to release the water, accusing it of a lack of transparency and saying it poses a threat to the marine environment and the health of people around the world.
Japan says it has provided detailed and science-backed explanations of its plan to neighbors.
Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said last week Japan was seeing increasing understanding on the issue though that was not so apparent in Seoul shops this week.
“I came to buy salt but there’s none left,” said 73-year-old Kim Myung-ok standing by empty supermarket shelves. “There was none the last time I came too.”
“The release of water is worrying. We’re old and have lived enough but I worry about the children.”

US 2024 hopeful DeSantis targets three federal departments for elimination

US 2024 hopeful DeSantis targets three federal departments for elimination
Updated 29 June 2023
Reuters

US 2024 hopeful DeSantis targets three federal departments for elimination

US 2024 hopeful DeSantis targets three federal departments for elimination
  • Florida governor would seek to eliminate the Departments of Energy, Commerce and Education, as well as the Internal Revenue Service
Updated 29 June 2023
Reuters

WASHINGTON: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis would seek to eliminate the Departments of Energy, Commerce and Education, as well as the Internal Revenue Service, if he were elected president, he suggested in a television interview on Wednesday.
“We would do Education, we would do Commerce, we’d do Energy, and we would do IRS,” he said, when asked by Fox News host Martha MacCallum whether he would cut any agencies while in office. “And so if Congress will work with me on doing that, we’ll be able to reduce the size and scope of government.”
Some high-ranking Republicans have called for those departments to be eliminated in the past. The Department of Education in particular has been a target for conservatives, and former President Donald Trump has also called for its abolition.
DeSantis’ embrace of eliminating major federal agencies early in the Republican presidential primary underlines the emphasis his campaign has put on radically downsizing the federal bureaucracy.
He frequently accuses broad swathes of the government of political bias against conservatives, and has promised sweeping personnel overhauls should he be elected. He had already come out in favor of abolishing the IRS.
The Florida governor has consistently trailed Trump in public opinion polls, but his level of support is higher than that of the rest of the Republican pack. About 43 percent of Republicans backed Trump in a June 9-12 Reuters/Ipsos poll, compared with 22 percent supporting DeSantis.

France: 150 arrests in overnight unrest after teenager killed by police

France: 150 arrests in overnight unrest after teenager killed by police
Updated 29 June 2023
Reuters

France: 150 arrests in overnight unrest after teenager killed by police

France: 150 arrests in overnight unrest after teenager killed by police
  • French president Emmanuel Macron describes violence that spread throughout the country as ‘unjustifiable’
  • Interior ministry says dozens of police officers were injured during the clashes
Updated 29 June 2023
Reuters

PARIS: A hundred and fifty people were arrested in France after a second night of unrest across the country, interior minister Gerald Darmanin said on Thursday, following the fatal shooting by police of a 17-year-old boy during a traffic stop.

French president Emmanuel Macron meanwhile described the violence that spread throughout the country as “unjustifiable.”

He was speaking at the start of a crisis meeting with senior ministers. On Wednesday the president also said the fatal shooting was “inexcusable.”

The interior ministry said dozens of police officers were injured during the clashes.

“A night of unbearable violence against symbols of the Republic: town halls, schools and police stations put ablaze or attacked. 150 arrests,” Darmanin said on his Twitter account.

The use of lethal force by officers in the working-class Paris suburb of Nanterre against the teenager, who was of North African origin, has fed into a deep-rooted perception of police brutality in the ethnically diverse districts of France’s biggest cities.

The interior ministry had said Wednesday on that 2,000 police had been mobilized in the Paris region, and shortly before midnight on Nanterre’s Avenue Pablo Picasso, a trail of overturned vehicles burned as fireworks fizzed at police lines.

Police clashed with protesters in the northern city of Lille and in Toulouse in the southwest, and there was also unrest in Amiens, Dijon and the Essonne administrative department south of the French capital, a police spokesman said.

