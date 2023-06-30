You are here

  • Home
  • UK environment minister quits with swipe at ‘uninterested’ PM Sunak

UK environment minister quits with swipe at ‘uninterested’ PM Sunak

UK environment minister quits with swipe at ‘uninterested’ PM Sunak
Goldsmith is seen as an ally of former prime minister Boris Johnson. (FILE/REUTERS)
Short Url

https://arab.news/yde72

Updated 30 June 2023
Reuters

UK environment minister quits with swipe at ‘uninterested’ PM Sunak

UK environment minister quits with swipe at ‘uninterested’ PM Sunak
  • Zac Goldsmith: Britain had lost its claim to a global leadership role on climate
  • Goldsmith is seen as an ally of former prime minister Boris Johnson
Updated 30 June 2023
Reuters

LONDON: British international environment minister Zac Goldsmith resigned on Friday, saying Britain had lost its claim to a global leadership role on climate and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was “uninterested” in environmental issues.
Goldsmith is seen as an ally of former prime minister Boris Johnson, placing him on the opposite side to Sunak of a deep divide in the ruling Conservative Party.
“The problem is not that the government is hostile to the environment, it is that you, our Prime Minister, are simply uninterested,” said Goldsmith, who sits in parliament’s upper chamber and held the title of Minister of State for Overseas Territories, Commonwealth, Energy, Climate and Environment.
Sunak’s office did not immediately comment.
Britain had: “visibly stepped off the world stage and withdrawn our leadership on climate and nature,” Goldsmith’s resignation letter posted on Twitter said.
That echoes a report published earlier this week by the government’s climate advisers, who said Britain had lost its position as a global leader on climate action and was not doing enough to meet its mid-century net zero target.
The Climate Change Committee report also highlighted a recent decision to commission a new coal mine and support for new British oil and gas production.
Before Sunak became leader, Britain won international plaudits in 2021 for brokering a global climate pact at the COP26 summit in Glasgow. However shortly after taking power Sunak said he would not attend the 2022 COP summit, before changing his mind when faced with criticism.
Nevertheless, Sunak has set up a new government department in charge of the country’s net zero plan, and has highlighted the importance of growth in green industries to Britain’s economic future.
On Friday, shortly after Goldmsith’s resignation, the government announced a new multi-million pound fund to create and restore wildlife-rich habitats.
Some of Johnson’s allies have been increasingly critical of the government since he resigned from parliament earlier this month in protest over a report that found he had deliberately misled lawmakers about COVID-19 lockdown parties.
Goldsmith was on Thursday reprimanded by a parliamentary committee which criticized the behavior of a group of Johnson allies for seeking to intimidate the panel that criticized his conduct during lockdown.

Topics: environment UK rishi sunak Zac Goldsmith

Related

Protesters take part in a demonstration march by the climate change protest group Extinction Rebellion in London on Saturday.
World
Thousands rally outside British Parliament in biodiversity protest
Britain begins drought planning after record heatwave
World
Britain begins drought planning after record heatwave

UK government vows to challenge court ruling that its plan to send migrants to Rwanda is unlawful

UK government vows to challenge court ruling that its plan to send migrants to Rwanda is unlawful
Updated 30 June 2023
AP

UK government vows to challenge court ruling that its plan to send migrants to Rwanda is unlawful

UK government vows to challenge court ruling that its plan to send migrants to Rwanda is unlawful
  • In a split two-to-one ruling, three Court of Appeal judges said Rwanda could not be considered a “safe third country”
Updated 30 June 2023
AP

