You are here

  • Home
  • Belarus leader welcomes Wagner forces but others in the country see them as a threat

Belarus leader welcomes Wagner forces but others in the country see them as a threat

Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko speak during their meeting at the Bocharov Ruchei residence in the resort city of Sochi, Russia, Friday, June 9, 2023. (AP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko speak during their meeting at the Bocharov Ruchei residence in the resort city of Sochi, Russia, Friday, June 9, 2023. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/52w6v

Updated 30 June 2023
AP

Belarus leader welcomes Wagner forces but others in the country see them as a threat

Belarus leader welcomes Wagner forces but others in the country see them as a threat
  • Lukashenko said those Wagner fighters who don’t want to come under the command of the Russian Defense Ministry -– one of the options offered to them by Russian President Vladimir Putin -– can stay in Belarus “for some time” at their own expense
Updated 30 June 2023
AP

MINSK: As life in Russia returned to normal after an armed rebellion by a mercenary group, tensions were rising in and around its neighbor Belarus, where the exiled leader of the force and some of its fighters were settling in.
Moving to Belarus was part of the deal the Kremlin struck with Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner private military company, to end last weekend’s rebellion that rattled Russia’s leadership.
Prigozhin and his fighters escaped prosecution and were offered refuge in Belarus by authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko, who said his country could use their experience and expertise.
That doesn’t sit well with the Belarusian opposition and guerrilla activists, who called Wagner fighters “a threat to the Belarusian people and (the country’s) independence,” and promised action.
“We’re categorically against stationing Russian mercenaries in Belarus and are preparing a ‘warm’ welcome to Wagnerites in Belarus,” said Aliaksandr Azarau, leader of the BYPOL guerrilla group of former military members, speaking in a telephone interview with The Associated Press from outside the country.
Neighboring Baltic countries also expressed concerns about how this would affect regional security. In a joint statement Wednesday, parliament speakers in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania urged the European Union to label Wagner a terrorist organization.
“The emergence of the Wagner mercenary group in Belarus could make the security situation on the eastern borders of NATO and the EU even more precarious,” the statement read.
Lukashenko said those Wagner fighters who don’t want to come under the command of the Russian Defense Ministry -– one of the options offered to them by Russian President Vladimir Putin -– can stay in Belarus “for some time” at their own expense.
He said he had offered them “an abandoned military unit” to set up camp, and promised to “help with whatever we can.”
“We’re looking at it pragmatically -– if their commanders come to us and help us, (we get their) experience,” Lukashenko said.
He didn’t specify the facility’s location, but Azarau said construction of a site for Wagner mercenaries was underway in Osipovichi, a city 230 kilometers (142 miles) north of the border with Ukraine, with Belarusian soldiers involved.
Residents of the city of 30,000 told AP they were rattled by the developments.
“There’s military equipment in the streets and Belarusian servicemen — all residents are discussing the arrival of Wagnerites and, frankly speaking, we’re panicking and are not happy about being neighbors with them,” Inga, a 43-year-old doctor in Osipovichi, said by phone.
“I have teenage daughters. … How will we live next to thugs, pardoned murderers and rapists?” said the woman, who spoke on condition of that she not be fully identified out of safety concerns.
The Kremlin promised not to prosecute Prigozhin for the rebellion after reaching an agreement that he would halt the uprising and go to Belarus. That came even though Putin vowed to punish those behind what he called treason and a “stab in the back.”
Lukashenko has been Putin’s closest ally, allowing Russia to use Belarus to send troops and weapons into Ukraine,. He has welcomed a continued Russian military presence in the country and the deployment there of some of Russia’s tactical nuclear weapons.
But he has stressed that Prigozhin’s fighters “will not be guarding any nuclear weapons.”
Prigozhin himself arrived in Belarus on Monday, Lukashenko said, but his exact whereabouts are unknown.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has played down concerns that Wagner would pose a threat from Belarus. He said the mercenaries probably wouldn’t go there in significant numbers and added that Ukraine’s military believes security along their border will remain “unchanged and controllable.”
According to an independent Belarusian military monitoring group, Belaruski Hajjun, Prigozhin met with Lukashenko several times this week to discuss his force in Belarus.
Prigozhin’s private jet is based at the Machulishchy Air Base near Minsk. In February, Belarusian guerrillas attacked a Russian warplane parked there, infuriating Lukashenko.
Belaruski Hajjun confirmed Lukashenko met with Prigozhin in a residence on the shore of the Zaslavskoye reservoir, “where nonpublic negotiations are taking place with the participation of the entire Lukashenko family,” said Anton Matolka, coordinator of the group. He did not elaborate but Lukashenko’s sons are known to take a role in some government activities.
Guerrillas from BYPOL told AP they will resist Wagner fighters being stationed in Belarus and “stage acts” of sabotage at sites where mercenaries are housed.
“We will actively resist this, using all possible means,” Azarau said.
NATO members Poland, Latvia and Lithuania, who share a 1,250-kilometer (775-mile) border with Belarus, said they will enhance security along the frontier because of the Wagner forces.
Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhnaouskaya, who is in exile abroad, said having Wagner fighters in Belarus threatens the country’s sovereignty. She noted it is taking place in the run-up to the NATO summit in Vilnius next month.
“The presence of criminal Prigozhin in Belarus is an illustration of how our country turned into a refuge for tyrants and nuclear threats,” Tsikhanouskaya said.
Analysts believe that Lukahsenko is using the situation as leverage to get more loans and funding from the Kremlin in return for his role as a savior of Russia from the mutiny.
“Lukashenko is a very experienced player, and he will ask Putin to pay for a favor he did for the Kremlin with new loans and economic concessions,” Belarusian political analyst Valery Karbalevich told AP.
“The Kremlin and Prigozhin … used Belarus as part of their deal, and painlessly exiled the troublemaker there,” Karbalevich said.
He believes that Lukashenko might use Prigozhin’s presence in Belarus to “tickle Putin’s nerves,” but a long-term alliance between them is unlikely.
“Prigozhin showed that he is hard to control, and Lukashenko doesn’t like risks and surprises,” Karbalevich said.
Lukashenko has been careful throughout the Ukraine war, so the moving and housing of Wagner fighters will be happening in small batches, “with lots of caution and under strict control from Belarusian security services,” Karbalevich said.

