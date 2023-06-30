You are here

  • Home
  • Man wanted on Jan. 6 charges arrested with weapons near former president Barack Obama’s home

Man wanted on Jan. 6 charges arrested with weapons near former president Barack Obama’s home

Man wanted on Jan. 6 charges arrested with weapons near former president Barack Obama’s home
1 / 2
This image from video shows a scene from the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the US Capitol. (AP)
Man wanted on Jan. 6 charges arrested with weapons near former president Barack Obama’s home
2 / 2
Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump go berserk at the US Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021, after the US Senate declared Democratic candidate Joe Biden as winner of the presidential contest. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bev4p

Updated 30 June 2023
AP

Man wanted on Jan. 6 charges arrested with weapons near former president Barack Obama’s home

Man wanted on Jan. 6 charges arrested with weapons near former president Barack Obama’s home
  • Taranto is among about 1,000 people charged with federal crimes related to the Capitol riot
Updated 30 June 2023
AP

WASHINGTON: A man armed with explosive materials and weapons, and wanted for crimes related to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the US Capitol, was arrested Thursday in the Washington neighborhood where former President Barack Obama lives, law enforcement officials said.

Taylor Taranto, 37, was spotted by law enforcement a few blocks from the former president’s home and fled, though he was chased by US Secret Service agents. Taranto has an open warrant on charges related to the insurrection, two law enforcement officials said. The officials were not authorized to speak publicly about an ongoing case and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.
They said Taranto also had made social media threats against a public figure. He was found with weapons and had materials to create an explosive device though one had not been built, one of the officials said.
No one was injured. It was not clear whether the Obamas were at their home at the time of his arrest.
Metropolitan Police arrested Taranto on charges of being a fugitive from justice. The explosives team swept Taranto’s van and said there were no threats to the public.
It wasn’t clear what, exactly, Taranto is accused of doing in the riot, where supporters of then-President Donald Trump smashed windows of the Capitol and beat and bloodied police officers in an effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.
More than 1,000 people have been charged with federal crimes related to the Capitol riot. Over 600 of them have pleaded guilty, while approximately 100 others have been convicted after trials decided by judges or juries. More than 550 riot defendants have been sentenced, with over half receiving terms of imprisonment ranging from six days to 18 years.

Topics: Barack Obama January 6 riots US Capitol insurrection Taylor Taranto

Related

Capitol riot panel blames Trump for 1/6 ‘attempted coup’
World
Capitol riot panel blames Trump for 1/6 ‘attempted coup’
In this Jan. 6, 2021, photo, President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally in Washington. (AP)
World
Trump can be prosecuted for role in US Capitol riot, judge rules

Lifting of affirmative action sparks debate on impact on Arabs

Lifting of affirmative action sparks debate on impact on Arabs
Updated 15 min 35 sec ago
RAY HANANIA

Lifting of affirmative action sparks debate on impact on Arabs

Lifting of affirmative action sparks debate on impact on Arabs
Updated 15 min 35 sec ago
RAY HANANIA

CHICAGO: The US Supreme Court decision Wednesday to strike down the longstanding affirmative action laws requiring universities and colleges to give special preferences to certain minorities has raised questions about its potential impact on efforts by Arab Americans to be recognized as equals.

In its decision on two related legal cases, a majority of the Supreme Court’s justices declared that “race-conscious” admissions policies at Harvard and the University of North Carolina that gave African Americans and Native Americans eased access to enrollment were unconstitutional. The ruling only applies to universities and colleges that receive federal funding, as most do.

The Supreme Court ruling came in response to two legal cases filed against Harvard and UNC by the organization Students for Fair Admissions, who have argued that the universities’ admissions practices had denied non-Black students the same preferential treatment.

Although Arab Americans are not directly impacted by the ruling (“Arabs” are not mentioned anywhere in the hundreds of pages of the court ruling), community leaders have maintained that the principles of affirmative action serve to pave a path for them to shatter anti-Arab discriminatory policies and societal barriers that have blocked their ability to enjoy the same benefits as other ethnic and racial American minorities.