LONDON: A British court ruled Thursday that a UK government plan to send asylum-seekers on a one-way trip to Rwanda is unlawful, delivering a blow to the Conservative administration’s pledge to stop migrants making risky journeys across the English Channel.
In a split two-to-one ruling, three Court of Appeal judges said Rwanda could not be considered a “safe third country” where migrants from any country could be sent.
But the judges said that a policy of deporting asylum seekers to another country deemed safe was not in itself illegal, and the government said it would challenge the ruling at the UK Supreme Court. It has until July 6 to lodge an appeal.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that “while I respect the court I fundamentally disagree with their conclusions.”
Sunak has pledged to “stop the boats” — a reference to the overcrowded dinghies and other small craft that make the journey from northern France carrying migrants who hope to live in the UK More than 45,000 people arrived in Britain across the Channel in 2022, and several died in the attempt.
The UK and Rwandan governments agreed more than a year ago that some migrants who arrive in the UK as stowaways or in small boats would be sent to Rwanda, where their asylum claims would be processed. Those granted asylum would stay in the East African country rather than return to Britain.
The UK government argues that the policy will smash the business model of criminal gangs that ferry migrants on hazardous journeys across one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes.
Home Secretary Suella Braverman, who is known for her hard-line rhetoric about migrants, said after the ruling that the existing asylum system “incentivizes mass flows of economic migration into Europe, lining the pockets of people smugglers and turning our seas into graveyards, all in the name of a phony humanitarianism.”
Human rights groups say it is immoral and inhumane to send people more than 4,000 miles (6,400 kilometers) to a country they don’t want to live in, and argue that most Channel migrants are desperate people who have no authorized way to come to the UK They also cite Rwanda’s poor human rights record, including allegations of torture and killings of government opponents.
Yasmine Ahmed, UK director of Human Rights Watch, welcomed the verdict and urged Braverman to “abandon this unworkable and unethical fever dream of a policy and focus her efforts on fixing our broken and neglected migration system.”
Britain has already paid Rwanda 140 million pounds ($170 million) under the deal, but no one has yet been deported there.
Britain’s High Court ruled in December that the policy is legal and doesn’t breach Britain’s obligations under the UN Refugee Convention or other international agreements.
But the court allowed a group of claimants, who include asylum-seekers from Iraq, Iran and Syria facing deportation under the government plan, to challenge that decision on issues including whether the plan is “systemically unfair” and whether asylum-seekers would be safe in Rwanda.
In a partial victory for the government, the appeals court ruled Thursday that the UK’s international obligations did not rule out removing asylum-seekers to a safe third country.
But two of the three ruled Rwanda was not safe because its asylum system had “serious deficiencies.” They said asylum seekers “would face a real risk of being returned to their countries of origin,” where they could be mistreated.
Lord Chief Justice Ian Burnett, the most senior judge in England and Wales, disagreed with his two colleagues. He said assurances given by the Rwandan government were enough to ensure the migrants would be safe.
Rwanda insisted the nation is “one of the safest countries in the world.”
“As a society, and as a government, we have built a safe, secure, dignified environment, in which migrants and refugees have equal rights and opportunities as Rwandans,” said government spokeswoman Yolande Makolo. “Everyone relocated here under this partnership will benefit from this.”
However, Rwanda opposition leader Frank Habineza said Britain should not seek to foist its responsibilities on refugees.
“The UK is a bigger country than Rwanda, huge resources, unlike impoverished Rwanda,” he said. “Sending migrants to Rwanda, the UK will be relinquishing responsibility of protecting those running to the UK for safety.”
Even if the plan is ultimately ruled legal, it’s unclear how many people could be sent to Rwanda. The government’s own assessment acknowledges it would be extremely expensive, coming in at an estimated 169,000 pounds ($214,000) per person.
But it is doubling down on the idea, drafting legislation barring anyone who arrives in the UK in small boats or by other unauthorized means from applying for asylum. If passed, the bill would compel the government to detain all such arrivals and deport them to their homeland or a safe third country.
Refugee law expert David Cantor said the ruling would “send a ripple effect more widely through this idea of sending asylum seekers to third countries.”
“Any country that might wish to enter into this kind of memorandum with the UK government, as Rwanda did, would equally be quite likely to be a government which had weak asylum procedures, (where) there were questions about safety in the country,” said Cantor, director of the Refugee Law Initiative at the University of London’s School of Advanced Study.
He said the UK “has had negotiations with many countries which do have robust court structures and asylum procedures, and there’s very little willingness there to contemplate these sorts of schemes.”

Topics: migrants rishi sunak Rwanda

Related

British PM Rishi Sunak wishes Muslims in UK, globally a happy Eid Al-Adha
World
British PM Rishi Sunak wishes Muslims in UK, globally a happy Eid Al-Adha
Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak travels aboard Border Force cutter 'HMC Seeker' during a visit to the English Channel.
World
UK to house hundreds more migrants on barges, Sunak says

Ukraine brings first charges for deporting Kherson orphans

Ukraine brings first charges for deporting Kherson orphans
Updated 30 June 2023
Reuters

Ukraine brings first charges for deporting Kherson orphans

Ukraine brings first charges for deporting Kherson orphans
  • The current whereabouts of the orphans, ranging from one to four years old, is uncertain, prosecutors said
  • 48 orphans were taken from the Kherson Regional Children’s Home in September and October and re-located to Moscow and Russian-occupied Crimea
Updated 30 June 2023
Reuters

