You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Reading Today: The Rooster House

What We Are Reading Today: The Rooster House

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Short Url

https://arab.news/cftmm

Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Rooster House

Photo/Supplied
  • Belim was born in Ukraine and lived there 15 years before immigrating to the US and later Belgium
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Author: Victoria Belim

This is timely and deeply moving memoir of the author’s Ukrainian family history, interwoven with the country’s tumultuous story.

Victoria Belim shares a deeply personal portrait of Ukraine in her memoir.

From the great famine of the 1930s through the Crimea Invasion of 2014, the author shares stories of generations of her family who endured much hardship under the ever-present Russian-Ukraine struggles.

Belim was born in Ukraine and lived there 15 years before immigrating to the US and later Belgium.

In 2014, she revisits Ukraine, spending time with her grandmother, experiencing everyday life, while also doing a deep dive into her great-grandparents history of the 1930s.

"This heartfelt exploration, while a bit slow-moving and meandering in places, is intimate and introspective," said a review on goodreads.com.

Belim is a journalist, and she covers a lot of material to pull together all the threads of her family, Ukranian history, and Ukranian life.


 

 

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Policing the Black Man by Angela J. Davis
books
What We Are Reading Today: Policing the Black Man by Angela J. Davis
What We Are Reading Today: Blood in the Machine by Brian Merchant
books
What We Are Reading Today: Blood in the Machine by Brian Merchant

The best video games of 2023 so far

The best video games of 2023 so far
Updated 30 June 2023
Arab News

The best video games of 2023 so far

The best video games of 2023 so far
  • From remade classics to brand-new brilliance, here are the standout titles from the past six months
Updated 30 June 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: From remade classics to brand-new brilliance, here are the standout titles from the past six months.

‘The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’

Developer: Nintendo

The “Zelda” games have entertained generations of gamers now, going back to the original “Legend of Zelda” in 1986. This latest sprawling, magical open-world adventure game — a sequel to 2017’s excellent “Breath of the Wild” — has clearly been created by a team who love the franchise; the care and thought they have put into crafting the enormous and engrossing world of Hyrule (and its shady underworld) are apparent throughout. As usual, you play as Link, the elven hero with the magic arm. If you decide to follow the main quest then you’ll be helping Princess Zelda prevent the evil Ganondorf from trashing Hyrule, but you probably won’t be following the main quest for long — the great joy here is wandering off to explore the staggering amount of “background” in the game and the hugely satisfying ability to improvise by combining found objects. “Tears of the Kingdom” can be tricky and frustrating at times, but the payoff is always worth it. This is a masterpiece.

‘Street Fighter 6’

Developer: Capcom

The latest addition to one of the all-time great franchises was a triumph, selling 1 million copies within five days of its release and garnering critical acclaim too. All well-deserved for its engrossing mix of accessible gameplay (if you pick the right level for yourself), customizable characters, almost-faultless online competition, and the ability to focus on particular areas of combat that best suit your style — all of that on top of the iconic retro visuals that have entertained millions since the late-Eighties.

‘System Shock’

Developer: Nightdive Studios

The 1994 original wasn’t a huge success commercially, but is now seen as a seminal game in the history of first-person adventures. This remake might achieve similar status. The developers have stayed loyal to the source, but made full use of the technological advancements of the last 30 years to deliver a visual experience to match the excellent — and very difficult — gameplay. Set in a steampunk-style near future, you play a hacker responsible for reining in a malevolent and frighteningly powerful AI called SHODAN.

‘Meet Your Maker’

Developer: Behaviour Interactive

Relatively simple to pick up and very hard to put down, this enjoyable and unique first-person action shooter sees you play as a killer robot, raiding bases created by other players. How hard that proves to be depends on how devious and cruel the bases’ creators are. You’ll find yourself ‘dying’ in some remarkably original ways. But you can always get your own back via your own base designs.

‘Dredge’

Developer: Black Salt Games

No. Fishing simulators don’t usually end up in ‘Best Games of the Year’ lists, even in July. But then again, fishing simulators don’t usually have a sinister undertone like “Dredge” does. You play a struggling trawler captain leading his crew around a group of remote islands. You can trade your catches with the locals, and gradually improve your boat, skills and knowledge. But the more you find out about those locals, the more you’ll realize you’ll need all the help you can get to survive these waters.

‘Hi-Fi Rush’

Developer: Tango Gameworks

It probably won’t enjoy the longevity of a truly great game, but for a quick blast of unadulterated excitement, this over-the-top, cartoonish mayhem is hard to match. You play as wannabe rock star Chai, whose music player is accidentally embedded in his chest during experimental surgery. Now you have to defeat the evil execs of the company that did this to you, with fighting skills that require you to try and match the rhythms of the game’s killer soundtrack. Loud, dumb and lots of fun.

Topics: Video Games

What We Are Reading Today: Policing the Black Man by Angela J. Davis

What We Are Reading Today: Policing the Black Man by Angela J. Davis
Updated 29 June 2023
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Policing the Black Man by Angela J. Davis

What We Are Reading Today: Policing the Black Man by Angela J. Davis
Updated 29 June 2023
Arab News

“Policing the Black Man” offers a comprehensive, readable analysis of the key issues of the Black Lives Matter movement. 

The book offers a thought-provoking and compelling anthology which features essays by some of the nation’s top experts and legal scholars. 

The book explores and critiques the many ways the criminal justice system impacts the lives of African American boys and men at every stage of the criminal process from arrest through sentencing. 

Essays range from an explication of the historical roots of racism in the criminal justice system to an examination of modern-day police killings of unarmed black men, according to a review on goodreads.com. 