 

Topics: Russia Wagner Ukraine belarus

Related

Baltic states call for NATO to increase security with Wagner in Belarus
World
Baltic states call for NATO to increase security with Wagner in Belarus
Russian defense minister makes first appearance on TV since Wagner crisis
World
Russian defense minister makes first appearance on TV since Wagner crisis

Human Rights Watch reports new evidence of Ukrainian use of banned land mines

Human Rights Watch reports new evidence of Ukrainian use of banned land mines
Updated 15 sec ago
Reuters

Human Rights Watch reports new evidence of Ukrainian use of banned land mines

Human Rights Watch reports new evidence of Ukrainian use of banned land mines
  • Ukraine in 2005 ratified a 1997 international treaty banning such mines and mandating the destruction of stocks of the weapons
Updated 15 sec ago
Reuters
WASHINGTON: Human Rights Watch (HRW) said on Friday that it uncovered new evidence of the indiscriminate use by Ukrainian forces of banned anti-personnel land mines against Russian troops who invaded Ukraine in 2022.
The group called on Ukraine’s government to follow through with a commitment made earlier this month not to employ such weapons, investigate their suspected use and hold accountable those responsible.
“The Ukrainian government’s pledge to investigate its military’s apparent use of banned anti-personnel mines is an important recognition of its duty to protect civilians,” Steve Goose, Human Rights Watch’s arms director, said in a statement.
HRW said it shared its findings with the Ukrainian government in a May letter to which it received no response.
Ukraine’s embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Ukraine in 2005 ratified a 1997 international treaty banning such mines and mandating the destruction of stocks of the weapons.
Russia did not join the treaty and its use of anti-personnel mines “violates international humanitarian law ... because they are inherently indiscriminate,” the report said.
Anti-personnel mines are detonated by a person’s presence, proximity or contact and can kill and maim long after a conflict ends.
Since Russia’s February 2022 invasion, HRW has published four reports documenting the use by Russian troops of 13 types of anti-personnel mines that killed and injured civilians.
The new report is a follow-on to a January report that Ukrainian soldiers fired rockets that scattered thousands of PMF-1 mines in Russian-occupied areas in and around the eastern city of Izium between April and September 2022, when Kyiv’s forces recaptured it.
The latest report said that fresh evidence of Ukrainian forces’ use of anti-personnel mines in 2002 came from photographs posted online by an individual working in eastern Ukraine that showed warhead sections of Uragan 220mm rockets.
Those rockets each indiscriminately disburse 312 PFM-1S anti-personnel mines, said the report.
Analysis of handwriting on one warhead determined that the first word was Ukrainian for “from,” while a second Latin alphabet word related to an organization in Kyiv, which the report did not identify.
The person who headed the organization — also unidentified — had social media posts “indicating that they had donated funds to the Ukrainian military via a non-governmental organization (NGO).”
Photographs of Uragan warheads posted online bearing messages written in Ukrainian were linked to a different Ukraine-based group, the report said.