THE HAGUE: Ukrainian prosecutors on Friday charged a Russian politician and two suspected Ukrainian collaborators with war crimes over the alleged deportation of dozens of orphans from the formerly-occupied southern city of Kherson, some of them as young as one.
They are the first suspects to be charged by Ukraine, which says more than 19,000 children have been illegally transferred to Russia or Russian-held territory, officials told Reuters.
The charges brought by Ukraine’s prosecutors follow a wider investigation carried out in cooperation with the Hague-based International Criminal Court, the chief prosecutor of which visited the Kherson Children’s Home.
On Friday, the charges were filed in Ukraine, a pre-trial stage when prosecutors determine there is sufficient evidence to suspect a person of committing a criminal offense.
The ICC, the world’s permanent war crimes tribunal, issued an arrest warrant in March against Russian President Vladimir Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova, Russia’s Commissioner for Children’s Rights, accusing them of the war crime of illegally deporting hundreds of children from orphanages and children’s homes in Russian-occupied Ukraine.
The Kremlin on Wednesday again dismissed allegations that Russia had violated children’s rights in Ukraine and said that, on the contrary, its armed forces were rescuing children from conflict zones.
Prosecution documents seen by Reuters allege 48 orphans were taken from the Kherson Regional Children’s Home in September and October and re-located to Moscow and Russian-occupied Crimea.
If proven, this is a violation of the laws and customs of war under the 1949 Geneva Conventions, and punishable by up 12 years in prison under Ukrainian law, the document seen by Reuters said.
The current whereabouts of the orphans, ranging from one to four years old, is uncertain, prosecutors said.
“It was not a one-day event. 48 children who were in the Kherson Region Children’s Home were forcibly displaced, deported,” Yuliia Usenko, head of the department for the protection of children’s interests in Ukraine’s Prosecutor General’s office told Reuters. “We don’t know how these children are, in what conditions they are kept, or what their fate is.”
They may have been illegally adopted by Russian citizens, or taken to Russian institutions, she said.
The public documents redact the names of the suspects, who are believed by prosecutors to be either in occupied Crimea, or Russia. Unlike at the ICC, trials in Ukraine can be held in absentia.
The bulk of the orphans were taken on Oct. 21, 2022 under the supervision of the lead, Russian suspect. They were loaded onto white Russian Ministry of Health vehicles and taken to Russian-occupied Crimea, the charges said.
Usenko said Friday’s move against the first three suspects was just the beginning. “We want to hold accountable all the war criminals, all the people that committed horrible international crimes against our Ukrainian children.”
Ukrainian prosecutors shared a video allegedly showing one of the suspects helping to load the children onto a bus marked with the pro-Russian symbol “Z.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Ukraine Russia

Related

Russia’s Lavrov: Ukraine playing ‘dangerous game’ over Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
World
Russia’s Lavrov: Ukraine playing ‘dangerous game’ over Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
At least 10 dead in Russian strike on eastern Ukraine restaurant
World
At least 10 dead in Russian strike on eastern Ukraine restaurant

Russia’s Lavrov: Ukraine playing ‘dangerous game’ over Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Russia’s Lavrov: Ukraine playing ‘dangerous game’ over Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
Updated 30 June 2023
Reuters

Russia’s Lavrov: Ukraine playing ‘dangerous game’ over Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Russia’s Lavrov: Ukraine playing ‘dangerous game’ over Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
  • Russia expresses its serious concerns about Ukraine’s ‘provocative actions’
Updated 30 June 2023
Reuters

MOSCOW: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday Ukraine was playing a dangerous game regarding the nuclear power plant at Zaporizhzhia, accusing Kyiv of “pure lies” with statements suggesting that Moscow plans to blow up the plant.
The UN atomic energy agency has frequently appealed to both sides to avoid shelling in the vicinity of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, Europe’s largest, which is located in southern Ukraine but is controlled by Russian forces.
Lavrov said Russia had expressed its serious concerns about Ukraine’s “provocative actions.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine Sergei Lavrov

Related

Russia asks IAEA to ensure Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant security
World
Russia asks IAEA to ensure Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant security
UN nuclear chief delays visit to Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
World
UN nuclear chief delays visit to Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

EU leaders resume migration talks as Poland and Hungary demand that the rules be changed

EU leaders resume migration talks as Poland and Hungary demand that the rules be changed
Updated 30 June 2023
AP

EU leaders resume migration talks as Poland and Hungary demand that the rules be changed

EU leaders resume migration talks as Poland and Hungary demand that the rules be changed
  • Some leaders said that Poland and Hungary seemed to be fighting a battle started years ago, when well over 1 million migrants entered Europe
Updated 30 June 2023
AP

