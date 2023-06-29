You are here

Hearty fare in celebration of Eid and social life in Kashmir

A Kashmiri livestock vendor sells sheep at a livestock market ahead of the Eid Al-Adha festival in Srinagar on June 27,2023. (AFP)
A Kashmiri livestock vendor sells sheep at a livestock market ahead of the Eid Al-Adha festival in Srinagar on June 27,2023. (AFP)
  • Traditional cuisine is dominated by meat, especially lamb
  • Feasting starts with kehwa, a green tea with cardamom and saffron
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Kashmiris have celebrated Eid Al-Adha with hearty signature dishes that help provide an integral part of their social life.

Like in other Muslim communities of South Asia, Eid in the Indian Himalayan Region was observed on Thursday and, like elsewhere, it was marked by family celebrations.

Kashmiris say their observance is different from other parts of the Indian subcontinent in that the cuisine is of the utmost importance in bringing everyone together.

Renowned Kashmiri poet and historian Zareef Ahmad Zareef told Arab News: “For us, it (food) is an important part of our life during Eid.

“Food is an essence of our social life. It acts as a binding factor.”

On Eid Al-Adha — which is known as the “Feast of Sacrifice” — Muslims around the world slaughter an animal, usually a lamb in Kashmir, and distribute the meat among their neighbors and members of the community.

In the Muslim-dominated region, members of the Hindu minority traditionally join in.

Zareef added: “We send sacrificial meat to our Hindu neighbors and friends.

“They also send gifts during their festival. Eid has always been a bonding (time) in the syncretic culture of Kashmir.”

The day of Eid feasting starts with kehwa, traditional green tea with almonds, cardamom and saffron. In some households it is brewed with water; in others with milk.

Deeba Ashraf, a lawyer based in the region’s biggest city Srinagar, told Arab News: “After the dawn prayers we take sweet kehwa with milk, sugar and dried fruits.”

But following that, no food is going to be as light.

Kashmiri dishes are dominated by meat, especially lamb, with all parts of it used and cooked in various kinds of curries; braised with yogurt, water or stock; barbecued; or formed into meatballs.

Ashraf added: “We cook some four to seven varieties of mutton on Eid.

“We cook kebabs, rista, yakhni (meat broth), rogan josh and korma at home.”

Kebabs are marinated minced meat roasted on skewers over hot coals; rista is traditional meatballs in spicy red chili sauce; rogan josh is tender lamb cooked in mild creamy sauce; and korma is spiced meat braised or stewed.

Taasiya Mehnaj, a vlogger based in Srinagar who runs YouTube channel “Food Fusion,” said: “Everything has its own typical flavor.”

Powdered fennel seeds and dried ginger are essential items, along with saffron and masala mixes of red chilies, fenugreek, coriander and cloves.

And while meat takes center stage, there are options for vegetarians too.

Mehnaj said: “We cook cottage cheese with tomato and mushrooms, so there are a variety of dishes.

“Preparations start a day or two before Eid.”

In Pakistan’s Gujrat, families of Greece shipwreck victims face grim Eid, lifetime of mourning 

Maryam (R), mother of Mohammed Tahir (L), who was among at least 350 Pakistanis on board boat that sank in open seas off Greece.
Maryam (R), mother of Mohammed Tahir (L), who was among at least 350 Pakistanis on board boat that sank in open seas off Greece.
In Pakistan’s Gujrat, families of Greece shipwreck victims face grim Eid, lifetime of mourning 

Maryam (R), mother of Mohammed Tahir (L), who was among at least 350 Pakistanis on board boat that sank in open seas off Greece.
  • At least 350 Pakistanis were on board overloaded boat that sank in open seas off Greece earlier this month
  • Around 90 men from the Pakistani city of Gujrat were on the vessel, each having paid $7,000 to human smugglers 
Aamir Saeed

GUJRAT: The last time Mohammed Tayyab heard his father’s voice, it was in a voice note sent on June 9 in which Mohammed Tahir said:

“My son, we have boarded the ship, just keep praying.”