Man wanted on Jan. 6 charges arrested with weapons near former president Barack Obama’s home

Man wanted on Jan. 6 charges arrested with weapons near former president Barack Obama’s home
Updated 42 min 7 sec ago
AP

Man wanted on Jan. 6 charges arrested with weapons near former president Barack Obama’s home

Man wanted on Jan. 6 charges arrested with weapons near former president Barack Obama’s home
  • Taranto is among about 1,000 people charged with federal crimes related to the Capitol riot
Updated 42 min 7 sec ago
AP

WASHINGTON: A man armed with explosive materials and weapons, and wanted for crimes related to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the US Capitol, was arrested Thursday in the Washington neighborhood where former President Barack Obama lives, law enforcement officials said.

Taylor Taranto, 37, was spotted by law enforcement a few blocks from the former president’s home and fled, though he was chased by US Secret Service agents. Taranto has an open warrant on charges related to the insurrection, two law enforcement officials said. The officials were not authorized to speak publicly about an ongoing case and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.
They said Taranto also had made social media threats against a public figure. He was found with weapons and had materials to create an explosive device though one had not been built, one of the officials said.
No one was injured. It was not clear whether the Obamas were at their home at the time of his arrest.
Metropolitan Police arrested Taranto on charges of being a fugitive from justice. The explosives team swept Taranto’s van and said there were no threats to the public.
It wasn’t clear what, exactly, Taranto is accused of doing in the riot, where supporters of then-President Donald Trump smashed windows of the Capitol and beat and bloodied police officers in an effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.
More than 1,000 people have been charged with federal crimes related to the Capitol riot. Over 600 of them have pleaded guilty, while approximately 100 others have been convicted after trials decided by judges or juries. More than 550 riot defendants have been sentenced, with over half receiving terms of imprisonment ranging from six days to 18 years.

Topics: Barack Obama January 6 riots US Capitol insurrection Taylor Taranto

Related

Capitol riot panel blames Trump for 1/6 ‘attempted coup’
World
Capitol riot panel blames Trump for 1/6 ‘attempted coup’
In this Jan. 6, 2021, photo, President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally in Washington. (AP)
World
Trump can be prosecuted for role in US Capitol riot, judge rules

Chinese spy balloon did not gather data over US: Pentagon

Chinese spy balloon did not gather data over US: Pentagon
Updated 30 June 2023
AFP

Chinese spy balloon did not gather data over US: Pentagon

Chinese spy balloon did not gather data over US: Pentagon
  • The huge balloon with a large payload of electronics flew across the US from Alaska from late January to early February this year
  • It was shot down on Feb. 4 just off the South Carolina coast, and was recovered from the Atlantic ocean by the US military
Updated 30 June 2023
AFP

WASHINGTON: The Chinese spy balloon shot down by a US fighter jet over the Atlantic in February did not collect intelligence as it flew across the United States, the Pentagon said Thursday.

“It’s been our assessment now that it did not collect while it was transiting the United States or overflying the United States,” said Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder.
Ryder said the US “took steps to mitigate” intelligence collection by the balloon.
“Certainly the efforts we made contributed” to that, Ryder said, without further explanation.
The huge balloon with a large payload of electronics flew over the United States from Alaska in the northwest to South Carolina in the east from late January to early February this year, crossing above sensitive military installations and prompting concerns Beijing was scooping up vital intelligence.
It was shot down on February 4 just off the South Carolina coast, and was recovered from the Atlantic ocean by the US military, which has been studying its contents since.
The incident sparked fresh strains in relations between Beijing and Washington, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken canceling a long-planned trip to China in February that had aimed to improve bilateral ties.
China had denied that the balloon was to collect intelligence, and said it had strayed off course in entering US airspace.
At the time a US official said the balloon had multiple antennas including an array likely capable of collecting and geo-locating communications.
“It was equipped with solar panels large enough to produce the requisite power to operate multiple active intelligence collection sensors,” the official said.
Earlier this month, just ahead of Blinken’s rescheduled trip to Beijing, where he met Chinese President Xi Jinping, the White House played down the whole balloon incident.
“I don’t think the (Chinese) leadership knew where it was and knew what was in it and knew what was going on,” said President Joe Biden.
“I think it was more embarrassing than it was intentional,” Biden said.