The author explains racial profiling, the power and discretion of police and prosecutors, the role of implicit bias, the racial impact of police and prosecutorial decisions, the disproportionate imprisonment of black men, the collateral consequences of mass incarceration, and the Supreme Court’s failure to provide meaningful remedies for the injustices in the criminal justice system.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Blood in the Machine by Brian Merchant
books
What We Are Reading Today: Blood in the Machine by Brian Merchant
What We Are Reading Today: To the End of the Earth by John C. McManus
books
What We Are Reading Today: To the End of the Earth by John C. McManus

What We Are Reading Today: Blood in the Machine by Brian Merchant

What We Are Reading Today: Blood in the Machine by Brian Merchant
Updated 29 June 2023
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Blood in the Machine by Brian Merchant

What We Are Reading Today: Blood in the Machine by Brian Merchant
Updated 29 June 2023
Arab News

Brian Merchant ’s “Blood In The Machine” brilliantly reaches through time and space to tell a story about how technology changed our world.

An underground network of rebels in rural England two hundred years ago, the Luddites, took up arms against industrialists automating their work in this true story of the first time that machines came for human jobs by organizing guerrilla raids and smashing those machines.

Now we live in the second machine age, when similar fears that machines replacing human labor run high.

How will this all reshape our economy and the way we live?

Topics: Book Review

Related

What We Are Reading Today: To the End of the Earth by John C. McManus
books
What We Are Reading Today: To the End of the Earth by John C. McManus
Photo/Supplied
books
What We Are Reading Today: ‘Sand and Foam’

Review: Slick ‘Diablo IV’ brings addictive dungeons and intense combat

Review: Slick ‘Diablo IV’ brings addictive dungeons and intense combat
Updated 29 June 2023
James Denselow

Review: Slick ‘Diablo IV’ brings addictive dungeons and intense combat

Review: Slick ‘Diablo IV’ brings addictive dungeons and intense combat
Updated 29 June 2023
James Denselow

LONDON: The “Diablo” series is almost 30 years old and this latest incarnation, its first in a decade, sees developers Blizzard playing it safe with an edition that will please legacy fans as well as bring in new ones.

For new players, the action role-playing game could appear a daunting world to dip your toes into, but the game’s supreme playability trumps complexity in what is an evolution rather than a revolution of previous games. The formula for the game’s addictiveness should come as no surprise considering that Blizzard are the brains behind the maddeningly time-consuming “Candy Crush Saga.”  

What “Diablo IV” does so successfully is reward gamers with plenty of customization and upgrade paths for one of five roles they choose — Barbarian, Necromancer, Sorcerer, Rogue, and Druid — and then sets them off in a polished and beautifully presented world in search of treasure, upgrades and collectibles.

Finely tuned combat is allied with a series of substantially different difficult levels in what is at its heart a dungeon-crawling game. Combat is intense and depends on the player’s preferred style as to whether they direct from afar or fight on the frontline. The overhead point-and-click approach combined with the ever-changing range of weapons, skills, spells, and enchantments make sense of what can appear to an uninformed observer like complete chaos.  

The storyline is considered, if not spectacular, setting out the eternal battle between heaven and hell with more subtlety than you would imagine. Slick cinematic cutscenes also give things more heft. Yet hardened “Diablo” players would agree that completing the main storyline is really only the beginning of the game rather than a discernible end. As with previous editions, there are expansion packs and new content to come, guaranteeing the possibility of even more hours of gameplay than you may initially imagine.  

The atmosphere within the “Diablo” world of Sanctuary is grim but engrossing and the scaling of enemies to the lead character ensures a genuinely non-linear approach to finding your way through the game. As ever with the large gaming areas, securing a horse is essential.

A complex skill tree allows you to meet your style of play with the assets to do so, and the cooperative multiplayer mode brings a social dimension to the chaos. The search for “legendary” aspects, such as powerful weapons or clothes, is one of the sub-objectives that keep players playing. The game also encourages players to try new builds and experiment with approaches to success, giving what could fall into repetitive slaughter more nuanced options.  
 

Topics: Diablo IV blizzard

What We Are Reading Today: To the End of the Earth by John C. McManus

What We Are Reading Today: To the End of the Earth by John C. McManus
Updated 28 June 2023
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: To the End of the Earth by John C. McManus

What We Are Reading Today: To the End of the Earth by John C. McManus
Updated 28 June 2023
Arab News

From the liberation of the Philippines to the Japanese surrender, John C. McManus’s “To the End of the Earth” finds a US Army at its peak in the Pacific in 1945. 

Allied victory over Japan is all but assured. The only question is how many more months — or years — of fight does the enemy have left. 

Readers will walk in the boots of American soldiers and officers, braving intense heat, rampant disease, and a by-now suicidal enemy, determined to kill as many opponents as possible before defeat. 

At the same time, this book bares the titanic ego and ambition of the Pacific War’s greatest general, Douglas MacArthur, and the complex challenges he faced in Japan’s unconditional surrender and America’s lengthy occupation.

Related

Photo/Supplied
books
What We Are Reading Today: ‘Sand and Foam’
What We Are Reading Today: America Redux by Ariel Aberg-Riger
books
What We Are Reading Today: America Redux by Ariel Aberg-Riger

Latest updates

What We Are Reading Today: The Rooster House
Photo/Supplied
Saudi health minister success of Hajj health plans, no outbreaks recorded
Saudi health minister success of Hajj health plans, no outbreaks recorded
Congress demands info on security clearance suspension of Iran envoy
Congress demands info on security clearance suspension of Iran envoy
Saudi interior minister commends officials, security forces for Hajj efforts
Saudi interior minister commends officials, security forces for Hajj efforts
US State Department review of 2021 Afghanistan evacuation critical of Biden, Trump
US State Department review of 2021 Afghanistan evacuation critical of Biden, Trump

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.