The Nanterre prosecutor is scheduled to update media on an ongoing investigation into Tuesday’s fatal shooting of the teenager at an 11:00 press conference.

Iran takes Canada to UN court over terror compensation

Iran takes Canada to UN court over terror compensation
Updated 29 June 2023
AFP

Iran takes Canada to UN court over terror compensation

Iran takes Canada to UN court over terror compensation
  • Tehran’s case claims that Ottawa, which listed the Islamic Republic as a sponsor of terrorism in 2012, had violated Iran’s state immunity
Updated 29 June 2023
AFP

THE HAGUE: Iran has taken Canada to the International Court of Justice for allowing victims of alleged terror attacks to claim damages from Tehran, the UN’s top tribunal said on Wednesday.
Tehran’s case claims that Ottawa, which listed the Islamic Republic as a sponsor of terrorism in 2012, had violated Iran’s state immunity.
Iran asked the Hague-based ICJ to make Canada overturn a law passed in the same year that allows victims to collect damages from state terror sponsors in Canadian civil courts.
“Canada has adopted and implemented a series of legislative, executive, and judicial measures against Iran and its property in breach of its international obligations,” Iran said in its filing to the court.
Tehran also demanded compensation from Canada.
Iran’s application cites a Canadian court judgment in 2022 that awarded more than $80 million in compensation to the families of six people who died when Iran shot down a Ukrainian airliner almost two years ago.
Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 was downed shortly after take-off from Tehran on January 8, 2020, killing all 176 people aboard — including 85 Canadian citizens and permanent residents.
Three days later, the Iranian armed forces admitted to downing the Kyiv-bound plane “by mistake.”
Iran also cited a 2016 ruling by a Canadian judge ordering Iran’s non-diplomatic land and bank accounts to be handed over to victims of attacks by Hamas and Hezbollah.
The judgment awarded a reported $13 million to families of Americans who died in eight bombings or hostage-takings in Buenos Aires, Israel, Lebanon and Saudi Arabia from 1983 to 2002.
The families, led by the parents of Marla Bennett, who was killed when a suicide bomber struck at a cafeteria at Hebrew University in Israel in 2002, had successfully sued Iran in the United States.
“Iran respectfully requests the Court to adjudge and declare that by failing to respect the immunities of Iran and its property, Canada has violated its international obligations toward Iran,” Iran’s ICJ filing said.
Canada broke diplomatic ties with Iran in 2012 as relations frayed over Tehran’s support for Bashar Assad’s regime in Syria, its nuclear program, and threats to Israel.
Iran launched a similar case at the ICJ against the United States in 2016 seeking to unfreeze assets seized by Washington to compensate victims of terror attacks.
Judges in March rejected Iran’s bid to free nearly $2 billion in central bank assets, but ruled the United States had illegally seized funds of some Iranian companies and individuals.
The ICJ was set up after World War II to resolve disputes between UN member states. Its judgments are final but can take years.

Muslims across Asia celebrate Eid Al-Adha with family, feasts and acts of generosity

Muslims across Asia celebrate Eid Al-Adha with family, feasts and acts of generosity
Updated 29 June 2023
Arab News

Muslims across Asia celebrate Eid Al-Adha with family, feasts and acts of generosity

Muslims across Asia celebrate Eid Al-Adha with family, feasts and acts of generosity
  • In Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka and the Philippines, followers of Islam mark Eid with distinctive traditions
  • Asian Muslims say the holiday “strengthens bonds, encourages social cohesion and reminds us of shared responsibilities”
Updated 29 June 2023
Arab News

• Reporting by Sheany Yasuko Lai in Jakarta, Sib Kaifee in Islamabad, Sanjay Kumar in New Delhi, Nor Arlene Tan in Kuala Lumpur, Ellie Aben in Manila, and Mohammed Rasooldeen in Colombo

Across the archipelagos of Southeast Asia, the Indian subcontinent and Sri Lanka, hundreds of millions of Asian Muslims marked Eid Al-Adha in the spirit of togetherness and giving.