Topics: China spy balloons Pentagon Montana

Related

US says it cannot confirm China collected real-time data from spy balloon
World
US says it cannot confirm China collected real-time data from spy balloon
Chinese spy balloon ‘transits’ Latin America after first craft flies over US video
World
Chinese spy balloon ‘transits’ Latin America after first craft flies over US

US Supreme Court stops race-based university admission

US Supreme Court stops race-based university admission
Updated 30 June 2023
AFP

US Supreme Court stops race-based university admission

US Supreme Court stops race-based university admission
  • Ruling sides with Students for Fair Admissions group that sued Harvard University and the University of North Carolina over their admissions policies
  • Group argued that while the affirmative action favored Black Americans, it discriminated against Asian-Americans and others
Updated 30 June 2023
AFP

WASHINGTON: The US Supreme Court on Thursday banned the use of race and ethnicity in university admissions, dealing a major blow to a decades-old practice that boosted educational opportunities for African-Americans and other minorities.

One year after overturning the guarantee of a woman’s right to have an abortion, the court’s conservative majority again demonstrated its readiness to scrap liberal policies set in law since the 1960s.

The ruling against “affirmative action,” delivered by a court heavily influenced by three justices appointed by Donald Trump during his presidency, drew cheers from conservatives but was blasted by progressives.
President Joe Biden expressed his “severe disappointment,” and criticized the justices as “not a normal court.”
“Discrimination still exists in America,” he said at the White House. “I believe our colleges are stronger when they are racially diverse.”
However, in an interview with MSNBC he pushed back on liberal demands to reorganize the powerful Supreme Court, including by adding to the nine justices, all of whom serve lifetime appointments.
“That may do too much harm,” he said. “If we start the process of trying to expand the court, we’re going to politicize it maybe forever in a way that’s not healthy.”

A view of Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, whose race-conscious admission policies were declared a violation of the Constitution by the US Supreme Court. (AP Photo)

The justices broke six to three along conservative-liberal lines in the decision, seen as a heavy defeat to efforts to expand diversity in school admissions and business and government hiring.
Chief Justice John Roberts wrote in the majority opinion that while affirmative action was “well-intentioned” it could not last forever, and amounted to unconstitutional discrimination against others.
“The student must be treated based on his or her experiences as an individual — not on the basis of race,” Roberts wrote.
The court said that universities were free to consider an applicant’s background — whether, for example, they grew up experiencing racism — in weighing their application over more academically qualified students.
But deciding primarily based on whether the applicant is white, Black or other is itself racial discrimination, Roberts wrote.
“Our constitutional history does not tolerate that choice,” he said.
In a scathing rebuttal, Justice Sonia Sotomayor accused the majority of being colorblind to the reality of “an endemically segregated society.”
“Ignoring race will not equalize a society that is racially unequal,” she wrote.

Supporters of affirmative action protest near the US Supreme Court Building on Capitol Hill in Washington on June 29, 2023. (Getty Images/AFP)

The court sided with an activist group, Students for Fair Admissions, that sued the oldest private and public institutions of higher education in the country — Harvard University and the University of North Carolina (UNC) — over their admissions policies.
The group claimed that race-conscious admissions policies discriminated against Asian Americans competing to enter the two universities.
Harvard and UNC, like a number of other competitive US schools, consider an applicant’s race or ethnicity as a factor to ensure a diverse student body and representation of minorities.
Such affirmative action policies arose from the Civil Rights Movement in the 1960s aiming to help address the legacy of discrimination against African Americans.
Some conservatives argue that the policy has outlived its need due to significant gains by Black people and other minorities.
“This is a great day for America,” said Trump, who often celebrates his success at building the court’s conservative majority.
Kenny Xu, a member of the board of Students for Fair Admissions, said the judgment will reduce prejudice against Asian-American students.
“They discriminate against Asians to make room for Black Americans,” he told CNN.
“If you’re an Asian-American, you had to score 273 points higher on the SAT to have the same chance of admission as a Black person at Harvard. Is that fair?” he said, referring to the standard university exam.

Supporters of affirmative action protest near the US Supreme Court Building on Capitol Hill in Washington on June 29, 2023. (Getty Images/AFP)

But the ruling was another major setback to progressives after the court overturned the landmark 1973 “Roe v. Wade” decision guaranteeing a woman’s right to abortion.
The end of federally guaranteed abortion rights almost immediately led to half of the 50 states banning or severely curtailing the practice.
The affirmative action ruling could have the same effect of many states and institutions, halting programs designed to give disadvantaged minorities extra consideration in the competitive admissions process.
Sotomayor said it would also chill any university’s effort to weigh admissions on values other than test scores.
Democratic Senator Cory Booker, an African American, called it a “devastating blow” to the US education system.
“Affirmative action has been a tool to break down systemic barriers and we must continue to advance our ideals of inclusivity & opportunity for all,” he said on Twitter.
At Harvard, summer school student Mayan McClinton, 17, said that pushing for minorities like herself helps all people.
“It’s pretty unfair to assume that we’re sort of taking these spots away from wealthier white students who do have other opportunities,” she said.
 