Abed Ayoub, president of the American Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee, said the Supreme Court’s action upends the pursuit of diversity and race-based equality.

“Alongside our fellow civil rights organizations, we underscore that this decision is limited to just one aspect of college admissions. It cannot and should not disturb our commitments to diversity, equity, and inclusion,” Ayoub said in a statement.

“The ADC is committed to opposing this regressive decision. We will continue to work with communities of color and other historically marginalized people to tear down barriers to opportunity and ensure that pathways to higher education and leadership are open to all. Our democracy demands no less.”

At its recent convention, one keynote speaker was Ben Crump, a lawyer who has championed in the courts the rights of African Americans who have been victims of police brutality. Crump embraced Arab Americans, saying the two communities face similar civil rights struggles.

While Black Americans are formally recognized by the US government through the census as “minorities,” however, Arabs are not and have been excluded from the census as an identifiable minority group.

Arab Americans have struggled for over 50 years to be included and only recently believed they were at the cusp of being recognized, not as “Arabs” but as belonging to a new broader description: “Middle East and North African.”

Ayoub said the Supreme Court’s declaration, which asserts that centuries of institutional and legal discrimination against Black Americans has disappeared, was incorrect: Slavery only ended in the 1860s and the civil rights of Black people were recognized in several landmark laws passed in the 1960s.

He said that the legacy of racism “continues to stunt the growth of the Arab American community.”

Ayoub claimed Arab Americans have been direct and collateral beneficiaries of affirmative action adopted in the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1965, which established the principles now struck down by the US Supreme Court.

“It was that very bill that dismantled the racist and restrictive immigration quotes, allowing for the longest sustained period of growth of Arab immigrants in this nation’s history,” the ADC statement asserted.

“By enshrining diversity on college campuses, affirmative action has fostered an environment of mutual understanding and respect, bridging gaps between different communities and cultures. It has also spurred the creation of new areas of study and programs dedicated to the study of Arab Americans, and ones which placed Middle East studies in the proper context and history.”

Many conservative organizations, however, disagree and argue the principles applied only to designated minorities such as African Americans and Native Americans and excluded others.

Under current US federal laws, Arabs have been classified as “White” and have not qualified for many of the benefits that affirmative action brought, such as inclusion in the US census as a recognized minority and the important minority business enterprise programs, in which a minimum of 30 percent of government contracts must be given to companies owned by African Americans and other minorities.

Ashley Hayek, executive director of the conservative America First Policy Institute, said the decision now gives everyone an equal chance to benefit from the American system through merit-based performance.

“The Supreme Court righted a decades-long wrong today by boldly declaring that race-based college admissions are unconstitutional. The future of our students should not be blocked right out of the gate simply because of the color of their skin. That is what affirmative action does. Anyone still defending it is on the wrong side of history,” Hayek said.

“For America to become a merit-based society, as it should, we cannot stop by only ending racial discrimination on college campuses. We need to root it out everywhere else it exists, especially race-based hiring and DEI (diversity, equality and inclusion) initiatives. The Supreme Court reaffirmed that the Constitution and equality for all is the law of the land, and no institution or business is above it.”

Topics: US Arab American

Related

US Supreme Court stops race-based university admission
World
US Supreme Court stops race-based university admission
US top court upholds race-based college admissions program
World
US top court upholds race-based college admissions program

Climate nears point of no return as land, sea temperatures break records -experts

Climate nears point of no return as land, sea temperatures break records -experts
Updated 13 min 45 sec ago
Reuters

Climate nears point of no return as land, sea temperatures break records -experts

Climate nears point of no return as land, sea temperatures break records -experts
  • Temperature records topple around the world
  • Climate talks failing to respond to extreme weather emergencies
Updated 13 min 45 sec ago
Reuters