Tahir, 42, was among at least 350 Pakistanis on board an overloaded boat that capsized and sank in open seas off Greece earlier this month, along the world’s deadliest migration route from Libya to Italy. There were 750 illegal migrants in total on the vessel, with only 104 survivors and 78 people who drowned brought to shore by Greek authorities. Nothing has been found since. 

“We have no Eid. What is Eid without a father,” Tayyab told Arab News outside his small house in the Pakistani city of Gujrat, believed to be a notorious hub for human traffickers. “We pray to Allah for a miracle.”

Pakistanis have increasingly been making perilous sea journeys in recent months amid skyrocketing inflation, joblessness and other economic hardships. From the district of Gujrat alone, at least 90 people, including Tahir and his brother Qaisar, left home on April 15, flying from Islamabad airport to Karachi to Dubai, Egypt, and finally Libya, where they boarded the doomed vessel in June. Each of the men from Gujarat had paid around $7,000 to traffickers, and now all 90 are missing and presumed dead, highlighting the perils faced by people who seek to enter Europe illegally.

“It was his mission to take his children there for their better future,” Tayyab said on why his father chose the illegal migration route.

“But I’ll advise people: Don’t go through this route. It’s a very dangerous route.” 

According to local estimates, at least one member from each family in Gujrat district lives and works in Europe and sends back remittances, inspiring confidence among others in the area that they too could use traffickers to seek a better life abroad.

In fact, Tahir himself had successfully traveled to Germany via a boat around 15 years ago and afterward helped three of his brothers migrate to the country as well. Two of them, Faisal and Sheraz, are now legal residents of Italy while Tahir was deported to Pakistan from Germany in April 2023 as he still did not have valid documents

Immediately upon returning, he wasted no time in planning to go back.

“They (Tahir and Qaisar) asked us to pray for them, saying, ‘We are leaving now and your prayers will help us reach our destination,’” Tahir’s mother, who only identified herself by her first name, Maryam, told Arab News, surrounded by her grandsons and daughters — an entire family in mourning.

Mohammed Deen, 68, was also grieving but said he was still waiting for news from his stepson, Mohammed Faizan Ali, 22, whose elder daughter had sold agricultural land to pay 2.35 million rupees (over $7,000) to a local smuggler so Ali could travel to Italy.

“He was adamant to go abroad. He would say, ‘Send me, I want to go to Italy, I have to take care of my home’s resources,’” Deen said. “He said nothing else but insisted that we send him as quickly as possible.”

Sitting on a worn-out sofa in his drawing room, Deen said the community would not be celebrating Eid this year.

“What is our Eid? Eid is happiness, and what is our happiness?” he asked. “It has been 12, 13 days. Whenever we remember him, we grieve and shed tears.”

Tahir Manda, an ex-municipal mayor of Gujrat, said every house in the city was in mourning:

“They can’t sleep, they don’t know where their children are,” he said.

“What is it to the smugglers? They have fled after fleecing their victims, but what will happen to the families whose loved ones are missing or dead?” 

  • WFP cut food aid twice in 3 months for 1 million Rohingya in Bangladesh
  • To mark Eid Al-Adha, authorities in Cox’s Bazar sacrificed 2,500 cattle
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: As they prepared for Eid Al-Adha celebrations on Thursday, Rohingya mothers tried to create a special moment for their families despite growing uncertainty and food deprivation after the UN decided last month to further cut their rations.

The World Food Programme said in May that a lack of funding forced it to cut food aid for around 1 million Rohingya starting in June, the second time in three months that the UN agency slashed rations for refugees sheltering in Bangladesh.

As millions of Muslims around the world celebrated Eid Al-Adha, Rohingya mothers in the cramped camps of Cox’s Bazar also tried to make it festive.

“Everything is limited and the cut in rations made us feel so depressed. It narrowed our choices,” Shahida Begum, a 53-year-old mother of two, told Arab News. 