Asia is home to about 65 percent of the world’s Muslims. In one of its biggest countries, Indonesia, the largest Muslim-majority nation, Islam is professed by more than 230 million people, or 86 percent of the population.  

The country, which spans 17,000 islands, is home to more than a thousand ethnic groups, each with its own distinct traditions. But during Eid, those who follow Islam unite in prayer and contemplation on the value of self-denial.

Indonesian youths holding torches take part in a street parade to welcome the Muslim festival of Eid Al-Adha in Banda Aceh on June 28, 2023. (Chaideer Mayhuddin / AFP)

Eid Al-Adha, or the Feast of Sacrifice, commemorates the Prophet Ibrahim’s test of faith when he was commanded by God to sacrifice his son. To reflect his readiness to do so, Muslims around the world slaughter an animal, usually a goat, sheep or cow, and distribute the meat among relatives and the poor.

“If we were to take a look at the history, how Prophet Ibrahim was commanded to sacrifice his son, Prophet Ismail, and Allah later gave him a lamb to sacrifice instead, this event taught Muslims to ‘slaughter’ the feeling of ownership,” said Arina Islami, 23, a newscaster at Radio Silaturahim in Bekasi, a city adjacent to the Indonesian capital Jakarta.

“Ultimately, everything in this world, including wealth, family, position and everything else, is entrusted by God, and human beings do not have ownership at all,” Islami told Arab News. “Eid Al-Adha is a reminder that what we have right now is merely entrusted by Him.”

Indonesians take part in a morning prayer celebrating the feast of Eid al-Adha in Surabaya on June 28, 2023. (Juni Kriswanto / AFP)

For Islami, besides the spiritual dimension, the holiday is also about learning to give and share, and cherish being close to family.

“In my community, Eid Al-Adha traditions usually involve gathering relatives and friends,” she said. “At these moments, we grill sacrificial meat and eat it together. It’s a warm moment, because even distant relatives join in, gathered in togetherness.”

In neighboring Malaysia, where about 60 percent of the nation’s 33 million-strong population is Muslim, time spent with family is prized above all else during Eid, especially after the coronavirus lockdowns and restrictions prevented people from spending time with relatives.

Top view traditional Malay Food and cookies during Ramadan and Eid. (Shutterstock photo)

Civil servant Fatimah Zahra and her family traveled hundreds of kilometers from their home in Kuala Lumpur to the northern state of Kedah to spend Eid with her in-laws. Next year, the holiday will be spent with her parents back in the Malaysian capital.

“We always take turns in celebrating Eid Al-Adha,” she said.

“We all chip in to help with the food preparations and cooking the night before. My mother-in-law is usually the one doing the cooking on the morning of Eid.”

FASTFACTS

Eid Al-Adha commemorates Asia is home to some 65% of the world’s Muslims.

Prophet Ibrahim’s test of faith.

Animals are typically sacrificed and their meat distributed to the poor.

But not everyone has been able to follow the Malay tradition of visiting ancestral homes this year. 

For Raja Azraff, whose family originates from Negeri Sembilan on the southwest coast of the Malay Peninsula, a recent bereavement has changed the venue for the household’s annual gathering.

“We haven’t gone back to our hometown since I lost my grandmother during the pandemic,” Azraff told Arab News. “(Now) we celebrate (Eid) with family and close relatives in Kuala Lumpur.”

In the neighboring Philippines, Muslims constitute roughly 5 percent of the 110 million-strong, predominantly Catholic, population. Concentrated mostly in the country’s south, they are ethnically related to the Muslims of Malaysia and Indonesia, and share many of their traditions.

Young Muslim girls take selfies as they gather for a morning prayer to celebrate the feast of Eid al-Adha at the Rizal Park in Manila, Philippines on June 28, 2023. (AFP)

“The most important aspect of Eid for us is spending time together and asking forgiveness from one another,” Elin Anisha Guru, from Marawi city in the predominantly Muslim province of Lanao del Sur on the island of Mindanao, told Arab News.