SINGAPORE: The target of keeping long-term global warming within 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) is moving out of reach, climate experts say, with nations failing to set more ambitious goals despite months of record-breaking heat on land and sea.
As envoys gathered in Bonn in early June to prepare for this year’s annual climate talks in November, average global surface air temperatures were more than 1.5C above pre-industrial levels for several days, the EU-funded Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) said.
Though mean temperatures had temporarily breached the 1.5C threshold before, this was the first time they had done so in the northern hemisphere summer that starts on June 1. Sea temperatures also broke April and May records.
“We’ve run out of time because change takes time,” said Sarah Perkins-Kirkpatrick, a climatologist at Australia’s University of New South Wales.
As climate envoys from the two biggest greenhouse gas emitters prepare to meet next month, temperatures broke June records in the Chinese capital Beijing, and extreme heatwaves have hit the United States.
Parts of North America were some 10C above the seasonal average this month, and smoke from forest fires blanketed Canada and the US East Coast in hazardous haze, with carbon emissions estimated at a record 160 million metric tons.
In India, one of the most climate-vulnerable regions, deaths were reported to have spiked as a result of sustained high temperatures, and extreme heat has been recorded in Spain, Iran and Vietnam, raising fears that last year’s deadly summer could become routine.
Countries agreed in Paris in 2015 to try to keep long-term average temperature rises within 1.5C, but there is now a 66 percent likelihood the annual mean will cross the 1.5C threshold for at least one whole year between now and 2027, the World Meteorological Organization predicted in May.
’QUADRUPLE WHAMMY’
High land temperatures have been matched by those on the sea, with warming intensified by an El Nino event and other factors.
Global average sea surface temperatures hit 21C in late March and have remained at record levels for the time of year throughout April and May. Australia’s weather agency warned that Pacific and Indian ocean sea temperatures could be 3C warmer than normal by October.
Global warming is the major factor, said Piers Forster, professor of climate physics at the University of Leeds, but El Nino, the decline in Saharan dust blowing over the ocean and the use of low-sulfur shipping fuels were also to blame.
“So in all, oceans are being hit by a quadruple whammy,” he said. “It’s a sign of things to come.”
Thousands of dead fish have been washing up on Texan beaches and heat-induced algal blooms have also been blamed for killing sea lions and dolphins in California.
Warmer seas could also mean less wind and rain, creating a vicious circle that leads to even more heat, said Annalisa Bracco, a climatologist at the Georgia Institute of Technology.
Though this year’s high sea temperatures are caused by a “perfect combination” of circumstances, the ecological impact could endure, she said.
“The ocean is going to have a very slow response as it accumulates (heat) slowly but also keeps it for very long.”
THE ROAD TO DUBAI
Climate experts say the extent and frequency of extreme weather is increasing, and this year has also seen punishing droughts across the world, as well as a rare and deadly cyclone in Africa.
The Worldwide Fund for Nature, however, warned of a “worrying lack of momentum” during climate talks in Bonn this month, with little progress made on key issues like fossil fuels and finance ahead of November’s COP28 climate talks in Dubai. “It was very detached from what was going on outside of the building in Bonn — I was very disappointed by that,” said Li Shuo, Greenpeace’s senior climate adviser in Beijing.
“We are really getting to the moment of truth ... I am hoping that the sheer reality will help us change people’s moves and change the politics.”
Talks between the United States and China could resume next week with US climate envoy John Kerry set to visit Beijing, though few expect it to add momentum to climate negotiations.
“This is more a trust-building exercise,” Li said. “I don’t think either side will be able to push the other side to say much more than they are willing to do — the politics won’t allow that.” (Reporting by David Stanway; Additional reporting by Ali Withers in Copenhagen and Gloria Dickie in London; Editing by Jamie Freed)

Topics: climate change Global warming

Related

Saudi Arabia launches sustainable agricultural challenge to optimize global crop yield 
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia launches sustainable agricultural challenge to optimize global crop yield 

Fiery protests grip France for 3rd night over deadly police shooting of a teenager

Fiery protests grip France for 3rd night over deadly police shooting of a teenager
Updated 30 June 2023
AP

Fiery protests grip France for 3rd night over deadly police shooting of a teenager

Fiery protests grip France for 3rd night over deadly police shooting of a teenager
  • The fiery protests that continued early Friday morning were the third consecutive night of protests
  • The teen who is only being identified by his first name, Nahel, was shot and killed by police in the Paris suburb of Nanterre on Wednesday
Updated 30 June 2023
AP

