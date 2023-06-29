Hearty fare in celebration of Eid and social life in Kashmir

NEW DELHI: Kashmiris have celebrated Eid Al-Adha with hearty signature dishes that help provide an integral part of their social life.
Like in other Muslim communities of South Asia, Eid in the Indian Himalayan Region was observed on Thursday and, like elsewhere, it was marked by family celebrations.
Kashmiris say their observance is different from other parts of the Indian subcontinent in that the cuisine is of the utmost importance in bringing everyone together.
Renowned Kashmiri poet and historian Zareef Ahmad Zareef told Arab News: “For us, it (food) is an important part of our life during Eid.
“Food is an essence of our social life. It acts as a binding factor.”
On Eid Al-Adha — which is known as the “Feast of Sacrifice” — Muslims around the world slaughter an animal, usually a lamb in Kashmir, and distribute the meat among their neighbors and members of the community.
In the Muslim-dominated region, members of the Hindu minority traditionally join in.
Zareef added: “We send sacrificial meat to our Hindu neighbors and friends.
“They also send gifts during their festival. Eid has always been a bonding (time) in the syncretic culture of Kashmir.”
The day of Eid feasting starts with kehwa, traditional green tea with almonds, cardamom and saffron. In some households it is brewed with water; in others with milk.
Deeba Ashraf, a lawyer based in the region’s biggest city Srinagar, told Arab News: “After the dawn prayers we take sweet kehwa with milk, sugar and dried fruits.”
But following that, no food is going to be as light.
Kashmiri dishes are dominated by meat, especially lamb, with all parts of it used and cooked in various kinds of curries; braised with yogurt, water or stock; barbecued; or formed into meatballs.
Ashraf added: “We cook some four to seven varieties of mutton on Eid.
“We cook kebabs, rista, yakhni (meat broth), rogan josh and korma at home.”
Kebabs are marinated minced meat roasted on skewers over hot coals; rista is traditional meatballs in spicy red chili sauce; rogan josh is tender lamb cooked in mild creamy sauce; and korma is spiced meat braised or stewed.
Taasiya Mehnaj, a vlogger based in Srinagar who runs YouTube channel “Food Fusion,” said: “Everything has its own typical flavor.”
Powdered fennel seeds and dried ginger are essential items, along with saffron and masala mixes of red chilies, fenugreek, coriander and cloves.
And while meat takes center stage, there are options for vegetarians too.
Mehnaj said: “We cook cottage cheese with tomato and mushrooms, so there are a variety of dishes.
“Preparations start a day or two before Eid.”