For her, the Prophet Ibrahim’s story is about learning the significance of undergoing personal trials.

“You really conquer your personal demons, your personal doubts, whatever is keeping you from your righteousness, or service, and you make sure that you don’t allow them to distract you.”

Moving westward from the islands of Southeast Asia to the world’s second-biggest Muslim nation, Pakistan, where more than 210 million people follow Islam, there is a strong focus on both sacrifice and giving.

Pakistani children play with goats along a street ahead of the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha in Rawalpindi on June 25, 2023. (Farooq Naeem / AFP)

“Eid Al-Adha for me is very much about the donation aspect of it,” said Shahmir Khan, a 21-year-old engineering student at Purdue University, who returned home to Rawalpindi for Eid.

“It’s very important for me, when I am in a position to offer the sacrifice of an animal, to give the result of that to the poor community and the people who can’t afford to do that, to give meat to them,” he told Arab News.

For Sonia Syed, a homemaker in Islamabad, donating every piece of sacrificial meat to those in need holds a special spiritual significance.

“Eid Al-Adha is about bringing family together. It’s about passing the religious tradition from one generation to another. It’s about fulfilling the duties we need to do,” she told Arab News.

Pakistani youths celebrate during the Eid holidays at Charsadda Sardaryab, a tourist spot near Peshawar. (AFP)

“As a family, we had decided earlier on that we won’t distribute the sacrificial meat among family, friends, and neither keep it to ourselves. God has blessed us with more than plenty, so we need to give to (needy) people around us.”

Syed said that after the first day of Eid her whole family gets together, with all its members involved in cooking and preparing for the gathering.

“Everybody cooks a dish so one household doesn’t have to take all the pressure of hosting,” she said. “We offer prayers, we talk, we put on henna, and enjoy.”

The same Eid atmosphere fills Muslim households across the border in Hindu-majority India, where more than 200 million people profess Islam.

F

Children walk along with their goats at a livestock market ahead of the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha in the old quarters of New Delhi on June 27, 2023. (Arun Sankar / AFP)

or Ovais Sultan Khan, a rights activist originally from Amroha in Uttar Pradesh, Eid Al-Adha is about sacrifice and compassion.

“It serves as a reminder of the profound lessons learned from Prophet Ibrahim’s sacrifice,” he told Arab News. “It encourages us to embody the values of sacrifice in our daily lives, sacrificing our own desires, ego and material possessions for the sake of pleasing Allah.

“Eid Al-Adha also strengthens bonds, encourages social cohesion and reminds people of their shared responsibilities toward one another.”

And it is also about equality.

Indian girl take selfie as Muslims offer Eid Al-Adha prayers in Kolkata on July 10, 2022. (Dibyangshu Sarkar / AFP)

At the home of Hana Mohsin Khan, a New Delhi-based commercial pilot, everyone gathers in the kitchen for preparations.

“All the siblings are working professionals and it is rare for us to be together. Eid is special that way. The chaos of the night before is something I cherish,” she told Arab News.

“We all are involved in making sawaian (vermicelli pudding) and kebabs and other yummies. Everyone is involved. My father usually cuts the dry fruits. As his father did before him.”

Further south, in Sri Lanka, where 2 million Muslims make up 10 percent of the country’s predominantly Buddhist population, families also come together for Eid.

Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers at the Galle Fort mosque in Galle, Sri Lanka. (AFP file)

“Eid Al-Adha holds a profound place in the hearts of Muslims and their families, transcending borders and cultural differences,” Shaziya Ihtisam Shaheer, a teacher at an international school in Colombo, told Arab News.

But this year, as the country emerges from a crippling economic crisis, the festival has an additional dimension.

“This year’s Eid Al-Adha in Sri Lanka has become a beacon of light, reminding us of the resilience and unity that underpin our collective identity,” said Shaheer. 

“It symbolizes a renewed hope for brighter days.”

 