NANTERRE: French protesters erected barricades, lit fires and shot fireworks at police in the streets of some French cities early Friday morning as tensions mounted over the deadly police shooting of a 17-year-old that has shocked the nation.
Armored police vehicles rammed through the charred remains of cars that had been flipped and set ablaze in the northwestern Paris suburb of Nanterre, where a police officer shot the teen who is only being identified by his first name, Nahel. On the other side of Paris, protesters lit a fire at the city hall of the suburb of Clichy-Sous-Bois.
In the Mediterranean port city of Marseille, police sought to disperse violent groups in the city center, regional authorities said.
Tens of thousands of police officers have been deployed to quell the protests, which have gripped the country three nights in a row. On Thursday, 100 people had been arrested by midnight, according to a national police spokesperson. The number was expected to rise as arrests underway were being tallied.
The police officer accused of pulling the trigger Tuesday was handed a preliminary charge of voluntary homicide after prosecutor Pascal Prache said his initial investigation led him to conclude “the conditions for the legal use of the weapon were not met.”
The detained police officer’s lawyer, speaking on French TV channel BFMTV, said the officer was sorry and “devastated.” The officer did what he thought was necessary in the moment, attorney Laurent-Franck Lienard told the news outlet.
“He doesn’t get up in the morning to kill people,” Lienard said of the officer, whose name has not been released. “He really didn’t want to kill. But now he must defend himself, as he’s the one who’s detained and sleeping in prison.”
Tensions started to rise in Nanterre following a peaceful march Thursday afternoon in honor of Nahel, with smoke billowing from cars and garbage bins set ablaze despite government appeals for calm and vows that order would be restored.
Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said the number of officers in the streets would reach 40,000, with 5,000 deployed in the Paris region alone.
“The professionals of disorder must go home,” Darmanin said. While there’s no need yet to declare a state of emergency — a measure taken to quell weeks of rioting in 2005 — he added: “The state’s response will be extremely firm.”
Tensions had started to rise throughout Thursday.
In the usually tranquil Pyrenees town of Pau in southwestern France, a Molotov cocktail was thrown at a new police office, national police said. Vehicles were set on fire in Toulouse and a tramway train was torched in a suburb of Lyon, police said. Paris police said its officers made 40 arrests, some on the margins of the largely peaceful memorial march for the teen and others elsewhere.
Bus and tram services in the Paris area shut down before sunset as a precaution to safeguard transportation workers and passengers.
The town of Clamart, home to 54,000 people in the French capital’s southwest suburbs, said it was taking the extraordinary step of imposing an overnight curfew through Monday, citing “the risk of new public order disturbances.” The mayor of Neuilly-sur-Marne announced a similar curfew in that town in the eastern suburbs.
The unrest extended even to Brussels, the EU administrative home and Belgian capital city, where about a dozen people were detained during scuffles related to the shooting in France. Police spokeswoman Ilse Van de Keere said that several fires were brought under control and that at least one car was burned.
The shooting captured on video shocked France and stirred up long-simmering tensions between police and young people in housing projects and other disadvantaged neighborhoods.
The teenager’s family and their lawyers haven’t said the police shooting was race-related and they didn’t release his surname or details about him.
Still, anti-racism activists renewed their complaints about police behavior.
“We have to go beyond saying that things need to calm down,” said Dominique Sopo, head of the campaign group SOS Racisme. “The issue here is how do we make it so that we have a police force that when they see Blacks and Arabs, don’t tend to shout at them, use racist terms against them and in some cases, shoot them in the head.”
Prache, the Nanterre prosecutor, said officers tried to stop Nahel because he looked so young and was driving a Mercedes with Polish license plates in a bus lane. He allegedly ran a red light to avoid being stopped then got stuck in traffic. Both officers involved said they drew their guns to prevent him from fleeing.
The officer who fired a single shot said he feared he and his colleague or someone else could be hit by the car, according to Prache. The officers said they felt “threatened” as the car drove off.
He said two magistrates are leading the investigation, as is common in France. Preliminary charges mean investigating judges strongly suspect wrongdoing but need to investigate more before sending the case to trial.
On Wednesday night, as violence raged in the streets for a second night, protesters shot fireworks and hurled stones at police in Nanterre, who fired repeated volleys of tear gas.
As demonstrations spread to other towns, police and firefighters struggled to contain protesters and extinguish blazes. Schools, police stations, town halls and other public buildings were damaged from Toulouse in the south to Lille in the north, with most of the damage in the Paris suburbs, according to a national police spokesperson.
Fire damaged the town hall in the Paris suburb of L’Ile-Saint-Denis, not far from the country’s national stadium and the headquarters of the Paris 2024 Olympics.
Darmanin said 170 officers had been injured in the unrest but none of the injuries was life-threatening. The number of civilians injured was not immediately released.
The scenes in France’s suburbs echoed 2005, when the deaths of 15-year-old Bouna Traoré and 17-year-old Zyed Benna led to three weeks of riots, exposing anger and resentment in neglected, crime-ridden suburban housing projects. The two boys were electrocuted after hiding from police in a power substation in the Paris suburb of Clichy-sous-Bois.
French President Emmanuel Macron held an emergency security meeting Thursday about the violence.
“These acts are totally unjustifiable,” Macron said at the beginning of the meeting, which aimed at securing hot spots and planning for the coming days “so full peace can return.”
Deadly use of firearms is less common in France than in the United States, though several people have died or sustained injuries at the hands of French police in recent years, prompting demands for more accountability. France also saw protests against racial profiling and other injustice in the wake of George Floyd’s killing by police in Minnesota.
A police spokesperson said 13 people who didn’t comply with traffic stops were fatally shot by police last year. This year, three people, including Nahel, have died in similar circumstances.