“We are currently living in extreme hardship, but Eid is something very special for us Muslims.”

She hoped that her children would also mark the moment as important.

“No matter what, even if I have nothing special, I can exchange greetings with families and friends,” Begum said. “The smiles on the faces of children make me very happy although I could provide them very little on this auspicious occasion.”

As Eid Al-Adha is a festival during which Muslims around the world slaughter sacrificial animals, some remembered how they celebrated Eid before violence and persecution forced them to flee Myanmar six years ago.

“We used to invite neighbors on Eid day to treat them with beef and mutton,” said Noor Shehara, a 43-year-old mother of four. “But now, here we are, forced to live a life without any hope.”

Mohammed Reaz, 13, also had some memories from his childhood.

“It makes me very sad,” he said. “This Eid reminds me of the old days in Myanmar when we used to sacrifice cattle in our home … Here, we are refugees and families can’t think of sacrificing any animal.”

Authorities in Cox’s Bazar said they were distributing sacrificial meat among the Rohingya in the camps.

“Like the previous years, we managed some sacrificial animals for the Rohingya on this Eid Al-Adha also. A total of 2,500 cattle have been distributed for sacrifice in the camps,” Shamsuddouza Nayan, additional refugee relief and repatriation commissioner in Cox’s Bazar, told Arab News.

For some mothers, that offering was all they had to give their family for Eid.

“It’s a very painful situation for my children. The only good thing I could expect is a beef package from camp officials,” said Taslima Begum, a 25-year-old mother of two.

“Our lives are becoming miserable day by day, especially after the cut in the food budget. We can hardly meet the nutritional demands of our children.”

But for 11-year-old Anwar Shah, there was some respite this year, during Eid lunch.

“My mother managed to prepare some beef for our family,” he said. “So, I had the chance to taste some beef after a long time. I was happy to have such a good meal.” 

South Koreans grow younger overnight as the country changes how it counts people’s ages

AP

SEOUL: As South Korea campaigns to retire an old and odd age-counting method that makes people a year or two older than they really are, children are among the few who seem most eager to stick with the past.
“I turned 6 and then became 5 again,” Kim Da-in said when a TV reporter asked her about a new law that went into effect Wednesday that formalizes the international age-counting method in administrative and civil laws and encourages people to tally their own ages accordingly.
South Korea’s traditional age-counting custom considers every person 1 year old at birth and adds another year when the calendar hits Jan. 1, meaning a child born on Dec. 31 turns 2 the next day.
While the new law is the country’s latest attempt to retire that method and standardize international ages based on the passing of birthdays, it’s not immediately clear what will actually change — putting aside the minor frustrations of children like Da-in waiting for their birthdays.
President Yoon Suk Yeol has described standardizing international ages as a key goal of his government, citing a need to reduce “social and administrative confusion” and disputes. But officials in South Korea’s Ministry of Government Legislation acknowledge the new law won’t meaningfully change how the country’s public services are done, as most are already based on international ages.
International ages are the standard in most South Korean laws and official and legal documents, and define when a person goes to school, becomes eligible to drive and vote, and receives a pension.
Still, the law was welcomed by Choi Eun-young, a 49-year-old resident of the capital, Seoul, who no longer feels the need to describe herself as being in her 50s.
“The law doesn’t make you biologically younger and there are no real benefits other than feeling good about being called a year younger than before,” she admitted. “But if that’s the international standard, there’s nothing bad in following it.”
Oh Seung-youl, another Seoul resident, agreed.
“It’s always good to be younger,” Oh said with a laugh, praising the new law for turning him 61 from 63.
“My birthday is Dec. 16 and I became 2 years old less than a month after I was born,” said Oh. “That’s why (the old counting method) doesn’t make sense.”
But 21-year-old Kim Si-eun was already missing the old counting method, which felt simpler to her.
“Korean-style age was actually easier to count,” she said. “With everybody now going with international age, the changed ages feel awkward.”
While the new law states that a person’s age must be counted by the passing of birthdays for most public services, it does not affect other age-related regulations that are based on yearly rules.
Staying the same is the country’s legal age for drinking and smoking, which are allowed from Jan. 1 of the year a person turns 19 in their international age, regardless of whether their birthday has passed.
The new law doesn’t affect when South Korean males become eligible to serve their mandatory military duty, which is from Jan. 1 of the year they turn 18 in international age.
Changing those age regulations would require revisions of the country’s youth protection and military service laws, the government legislation ministry said.
Lee Wan-kyu, the government legislation minister, said the new law is mostly aimed at reducing confusion in daily life and inspiring a change in “social perception” toward a more rational way of counting ages.
Promoting international age as a social standard could be important in areas like health care. For example, a child could be at risk if his or her parents see a cough syrup instruction that reads “20 ml for 12 years and older” and think it means the “Korean age,” the ministry said in a statement.
There have also been instances in which public transport users demanded refunds after paying for their children’s fares, thinking the free rides given to children under 6 meant their Korean age.
Differing age interpretations inspired a major dispute in 2004 at a dairy company, Namyang, after unionists and management disagreed over the terms of their collective bargaining agreement that allowed the company to gradually reduce the salaries of employees aged 56 or older.
Following a yearslong court battle over whether 56 meant the Korean age or international age, the Supreme Court in 2022 ruled that the agreement should be interpreted as 55 years in international age, citing communication records between unionists.
Choi Duck-sang, a 56-year-old office worker, said being younger is not always a benefit in a conservative society where age goes a long way in defining hierarchy.
“You are losing as much as two years!” he said. “Still, I think this is a change that should have been made much earlier. It’s a good thing -– the entire nation got younger together.”