BRUSSELS: European Union leaders opened a second day of migration talks Friday as Poland and Hungary continued to block progress after they were outvoted earlier this month on a plan to share refugees arriving in Europe among the 27 member countries.
Some leaders said that Poland and Hungary seemed to be fighting a battle started years ago, when well over 1 million migrants entered Europe, most of them refugees fleeing Syria, in 2015 and sparked one of the bloc’s biggest crises. Others said the two simply must not be permitted to break EU rules.
“My feeling was there’s a lot of bitterness about the debates on migration from 2015,” Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas told reporters at EU headquarters in Brussels. “If you just say no to everything and everybody else tries to compromise that doesn’t really work out.”
Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob said that “Hungary was totally adamant” about having the issue removed altogether from the leader’s final summit communique. “It was not about let’s do it this way or the other way. It was like, ‘we don’t want to see migration being mentioned at all.’”
Golob confirmed that European Council President Charles Michel, who is chairing the summit, is likely to issue a separate chairman’s statement that does not require the endorsement of member countries.
Earlier this month, EU countries made a breakthrough on asylum law reform, sealing an agreement on a plan to share responsibility for migrants entering Europe without authorization.
The deal balanced the obligation for countries where most migrants arrive to process and lodge them against the requirement for other members to provide support, whether financial or by hosting refugees. Countries refusing to take migrants in could pay 20,000 euros ($21,400) per person instead.
The agreement was sealed with a qualified majority vote of around two-thirds. Only Poland and Hungary voted against. Their aim at the summit has been to challenge the legal validity of that decision.
Prime Minister Viktor Orban told Hungarian state radio he would continue blocking new migration rules until consensus was reached, casting the proposal as a grave threat to his country.
“We will only accept any rule if everyone agrees on it, if there’s a consensus decision,” Orban said Friday.
“They want to require us to build migrant ghettos in Hungary,” he continued. “We do not intend to carry out these decisions, we say this openly.”
Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel said that caving in to such demands would set a dangerous precedent.
“The fact is, Poland and Hungary do not agree with the (EU) treaty,” he told reporters. “It has been decided, so we cannot come back and say now, ‘ok, we do not agree,’ because then everybody will open the list of all the decisions we took the last 10 years.”
Ahead of the meeting, Poland’s prime minister had insisted that his country wouldn’t be forced to accept European Union rules on migration, and he vowed to veto any plan that might force countries to take in refugees.
“An attack on Europe is underway. Europe’s borders are not secure. The safety of the inhabitants of our continent is at stake,” Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said in a video statement. He said he would propose “a plan for secure borders” to the leaders.
Morawiecki said that his “plan is clear — ‘no’ to forced relocation of immigrants, ‘no’ to violations of veto rights by individual states and ‘no’ to violations of the principle of freedom, the principle of decision-making by states alone, ‘no’ to Brussels-imposed penalties on states.”
Poland and Hungary, along with the Czech Republic, refused to accept migrant quotas hastily imposed in 2015. The EU’s top court ruled in 2020 that they had failed to respect the bloc’s laws.
The number of people trying to enter the EU without authorization is on the rise. The border and coast guard agency Frontex said that more than 50,300 attempts were made from January to May. It’s more than double in the same period last year, and the most since 2017. But migrant arrivals in Europe dwarf those seen in Turkiye, Lebanon or Jordan.
At the same time, Poland is looking after around 1 million refugees from Ukraine.
While Hungary and Poland are unlikely to succeed in their quest to have the rules overturned, their anti-immigrant stance — backed by other members like Austria, Denmark or Sweden — has helped ensure that the EU’s policies focus on keeping people out and quickly deporting those not entitled to stay.

Topics: European Union migrants

Related

Some Brits only have concerns about ‘brown’ migrants, bishop says
World
Some Brits only have concerns about ‘brown’ migrants, bishop says
UK government plan to deport migrants to Rwanda is unlawful, court rules
World
UK government plan to deport migrants to Rwanda is unlawful, court rules

Lifting of affirmative action sparks debate on impact on Arabs

Lifting of affirmative action sparks debate on impact on Arabs
Updated 30 June 2023
RAY HANANIA

Lifting of affirmative action sparks debate on impact on Arabs

Lifting of affirmative action sparks debate on impact on Arabs
Updated 30 June 2023
RAY HANANIA

CHICAGO: The US Supreme Court decision Wednesday to strike down the longstanding affirmative action laws requiring universities and colleges to give special preferences to certain minorities has raised questions about its potential impact on efforts by Arab Americans to be recognized as equals.

In its decision on two related legal cases, a majority of the Supreme Court’s justices declared that “race-conscious” admissions policies at Harvard and the University of North Carolina that gave African Americans and Native Americans eased access to enrollment were unconstitutional. The ruling only applies to universities and colleges that receive federal funding, as most do.