Topics: US Supreme Court affirmative action Harvard University

Related

US Supreme Court strikes down right to abortion
World
US Supreme Court strikes down right to abortion
US Supreme Court keeps immigration limits in place indefinitely
World
US Supreme Court keeps immigration limits in place indefinitely

Muslim charity variety show to tour UK next month in aid of Turkiye, Syria earthquake appeal

Muslim charity variety show to tour UK next month in aid of Turkiye, Syria earthquake appeal
Updated 30 June 2023
Arab News

Muslim charity variety show to tour UK next month in aid of Turkiye, Syria earthquake appeal

Muslim charity variety show to tour UK next month in aid of Turkiye, Syria earthquake appeal
  • The annual ‘Big Muslim Variety Show’ is organized by Penny Appeal, a UK-based international, humanitarian, Muslim charity
  • Performers include comedian Prince Abdi and singers Safe Adam, Outlandish frontman Waqas, and Sajal
Updated 30 June 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The annual “Big Muslim Variety Show,” featuring a diverse lineup of artists from across Britain and the Netherlands, will begin a tour of the UK on July 21.

“With 16 incredible acts gracing the stage, this year’s variety show is set to be the biggest yet,” said Penny Appeal, the UK-based international, humanitarian, Muslim charity that organizes the event.

Showcasing some of the best “confidently Muslim, comfortably British” talent, the show will bring together a “dynamic range of performers,” including beatboxers, poets, nasheed artists and, of course, stand-up comedians, it added.

The organizers said they have carefully curated a lineup that represents the very best in the business, including established artists and up-and-coming talents.

“Prepare to be dazzled by the comedic brilliance of Prince Abdi, whose hilarious performances have won the hearts of audiences worldwide … his unique style and impeccable timing guarantee a laughter-filled experience that will leave you in stitches,” Penny Appeal said.

Singer-songwriter Safe Adam, known for his soulful voice and captivating melodies, will also perform, and the charity said it was “thrilled to announce that Waqas, lead singer and founder of the internationally acclaimed band Outlandish, will be gracing stages during the tour. The visionary founder has entertained millions throughout his career with his powerful music and thought-provoking lyrics. Prepare for a captivating performance that transcends boundaries and resonates with audiences of all backgrounds.”

Pakistani singer Sajal, who was born in Italy, will entertain audiences with her “enchanting voice,” the charity added. She previously took the lead role in the organization’s pantomime “Cinder’Aliyah,” in which “she effortlessly showcased her talent and won the hearts of audiences.”

The Big Muslim Variety Show will tour the country, with shows scheduled in a number of cities including London, Birmingham, Leicester, Bristol, Bradford, Blackburn, Sheffield, Manchester and Glasgow.

“More than just a remarkable evening of entertainment, The Big Muslim Variety Show aims to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those affected by the devastating Turkiye/Syria earthquakes,” Penny Appeal said.

“By attending this exceptional event, audiences will not only be treated to an unforgettable experience but also provide crucial support to the victims of the earthquake who are currently enduring the aftermath of the catastrophic events.”

The charity said all proceeds from the show will go to the Turkiye/Syria Earthquake Appeal and will be used to help deliver life-saving aid to those most in need.
 

Topics: Turkiye Syria Earthquake Penny Appeal

Related

Saudi Arabia sends 17th relief plane to aid earthquake victims in Syria, Turkiye
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia sends 17th relief plane to aid earthquake victims in Syria, Turkiye
Children in quake-hit Syria learn in buses turned classrooms
Middle-East
Children in quake-hit Syria learn in buses turned classrooms

Latest updates

Human Rights Watch reports new evidence of Ukrainian use of banned land mines
Human Rights Watch reports new evidence of Ukrainian use of banned land mines
Man wanted on Jan. 6 charges arrested with weapons near former president Barack Obama’s home
Man wanted on Jan. 6 charges arrested with weapons near former president Barack Obama’s home
Chinese spy balloon did not gather data over US: Pentagon
Chinese spy balloon did not gather data over US: Pentagon
Man United agree to $69 million deal to sign Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount
Man United agree to $69 million deal to sign Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount
US Supreme Court stops race-based university admission
US Supreme Court stops race-based university admission

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.