Russia says it killed two Ukrainian generals, up to 50 officers in Kramatorsk attack

MOSCOW: Russia’s defense ministry on Thursday said two Ukrainian generals and up to 50 Ukrainian military officers had been killed in a missile strike in Ukraine’s eastern city of Kramatorsk on June 27, the RIA news agency reported.
Ukrainian officials said 12 people were killed and 60 hurt when a Russian missile slammed into a crowded restaurant in the city on Tuesday evening.
Asked about the attack, Russia said it attacked only military targets, not civilian ones. The defense ministry said a temporary Ukrainian army command post had been hit in Kramatorsk.

KYIV: Kyiv said Thursday the time had come for NATO to clarify its stance on war-torn Ukraine’s membership, ahead of a key alliance summit next month.
“Ukraine continues to work actively with all NATO allies to convince them that the time for clarity on Ukraine’s membership in the Alliance has come,” Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted after speaking by phone with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.
The future relationship between Ukraine and NATO is expected to be a key question on the agenda of a NATO summit in Vilnius on July 11-12.
Speaking in parliament on Wednesday, Zelensky argued that Kyiv’s battle-hardened troops would help strengthen NATO — not weaken it — when Ukraine will be “victorious.”
“We are now a recipient of security assistance,” Zelensky said.
“But a victorious Ukraine will be a donor of security for our region, for the whole of Europe, for the whole world.”
Stoltenberg said this week it was crucial to keep supporting Ukraine against Russia’s invasion and that NATO allies would thrash out a path to Kyiv’s membership of the alliance.
Russian leader Vladimir Putin has repeatedly raged about NATO’s eastward expansion, accused NATO members of taking part in the Ukraine conflict by donating arms to Kyiv and said the West planned to break up Russia.
Even Zelensky himself acknowledged this month that Ukraine would not be able to join NATO before the end of the Russian invasion.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February last year has galvanized the Western military alliance, set up almost 75 years ago, to face off against the Soviet Union.
But members of the military bloc are split over Ukraine, with Stoltenberg saying all members agree to stick by a 2008 pledge that Ukraine will become a member at some undefined point.