The Supreme Court ruling came in response to two legal cases filed against Harvard and UNC by the organization Students for Fair Admissions, who have argued that the universities’ admissions practices had denied non-Black students the same preferential treatment.

Although Arab Americans are not directly impacted by the ruling (“Arabs” are not mentioned anywhere in the hundreds of pages of the court ruling), community leaders have maintained that the principles of affirmative action serve to pave a path for them to shatter anti-Arab discriminatory policies and societal barriers that have blocked their ability to enjoy the same benefits as other ethnic and racial American minorities.

Abed Ayoub, president of the American Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee, said the Supreme Court’s action upends the pursuit of diversity and race-based equality.

“Alongside our fellow civil rights organizations, we underscore that this decision is limited to just one aspect of college admissions. It cannot and should not disturb our commitments to diversity, equity, and inclusion,” Ayoub said in a statement.

“The ADC is committed to opposing this regressive decision. We will continue to work with communities of color and other historically marginalized people to tear down barriers to opportunity and ensure that pathways to higher education and leadership are open to all. Our democracy demands no less.”

At its recent convention, one keynote speaker was Ben Crump, a lawyer who has championed in the courts the rights of African Americans who have been victims of police brutality. Crump embraced Arab Americans, saying the two communities face similar civil rights struggles.

While Black Americans are formally recognized by the US government through the census as “minorities,” however, Arabs are not and have been excluded from the census as an identifiable minority group.

Arab Americans have struggled for over 50 years to be included and only recently believed they were at the cusp of being recognized, not as “Arabs” but as belonging to a new broader description: “Middle East and North African.”

Ayoub said the Supreme Court’s declaration, which asserts that centuries of institutional and legal discrimination against Black Americans has disappeared, was incorrect: Slavery only ended in the 1860s and the civil rights of Black people were recognized in several landmark laws passed in the 1960s.

He said that the legacy of racism “continues to stunt the growth of the Arab American community.”

Ayoub claimed Arab Americans have been direct and collateral beneficiaries of affirmative action adopted in the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1965, which established the principles now struck down by the US Supreme Court.

“It was that very bill that dismantled the racist and restrictive immigration quotes, allowing for the longest sustained period of growth of Arab immigrants in this nation’s history,” the ADC statement asserted.

“By enshrining diversity on college campuses, affirmative action has fostered an environment of mutual understanding and respect, bridging gaps between different communities and cultures. It has also spurred the creation of new areas of study and programs dedicated to the study of Arab Americans, and ones which placed Middle East studies in the proper context and history.”

Many conservative organizations, however, disagree and argue the principles applied only to designated minorities such as African Americans and Native Americans and excluded others.

Under current US federal laws, Arabs have been classified as “White” and have not qualified for many of the benefits that affirmative action brought, such as inclusion in the US census as a recognized minority and the important minority business enterprise programs, in which a minimum of 30 percent of government contracts must be given to companies owned by African Americans and other minorities.

Ashley Hayek, executive director of the conservative America First Policy Institute, said the decision now gives everyone an equal chance to benefit from the American system through merit-based performance.

“The Supreme Court righted a decades-long wrong today by boldly declaring that race-based college admissions are unconstitutional. The future of our students should not be blocked right out of the gate simply because of the color of their skin. That is what affirmative action does. Anyone still defending it is on the wrong side of history,” Hayek said.

“For America to become a merit-based society, as it should, we cannot stop by only ending racial discrimination on college campuses. We need to root it out everywhere else it exists, especially race-based hiring and DEI (diversity, equality and inclusion) initiatives. The Supreme Court reaffirmed that the Constitution and equality for all is the law of the land, and no institution or business is above it.”

Topics: US Arab American

Related

US Supreme Court stops race-based university admission
World
US Supreme Court stops race-based university admission
US top court upholds race-based college admissions program
World
US top court upholds race-based college admissions program

Latest updates

‘The ability to innovate is not going to come from AI, it will come from humans,’ says Deloitte exec
‘The ability to innovate is not going to come from AI, it will come from humans,’ says Deloitte exec
The best video games of 2023 so far
The best video games of 2023 so far
Hajj 1444 comes to an end with pilgrims performing farewell Tawaf
Hajj 1444 comes to an end with pilgrims performing farewell Tawaf
Saudi embassy warns citizens in France following third day of rioting
Saudi embassy warns citizens in France following third day of rioting
UK government vows to challenge court ruling that its plan to send migrants to Rwanda is unlawful
UK government vows to challenge court ruling that its plan to send migrants to Rwanda is unlawful

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.