Topics: France Paris

Related

Macron says police killing of teenager ‘inexcusable’ after Paris suburb riots
World
Macron says police killing of teenager ‘inexcusable’ after Paris suburb riots

Human Rights Watch reports new evidence of Ukrainian use of banned land mines

Human Rights Watch reports new evidence of Ukrainian use of banned land mines
Updated 30 June 2023
Reuters

Human Rights Watch reports new evidence of Ukrainian use of banned land mines

Human Rights Watch reports new evidence of Ukrainian use of banned land mines
  • Ukraine in 2005 ratified a 1997 international treaty banning such mines and mandating the destruction of stocks of the weapons
Updated 30 June 2023
Reuters

WASHINGTON: Human Rights Watch (HRW) said on Friday that it uncovered new evidence of the indiscriminate use by Ukrainian forces of banned anti-personnel land mines against Russian troops who invaded Ukraine in 2022.
The group called on Ukraine’s government to follow through with a commitment made earlier this month not to employ such weapons, investigate their suspected use and hold accountable those responsible.
“The Ukrainian government’s pledge to investigate its military’s apparent use of banned anti-personnel mines is an important recognition of its duty to protect civilians,” Steve Goose, Human Rights Watch’s arms director, said in a statement.
HRW said it shared its findings with the Ukrainian government in a May letter to which it received no response.
Ukraine’s embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Ukraine in 2005 ratified a 1997 international treaty banning such mines and mandating the destruction of stocks of the weapons.
Russia did not join the treaty and its use of anti-personnel mines “violates international humanitarian law ... because they are inherently indiscriminate,” the report said.
Anti-personnel mines are detonated by a person’s presence, proximity or contact and can kill and maim long after a conflict ends.
Since Russia’s February 2022 invasion, HRW has published four reports documenting the use by Russian troops of 13 types of anti-personnel mines that killed and injured civilians.
The new report is a follow-on to a January report that Ukrainian soldiers fired rockets that scattered thousands of PMF-1 mines in Russian-occupied areas in and around the eastern city of Izium between April and September 2022, when Kyiv’s forces recaptured it.
The latest report said that fresh evidence of Ukrainian forces’ use of anti-personnel mines in 2002 came from photographs posted online by an individual working in eastern Ukraine that showed warhead sections of Uragan 220mm rockets.
Those rockets each indiscriminately disburse 312 PFM-1S anti-personnel mines, said the report.
Analysis of handwriting on one warhead determined that the first word was Ukrainian for “from,” while a second Latin alphabet word related to an organization in Kyiv, which the report did not identify.
The person who headed the organization — also unidentified — had social media posts “indicating that they had donated funds to the Ukrainian military via a non-governmental organization (NGO).”
Photographs of Uragan warheads posted online bearing messages written in Ukrainian were linked to a different Ukraine-based group, the report said.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine

Related

US to send $500 million in weapons, military aid to Ukraine, officials say photos
World
US to send $500 million in weapons, military aid to Ukraine, officials say
UK gives cruise missiles to Ukraine; Kyiv delays counteroffensive as it waits for more weapons
World
UK gives cruise missiles to Ukraine; Kyiv delays counteroffensive as it waits for more weapons

Chinese spy balloon did not gather data over US: Pentagon

Chinese spy balloon did not gather data over US: Pentagon
Updated 30 June 2023
AFP

Chinese spy balloon did not gather data over US: Pentagon

Chinese spy balloon did not gather data over US: Pentagon
  • The huge balloon with a large payload of electronics flew across the US from Alaska from late January to early February this year
  • It was shot down on Feb. 4 just off the South Carolina coast, and was recovered from the Atlantic ocean by the US military
Updated 30 June 2023
AFP

WASHINGTON: The Chinese spy balloon shot down by a US fighter jet over the Atlantic in February did not collect intelligence as it flew across the United States, the Pentagon said Thursday.

“It’s been our assessment now that it did not collect while it was transiting the United States or overflying the United States,” said Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder.
Ryder said the US “took steps to mitigate” intelligence collection by the balloon.
“Certainly the efforts we made contributed” to that, Ryder said, without further explanation.
The huge balloon with a large payload of electronics flew over the United States from Alaska in the northwest to South Carolina in the east from late January to early February this year, crossing above sensitive military installations and prompting concerns Beijing was scooping up vital intelligence.
It was shot down on February 4 just off the South Carolina coast, and was recovered from the Atlantic ocean by the US military, which has been studying its contents since.
The incident sparked fresh strains in relations between Beijing and Washington, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken canceling a long-planned trip to China in February that had aimed to improve bilateral ties.
China had denied that the balloon was to collect intelligence, and said it had strayed off course in entering US airspace.
At the time a US official said the balloon had multiple antennas including an array likely capable of collecting and geo-locating communications.
“It was equipped with solar panels large enough to produce the requisite power to operate multiple active intelligence collection sensors,” the official said.
Earlier this month, just ahead of Blinken’s rescheduled trip to Beijing, where he met Chinese President Xi Jinping, the White House played down the whole balloon incident.
“I don’t think the (Chinese) leadership knew where it was and knew what was in it and knew what was going on,” said President Joe Biden.
“I think it was more embarrassing than it was intentional,” Biden said.

Topics: China spy balloons Pentagon Montana

Related

US says it cannot confirm China collected real-time data from spy balloon
World
US says it cannot confirm China collected real-time data from spy balloon
Chinese spy balloon ‘transits’ Latin America after first craft flies over US video
World
Chinese spy balloon ‘transits’ Latin America after first craft flies over US

Latest updates

13-year-old Saudi boy shines as the youngest reporter during Hajj season
13-year-old Saudi boy shines as the youngest reporter during Hajj season
Russia’s Lavrov: Ukraine playing ‘dangerous game’ over Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
Russia’s Lavrov: Ukraine playing ‘dangerous game’ over Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
EU leaders resume migration talks as Poland and Hungary demand that the rules be changed
EU leaders resume migration talks as Poland and Hungary demand that the rules be changed
Lifting of affirmative action sparks debate on impact on Arabs
Lifting of affirmative action sparks debate on impact on Arabs
Climate nears point of no return as land, sea temperatures break records - experts
Climate nears point of no return as land, sea temperatures break records - experts

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.